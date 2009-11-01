|Account: 7362695
|Name: Bogie MACD MaTrend v1
|Currency: USD
|2009 December 31, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21869317
|2009.11.01 22:36
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|21976423
|2009.11.02 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4801
|1.4759
|2009.11.02 20:00
|1.4759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|21997880
|2009.11.02 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4770
|1.4614
|1.4819
|2009.11.04 17:03
|1.4819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|22306021
|2009.11.04 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4865
|1.4860
|1.4816
|2009.11.05 09:26
|1.4816
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|49.00
|22399968
|2009.11.05 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4864
|1.5020
|1.4815
|2009.11.06 15:53
|1.4815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|49.00
|22608985
|2009.11.09 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4984
|1.4984
|1.4935
|2009.11.10 21:35
|1.4984
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|0.00
|22938039
|2009.11.11 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5024
|1.5180
|1.4975
|2009.11.11 18:08
|1.4975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|23119304
|2009.11.12 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4954
|1.4798
|1.5003
|2009.11.16 21:08
|1.5003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|23698481
|2009.11.18 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4967
|1.4960
|1.4918
|2009.11.19 04:16
|1.4918
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|49.00
|23956377
|2009.11.20 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4839
|1.4683
|1.4888
|2009.11.23 02:07
|1.4888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|24162213
|2009.11.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4921
|1.4925
|1.4970
|2009.11.24 14:18
|1.4970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|24286778
|2009.11.25 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5023
|1.5179
|1.4974
|2009.11.26 18:15
|1.4974
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|49.00
|24616082
|2009.11.27 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4877
|1.4881
|1.4926
|2009.11.27 15:02
|1.4926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|24679558
|2009.11.27 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4959
|1.5115
|1.4910
|2009.12.01 18:15
|1.5115
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-156.00
|25057977
|2009.12.02 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5049
|1.5055
|1.5098
|2009.12.03 08:49
|1.5098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|25109716
|2009.12.03 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5108
|1.5108
|1.5059
|2009.12.03 23:41
|1.5059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|25179423
|2009.12.04 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5067
|1.4911
|1.5116
|2009.12.04 17:30
|1.4911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|25351744
|2009.12.07 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4818
|1.4662
|1.4867
|2009.12.07 19:37
|1.4867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|25504778
|2009.12.08 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4768
|1.4612
|1.4817
|2009.12.11 17:16
|1.4612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|25947051
|2009.12.14 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4663
|1.4819
|1.4614
|2009.12.15 09:51
|1.4614
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|49.00
|26302484
|2009.12.16 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4537
|1.4381
|1.4586
|2009.12.17 06:41
|1.4381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|26346741
|2009.12.17 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4408
|1.4252
|1.4457
|2009.12.22 17:46
|1.4252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|26734249
|2009.12.22 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4261
|1.4105
|1.4310
|2009.12.23 17:04
|1.4310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|26967174
|2009.12.29 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4432
|1.4588
|1.4383
|2009.12.29 18:12
|1.4383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|27089038
|2009.12.31 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4365
|1.4360
|1.4316
|2009.12.31 17:31
|1.4316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|102.00
|Closed P/L:
|99.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|99.48
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 099.48
|Equity:
|5 099.48
|Free Margin:
|5 099.48
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|880.01
|Gross Loss:
|780.53
|Total Net Profit:
|99.48
|Profit Factor:
|1.13
|Expected Payoff:
|4.15
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|47.52
|Maximal Drawdown:
|584.49 (10.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.56% (584.49)
|
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|49.00
|loss trade:
|-156.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.89
|loss trade:
|-130.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (341.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-312.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|341.85 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-312.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1