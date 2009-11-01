FXDD

Account: 7362695 Name: Bogie MACD MaTrend v1 Currency: USD 2009 December 31, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
218693172009.11.01 22:36balanceDeposit5 000.00
219764232009.11.02 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.48081.48011.47592009.11.02 20:001.47590.000.000.0049.00
219978802009.11.02 22:45buy0.10eurusd1.47701.46141.48192009.11.04 17:031.48190.000.000.0049.00
223060212009.11.04 23:00sell0.10eurusd1.48651.48601.48162009.11.05 09:261.48160.000.00-0.5249.00
223999682009.11.05 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.48641.50201.48152009.11.06 15:531.48150.000.00-0.1749.00
226089852009.11.09 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.49841.49841.49352009.11.10 21:351.49840.000.00-0.190.00
229380392009.11.11 12:30sell0.10eurusd1.50241.51801.49752009.11.11 18:081.49750.000.000.0049.00
231193042009.11.12 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.49541.47981.50032009.11.16 21:081.50030.000.000.0049.00
236984812009.11.18 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.49671.49601.49182009.11.19 04:161.49180.000.00-0.5749.00
239563772009.11.20 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.48391.46831.48882009.11.23 02:071.48880.000.000.0049.00
241622132009.11.24 11:00buy0.10eurusd1.49211.49251.49702009.11.24 14:181.49700.000.000.0049.00
242867782009.11.25 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.50231.51791.49742009.11.26 18:151.49740.000.00-0.5849.00
246160822009.11.27 11:15buy0.10eurusd1.48771.48811.49262009.11.27 15:021.49260.000.000.0049.00
246795582009.11.27 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.49591.51151.49102009.12.01 18:151.51150.000.00-0.34-156.00
250579772009.12.02 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.50491.50551.50982009.12.03 08:491.50980.000.000.0049.00
251097162009.12.03 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.51081.51081.50592009.12.03 23:411.50590.000.000.0049.00
251794232009.12.04 01:30buy0.10eurusd1.50671.49111.51162009.12.04 17:301.49110.000.000.00-156.00
253517442009.12.07 12:30buy0.10eurusd1.48181.46621.48672009.12.07 19:371.48670.000.000.0049.00
255047782009.12.08 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.47681.46121.48172009.12.11 17:161.46120.000.000.00-156.00
259470512009.12.14 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.46631.48191.46142009.12.15 09:511.46140.000.00-0.1549.00
263024842009.12.16 23:15buy0.10eurusd1.45371.43811.45862009.12.17 06:411.43810.000.000.00-156.00
263467412009.12.17 07:30buy0.10eurusd1.44081.42521.44572009.12.22 17:461.42520.000.000.00-156.00
267342492009.12.22 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.42611.41051.43102009.12.23 17:041.43100.000.000.0049.00
269671742009.12.29 15:15sell0.10eurusd1.44321.45881.43832009.12.29 18:121.43830.000.000.0049.00
270890382009.12.31 05:45sell0.10eurusd1.43651.43601.43162009.12.31 17:311.43160.000.000.0049.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.52 102.00
Closed P/L: 99.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.48 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 099.48 Equity: 5 099.48 Free Margin: 5 099.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 880.01 Gross Loss: 780.53 Total Net Profit: 99.48
Profit Factor: 1.13 Expected Payoff: 4.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 47.52 Maximal Drawdown: 584.49 (10.56%) Relative Drawdown: 10.56% (584.49)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 49.00 loss trade: -156.34
Average profit trade: 48.89 loss trade: -130.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (341.85) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-312.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 341.85 (7) consecutive loss (count): -312.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1