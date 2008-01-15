Strategy Tester Report
Stoch EA
InterbankFX-MT4 Demo Accounts 2 (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2008.01.07 00:00 - 2009.01.22 23:30 (2008.01.07 - 2009.01.23)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=0; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=true;
Lots=1; Slippage=2; UseStopLoss=false;
StopLoss=100; UseTakeProfit=false;
TakeProfit=200; UseTrailingStop=false;
TrailingStop=40;
|Bars in test
|13864
|Ticks modelled
|3990857
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|5
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|25799.10
|Gross profit
|40034.70
|Gross loss
|-14235.60
|Profit factor
|2.81
|Expected payoff
|318.51
|Absolute drawdown
|1044.70
|Maximal drawdown
|11080.30 (27.90%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.90% (11080.30)
|Total trades
|81
|Short positions (won %)
|52 (71.15%)
|Long positions (won %)
|29 (72.41%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|58 (71.60%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|23 (28.40%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|3446.40
|loss trade
|-2456.70
|Average
|profit trade
|690.25
|loss trade
|-618.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (3398.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-2227.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7158.70 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2456.70 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.15 15:41
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.4872
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.15 16:30
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.4839
|0.0000
|0.0000
|330.00
|10330.00
|3
|2008.01.21 22:39
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.4440
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.22 08:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.4382
|0.0000
|0.0000
|583.30
|10913.30
|5
|2008.01.25 06:29
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.4768
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.01.28 12:00
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-441.20
|10472.10
|7
|2008.01.29 07:09
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.4762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.01.31 14:30
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.4818
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-546.80
|9925.30
|9
|2008.02.07 07:34
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.4617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.02.07 18:30
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.4455
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1620.00
|11545.30
|11
|2008.02.08 00:11
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.4469
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.02.11 14:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.4503
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-336.70
|11208.60
|13
|2008.02.11 22:03
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.4518
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.02.12 23:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.4577
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-586.70
|10621.90
|15
|2008.02.13 20:58
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.4570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.02.14 00:30
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.4552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|189.90
|10811.80
|17
|2008.02.15 03:31
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.4637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.02.15 11:30
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.4694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|570.00
|11381.80
|19
|2008.02.20 19:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.4682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.02.21 11:30
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.4706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-230.10
|11151.70
|21
|2008.02.25 15:05
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.4811
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.02.26 06:00
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.4814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-26.70
|11125.00
|23
|2008.02.26 07:30
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.4822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.02.26 12:30
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.4886
|0.0000
|0.0000
|640.00
|11765.00
|25
|2008.02.28 23:50
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.5209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2008.03.03 15:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.5266
|0.0000
|0.0000
|547.60
|12312.60
|27
|2008.03.03 15:35
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.5198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2008.03.04 05:00
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.5185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|133.30
|12445.90
|29
|2008.03.11 06:26
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.5342
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2008.03.11 15:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.5285
|0.0000
|0.0000
|570.00
|13015.90
|31
|2008.03.13 02:02
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.5549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2008.03.13 03:30
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.5584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|350.00
|13365.90
|33
|2008.03.20 00:30
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.5621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2008.03.20 02:00
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.5575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|460.00
|13825.90
|35
|2008.03.21 12:30
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.5448
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2008.03.25 02:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.5456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57.60
|13883.50
|37
|2008.03.27 12:30
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.5782
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2008.03.31 21:30
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.5775
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76.60
|13960.10
|39
|2008.04.01 23:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.5614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2008.04.02 05:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.5589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|253.30
|14213.40
|41
|2008.04.04 02:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.5657
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2008.04.04 07:30
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.5688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|310.00
|14523.40
|43
|2008.04.07 11:30
|sell
|22
|1.00
|1.5691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2008.04.08 11:30
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.5706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-146.70
|14376.70
|45
|2008.04.11 02:00
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.5754
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2008.04.14 00:30
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.5682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|723.30
|15100.00
|47
|2008.04.21 18:32
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.5908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2008.04.22 14:30
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.5990
|0.0000
|0.0000
|808.80
|15908.80
|49
|2008.04.24 21:41
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.5667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2008.04.25 08:00
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.5583
|0.0000
|0.0000
|843.30
|16752.10
|51
|2008.05.07 20:30
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.5390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2008.05.12 03:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.5414
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-223.50
|16528.60
|53
|2008.05.13 17:09
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2008.05.16 10:30
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.5464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|316.50
|16845.10
|55
|2008.05.16 12:00
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.5487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2008.05.19 08:30
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.5624
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1358.80
|18203.90
|57
|2008.05.20 00:30
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.5514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2008.05.20 23:30
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.5646
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1320.00
|16883.90
|59
|2008.05.23 00:30
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.5722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2008.05.25 22:30
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.5756
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-340.00
|16543.90
|61
|2008.05.25 23:30
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.5774
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2008.05.26 00:30
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.5789
|0.0000
|0.0000
|138.80
|16682.70
|63
|2008.05.26 02:00
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.5760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2008.05.27 19:00
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.5703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|573.30
|17256.00
|65
|2008.05.28 21:00
|sell
|33
|1.00
|1.5637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2008.05.29 08:30
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.5562
|0.0000
|0.0000
|759.90
|18015.90
|67
|2008.06.02 21:31
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.5546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2008.06.05 16:00
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.5558
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.00
|18079.90
|69
|2008.06.17 01:18
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.5504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2008.06.18 17:30
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.5519
|0.0000
|0.0000
|138.80
|18218.70
|71
|2008.06.24 22:02
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.5573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|72
|2008.06.26 15:00
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.5749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1715.20
|19933.90
|73
|2008.07.03 03:03
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.5870
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74
|2008.07.03 11:00
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.5896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|260.00
|20193.90
|75
|2008.07.04 16:30
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.5690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2008.07.07 01:00
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.5653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|373.30
|20567.20
|77
|2008.07.08 03:00
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.5701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2008.07.09 06:00
|close
|39
|1.00
|1.5717
|0.0000
|0.0000
|148.80
|20716.00
|79
|2008.07.14 23:30
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.5898
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2008.07.17 05:30
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.5867
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-366.00
|20350.00
|81
|2008.07.22 23:52
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.5778
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2008.07.23 07:00
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.5760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|183.30
|20533.30
|83
|2008.07.25 12:33
|sell
|42
|1.00
|1.5701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2008.07.25 13:30
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.5688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130.00
|20663.30
|85
|2008.07.28 05:50
|sell
|43
|1.00
|1.5701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2008.07.29 14:00
|close
|43
|1.00
|1.5671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|303.30
|20966.60
|87
|2008.07.29 22:30
|sell
|44
|1.00
|1.5586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|88
|2008.07.31 15:00
|close
|44
|1.00
|1.5601
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-136.80
|20829.80
|89
|2008.07.31 22:03
|sell
|45
|1.00
|1.5596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90
|2008.08.01 02:00
|close
|45
|1.00
|1.5561
|0.0000
|0.0000
|353.30
|21183.10
|91
|2008.08.12 17:30
|buy
|46
|1.00
|1.4913
|0.0000
|0.0000
|92
|2008.08.18 04:00
|close
|46
|1.00
|1.4762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1577.20
|19605.90
|93
|2008.08.20 03:34
|buy
|47
|1.00
|1.4769
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94
|2008.08.21 00:30
|close
|47
|1.00
|1.4772
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.60
|19602.30
|95
|2008.08.21 11:00
|buy
|48
|1.00
|1.4776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|96
|2008.08.21 13:30
|close
|48
|1.00
|1.4848
|0.0000
|0.0000
|720.00
|20322.30
|97
|2008.08.31 23:00
|sell
|49
|1.00
|1.4698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98
|2008.09.01 01:00
|close
|49
|1.00
|1.4639
|0.0000
|0.0000
|593.30
|20915.60
|99
|2008.09.05 03:00
|sell
|50
|1.00
|1.4270
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100
|2008.09.08 08:30
|close
|50
|1.00
|1.4274
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-36.70
|20878.90
|101
|2008.09.09 08:00
|sell
|51
|1.00
|1.4122
|0.0000
|0.0000
|102
|2008.09.10 00:00
|close
|51
|1.00
|1.4097
|0.0000
|0.0000
|253.30
|21132.20
|103
|2008.09.23 12:06
|sell
|52
|1.00
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104
|2008.09.23 17:00
|close
|52
|1.00
|1.4678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|610.00
|21742.20
|105
|2008.09.24 14:28
|sell
|53
|1.00
|1.4667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|106
|2008.09.24 20:30
|close
|53
|1.00
|1.4616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|510.00
|22252.20
|107
|2008.10.03 03:32
|sell
|54
|1.00
|1.3829
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108
|2008.10.03 13:00
|close
|54
|1.00
|1.3753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|760.00
|23012.20
|109
|2008.10.09 05:13
|sell
|55
|1.00
|1.3645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110
|2008.10.09 14:00
|close
|55
|1.00
|1.3667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-220.00
|22792.20
|111
|2008.10.13 04:00
|buy
|56
|1.00
|1.3535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112
|2008.10.13 23:00
|close
|56
|1.00
|1.3618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|830.00
|23622.20
|113
|2008.10.15 07:09
|sell
|57
|1.00
|1.3599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114
|2008.10.15 13:30
|close
|57
|1.00
|1.3565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|340.00
|23962.20
|115
|2008.10.15 15:00
|buy
|58
|1.00
|1.3581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116
|2008.10.16 11:30
|close
|58
|1.00
|1.3522
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-623.60
|23338.60
|117
|2008.10.20 00:04
|buy
|59
|1.00
|1.3452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|118
|2008.10.20 05:00
|close
|59
|1.00
|1.3497
|0.0000
|0.0000
|450.00
|23788.60
|119
|2008.10.20 22:02
|sell
|60
|1.00
|1.3331
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120
|2008.10.21 08:30
|close
|60
|1.00
|1.3232
|0.0000
|0.0000
|993.30
|24781.90
|121
|2008.10.24 14:43
|sell
|61
|1.00
|1.2644
|0.0000
|0.0000
|122
|2008.10.28 15:00
|close
|61
|1.00
|1.2452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1926.60
|26708.50
|123
|2008.11.06 10:30
|sell
|62
|1.00
|1.2888
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124
|2008.11.06 19:30
|close
|62
|1.00
|1.2721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1670.00
|28378.50
|125
|2008.11.07 20:09
|buy
|63
|1.00
|1.2759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126
|2008.11.10 01:00
|close
|63
|1.00
|1.2884
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1238.80
|29617.30
|127
|2008.11.12 18:30
|sell
|64
|1.00
|1.2544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|128
|2008.11.12 22:30
|close
|64
|1.00
|1.2456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|880.00
|30497.30
|129
|2008.11.18 00:30
|buy
|65
|1.00
|1.2648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130
|2008.11.21 06:00
|close
|65
|1.00
|1.2521
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1326.00
|29171.30
|131
|2008.11.26 21:30
|sell
|66
|1.00
|1.2884
|0.0000
|0.0000
|132
|2008.11.27 07:30
|close
|66
|1.00
|1.2881
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39.90
|29211.20
|133
|2008.12.01 06:30
|sell
|67
|1.00
|1.2680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134
|2008.12.01 08:30
|close
|67
|1.00
|1.2629
|0.0000
|0.0000
|510.00
|29721.20
|135
|2008.12.02 04:01
|sell
|68
|1.00
|1.2619
|0.0000
|0.0000
|136
|2008.12.03 08:30
|close
|68
|1.00
|1.2673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-536.70
|29184.50
|137
|2008.12.05 08:08
|sell
|69
|1.00
|1.2749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|138
|2008.12.05 11:30
|close
|69
|1.00
|1.2713
|0.0000
|0.0000
|360.00
|29544.50
|139
|2008.12.08 13:30
|buy
|70
|1.00
|1.2876
|0.0000
|0.0000
|140
|2008.12.09 17:30
|close
|70
|1.00
|1.2988
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1108.80
|30653.30
|141
|2008.12.10 11:45
|buy
|71
|1.00
|1.2944
|0.0000
|0.0000
|142
|2008.12.11 17:00
|close
|71
|1.00
|1.3292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3446.40
|34099.70
|143
|2008.12.17 08:21
|buy
|72
|1.00
|1.4154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|144
|2008.12.22 00:00
|close
|72
|1.00
|1.3975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-1846.00
|32253.70
|145
|2008.12.22 14:00
|buy
|73
|1.00
|1.4004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|146
|2008.12.23 00:30
|close
|73
|1.00
|1.3967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-381.20
|31872.50
|147
|2008.12.23 05:00
|sell
|74
|1.00
|1.3977
|0.0000
|0.0000
|148
|2008.12.23 22:00
|close
|74
|1.00
|1.3926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|510.00
|32382.50
|149
|2008.12.26 01:15
|sell
|75
|1.00
|1.3990
|0.0000
|0.0000
|150
|2008.12.29 16:00
|close
|75
|1.00
|1.4236
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2456.70
|29925.80
|151
|2008.12.30 03:30
|sell
|76
|1.00
|1.4103
|0.0000
|0.0000
|152
|2008.12.30 06:30
|close
|76
|1.00
|1.4019
|0.0000
|0.0000
|840.00
|30765.80
|153
|2009.01.02 11:00
|sell
|77
|1.00
|1.3928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154
|2009.01.02 19:30
|close
|77
|1.00
|1.3842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|860.00
|31625.80
|155
|2009.01.05 08:11
|sell
|78
|1.00
|1.3873
|0.0000
|0.0000
|156
|2009.01.05 11:30
|close
|78
|1.00
|1.3666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2070.00
|33695.80
|157
|2009.01.06 00:50
|sell
|79
|1.00
|1.3592
|0.0000
|0.0000
|158
|2009.01.06 12:00
|close
|79
|1.00
|1.3335
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2570.00
|36265.80
|159
|2009.01.08 06:00
|sell
|80
|1.00
|1.3608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|160
|2009.01.09 02:00
|close
|80
|1.00
|1.3661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-526.70
|35739.10
|161
|2009.01.22 02:00
|buy
|81
|1.00
|1.2998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|162
|2009.01.22 23:59
|close at stop
|81
|1.00
|1.3004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60.00
|35799.10