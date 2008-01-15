Strategy Tester Report
Stoch EA
InterbankFX-MT4 Demo Accounts 2 (Build 220)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2008.01.07 00:00 - 2009.01.22 23:30 (2008.01.07 - 2009.01.23)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagicNumber=0; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=1; Slippage=2; UseStopLoss=false; StopLoss=100; UseTakeProfit=false; TakeProfit=200; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=40;
Bars in test13864Ticks modelled3990857Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors5
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit25799.10Gross profit40034.70Gross loss-14235.60
Profit factor2.81Expected payoff318.51
Absolute drawdown1044.70Maximal drawdown11080.30 (27.90%)Relative drawdown27.90% (11080.30)
Total trades81Short positions (won %)52 (71.15%)Long positions (won %)29 (72.41%)
Profit trades (% of total)58 (71.60%)Loss trades (% of total)23 (28.40%)
Largestprofit trade3446.40loss trade-2456.70
Averageprofit trade690.25loss trade-618.94
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (3398.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-2227.20)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)7158.70 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2456.70 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.15 15:41sell11.001.48720.00000.0000
22008.01.15 16:30close11.001.48390.00000.0000330.0010330.00
32008.01.21 22:39sell21.001.44400.00000.0000
42008.01.22 08:00close21.001.43820.00000.0000583.3010913.30
52008.01.25 06:29buy31.001.47680.00000.0000
62008.01.28 12:00close31.001.47250.00000.0000-441.2010472.10
72008.01.29 07:09sell41.001.47620.00000.0000
82008.01.31 14:30close41.001.48180.00000.0000-546.809925.30
92008.02.07 07:34sell51.001.46170.00000.0000
102008.02.07 18:30close51.001.44550.00000.00001620.0011545.30
112008.02.08 00:11sell61.001.44690.00000.0000
122008.02.11 14:00close61.001.45030.00000.0000-336.7011208.60
132008.02.11 22:03sell71.001.45180.00000.0000
142008.02.12 23:00close71.001.45770.00000.0000-586.7010621.90
152008.02.13 20:58sell81.001.45700.00000.0000
162008.02.14 00:30close81.001.45520.00000.0000189.9010811.80
172008.02.15 03:31buy91.001.46370.00000.0000
182008.02.15 11:30close91.001.46940.00000.0000570.0011381.80
192008.02.20 19:00sell101.001.46820.00000.0000
202008.02.21 11:30close101.001.47060.00000.0000-230.1011151.70
212008.02.25 15:05sell111.001.48110.00000.0000
222008.02.26 06:00close111.001.48140.00000.0000-26.7011125.00
232008.02.26 07:30buy121.001.48220.00000.0000
242008.02.26 12:30close121.001.48860.00000.0000640.0011765.00
252008.02.28 23:50buy131.001.52090.00000.0000
262008.03.03 15:00close131.001.52660.00000.0000547.6012312.60
272008.03.03 15:35sell141.001.51980.00000.0000
282008.03.04 05:00close141.001.51850.00000.0000133.3012445.90
292008.03.11 06:26sell151.001.53420.00000.0000
302008.03.11 15:00close151.001.52850.00000.0000570.0013015.90
312008.03.13 02:02buy161.001.55490.00000.0000
322008.03.13 03:30close161.001.55840.00000.0000350.0013365.90
332008.03.20 00:30sell171.001.56210.00000.0000
342008.03.20 02:00close171.001.55750.00000.0000460.0013825.90
352008.03.21 12:30buy181.001.54480.00000.0000
362008.03.25 02:00close181.001.54560.00000.000057.6013883.50
372008.03.27 12:30sell191.001.57820.00000.0000
382008.03.31 21:30close191.001.57750.00000.000076.6013960.10
392008.04.01 23:00sell201.001.56140.00000.0000
402008.04.02 05:00close201.001.55890.00000.0000253.3014213.40
412008.04.04 02:00buy211.001.56570.00000.0000
422008.04.04 07:30close211.001.56880.00000.0000310.0014523.40
432008.04.07 11:30sell221.001.56910.00000.0000
442008.04.08 11:30close221.001.57060.00000.0000-146.7014376.70
452008.04.11 02:00sell231.001.57540.00000.0000
462008.04.14 00:30close231.001.56820.00000.0000723.3015100.00
472008.04.21 18:32buy241.001.59080.00000.0000
482008.04.22 14:30close241.001.59900.00000.0000808.8015908.80
492008.04.24 21:41sell251.001.56670.00000.0000
502008.04.25 08:00close251.001.55830.00000.0000843.3016752.10
512008.05.07 20:30sell261.001.53900.00000.0000
522008.05.12 03:00close261.001.54140.00000.0000-223.5016528.60
532008.05.13 17:09sell271.001.54940.00000.0000
542008.05.16 10:30close271.001.54640.00000.0000316.5016845.10
552008.05.16 12:00buy281.001.54870.00000.0000
562008.05.19 08:30close281.001.56240.00000.00001358.8018203.90
572008.05.20 00:30sell291.001.55140.00000.0000
582008.05.20 23:30close291.001.56460.00000.0000-1320.0016883.90
592008.05.23 00:30sell301.001.57220.00000.0000
602008.05.25 22:30close301.001.57560.00000.0000-340.0016543.90
612008.05.25 23:30buy311.001.57740.00000.0000
622008.05.26 00:30close311.001.57890.00000.0000138.8016682.70
632008.05.26 02:00sell321.001.57600.00000.0000
642008.05.27 19:00close321.001.57030.00000.0000573.3017256.00
652008.05.28 21:00sell331.001.56370.00000.0000
662008.05.29 08:30close331.001.55620.00000.0000759.9018015.90
672008.06.02 21:31buy341.001.55460.00000.0000
682008.06.05 16:00close341.001.55580.00000.000064.0018079.90
692008.06.17 01:18buy351.001.55040.00000.0000
702008.06.18 17:30close351.001.55190.00000.0000138.8018218.70
712008.06.24 22:02buy361.001.55730.00000.0000
722008.06.26 15:00close361.001.57490.00000.00001715.2019933.90
732008.07.03 03:03buy371.001.58700.00000.0000
742008.07.03 11:00close371.001.58960.00000.0000260.0020193.90
752008.07.04 16:30sell381.001.56900.00000.0000
762008.07.07 01:00close381.001.56530.00000.0000373.3020567.20
772008.07.08 03:00buy391.001.57010.00000.0000
782008.07.09 06:00close391.001.57170.00000.0000148.8020716.00
792008.07.14 23:30buy401.001.58980.00000.0000
802008.07.17 05:30close401.001.58670.00000.0000-366.0020350.00
812008.07.22 23:52sell411.001.57780.00000.0000
822008.07.23 07:00close411.001.57600.00000.0000183.3020533.30
832008.07.25 12:33sell421.001.57010.00000.0000
842008.07.25 13:30close421.001.56880.00000.0000130.0020663.30
852008.07.28 05:50sell431.001.57010.00000.0000
862008.07.29 14:00close431.001.56710.00000.0000303.3020966.60
872008.07.29 22:30sell441.001.55860.00000.0000
882008.07.31 15:00close441.001.56010.00000.0000-136.8020829.80
892008.07.31 22:03sell451.001.55960.00000.0000
902008.08.01 02:00close451.001.55610.00000.0000353.3021183.10
912008.08.12 17:30buy461.001.49130.00000.0000
922008.08.18 04:00close461.001.47620.00000.0000-1577.2019605.90
932008.08.20 03:34buy471.001.47690.00000.0000
942008.08.21 00:30close471.001.47720.00000.0000-3.6019602.30
952008.08.21 11:00buy481.001.47760.00000.0000
962008.08.21 13:30close481.001.48480.00000.0000720.0020322.30
972008.08.31 23:00sell491.001.46980.00000.0000
982008.09.01 01:00close491.001.46390.00000.0000593.3020915.60
992008.09.05 03:00sell501.001.42700.00000.0000
1002008.09.08 08:30close501.001.42740.00000.0000-36.7020878.90
1012008.09.09 08:00sell511.001.41220.00000.0000
1022008.09.10 00:00close511.001.40970.00000.0000253.3021132.20
1032008.09.23 12:06sell521.001.47390.00000.0000
1042008.09.23 17:00close521.001.46780.00000.0000610.0021742.20
1052008.09.24 14:28sell531.001.46670.00000.0000
1062008.09.24 20:30close531.001.46160.00000.0000510.0022252.20
1072008.10.03 03:32sell541.001.38290.00000.0000
1082008.10.03 13:00close541.001.37530.00000.0000760.0023012.20
1092008.10.09 05:13sell551.001.36450.00000.0000
1102008.10.09 14:00close551.001.36670.00000.0000-220.0022792.20
1112008.10.13 04:00buy561.001.35350.00000.0000
1122008.10.13 23:00close561.001.36180.00000.0000830.0023622.20
1132008.10.15 07:09sell571.001.35990.00000.0000
1142008.10.15 13:30close571.001.35650.00000.0000340.0023962.20
1152008.10.15 15:00buy581.001.35810.00000.0000
1162008.10.16 11:30close581.001.35220.00000.0000-623.6023338.60
1172008.10.20 00:04buy591.001.34520.00000.0000
1182008.10.20 05:00close591.001.34970.00000.0000450.0023788.60
1192008.10.20 22:02sell601.001.33310.00000.0000
1202008.10.21 08:30close601.001.32320.00000.0000993.3024781.90
1212008.10.24 14:43sell611.001.26440.00000.0000
1222008.10.28 15:00close611.001.24520.00000.00001926.6026708.50
1232008.11.06 10:30sell621.001.28880.00000.0000
1242008.11.06 19:30close621.001.27210.00000.00001670.0028378.50
1252008.11.07 20:09buy631.001.27590.00000.0000
1262008.11.10 01:00close631.001.28840.00000.00001238.8029617.30
1272008.11.12 18:30sell641.001.25440.00000.0000
1282008.11.12 22:30close641.001.24560.00000.0000880.0030497.30
1292008.11.18 00:30buy651.001.26480.00000.0000
1302008.11.21 06:00close651.001.25210.00000.0000-1326.0029171.30
1312008.11.26 21:30sell661.001.28840.00000.0000
1322008.11.27 07:30close661.001.28810.00000.000039.9029211.20
1332008.12.01 06:30sell671.001.26800.00000.0000
1342008.12.01 08:30close671.001.26290.00000.0000510.0029721.20
1352008.12.02 04:01sell681.001.26190.00000.0000
1362008.12.03 08:30close681.001.26730.00000.0000-536.7029184.50
1372008.12.05 08:08sell691.001.27490.00000.0000
1382008.12.05 11:30close691.001.27130.00000.0000360.0029544.50
1392008.12.08 13:30buy701.001.28760.00000.0000
1402008.12.09 17:30close701.001.29880.00000.00001108.8030653.30
1412008.12.10 11:45buy711.001.29440.00000.0000
1422008.12.11 17:00close711.001.32920.00000.00003446.4034099.70
1432008.12.17 08:21buy721.001.41540.00000.0000
1442008.12.22 00:00close721.001.39750.00000.0000-1846.0032253.70
1452008.12.22 14:00buy731.001.40040.00000.0000
1462008.12.23 00:30close731.001.39670.00000.0000-381.2031872.50
1472008.12.23 05:00sell741.001.39770.00000.0000
1482008.12.23 22:00close741.001.39260.00000.0000510.0032382.50
1492008.12.26 01:15sell751.001.39900.00000.0000
1502008.12.29 16:00close751.001.42360.00000.0000-2456.7029925.80
1512008.12.30 03:30sell761.001.41030.00000.0000
1522008.12.30 06:30close761.001.40190.00000.0000840.0030765.80
1532009.01.02 11:00sell771.001.39280.00000.0000
1542009.01.02 19:30close771.001.38420.00000.0000860.0031625.80
1552009.01.05 08:11sell781.001.38730.00000.0000
1562009.01.05 11:30close781.001.36660.00000.00002070.0033695.80
1572009.01.06 00:50sell791.001.35920.00000.0000
1582009.01.06 12:00close791.001.33350.00000.00002570.0036265.80
1592009.01.08 06:00sell801.001.36080.00000.0000
1602009.01.09 02:00close801.001.36610.00000.0000-526.7035739.10
1612009.01.22 02:00buy811.001.29980.00000.0000
1622009.01.22 23:59close at stop811.001.30040.00000.000060.0035799.10