FXCM Liquidity Connection
|Account: 2088159785
|Name: Ben Williams
|Currency: USD
|2009 August 28, 08:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5526568
|2009.08.17 16:22
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5778625
|2009.08.19 18:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65545
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2009.08.19 18:22
|1.65416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.00
|5778761
|2009.08.19 18:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.400
|156.100
|155.300
|2009.08.19 19:43
|155.300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.46
|5779130
|2009.08.19 18:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65659
|0.00000
|1.65550
|2009.08.19 18:16
|1.65550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.00
|5779245
|2009.08.19 18:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.565
|0.000
|155.460
|2009.08.19 18:17
|155.460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.76
|5780799
|2009.08.19 18:52
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.65525
|1.66220
|1.65400
|2009.08.19 19:35
|1.65400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|5794193
|2009.08.20 00:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.468
|156.960
|155.300
|2009.08.20 02:21
|155.471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.18
|5794454
|2009.08.20 00:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.500
|157.000
|155.400
|2009.08.20 02:09
|155.400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.20
|5795478
|2009.08.20 00:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.629
|157.000
|155.500
|2009.08.20 02:04
|155.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.97
|5795537
|2009.08.20 00:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|155.625
|157.000
|155.350
|2009.08.20 02:21
|155.463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.08
|5877646
|2009.08.20 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42439
|1.43930
|1.42400
|2009.08.21 04:29
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|5877647
|2009.08.20 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42439
|1.43930
|1.42400
|2009.08.21 04:29
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.00
|5877799
|2009.08.20 19:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42450
|1.43930
|1.42400
|2009.08.21 04:29
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|5882063
|2009.08.20 21:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42609
|1.43930
|1.42400
|2009.08.21 04:29
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|209.00
|5894485
|2009.08.21 03:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42523
|1.43930
|1.42400
|2009.08.21 04:29
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.00
|5922162
|2009.08.21 11:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43221
|1.44710
|1.43000
|2009.08.21 15:28
|1.43000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|5922179
|2009.08.21 11:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43211
|1.44710
|1.42800
|2009.08.21 15:29
|1.43080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.00
|5922451
|2009.08.21 11:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43167
|1.44660
|1.42900
|2009.08.21 15:29
|1.43084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.00
|5922750
|2009.08.21 11:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43314
|1.44710
|1.43150
|2009.08.21 15:27
|1.43150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|5942121
|2009.08.21 15:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43586
|1.44660
|1.43150
|2009.08.21 15:27
|1.43150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|436.00
|5942198
|2009.08.21 15:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43564
|1.44660
|1.43250
|2009.08.21 15:26
|1.43250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|314.00
|5942616
|2009.08.21 15:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43602
|1.44660
|1.43400
|2009.08.21 15:20
|1.43400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.00
|5943330
|2009.08.21 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43611
|1.43510
|1.42750
|2009.08.21 18:13
|1.43158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|453.00
|5962529
|2009.08.23 22:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.356
|137.350
|135.150
|2009.08.24 16:38
|135.266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.26
|5962531
|2009.08.23 22:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.356
|137.350
|135.150
|2009.08.24 16:38
|135.266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.26
|5962999
|2009.08.23 23:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.409
|137.350
|135.200
|2009.08.24 16:38
|135.251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.24
|5963301
|2009.08.23 23:27
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.442
|137.350
|135.300
|2009.08.24 16:30
|135.300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.32
|5963479
|2009.08.23 23:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.514
|136.250
|135.400
|2009.08.24 00:17
|135.400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.67
|5963652
|2009.08.23 23:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.611
|136.250
|135.500
|2009.08.24 00:03
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.45
|5966160
|2009.08.24 00:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.760
|137.350
|135.500
|2009.08.24 07:57
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|274.36
|5967925
|2009.08.24 01:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.606
|137.350
|135.500
|2009.08.24 07:57
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.86
|5967940
|2009.08.24 01:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.664
|137.350
|135.550
|2009.08.24 07:55
|135.550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.26
|5967962
|2009.08.24 01:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.702
|137.350
|135.600
|2009.08.24 07:54
|135.600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.55
|5968030
|2009.08.24 01:09
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.707
|137.350
|135.400
|2009.08.24 08:00
|135.400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|323.98
|5970630
|2009.08.24 02:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.929
|137.350
|135.150
|2009.08.24 16:38
|135.251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|717.64
|6028723
|2009.08.24 11:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.706
|137.350
|135.600
|2009.08.24 12:54
|135.600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.98
|6028738
|2009.08.24 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.708
|137.350
|135.500
|2009.08.24 13:01
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|6028757
|2009.08.24 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.715
|137.350
|135.400
|2009.08.24 13:03
|135.400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|333.28
|6034515
|2009.08.24 13:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.714
|137.350
|135.600
|2009.08.24 16:20
|135.600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.35
|6034532
|2009.08.24 13:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.726
|137.350
|135.500
|2009.08.24 16:27
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|238.89
|6034538
|2009.08.24 13:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.730
|137.350
|135.400
|2009.08.24 16:29
|135.400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.97
|6036020
|2009.08.24 14:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.855
|137.350
|135.500
|2009.08.24 16:27
|135.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|375.25
|6037701
|2009.08.24 14:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.852
|137.350
|135.700
|2009.08.24 14:52
|135.700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.52
|6040341
|2009.08.24 15:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.821
|137.350
|135.700
|2009.08.24 15:39
|135.700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.64
|6042169
|2009.08.24 15:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|135.814
|137.350
|135.700
|2009.08.24 16:11
|135.700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.28
|6050455
|2009.08.24 18:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43024
|1.41020
|1.43030
|2009.08.24 19:14
|1.42949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.00
|6060622
|2009.08.25 00:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64144
|1.62140
|1.64240
|2009.08.25 05:22
|1.64240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|6060633
|2009.08.25 00:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64139
|1.62140
|1.64300
|2009.08.25 05:26
|1.64191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|6060723
|2009.08.25 00:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64046
|1.62140
|1.64150
|2009.08.25 05:22
|1.64150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|6062174
|2009.08.25 01:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64056
|1.62140
|1.64350
|2009.08.25 05:26
|1.64191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.00
|6070067
|2009.08.25 04:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.64056
|1.62140
|1.64400
|2009.08.25 05:26
|1.64192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|6137336
|2009.08.26 02:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42880
|1.43880
|1.42830
|2009.08.26 02:54
|1.42993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.00
|6137378
|2009.08.26 02:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42904
|1.43880
|1.42850
|2009.08.26 02:54
|1.42993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.00
|6137424
|2009.08.26 02:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42922
|1.43880
|1.42870
|2009.08.26 02:30
|1.42870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|6139100
|2009.08.26 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42959
|1.43950
|1.42859
|2009.08.26 06:36
|1.43070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.00
|6139106
|2009.08.26 03:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42959
|1.43950
|1.42909
|2009.08.26 06:36
|1.43070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.00
|6139151
|2009.08.26 03:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42974
|1.43950
|1.42874
|2009.08.26 06:36
|1.43070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|6141370
|2009.08.26 04:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43003
|1.43950
|1.42853
|2009.08.26 06:36
|1.43070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.00
|6167949
|2009.08.26 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42817
|1.40310
|1.43500
|2009.08.27 13:11
|1.42766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|6167960
|2009.08.26 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42819
|1.40310
|1.43260
|2009.08.27 13:11
|1.42771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|6170263
|2009.08.26 14:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42542
|1.40310
|1.43042
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|237.00
|6172168
|2009.08.26 14:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42334
|1.40310
|1.43034
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42779
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|445.00
|6172705
|2009.08.26 14:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42293
|1.40310
|1.43193
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|478.00
|6175250
|2009.08.26 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42323
|1.40310
|1.42623
|2009.08.27 08:10
|1.42623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|6175252
|2009.08.26 15:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42329
|1.40310
|1.42520
|2009.08.26 20:59
|1.42520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|191.00
|6175299
|2009.08.26 15:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42357
|1.40310
|1.43357
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|407.00
|6175377
|2009.08.26 15:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42364
|1.40310
|1.42664
|2009.08.27 08:10
|1.42664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|6175522
|2009.08.26 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42404
|1.40310
|1.42800
|2009.08.27 12:58
|1.42800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|396.00
|6180480
|2009.08.26 16:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42184
|1.40000
|1.42400
|2009.08.26 19:22
|1.42400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|216.00
|6180483
|2009.08.26 16:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42182
|1.40000
|1.42500
|2009.08.26 20:51
|1.42500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|318.00
|6180485
|2009.08.26 16:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42182
|1.40000
|1.43582
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|586.00
|6199298
|2009.08.27 02:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42239
|1.40000
|1.42439
|2009.08.27 03:15
|1.42439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|6199303
|2009.08.27 02:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42241
|1.40000
|1.42501
|2009.08.27 03:36
|1.42501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|6199512
|2009.08.27 02:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42252
|1.40000
|1.42702
|2009.08.27 11:14
|1.42702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|6199514
|2009.08.27 02:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42250
|1.40000
|1.42900
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|514.00
|6203103
|2009.08.27 03:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42490
|1.40000
|1.43500
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.00
|6203105
|2009.08.27 03:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42490
|1.40000
|1.43750
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.00
|6203296
|2009.08.27 03:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42504
|1.40000
|1.43900
|2009.08.27 13:12
|1.42761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|257.00
|6227134
|2009.08.27 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42692
|1.40000
|1.42900
|2009.08.27 16:38
|1.42544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.00
|6227154
|2009.08.27 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42693
|1.40000
|1.43000
|2009.08.27 16:38
|1.42546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|6228697
|2009.08.27 14:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42509
|1.40000
|1.42750
|2009.08.27 16:38
|1.42544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|6228705
|2009.08.27 14:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42500
|1.40000
|1.43250
|2009.08.27 16:38
|1.42546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|6231734
|2009.08.27 15:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42263
|1.40000
|1.42750
|2009.08.27 16:38
|1.42541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|278.00
|6231746
|2009.08.27 15:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.42274
|0.00000
|1.43150
|2009.08.27 16:39
|1.42539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|265.00
|6254612
|2009.08.27 20:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43564
|1.46560
|1.43250
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.00
|6254614
|2009.08.27 20:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43568
|1.46560
|1.43150
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|6254626
|2009.08.27 20:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43573
|1.46560
|1.43200
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|213.00
|6254629
|2009.08.27 20:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43568
|1.46560
|1.43200
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.00
|6255147
|2009.08.27 20:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43624
|1.46560
|1.43500
|2009.08.27 21:40
|1.43500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|6255154
|2009.08.27 20:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43614
|1.46560
|1.43400
|2009.08.28 07:51
|1.43400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.00
|6255201
|2009.08.27 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43604
|1.46560
|1.43550
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|6255217
|2009.08.27 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43604
|1.46560
|1.43450
|2009.08.27 21:59
|1.43450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|154.00
|6255232
|2009.08.27 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43599
|1.46560
|1.43570
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|6255289
|2009.08.27 20:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43585
|1.46560
|1.43560
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|6255292
|2009.08.27 20:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43585
|1.46560
|1.43540
|2009.08.27 21:30
|1.43540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|6255416
|2009.08.27 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43600
|1.46560
|1.43350
|2009.08.28 07:55
|1.43350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|6255423
|2009.08.27 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43597
|1.46560
|1.43560
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|6255428
|2009.08.27 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43593
|1.46560
|1.43580
|2009.08.27 20:56
|1.43580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|6255433
|2009.08.27 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43600
|1.46560
|1.43300
|2009.08.28 08:00
|1.43300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|6255545
|2009.08.27 20:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43579
|1.46560
|1.43560
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|6255546
|2009.08.27 20:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43579
|1.46560
|1.43560
|2009.08.27 20:57
|1.43560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|6264982
|2009.08.28 01:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43714
|1.46560
|1.43100
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|348.00
|6264985
|2009.08.28 01:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43713
|1.46560
|1.43100
|2009.08.28 08:27
|1.43359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|354.00
|6274061
|2009.08.28 06:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.43603
|1.46560
|1.43450
|2009.08.28 07:27
|1.43450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|153.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17 213.30
|Closed P/L:
|17 213.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|17 213.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|67 213.30
|Equity:
|67 213.30
|Free Margin:
|67 213.30
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18 272.48
|Gross Loss:
|1 059.18
|Total Net Profit:
|17 213.30
|Profit Factor:
|17.25
|Expected Payoff:
|167.12
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|587.00 (1.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.00% (587.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|103
|Short Positions (won %):
|71 (90.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|32 (84.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|91 (88.35%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (11.65%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|717.64
|loss trade:
|-148.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|200.80
|loss trade:
|-88.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|36 (7 195.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-587.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7 195.09 (36)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-587.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|2