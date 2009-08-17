FXCM Liquidity Connection

Account: 2088159785 Name: Ben Williams Currency: USD 2009 August 28, 08:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55265682009.08.17 16:22balanceDeposit50 000.00
57786252009.08.19 18:00sell1.00gbpusd1.655450.000000.000002009.08.19 18:221.654160.000.000.00129.00
57787612009.08.19 18:03sell1.00gbpjpy155.400156.100155.3002009.08.19 19:43155.3000.000.000.00106.46
57791302009.08.19 18:12sell1.00gbpusd1.656590.000001.655502009.08.19 18:161.655500.000.000.00109.00
57792452009.08.19 18:14sell1.00gbpjpy155.5650.000155.4602009.08.19 18:17155.4600.000.000.00111.76
57807992009.08.19 18:52sell1.00gbpusd1.655251.662201.654002009.08.19 19:351.654000.000.000.00125.00
57941932009.08.20 00:01sell1.00gbpjpy155.468156.960155.3002009.08.20 02:21155.4710.000.000.00-3.18
57944542009.08.20 00:07sell1.00gbpjpy155.500157.000155.4002009.08.20 02:09155.4000.000.000.00106.20
57954782009.08.20 00:39sell1.00gbpjpy155.629157.000155.5002009.08.20 02:04155.5000.000.000.00136.97
57955372009.08.20 00:40sell1.00gbpjpy155.625157.000155.3502009.08.20 02:21155.4630.000.000.00172.08
58776462009.08.20 19:34sell1.00eurusd1.424391.439301.424002009.08.21 04:291.424000.000.000.0039.00
58776472009.08.20 19:34sell1.00eurusd1.424391.439301.424002009.08.21 04:291.424000.000.000.0039.00
58777992009.08.20 19:39sell1.00eurusd1.424501.439301.424002009.08.21 04:291.424000.000.000.0050.00
58820632009.08.20 21:46sell1.00eurusd1.426091.439301.424002009.08.21 04:291.424000.000.000.00209.00
58944852009.08.21 03:40sell1.00eurusd1.425231.439301.424002009.08.21 04:291.424000.000.000.00123.00
59221622009.08.21 11:44sell1.00eurusd1.432211.447101.430002009.08.21 15:281.430000.000.000.00221.00
59221792009.08.21 11:45sell1.00eurusd1.432111.447101.428002009.08.21 15:291.430800.000.000.00131.00
59224512009.08.21 11:49sell1.00eurusd1.431671.446601.429002009.08.21 15:291.430840.000.000.0083.00
59227502009.08.21 11:54sell1.00eurusd1.433141.447101.431502009.08.21 15:271.431500.000.000.00164.00
59421212009.08.21 15:09sell1.00eurusd1.435861.446601.431502009.08.21 15:271.431500.000.000.00436.00
59421982009.08.21 15:10sell1.00eurusd1.435641.446601.432502009.08.21 15:261.432500.000.000.00314.00
59426162009.08.21 15:12sell1.00eurusd1.436021.446601.434002009.08.21 15:201.434000.000.000.00202.00
59433302009.08.21 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.436111.435101.427502009.08.21 18:131.431580.000.000.00453.00
59625292009.08.23 22:56sell1.00eurjpy135.356137.350135.1502009.08.24 16:38135.2660.000.000.0095.26
59625312009.08.23 22:56sell1.00eurjpy135.356137.350135.1502009.08.24 16:38135.2660.000.000.0095.26
59629992009.08.23 23:12sell1.00eurjpy135.409137.350135.2002009.08.24 16:38135.2510.000.000.00167.24
59633012009.08.23 23:27sell1.00eurjpy135.442137.350135.3002009.08.24 16:30135.3000.000.000.00150.32
59634792009.08.23 23:30sell1.00eurjpy135.514136.250135.4002009.08.24 00:17135.4000.000.000.00120.67
59636522009.08.23 23:32sell1.00eurjpy135.611136.250135.5002009.08.24 00:03135.5000.000.000.00117.45
59661602009.08.24 00:41sell1.00eurjpy135.760137.350135.5002009.08.24 07:57135.5000.000.000.00274.36
59679252009.08.24 01:06sell1.00eurjpy135.606137.350135.5002009.08.24 07:57135.5000.000.000.00111.86
59679402009.08.24 01:06sell1.00eurjpy135.664137.350135.5502009.08.24 07:55135.5500.000.000.00120.26
59679622009.08.24 01:07sell1.00eurjpy135.702137.350135.6002009.08.24 07:54135.6000.000.000.00107.55
59680302009.08.24 01:09sell1.00eurjpy135.707137.350135.4002009.08.24 08:00135.4000.000.000.00323.98
59706302009.08.24 02:22sell1.00eurjpy135.929137.350135.1502009.08.24 16:38135.2510.000.000.00717.64
60287232009.08.24 11:38sell1.00eurjpy135.706137.350135.6002009.08.24 12:54135.6000.000.000.00111.98
60287382009.08.24 11:39sell1.00eurjpy135.708137.350135.5002009.08.24 13:01135.5000.000.000.00220.00
60287572009.08.24 11:39sell1.00eurjpy135.715137.350135.4002009.08.24 13:03135.4000.000.000.00333.28
60345152009.08.24 13:43sell1.00eurjpy135.714137.350135.6002009.08.24 16:20135.6000.000.000.00120.35
60345322009.08.24 13:43sell1.00eurjpy135.726137.350135.5002009.08.24 16:27135.5000.000.000.00238.89
60345382009.08.24 13:43sell1.00eurjpy135.730137.350135.4002009.08.24 16:29135.4000.000.000.00348.97
60360202009.08.24 14:12sell1.00eurjpy135.855137.350135.5002009.08.24 16:27135.5000.000.000.00375.25
60377012009.08.24 14:43sell1.00eurjpy135.852137.350135.7002009.08.24 14:52135.7000.000.000.00160.52
60403412009.08.24 15:25sell1.00eurjpy135.821137.350135.7002009.08.24 15:39135.7000.000.000.00127.64
60421692009.08.24 15:54sell1.00eurjpy135.814137.350135.7002009.08.24 16:11135.7000.000.000.00120.28
60504552009.08.24 18:57buy1.00eurusd1.430241.410201.430302009.08.24 19:141.429490.000.000.00-75.00
60606222009.08.25 00:30buy1.00gbpusd1.641441.621401.642402009.08.25 05:221.642400.000.000.0096.00
60606332009.08.25 00:31buy1.00gbpusd1.641391.621401.643002009.08.25 05:261.641910.000.000.0052.00
60607232009.08.25 00:33buy1.00gbpusd1.640461.621401.641502009.08.25 05:221.641500.000.000.00104.00
60621742009.08.25 01:14buy1.00gbpusd1.640561.621401.643502009.08.25 05:261.641910.000.000.00135.00
60700672009.08.25 04:47buy1.00gbpusd1.640561.621401.644002009.08.25 05:261.641920.000.000.00136.00
61373362009.08.26 02:02sell1.00eurusd1.428801.438801.428302009.08.26 02:541.429930.000.000.00-113.00
61373782009.08.26 02:04sell1.00eurusd1.429041.438801.428502009.08.26 02:541.429930.000.000.00-89.00
61374242009.08.26 02:06sell1.00eurusd1.429221.438801.428702009.08.26 02:301.428700.000.000.0052.00
61391002009.08.26 03:00sell1.00eurusd1.429591.439501.428592009.08.26 06:361.430700.000.000.00-111.00
61391062009.08.26 03:00sell1.00eurusd1.429591.439501.429092009.08.26 06:361.430700.000.000.00-111.00
61391512009.08.26 03:02sell1.00eurusd1.429741.439501.428742009.08.26 06:361.430700.000.000.00-96.00
61413702009.08.26 04:06sell1.00eurusd1.430031.439501.428532009.08.26 06:361.430700.000.000.00-67.00
61679492009.08.26 14:01buy1.00eurusd1.428171.403101.435002009.08.27 13:111.427660.000.000.00-51.00
61679602009.08.26 14:01buy1.00eurusd1.428191.403101.432602009.08.27 13:111.427710.000.000.00-48.00
61702632009.08.26 14:29buy1.00eurusd1.425421.403101.430422009.08.27 13:121.427790.000.000.00237.00
61721682009.08.26 14:41buy1.00eurusd1.423341.403101.430342009.08.27 13:121.427790.000.000.00445.00
61727052009.08.26 14:45buy1.00eurusd1.422931.403101.431932009.08.27 13:121.427710.000.000.00478.00
61752502009.08.26 15:09buy1.00eurusd1.423231.403101.426232009.08.27 08:101.426230.000.000.00300.00
61752522009.08.26 15:09buy1.00eurusd1.423291.403101.425202009.08.26 20:591.425200.000.000.00191.00
61752992009.08.26 15:10buy1.00eurusd1.423571.403101.433572009.08.27 13:121.427640.000.000.00407.00
61753772009.08.26 15:11buy1.00eurusd1.423641.403101.426642009.08.27 08:101.426640.000.000.00300.00
61755222009.08.26 15:14buy1.00eurusd1.424041.403101.428002009.08.27 12:581.428000.000.000.00396.00
61804802009.08.26 16:25buy1.00eurusd1.421841.400001.424002009.08.26 19:221.424000.000.000.00216.00
61804832009.08.26 16:25buy1.00eurusd1.421821.400001.425002009.08.26 20:511.425000.000.000.00318.00
61804852009.08.26 16:26buy1.00eurusd1.421821.400001.435822009.08.27 13:121.427680.000.000.00586.00
61992982009.08.27 02:05buy1.00eurusd1.422391.400001.424392009.08.27 03:151.424390.000.000.00200.00
61993032009.08.27 02:05buy1.00eurusd1.422411.400001.425012009.08.27 03:361.425010.000.000.00260.00
61995122009.08.27 02:11buy1.00eurusd1.422521.400001.427022009.08.27 11:141.427020.000.000.00450.00
61995142009.08.27 02:11buy1.00eurusd1.422501.400001.429002009.08.27 13:121.427640.000.000.00514.00
62031032009.08.27 03:51buy1.00eurusd1.424901.400001.435002009.08.27 13:121.427620.000.000.00272.00
62031052009.08.27 03:51buy1.00eurusd1.424901.400001.437502009.08.27 13:121.427540.000.000.00264.00
62032962009.08.27 03:58buy1.00eurusd1.425041.400001.439002009.08.27 13:121.427610.000.000.00257.00
62271342009.08.27 13:45buy1.00eurusd1.426921.400001.429002009.08.27 16:381.425440.000.000.00-148.00
62271542009.08.27 13:45buy1.00eurusd1.426931.400001.430002009.08.27 16:381.425460.000.000.00-147.00
62286972009.08.27 14:15buy1.00eurusd1.425091.400001.427502009.08.27 16:381.425440.000.000.0035.00
62287052009.08.27 14:15buy1.00eurusd1.425001.400001.432502009.08.27 16:381.425460.000.000.0046.00
62317342009.08.27 15:04buy1.00eurusd1.422631.400001.427502009.08.27 16:381.425410.000.000.00278.00
62317462009.08.27 15:04buy1.00eurusd1.422740.000001.431502009.08.27 16:391.425390.000.000.00265.00
62546122009.08.27 20:32sell1.00eurusd1.435641.465601.432502009.08.28 08:271.433620.000.000.00202.00
62546142009.08.27 20:32sell1.00eurusd1.435681.465601.431502009.08.28 08:271.433620.000.000.00206.00
62546262009.08.27 20:32sell1.00eurusd1.435731.465601.432002009.08.28 08:271.433600.000.000.00213.00
62546292009.08.27 20:32sell1.00eurusd1.435681.465601.432002009.08.28 08:271.433640.000.000.00204.00
62551472009.08.27 20:44sell1.00eurusd1.436241.465601.435002009.08.27 21:401.435000.000.000.00124.00
62551542009.08.27 20:44sell1.00eurusd1.436141.465601.434002009.08.28 07:511.434000.000.000.00214.00
62552012009.08.27 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.436041.465601.435502009.08.27 20:571.435500.000.000.0054.00
62552172009.08.27 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.436041.465601.434502009.08.27 21:591.434500.000.000.00154.00
62552322009.08.27 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.435991.465601.435702009.08.27 20:571.435700.000.000.0029.00
62552892009.08.27 20:48sell1.00eurusd1.435851.465601.435602009.08.27 20:571.435600.000.000.0025.00
62552922009.08.27 20:48sell1.00eurusd1.435851.465601.435402009.08.27 21:301.435400.000.000.0045.00
62554162009.08.27 20:49sell1.00eurusd1.436001.465601.433502009.08.28 07:551.433500.000.000.00250.00
62554232009.08.27 20:49sell1.00eurusd1.435971.465601.435602009.08.27 20:571.435600.000.000.0037.00
62554282009.08.27 20:49sell1.00eurusd1.435931.465601.435802009.08.27 20:561.435800.000.000.0013.00
62554332009.08.27 20:49sell1.00eurusd1.436001.465601.433002009.08.28 08:001.433000.000.000.00300.00
62555452009.08.27 20:53sell1.00eurusd1.435791.465601.435602009.08.27 20:571.435600.000.000.0019.00
62555462009.08.27 20:53sell1.00eurusd1.435791.465601.435602009.08.27 20:571.435600.000.000.0019.00
62649822009.08.28 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.437141.465601.431002009.08.28 08:271.433660.000.000.00348.00
62649852009.08.28 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.437131.465601.431002009.08.28 08:271.433590.000.000.00354.00
62740612009.08.28 06:25sell1.00eurusd1.436031.465601.434502009.08.28 07:271.434500.000.000.00153.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 17 213.30
Closed P/L: 17 213.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 17 213.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 67 213.30 Equity: 67 213.30 Free Margin: 67 213.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18 272.48 Gross Loss: 1 059.18 Total Net Profit: 17 213.30
Profit Factor: 17.25 Expected Payoff: 167.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 587.00 (1.00%) Relative Drawdown: 1.00% (587.00)
 
Total Trades: 103 Short Positions (won %): 71 (90.14%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (84.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 91 (88.35%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (11.65%)
Largest profit trade: 717.64 loss trade: -148.00
Average profit trade: 200.80 loss trade: -88.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 36 (7 195.09) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-587.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7 195.09 (36) consecutive loss (count): -587.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 2