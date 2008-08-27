MoneyTec LLC

Account: 353787469 Name: FX5 Currency: USD 2008 October 10, 00:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68150212008.08.27 13:37balanceDeposit25 000.00
68227702008.09.03 00:26sell0.10eurusd1.451401.414500.000002008.09.12 17:251.414500.000.000.00369.00
68272242008.09.04 00:06sell0.10audusd0.835190.812500.000002008.09.12 17:320.812500.000.000.00226.90
68369282008.09.05 00:27sell0.10usdjpy106.6000.0000.0002008.09.09 00:15108.1410.000.000.00-142.50
68369352008.09.05 00:28buy0.10usdchf1.114811.128400.000002008.09.12 21:481.131790.000.000.00150.03
68581662008.09.15 01:20buy0.10gbpusd1.799411.777500.000002008.09.19 00:081.818500.000.000.00190.90
68635302008.09.16 00:04sell0.10usdjpy104.600107.1000.0002008.09.19 00:08105.5710.000.000.00-91.98
68735152008.09.18 00:26sell stop0.10usdchf1.060681.123500.000002008.09.18 00:261.10460cancelled
68735162008.09.18 00:26sell0.10usdchf1.104601.123500.000002008.09.19 00:091.104810.000.000.00-1.90
69005882008.09.24 00:24buy stop0.10eurusd1.487201.461501.520002008.09.30 00:111.44201cancelled
69006532008.09.24 00:27buy stop0.10gbpusd1.880601.858501.923502008.09.30 00:111.80751cancelled
69007342008.09.24 00:42sell stop0.10usdchf1.066501.088801.033202008.09.30 00:121.08929cancelled
69007372008.09.24 00:46buy stop0.10audusd0.853500.825080.899502008.09.30 00:120.80371cancelled
69151092008.09.30 00:15sell stop0.10usdjpy102.900106.3300.0002008.10.01 09:59106.070cancelled
69312892008.10.03 16:13sell0.10eurusd1.373501.363500.000002008.10.07 15:051.363500.000.000.00100.00
69312912008.10.06 02:49sell0.10gbpjpy184.510180.6300.0002008.10.07 06:48180.6300.000.000.00376.88
69431462008.10.07 00:18buy limit0.10gbpusd1.728700.000000.000002008.10.07 00:211.74301cancelled
69431852008.10.08 08:08sell0.10audusd0.697300.684200.000002008.10.09 05:070.684200.000.000.00131.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 308.33
Closed P/L: 1 308.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69431602008.10.08 18:46sell0.10gbpusd1.727701.727500.00000 1.708910.000.000.00187.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 187.90
 Floating P/L: 187.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
69431762008.10.07 00:26buy stop0.10usdchf1.160801.121700.00000 1.12810
69584352008.10.09 00:27sell stop0.10usdjpy97.861100.1500.000 99.640
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 308.33 Floating P/L: 187.90 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 26 308.33 Equity: 26 496.23 Free Margin: 26 208.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 544.71 Gross Loss: 236.38 Total Net Profit: 1 308.33
Profit Factor: 6.53 Expected Payoff: 130.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 142.50 Maximal Drawdown: 142.50 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (142.50)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 376.88 loss trade: -142.50
Average profit trade: 220.67 loss trade: -78.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (936.83) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-93.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 936.83 (4) consecutive loss (count): -142.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2