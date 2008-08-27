|Account: 353787469
|Name: FX5
|Currency: USD
|2008 October 10, 00:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6815021
|2008.08.27 13:37
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|6822770
|2008.09.03 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.45140
|1.41450
|0.00000
|2008.09.12 17:25
|1.41450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|369.00
|6827224
|2008.09.04 00:06
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.83519
|0.81250
|0.00000
|2008.09.12 17:32
|0.81250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|226.90
|6836928
|2008.09.05 00:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.600
|0.000
|0.000
|2008.09.09 00:15
|108.141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.50
|6836935
|2008.09.05 00:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.11481
|1.12840
|0.00000
|2008.09.12 21:48
|1.13179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.03
|6858166
|2008.09.15 01:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.79941
|1.77750
|0.00000
|2008.09.19 00:08
|1.81850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.90
|6863530
|2008.09.16 00:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.600
|107.100
|0.000
|2008.09.19 00:08
|105.571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.98
|6873515
|2008.09.18 00:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06068
|1.12350
|0.00000
|2008.09.18 00:26
|1.10460
|cancelled
|6873516
|2008.09.18 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.10460
|1.12350
|0.00000
|2008.09.19 00:09
|1.10481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|6900588
|2008.09.24 00:24
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.48720
|1.46150
|1.52000
|2008.09.30 00:11
|1.44201
|cancelled
|6900653
|2008.09.24 00:27
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.88060
|1.85850
|1.92350
|2008.09.30 00:11
|1.80751
|cancelled
|6900734
|2008.09.24 00:42
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06650
|1.08880
|1.03320
|2008.09.30 00:12
|1.08929
|cancelled
|6900737
|2008.09.24 00:46
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.85350
|0.82508
|0.89950
|2008.09.30 00:12
|0.80371
|cancelled
|6915109
|2008.09.30 00:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|102.900
|106.330
|0.000
|2008.10.01 09:59
|106.070
|cancelled
|6931289
|2008.10.03 16:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37350
|1.36350
|0.00000
|2008.10.07 15:05
|1.36350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|6931291
|2008.10.06 02:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|184.510
|180.630
|0.000
|2008.10.07 06:48
|180.630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|376.88
|6943146
|2008.10.07 00:18
|buy limit
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.72870
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2008.10.07 00:21
|1.74301
|cancelled
|6943185
|2008.10.08 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.69730
|0.68420
|0.00000
|2008.10.09 05:07
|0.68420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 308.33
|Closed P/L:
|1 308.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6943160
|2008.10.08 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.72770
|1.72750
|0.00000
|1.70891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.90
|Floating P/L:
|187.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|6943176
|2008.10.07 00:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.16080
|1.12170
|0.00000
|1.12810
|6958435
|2008.10.09 00:27
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|97.861
|100.150
|0.000
|99.640
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 308.33
|Floating P/L:
|187.90
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|26 308.33
|Equity:
|26 496.23
|Free Margin:
|26 208.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 544.71
|Gross Loss:
|236.38
|Total Net Profit:
|1 308.33
|Profit Factor:
|6.53
|Expected Payoff:
|130.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|142.50
|Maximal Drawdown:
|142.50 (0.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.57% (142.50)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|376.88
|loss trade:
|-142.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|220.67
|loss trade:
|-78.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (936.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-93.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|936.83 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-142.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2