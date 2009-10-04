|Account: ********
|Name: wadawdawd
|Currency: USD
|2009 October 5, 09:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2194085
|2009.10.04 22:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2194242
|2009.10.05 02:09
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy_fx
|131.147
|130.255
|131.430
|2009.10.05 03:03
|131.430
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|2194243
|2009.10.05 02:10
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd_fx
|1.59717
|1.58876
|1.59965
|2009.10.05 03:06
|1.59965
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|74.40
|2194244
|2009.10.05 02:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad_fx
|1.07888
|1.08376
|1.07635
|2009.10.05 03:09
|1.07635
|-1.50
|0.00
|0.00
|70.52
|-4.50
|0.00
|0.00
|239.38
|Closed P/L:
|234.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|234.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 234.88
|Equity:
|10 234.88
|Free Margin:
|10 234.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|234.88
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|234.88
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|78.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|92.96
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.29
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (234.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|234.88 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0