BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: ******** Name: wadawdawd Currency: USD 2009 October 5, 09:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21940852009.10.04 22:17balanceDeposit10 000.00
21942422009.10.05 02:09buy0.30eurjpy_fx131.147130.255131.4302009.10.05 03:03131.430-1.500.000.0094.46
21942432009.10.05 02:10buy0.30gbpusd_fx1.597171.588761.599652009.10.05 03:061.59965-1.500.000.0074.40
21942442009.10.05 02:10sell0.30usdcad_fx1.078881.083761.076352009.10.05 03:091.07635-1.500.000.0070.52
  -4.50 0.00 0.00 239.38
Closed P/L: 234.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 234.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 234.88 Equity: 10 234.88 Free Margin: 10 234.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 234.88 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 234.88
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 78.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 92.96 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 78.29 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (234.88) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 234.88 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0