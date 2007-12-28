FXDD

Account: 1088019 Name: simple fx Currency: USD 2008 January 7, 14:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
158835962007.12.28 00:01sell0.10gbpusd1.99582.00400.00002007.12.31 12:362.00400.000.00-0.77-82.00
158297752007.12.27 00:01sell0.10gbpusd1.98382.00200.00002007.12.31 12:102.00200.000.00-1.54-182.00
155533042007.12.18 00:00sell0.10gbpusd2.02051.98500.00002007.12.26 15:061.98500.000.00-6.11355.00
156110182007.12.19 00:01sell0.10gbpusd2.01441.98500.00002007.12.26 15:061.98500.000.00-5.34294.00
153569012007.12.13 00:01sell0.10gbpusd2.04712.01502.00502007.12.17 13:342.01500.000.00-1.49321.00
153203022007.12.12 13:08balanceDeposit1 500.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.25 706.00
Closed P/L: 690.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
160512002008.01.03 00:01sell0.10gbpusd1.98060.00000.0000 1.97360.000.00-1.5270.00
161206562008.01.04 00:01sell0.10gbpusd1.97100.00000.0000 1.97360.000.00-0.76-26.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.28 44.00
 Floating P/L: 41.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 690.75 Floating P/L: 41.72 Margin: 197.58
Balance: 2 190.75 Equity: 2 232.47 Free Margin: 2 034.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 957.06 Gross Loss: 266.31 Total Net Profit: 690.75
Profit Factor: 3.59 Expected Payoff: 138.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 266.31 (10.84%) Relative Drawdown: 10.84% (266.31)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 348.89 loss trade: -183.54
Average profit trade: 319.02 loss trade: -133.16
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (957.06) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-266.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 957.06 (3) consecutive loss (count): -266.31 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2