|Account: 1088019
|Name: simple fx
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 7, 14:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15883596
|2007.12.28 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9958
|2.0040
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 12:36
|2.0040
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-82.00
|15829775
|2007.12.27 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9838
|2.0020
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 12:10
|2.0020
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|-182.00
|15553304
|2007.12.18 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0205
|1.9850
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 15:06
|1.9850
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.11
|355.00
|15611018
|2007.12.19 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0144
|1.9850
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 15:06
|1.9850
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|294.00
|15356901
|2007.12.13 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0471
|2.0150
|2.0050
|2007.12.17 13:34
|2.0150
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|321.00
|15320302
|2007.12.12 13:08
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.25
|706.00
|Closed P/L:
|690.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16051200
|2008.01.03 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|70.00
|16120656
|2008.01.04 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-26.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|44.00
|Floating P/L:
|41.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|690.75
|Floating P/L:
|41.72
|Margin:
|197.58
|Balance:
|2 190.75
|Equity:
|2 232.47
|Free Margin:
|2 034.89
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|957.06
|Gross Loss:
|266.31
|Total Net Profit:
|690.75
|Profit Factor:
|3.59
|Expected Payoff:
|138.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|266.31 (10.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.84% (266.31)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|348.89
|loss trade:
|-183.54
|Average
|profit trade:
|319.02
|loss trade:
|-133.16
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (957.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-266.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|957.06 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-266.31 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2