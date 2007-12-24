|Account: 1288010
|Name: treasure
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 7, 13:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4575387
|2007.12.24 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|1.9910
|0.0000
|2008.01.02 07:37
|1.9910
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|74.00
|4586957
|2007.12.27 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9833
|1.9910
|0.0000
|2008.01.02 07:37
|1.9910
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|77.00
|4561998
|2007.12.20 11:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4341
|1.4680
|0.0000
|2008.01.02 07:37
|1.4680
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.95
|678.00
|4561984
|2007.12.20 11:50
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|829.00
|Closed P/L:
|831.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4611699
|2008.01.03 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9732
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-84.00
|4620544
|2008.01.04 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-75.00
|Floating P/L:
|-73.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|831.06
|Floating P/L:
|-73.38
|Margin:
|395.39
|Balance:
|2 331.06
|Equity:
|2 257.68
|Free Margin:
|1 862.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|831.06
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|831.06
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|277.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|673.05
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|277.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (831.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|831.06 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0