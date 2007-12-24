FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 1288010 Name: treasure Currency: USD 2008 January 7, 13:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45753872007.12.24 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98361.99100.00002008.01.02 07:371.99100.000.004.8574.00
45869572007.12.27 00:02buy0.10gbpusd1.98331.99100.00002008.01.02 07:371.99100.000.002.1677.00
45619982007.12.20 11:51buy0.20eurusd1.43411.46800.00002008.01.02 07:371.46800.000.00-4.95678.00
45619842007.12.20 11:50balanceDeposit1 500.00
  0.00 0.00 2.06 829.00
Closed P/L: 831.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
46116992008.01.03 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98160.00000.0000 1.97320.000.001.08-84.00
46205442008.01.04 00:01buy0.10gbpusd1.97230.00000.0000 1.97320.000.000.549.00
  0.00 0.00 1.62 -75.00
 Floating P/L: -73.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 831.06 Floating P/L: -73.38 Margin: 395.39
Balance: 2 331.06 Equity: 2 257.68 Free Margin: 1 862.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 831.06 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 831.06
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 277.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 673.05 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 277.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (831.06) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 831.06 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0