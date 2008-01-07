Water House Capital Ltd.

Account: 136679 Name: oilfxpro gold BREAKOUT Currency: USD 2008 January 11, 09:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29834562008.01.07 23:16balanceDeposit5 000.00
29904462008.01.08 12:53buy0.20zg878.0878.00.02008.01.08 20:03880.9-6.000.000.0058.00
29904482008.01.08 12:00sell stop0.20zg873.3878.00.02008.01.08 20:02880.9cancelled
30144472008.01.09 12:00buy stop0.20zg893.3886.30.02008.01.09 20:04880.8cancelled
30144482008.01.09 14:00sell0.20zg884.4881.00.02008.01.09 15:16881.0-6.000.000.0068.00
30441362008.01.10 15:39buy0.20zg879.8887.20.02008.01.10 15:52887.2-6.000.000.00148.00
30441392008.01.10 13:47sell0.20zg873.5879.80.02008.01.10 15:39879.8-6.000.000.00-126.00
30476162008.01.10 15:44buy0.20zg880.8887.20.02008.01.10 15:52887.2-6.000.000.00128.00
30476292008.01.10 13:47sell0.20zg874.6879.60.02008.01.10 15:39879.6-6.000.000.00-100.00
30509252008.01.10 15:44buy0.20zg880.5887.40.02008.01.10 15:52887.4-6.000.000.00138.00
30509272008.01.10 14:00sell stop0.20zg865.7869.70.02008.01.10 20:01893.2cancelled
30568932008.01.10 15:48buy0.20zg884.3892.50.02008.01.10 18:24892.5-6.000.000.00164.00
30569012008.01.10 15:00sell stop0.20zg862.2866.20.02008.01.10 20:00893.6cancelled
  -48.00 0.00 0.00 478.00
Closed P/L: 430.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 430.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 430.00 Equity: 5 430.00 Free Margin: 5 430.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 668.00 Gross Loss: 238.00 Total Net Profit: 430.00
Profit Factor: 2.81 Expected Payoff: 53.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 124.00 Maximal Drawdown: 238.00 (4.65%) Relative Drawdown: 4.65% (238.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 158.00 loss trade: -132.00
Average profit trade: 111.33 loss trade: -119.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (554.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-238.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 554.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -238.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2