|Account: 136679
|Name: oilfxpro gold BREAKOUT
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 11, 09:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2983456
|2008.01.07 23:16
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2990446
|2008.01.08 12:53
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|878.0
|878.0
|0.0
|2008.01.08 20:03
|880.9
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2990448
|2008.01.08 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|873.3
|878.0
|0.0
|2008.01.08 20:02
|880.9
|cancelled
|3014447
|2008.01.09 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|zg
|893.3
|886.3
|0.0
|2008.01.09 20:04
|880.8
|cancelled
|3014448
|2008.01.09 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|884.4
|881.0
|0.0
|2008.01.09 15:16
|881.0
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|3044136
|2008.01.10 15:39
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|879.8
|887.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.2
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.00
|3044139
|2008.01.10 13:47
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|873.5
|879.8
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:39
|879.8
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|3047616
|2008.01.10 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|880.8
|887.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.2
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|3047629
|2008.01.10 13:47
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|874.6
|879.6
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:39
|879.6
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3050925
|2008.01.10 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|880.5
|887.4
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.4
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.00
|3050927
|2008.01.10 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|865.7
|869.7
|0.0
|2008.01.10 20:01
|893.2
|cancelled
|3056893
|2008.01.10 15:48
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|884.3
|892.5
|0.0
|2008.01.10 18:24
|892.5
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|3056901
|2008.01.10 15:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|862.2
|866.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 20:00
|893.6
|cancelled
|
|-48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|478.00
|Closed P/L:
|430.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|430.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 430.00
|Equity:
|5 430.00
|Free Margin:
|5 430.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|668.00
|Gross Loss:
|238.00
|Total Net Profit:
|430.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.81
|Expected Payoff:
|53.75
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|124.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|238.00 (4.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.65% (238.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|158.00
|loss trade:
|-132.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|111.33
|loss trade:
|-119.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (554.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-238.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|554.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-238.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2