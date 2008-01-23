Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1818458 Name: labryant2k2 Currency: USD 2008 February 8, 00:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
740391682008.01.23 01:12balanceDeposit10 000.00
740402922008.01.23 13:43sell0.50eurusd1.45371.45701.44722008.01.23 14:551.45700.000.000.00-165.00
  [sl]
740403502008.01.23 13:43buy0.50eurusd1.45371.45041.46022008.01.23 20:031.46020.000.000.00325.00
  [tp]
745365472008.01.25 16:49buy0.50eurusd1.46851.46551.47562008.01.27 23:361.47060.000.00-1.75105.00
745365652008.01.25 15:26sell0.50eurusd1.46851.47201.46142008.01.27 23:361.47080.000.000.18-115.00
747960792008.01.28 08:49buy0.50eurusd1.47151.46841.47872008.01.28 14:561.47870.000.000.00360.00
  [tp]
747961572008.01.28 08:49sell0.50eurusd1.47151.47461.46432008.01.28 13:041.47460.000.000.00-155.00
  [sl]
753144522008.01.30 00:24sell0.50eurusd1.47641.48001.46932008.01.30 10:111.48000.000.000.00-180.00
  [sl]
753144562008.01.30 00:24buy0.50eurusd1.47651.47261.48352008.01.30 19:181.48350.000.000.00350.00
  [tp]
758910042008.02.01 14:25buy0.50eurusd1.48511.48161.49212008.02.01 15:011.48160.000.000.00-175.00
  [sl]
758910142008.02.01 14:25sell0.50eurusd1.48511.48861.47812008.02.03 23:091.47970.000.000.18270.00
761302632008.02.03 23:11buy stop0.50eurusd1.48621.48301.49272008.02.05 08:051.4801cancelled
761306622008.02.03 23:11sell limit0.50eurusd1.48621.48941.47972008.02.05 08:051.4800cancelled
765519752008.02.05 23:44buy stop0.50eurusd1.47261.46941.47912008.02.06 23:461.4613cancelled
765519862008.02.05 23:45sell limit0.50eurusd1.47261.47601.46612008.02.06 23:461.4611cancelled
768451222008.02.07 00:30buy0.50eurusd1.46281.45961.46932008.02.07 12:231.45960.000.000.00-160.00
  [sl]
768451742008.02.07 00:46sell0.50eurusd1.46281.46601.45632008.02.07 12:491.45630.000.000.00325.00
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 -1.39 785.00
Closed P/L: 783.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
771628792008.02.08 00:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.45451.45161.4603 1.4474
771632362008.02.08 00:01sell limit1.00eurusd1.45451.45741.4487 1.4472
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 783.61 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 783.61 Equity: 10 783.61 Free Margin: 10 783.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 733.43 Gross Loss: 949.82 Total Net Profit: 783.61
Profit Factor: 1.83 Expected Payoff: 65.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 165.00 Maximal Drawdown: 269.82 (2.63%) Relative Drawdown: 2.63% (269.82)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: -180.00
Average profit trade: 288.91 loss trade: -158.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (428.25) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-269.82)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 428.25 (2) consecutive loss (count): -269.82 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1