|Account: 1818458
|Name: labryant2k2
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 8, 00:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|74039168
|2008.01.23 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|74040292
|2008.01.23 13:43
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4537
|1.4570
|1.4472
|2008.01.23 14:55
|1.4570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.00
|[sl]
|74040350
|2008.01.23 13:43
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4537
|1.4504
|1.4602
|2008.01.23 20:03
|1.4602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|325.00
|[tp]
|74536547
|2008.01.25 16:49
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4685
|1.4655
|1.4756
|2008.01.27 23:36
|1.4706
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|105.00
|74536565
|2008.01.25 15:26
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4685
|1.4720
|1.4614
|2008.01.27 23:36
|1.4708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-115.00
|74796079
|2008.01.28 08:49
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4715
|1.4684
|1.4787
|2008.01.28 14:56
|1.4787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|[tp]
|74796157
|2008.01.28 08:49
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4715
|1.4746
|1.4643
|2008.01.28 13:04
|1.4746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-155.00
|[sl]
|75314452
|2008.01.30 00:24
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4764
|1.4800
|1.4693
|2008.01.30 10:11
|1.4800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|[sl]
|75314456
|2008.01.30 00:24
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4765
|1.4726
|1.4835
|2008.01.30 19:18
|1.4835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|[tp]
|75891004
|2008.02.01 14:25
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4851
|1.4816
|1.4921
|2008.02.01 15:01
|1.4816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|[sl]
|75891014
|2008.02.01 14:25
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4851
|1.4886
|1.4781
|2008.02.03 23:09
|1.4797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|270.00
|76130263
|2008.02.03 23:11
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4862
|1.4830
|1.4927
|2008.02.05 08:05
|1.4801
|cancelled
|76130662
|2008.02.03 23:11
|sell limit
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4862
|1.4894
|1.4797
|2008.02.05 08:05
|1.4800
|cancelled
|76551975
|2008.02.05 23:44
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4726
|1.4694
|1.4791
|2008.02.06 23:46
|1.4613
|cancelled
|76551986
|2008.02.05 23:45
|sell limit
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4726
|1.4760
|1.4661
|2008.02.06 23:46
|1.4611
|cancelled
|76845122
|2008.02.07 00:30
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4628
|1.4596
|1.4693
|2008.02.07 12:23
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|[sl]
|76845174
|2008.02.07 00:46
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4628
|1.4660
|1.4563
|2008.02.07 12:49
|1.4563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|325.00
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.39
|785.00
|Closed P/L:
|783.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|77162879
|2008.02.08 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4545
|1.4516
|1.4603
|1.4474
|77163236
|2008.02.08 00:01
|sell limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4545
|1.4574
|1.4487
|1.4472
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|783.61
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 783.61
|Equity:
|10 783.61
|Free Margin:
|10 783.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 733.43
|Gross Loss:
|949.82
|Total Net Profit:
|783.61
|Profit Factor:
|1.83
|Expected Payoff:
|65.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|165.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|269.82 (2.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.63% (269.82)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|-180.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|288.91
|loss trade:
|-158.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (428.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-269.82)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|428.25 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-269.82 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1