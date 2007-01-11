North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363471 Name: davidke20 on the way to take out yeoeleven Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 07:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69211602007.01.11 15:54sell0.30eurusd1.29441.30351.29062007.01.11 17:051.29060.000.000.00114.00
69180042007.01.11 14:39buy0.30eurusd1.29881.28971.30262007.01.11 15:541.29430.000.000.00-135.00
69197832007.01.11 15:36buy0.60eurusd1.29701.28971.30082007.01.11 15:541.29440.000.000.00-156.00
69202472007.01.11 15:41buy1.20eurusd1.29511.28961.29892007.01.11 15:541.29430.000.000.00-96.00
69208462007.01.11 15:51buy2.40eurusd1.29311.28941.29692007.01.11 15:541.29460.000.000.00360.00
69159642007.01.11 14:06buy0.30eurusd1.29941.29031.30322007.01.11 14:391.29850.000.000.00-27.00
69172342007.01.11 14:27buy0.60eurusd1.29761.29031.30142007.01.11 14:391.29850.000.000.0054.00
69096012007.01.11 10:20buy0.30eurusd1.29581.28671.29962007.01.11 14:061.29960.000.000.00114.00
68970072007.01.10 18:05sell0.30eurusd1.29491.30401.29112007.01.11 10:201.29590.000.001.35-30.00
69088452007.01.11 09:57sell0.60eurusd1.29671.30401.29292007.01.11 10:201.29590.000.000.0048.00
68833032007.01.10 08:36buy0.30eurusd1.29791.28881.30172007.01.10 18:051.29490.000.000.00-90.00
68942962007.01.10 16:46buy0.60eurusd1.29611.28881.29992007.01.10 18:051.29500.000.000.00-66.00
68953002007.01.10 17:16buy1.20eurusd1.29371.28821.29752007.01.10 18:051.29510.000.000.00168.00
68798312007.01.10 03:19sell0.30eurusd1.29691.30601.29112007.01.10 08:361.29800.000.000.00-33.00
68826442007.01.10 07:51sell0.60eurusd1.29871.30601.29492007.01.10 08:361.29790.000.000.0048.00
68447832007.01.08 16:14buy0.30eurusd1.29981.29071.30562007.01.10 03:191.29700.000.00-2.22-84.00
68786572007.01.10 02:15buy0.60eurusd1.29781.29051.30362007.01.10 03:191.29690.000.000.00-54.00
68795732007.01.10 03:02buy1.20eurusd1.29561.29011.30142007.01.10 03:181.29700.000.000.00168.00
68320292007.01.08 03:12buy0.30eurusd1.30040.00001.30622007.01.08 16:141.29950.000.000.00-27.00
68439742007.01.08 15:58buy0.60eurusd1.29861.29131.30442007.01.08 16:131.29960.000.000.0060.00
68305932007.01.08 01:00buy0.30eurusd1.30120.00001.30702007.01.08 03:121.30010.000.000.00-33.00
68316192007.01.08 02:39buy0.60eurusd1.29920.00001.30502007.01.08 03:121.30020.000.000.0060.00
68299752007.01.06 12:00balanceDeposit25 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.87 363.00
Closed P/L: 362.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69241542007.01.11 17:05sell0.30eurusd1.29041.29951.2866 1.29000.000.000.4512.00
  0.00 0.00 0.45 12.00
 Floating P/L: 12.45
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 362.13 Floating P/L: 12.45 Margin: 77.42
Balance: 25 362.13 Equity: 25 374.58 Free Margin: 25 297.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 194.00 Gross Loss: 831.87 Total Net Profit: 362.13
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 16.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 387.00 (1.51%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (41.18%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (45.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (54.55%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: -156.00
Average profit trade: 119.40 loss trade: -69.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (168.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-387.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 360.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -387.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2