|Account: 363471
|Name: davidke20 on the way to take out yeoeleven
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 07:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6921160
|2007.01.11 15:54
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.3035
|1.2906
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|6918004
|2007.01.11 14:39
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2897
|1.3026
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.00
|6919783
|2007.01.11 15:36
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2970
|1.2897
|1.3008
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|6920247
|2007.01.11 15:41
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2896
|1.2989
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|6920846
|2007.01.11 15:51
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2931
|1.2894
|1.2969
|2007.01.11 15:54
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|6915964
|2007.01.11 14:06
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2994
|1.2903
|1.3032
|2007.01.11 14:39
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|6917234
|2007.01.11 14:27
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2976
|1.2903
|1.3014
|2007.01.11 14:39
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|6909601
|2007.01.11 10:20
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2958
|1.2867
|1.2996
|2007.01.11 14:06
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|6897007
|2007.01.10 18:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2949
|1.3040
|1.2911
|2007.01.11 10:20
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|-30.00
|6908845
|2007.01.11 09:57
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2967
|1.3040
|1.2929
|2007.01.11 10:20
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6883303
|2007.01.10 08:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2888
|1.3017
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|6894296
|2007.01.10 16:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2961
|1.2888
|1.2999
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|6895300
|2007.01.10 17:16
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2937
|1.2882
|1.2975
|2007.01.10 18:05
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|6879831
|2007.01.10 03:19
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.3060
|1.2911
|2007.01.10 08:36
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|6882644
|2007.01.10 07:51
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2987
|1.3060
|1.2949
|2007.01.10 08:36
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6844783
|2007.01.08 16:14
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2998
|1.2907
|1.3056
|2007.01.10 03:19
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|-84.00
|6878657
|2007.01.10 02:15
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2978
|1.2905
|1.3036
|2007.01.10 03:19
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|6879573
|2007.01.10 03:02
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.2901
|1.3014
|2007.01.10 03:18
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|6832029
|2007.01.08 03:12
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3004
|0.0000
|1.3062
|2007.01.08 16:14
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|6843974
|2007.01.08 15:58
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2913
|1.3044
|2007.01.08 16:13
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6830593
|2007.01.08 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.3070
|2007.01.08 03:12
|1.3001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|6831619
|2007.01.08 02:39
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2992
|0.0000
|1.3050
|2007.01.08 03:12
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|6829975
|2007.01.06 12:00
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|363.00
|Closed P/L:
|362.13
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6924154
|2007.01.11 17:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2904
|1.2995
|1.2866
|
|1.2900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|12.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|12.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|12.45
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|362.13
|Floating P/L:
|12.45
|Margin:
|77.42
|Balance:
|25 362.13
|Equity:
|25 374.58
|Free Margin:
|25 297.16
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 194.00
|Gross Loss:
|831.87
|Total Net Profit:
|362.13
|Profit Factor:
|1.44
|Expected Payoff:
|16.46
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|387.00 (1.51%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (41.18%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (45.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (54.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|-156.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|119.40
|loss trade:
|-69.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (168.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-387.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|360.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-387.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2