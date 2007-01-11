|Account: 1336500
|Name: ProFX Trader's Community
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 11, 18:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19514222
|2007.01.11 15:00
|buy
|6.73
|usdchfm
|1.2469
|1.2399
|1.2487
|2007.01.11 15:05
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.00
|
|202
|Pozition2[tp]
|19514219
|2007.01.11 15:00
|buy
|13.46
|usdchfm
|1.2467
|1.2399
|1.2487
|2007.01.11 15:05
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|215.57
|
|201
|Pozition1[tp]
|19449105
|2007.01.11 03:06
|sell
|6.12
|usdchfm
|1.2443
|1.2478
|0.0000
|2007.01.11 14:20
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.66
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|19459512
|2007.01.11 08:00
|buy
|6.19
|gbpusdm
|1.9348
|1.9458
|0.0000
|2007.01.11 14:18
|1.9458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|680.90
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19294486
|2007.01.09 16:13
|buy
|6.95
|chfjpym
|96.26
|96.62
|0.00
|2007.01.11 13:51
|96.62
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|207.83
|
|303
|Pozition3[sl]
|19449104
|2007.01.11 03:06
|sell
|6.12
|usdchfm
|1.2443
|1.2478
|1.2423
|2007.01.11 12:49
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.53
|
|202
|Pozition2[tp]
|19449101
|2007.01.11 03:06
|sell
|12.24
|usdchfm
|1.2443
|1.2478
|1.2423
|2007.01.11 12:49
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.05
|
|201
|Pozition1[tp]
|19459491
|2007.01.11 08:00
|buy
|12.38
|gbpusdm
|1.9347
|1.9297
|1.9367
|2007.01.11 09:30
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.60
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|19459503
|2007.01.11 08:00
|buy
|6.19
|gbpusdm
|1.9347
|1.9297
|1.9367
|2007.01.11 09:30
|1.9367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.80
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|19294478
|2007.01.09 16:13
|buy
|13.89
|chfjpym
|96.26
|95.58
|96.46
|2007.01.11 08:39
|96.46
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|230.87
|
|301
|Pozition1[tp]
|19294483
|2007.01.09 16:13
|buy
|6.95
|chfjpym
|96.26
|95.58
|96.46
|2007.01.11 08:39
|96.46
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|115.52
|
|302
|Pozition2[tp]
|19386956
|2007.01.10 13:30
|sell
|11.47
|gbpusdm
|1.9359
|1.9456
|1.9339
|2007.01.10 15:13
|1.9339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.40
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|19387003
|2007.01.10 13:30
|sell
|5.73
|gbpusdm
|1.9359
|1.9456
|1.9339
|2007.01.10 15:13
|1.9339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.60
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|19368708
|2007.01.10 08:23
|sell
|6.51
|usdchfm
|1.2426
|1.2441
|0.0000
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.49
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|19368705
|2007.01.10 08:23
|sell
|6.51
|usdchfm
|1.2426
|1.2441
|1.2406
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.49
|
|202
|Pozition2[sl]
|19368692
|2007.01.10 08:23
|sell
|13.01
|usdchfm
|1.2425
|1.2441
|1.2406
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-167.32
|
|201
|Pozition1[sl]
|19373552
|2007.01.10 09:36
|buy
|6.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9386
|1.9371
|1.9406
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.60
|
|102
|Pozition2[sl]
|19373554
|2007.01.10 09:36
|buy
|6.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9386
|1.9371
|0.0000
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.60
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19373546
|2007.01.10 09:36
|buy
|12.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9386
|1.9371
|1.9406
|2007.01.10 13:30
|1.9371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-181.20
|
|101
|Pozition1[sl]
|19367199
|2007.01.10 08:00
|buy
|13.54
|gbpusdm
|1.9407
|1.9382
|1.9427
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.50
|
|101
|Pozition1[sl]
|19367211
|2007.01.10 08:00
|buy
|6.77
|gbpusdm
|1.9407
|1.9382
|0.0000
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.25
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19367207
|2007.01.10 08:00
|buy
|6.77
|gbpusdm
|1.9407
|1.9382
|1.9427
|2007.01.10 09:30
|1.9382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-169.25
|
|102
|Pozition2[sl]
|19367253
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|6.73
|usdchfm
|1.2410
|1.2430
|0.0000
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.29
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|19367252
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|6.73
|usdchfm
|1.2410
|1.2430
|1.2390
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.29
|
|202
|Pozition2[sl]
|19367248
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|13.46
|usdchfm
|1.2410
|1.2430
|1.2390
|2007.01.10 08:23
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-216.57
|
|201
|Pozition1[sl]
|19288892
|2007.01.09 15:29
|sell
|6.79
|gbpusdm
|1.9415
|1.9396
|0.0000
|2007.01.10 06:59
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|129.01
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19286172
|2007.01.09 15:00
|sell
|7.13
|chfjpym
|96.11
|96.26
|0.00
|2007.01.09 16:13
|96.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.57
|
|303
|Pozition3[sl]
|19286121
|2007.01.09 15:00
|sell
|7.13
|chfjpym
|96.11
|96.26
|95.91
|2007.01.09 16:13
|96.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.57
|
|302
|Pozition2[sl]
|19286097
|2007.01.09 15:00
|sell
|14.26
|chfjpym
|96.11
|96.26
|95.91
|2007.01.09 16:13
|96.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-179.13
|
|301
|Pozition1[sl]
|19288890
|2007.01.09 15:29
|sell
|13.59
|gbpusdm
|1.9415
|1.9430
|1.9395
|2007.01.09 15:42
|1.9395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|271.80
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|19288891
|2007.01.09 15:29
|sell
|6.79
|gbpusdm
|1.9415
|1.9430
|1.9395
|2007.01.09 15:42
|1.9395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.80
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|19286221
|2007.01.09 15:01
|sell
|7.07
|gbpusdm
|1.9405
|1.9420
|1.9385
|2007.01.09 15:29
|1.9420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.05
|
|102
|Pozition2[sl]
|19286227
|2007.01.09 15:01
|sell
|7.07
|gbpusdm
|1.9404
|1.9420
|0.0000
|2007.01.09 15:29
|1.9420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.12
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19286218
|2007.01.09 15:01
|sell
|14.14
|gbpusdm
|1.9405
|1.9420
|1.9385
|2007.01.09 15:29
|1.9420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.10
|
|101
|Pozition1[sl]
|19167972
|2007.01.08 07:00
|buy
|6.72
|gbpusdm
|1.9327
|1.9405
|0.0000
|2007.01.09 14:05
|1.9405
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|524.16
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|19207075
|2007.01.08 16:00
|buy
|7.18
|chfjpym
|95.88
|96.09
|0.00
|2007.01.09 13:56
|96.09
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|126.52
|
|303
|Pozition3[sl]
|19216099
|2007.01.08 18:00
|sell
|7.35
|usdchfm
|1.2350
|1.2391
|0.0000
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|-243.20
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|19216089
|2007.01.08 18:00
|sell
|14.69
|usdchfm
|1.2351
|1.2391
|1.2331
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.28
|-474.22
|
|201
|Pozition1[sl]
|19216095
|2007.01.08 18:00
|sell
|7.35
|usdchfm
|1.2350
|1.2391
|1.2331
|2007.01.09 11:41
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|-243.20
|
|202
|Pozition2[sl]
|19207073
|2007.01.08 16:00
|buy
|7.18
|chfjpym
|95.88
|95.63
|96.08
|2007.01.08 22:14
|96.08
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|120.91
|
|302
|Pozition2[tp]
|19207065
|2007.01.08 16:00
|buy
|14.36
|chfjpym
|95.88
|95.63
|96.08
|2007.01.08 22:14
|96.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|241.81
|
|301
|Pozition1[tp]
|18833712
|2007.01.03 09:00
|sell
|5.01
|eurusdm
|1.3273
|1.3025
|0.0000
|2007.01.08 15:03
|1.3025
|0.00
|0.00
|15.08
|1 242.48
|
|303
|Pozition3[sl]
|19100921
|2007.01.05 14:02
|buy
|13.71
|usdchfm
|1.2377
|1.2238
|1.2395
|2007.01.08 13:47
|1.2395
|0.00
|0.00
|13.57
|199.10
|
|201
|Pozition1[tp]
|19167968
|2007.01.08 07:00
|buy
|6.72
|gbpusdm
|1.9327
|1.9264
|1.9347
|2007.01.08 08:55
|1.9347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.40
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|19167964
|2007.01.08 07:00
|buy
|13.43
|gbpusdm
|1.9327
|1.9264
|1.9347
|2007.01.08 08:55
|1.9347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|268.60
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|19045148
|2007.01.05 07:01
|sell
|6.58
|usdchfm
|1.2294
|1.2330
|0.0000
|2007.01.05 13:30
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.96
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|19045137
|2007.01.05 07:00
|sell
|6.58
|usdchfm
|1.2294
|1.2330
|1.2274
|2007.01.05 10:39
|1.2274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.23
|
|202
|Pozition2[tp]
|19045044
|2007.01.05 07:00
|sell
|13.16
|usdchfm
|1.2294
|1.2330
|1.2274
|2007.01.05 10:39
|1.2274
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.46
|
|201
|Pozition1[tp]
|18829966
|2007.01.03 08:01
|sell
|4.96
|gbpusdm
|1.9719
|1.9453
|0.0000
|2007.01.04 11:28
|1.9453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|1 319.36
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|18826002
|2007.01.03 07:03
|buy
|4.96
|usdchfm
|1.2150
|1.2242
|0.0000
|2007.01.04 07:36
|1.2242
|0.00
|0.00
|14.06
|372.75
|
|203
|Pozition3[sl]
|18829962
|2007.01.03 08:01
|sell
|4.96
|gbpusdm
|1.9719
|1.9740
|1.9699
|2007.01.03 10:04
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.20
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|18829951
|2007.01.03 08:00
|sell
|9.93
|gbpusdm
|1.9719
|1.9740
|1.9699
|2007.01.03 10:04
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|198.60
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|18833707
|2007.01.03 09:00
|sell
|10.01
|eurusdm
|1.3273
|1.3295
|1.3253
|2007.01.03 10:01
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.20
|
|301
|Pozition1[tp]
|18833711
|2007.01.03 09:00
|sell
|5.01
|eurusdm
|1.3273
|1.3295
|1.3253
|2007.01.03 10:01
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.20
|
|302
|Pozition2[tp]
|18710973
|2006.12.29 10:01
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|1.9679
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:28
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|-360.00
|
|103
|Pozition3[sl]
|18710971
|2006.12.29 10:01
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|1.9679
|1.9588
|2006.12.29 14:22
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.00
|
|102
|Pozition2[tp]
|18710969
|2006.12.29 10:01
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|1.9679
|1.9588
|2006.12.29 14:22
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|
|101
|Pozition1[tp]
|18701012
|2006.12.29 06:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|33.30
|4 579.63
|Closed P/L:
|4 612.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19503309
|2007.01.11 13:51
|buy
|14.49
|usdcadm
|1.1799
|1.1735
|1.1819
|
|1.1769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-369.36
|
|301
|Pozition1
|19503341
|2007.01.11 13:51
|buy
|7.24
|usdcadm
|1.1799
|1.1735
|1.1819
|
|1.1769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.55
|
|302
|Pozition2
|19503358
|2007.01.11 13:51
|buy
|7.24
|usdcadm
|1.1799
|1.1735
|0.0000
|
|1.1769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-184.55
|
|303
|Pozition3
|19514282
|2007.01.11 15:00
|buy
|6.73
|usdchfm
|1.2469
|1.2399
|0.0000
|
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.86
|
|203
|Pozition3
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-657.60
|
|Floating P/L:
|-657.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 612.93
|Floating P/L:
|-657.60
|Margin:
|1 785.00
|Balance:
|14 612.93
|Equity:
|13 955.33
|Free Margin:
|12 170.33
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 913.56
|Gross Loss:
|4 300.63
|Total Net Profit:
|4 612.93
|Profit Factor:
|2.07
|Expected Payoff:
|80.93
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|74.44
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 389.74 (16.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|16.37% (2 389.74)
|
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (48.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (57.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (42.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 320.18
|loss trade:
|-489.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|270.11
|loss trade:
|-179.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (2 262.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-1 796.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 626.88 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 796.85 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3