Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1336500 Name: ProFX Trader's Community Currency: USD 2007 January 11, 18:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
195142222007.01.11 15:00buy6.73usdchfm1.24691.23991.24872007.01.11 15:051.24870.000.000.0097.00
 202Pozition2[tp]
195142192007.01.11 15:00buy13.46usdchfm1.24671.23991.24872007.01.11 15:051.24870.000.000.00215.57
 201Pozition1[tp]
194491052007.01.11 03:06sell6.12usdchfm1.24431.24780.00002007.01.11 14:201.24780.000.000.00-171.66
 203Pozition3[sl]
194595122007.01.11 08:00buy6.19gbpusdm1.93481.94580.00002007.01.11 14:181.94580.000.000.00680.90
 103Pozition3[sl]
192944862007.01.09 16:13buy6.95chfjpym96.2696.620.002007.01.11 13:5196.620.000.004.03207.83
 303Pozition3[sl]
194491042007.01.11 03:06sell6.12usdchfm1.24431.24781.24232007.01.11 12:491.24230.000.000.0098.53
 202Pozition2[tp]
194491012007.01.11 03:06sell12.24usdchfm1.24431.24781.24232007.01.11 12:491.24230.000.000.00197.05
 201Pozition1[tp]
194594912007.01.11 08:00buy12.38gbpusdm1.93471.92971.93672007.01.11 09:301.93670.000.000.00247.60
 101Pozition1[tp]
194595032007.01.11 08:00buy6.19gbpusdm1.93471.92971.93672007.01.11 09:301.93670.000.000.00123.80
 102Pozition2[tp]
192944782007.01.09 16:13buy13.89chfjpym96.2695.5896.462007.01.11 08:3996.460.000.008.05230.87
 301Pozition1[tp]
192944832007.01.09 16:13buy6.95chfjpym96.2695.5896.462007.01.11 08:3996.460.000.004.03115.52
 302Pozition2[tp]
193869562007.01.10 13:30sell11.47gbpusdm1.93591.94561.93392007.01.10 15:131.93390.000.000.00229.40
 101Pozition1[tp]
193870032007.01.10 13:30sell5.73gbpusdm1.93591.94561.93392007.01.10 15:131.93390.000.000.00114.60
 102Pozition2[tp]
193687082007.01.10 08:23sell6.51usdchfm1.24261.24410.00002007.01.10 13:301.24410.000.000.00-78.49
 203Pozition3[sl]
193687052007.01.10 08:23sell6.51usdchfm1.24261.24411.24062007.01.10 13:301.24410.000.000.00-78.49
 202Pozition2[sl]
193686922007.01.10 08:23sell13.01usdchfm1.24251.24411.24062007.01.10 13:301.24410.000.000.00-167.32
 201Pozition1[sl]
193735522007.01.10 09:36buy6.04gbpusdm1.93861.93711.94062007.01.10 13:301.93710.000.000.00-90.60
 102Pozition2[sl]
193735542007.01.10 09:36buy6.04gbpusdm1.93861.93710.00002007.01.10 13:301.93710.000.000.00-90.60
 103Pozition3[sl]
193735462007.01.10 09:36buy12.08gbpusdm1.93861.93711.94062007.01.10 13:301.93710.000.000.00-181.20
 101Pozition1[sl]
193671992007.01.10 08:00buy13.54gbpusdm1.94071.93821.94272007.01.10 09:301.93820.000.000.00-338.50
 101Pozition1[sl]
193672112007.01.10 08:00buy6.77gbpusdm1.94071.93820.00002007.01.10 09:301.93820.000.000.00-169.25
 103Pozition3[sl]
193672072007.01.10 08:00buy6.77gbpusdm1.94071.93821.94272007.01.10 09:301.93820.000.000.00-169.25
 102Pozition2[sl]
193672532007.01.10 08:00sell6.73usdchfm1.24101.24300.00002007.01.10 08:231.24300.000.000.00-108.29
 203Pozition3[sl]
193672522007.01.10 08:00sell6.73usdchfm1.24101.24301.23902007.01.10 08:231.24300.000.000.00-108.29
 202Pozition2[sl]
193672482007.01.10 08:00sell13.46usdchfm1.24101.24301.23902007.01.10 08:231.24300.000.000.00-216.57
 201Pozition1[sl]
192888922007.01.09 15:29sell6.79gbpusdm1.94151.93960.00002007.01.10 06:591.93960.000.000.27129.01
 103Pozition3[sl]
192861722007.01.09 15:00sell7.13chfjpym96.1196.260.002007.01.09 16:1396.260.000.000.00-89.57
 303Pozition3[sl]
192861212007.01.09 15:00sell7.13chfjpym96.1196.2695.912007.01.09 16:1396.260.000.000.00-89.57
 302Pozition2[sl]
192860972007.01.09 15:00sell14.26chfjpym96.1196.2695.912007.01.09 16:1396.260.000.000.00-179.13
 301Pozition1[sl]
192888902007.01.09 15:29sell13.59gbpusdm1.94151.94301.93952007.01.09 15:421.93950.000.000.00271.80
 101Pozition1[tp]
192888912007.01.09 15:29sell6.79gbpusdm1.94151.94301.93952007.01.09 15:421.93950.000.000.00135.80
 102Pozition2[tp]
192862212007.01.09 15:01sell7.07gbpusdm1.94051.94201.93852007.01.09 15:291.94200.000.000.00-106.05
 102Pozition2[sl]
192862272007.01.09 15:01sell7.07gbpusdm1.94041.94200.00002007.01.09 15:291.94200.000.000.00-113.12
 103Pozition3[sl]
192862182007.01.09 15:01sell14.14gbpusdm1.94051.94201.93852007.01.09 15:291.94200.000.000.00-212.10
 101Pozition1[sl]
191679722007.01.08 07:00buy6.72gbpusdm1.93271.94050.00002007.01.09 14:051.94050.000.00-0.77524.16
 103Pozition3[sl]
192070752007.01.08 16:00buy7.18chfjpym95.8896.090.002007.01.09 13:5696.090.000.001.04126.52
 303Pozition3[sl]
192160992007.01.08 18:00sell7.35usdchfm1.23501.23910.00002007.01.09 11:411.23910.000.00-7.64-243.20
 203Pozition3[sl]
192160892007.01.08 18:00sell14.69usdchfm1.23511.23911.23312007.01.09 11:411.23910.000.00-15.28-474.22
 201Pozition1[sl]
192160952007.01.08 18:00sell7.35usdchfm1.23501.23911.23312007.01.09 11:411.23910.000.00-7.64-243.20
 202Pozition2[sl]
192070732007.01.08 16:00buy7.18chfjpym95.8895.6396.082007.01.08 22:1496.080.000.001.04120.91
 302Pozition2[tp]
192070652007.01.08 16:00buy14.36chfjpym95.8895.6396.082007.01.08 22:1496.080.000.002.08241.81
 301Pozition1[tp]
188337122007.01.03 09:00sell5.01eurusdm1.32731.30250.00002007.01.08 15:031.30250.000.0015.081 242.48
 303Pozition3[sl]
191009212007.01.05 14:02buy13.71usdchfm1.23771.22381.23952007.01.08 13:471.23950.000.0013.57199.10
 201Pozition1[tp]
191679682007.01.08 07:00buy6.72gbpusdm1.93271.92641.93472007.01.08 08:551.93470.000.000.00134.40
 102Pozition2[tp]
191679642007.01.08 07:00buy13.43gbpusdm1.93271.92641.93472007.01.08 08:551.93470.000.000.00268.60
 101Pozition1[tp]
190451482007.01.05 07:01sell6.58usdchfm1.22941.23300.00002007.01.05 13:301.23300.000.000.00-191.96
 203Pozition3[sl]
190451372007.01.05 07:00sell6.58usdchfm1.22941.23301.22742007.01.05 10:391.22740.000.000.00107.23
 202Pozition2[tp]
190450442007.01.05 07:00sell13.16usdchfm1.22941.23301.22742007.01.05 10:391.22740.000.000.00214.46
 201Pozition1[tp]
188299662007.01.03 08:01sell4.96gbpusdm1.97191.94530.00002007.01.04 11:281.94530.000.000.821 319.36
 103Pozition3[sl]
188260022007.01.03 07:03buy4.96usdchfm1.21501.22420.00002007.01.04 07:361.22420.000.0014.06372.75
 203Pozition3[sl]
188299622007.01.03 08:01sell4.96gbpusdm1.97191.97401.96992007.01.03 10:041.96990.000.000.0099.20
 102Pozition2[tp]
188299512007.01.03 08:00sell9.93gbpusdm1.97191.97401.96992007.01.03 10:041.96990.000.000.00198.60
 101Pozition1[tp]
188337072007.01.03 09:00sell10.01eurusdm1.32731.32951.32532007.01.03 10:011.32530.000.000.00200.20
 301Pozition1[tp]
188337112007.01.03 09:00sell5.01eurusdm1.32731.32951.32532007.01.03 10:011.32530.000.000.00100.20
 302Pozition2[tp]
187109732006.12.29 10:01sell5.00gbpusdm1.96071.96790.00002007.01.02 07:281.96790.000.000.56-360.00
 103Pozition3[sl]
187109712006.12.29 10:01sell5.00gbpusdm1.96071.96791.95882006.12.29 14:221.95880.000.000.0095.00
 102Pozition2[tp]
187109692006.12.29 10:01sell10.00gbpusdm1.96071.96791.95882006.12.29 14:221.95880.000.000.00190.00
 101Pozition1[tp]
187010122006.12.29 06:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 33.30 4 579.63
Closed P/L: 4 612.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
195033092007.01.11 13:51buy14.49usdcadm1.17991.17351.1819 1.17690.000.000.00-369.36
 301Pozition1
195033412007.01.11 13:51buy7.24usdcadm1.17991.17351.1819 1.17690.000.000.00-184.55
 302Pozition2
195033582007.01.11 13:51buy7.24usdcadm1.17991.17350.0000 1.17690.000.000.00-184.55
 303Pozition3
195142822007.01.11 15:00buy6.73usdchfm1.24691.23990.0000 1.24840.000.000.0080.86
 203Pozition3
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -657.60
 Floating P/L: -657.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 612.93 Floating P/L: -657.60 Margin: 1 785.00
Balance: 14 612.93 Equity: 13 955.33 Free Margin: 12 170.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 913.56 Gross Loss: 4 300.63 Total Net Profit: 4 612.93
Profit Factor: 2.07 Expected Payoff: 80.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 74.44 Maximal Drawdown: 2 389.74 (16.37%) Relative Drawdown: 16.37% (2 389.74)
 
Total Trades: 57 Short Positions (won %): 35 (48.57%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (57.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 24 (42.11%)
Largest profit trade: 1 320.18 loss trade: -489.50
Average profit trade: 270.11 loss trade: -179.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (2 262.21) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-1 796.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 626.88 (8) consecutive loss (count): -1 796.85 (12)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3