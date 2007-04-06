|Account: 9010564
|Name: SkyView Investment Group
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 12, 03:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2082849
|2007.04.06 05:49
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|2105729
|2007.04.10 04:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.22
|232.22
|254.22
|2007.04.10 13:42
|234.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|588.04
|2117050
|2007.04.11 01:05
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|234.98
|232.98
|254.98
|2007.04.12 01:10
|235.46
|0.00
|0.00
|59.05
|402.15
|2127521
|2007.04.11 18:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|1.9953
|1.7753
|2007.04.12 01:10
|1.9730
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.07
|1 220.19
|Closed P/L:
|1 277.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2132326
|2007.04.12 03:15
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9759
|1.9559
|2.1759
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|Floating P/L:
|-10.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 277.26
|Floating P/L:
|-10.00
|Margin:
|1 975.90
|Balance:
|21 277.26
|Equity:
|21 267.26
|Free Margin:
|19 291.36