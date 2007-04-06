Velocity4x

Account: 9010564 Name: SkyView Investment Group Currency: USD 2007 April 12, 03:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20828492007.04.06 05:49balanceDeposit20 000.00
21057292007.04.10 04:38buy1.00gbpjpy234.22232.22254.222007.04.10 13:42234.920.000.000.00588.04
21170502007.04.11 01:05buy1.00gbpjpy234.98232.98254.982007.04.12 01:10235.460.000.0059.05402.15
21275212007.04.11 18:38sell1.00gbpusd1.97531.99531.77532007.04.12 01:101.97300.000.00-1.98230.00
  0.00 0.00 57.07 1 220.19
Closed P/L: 1 277.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
21323262007.04.12 03:15buy1.00gbpusd1.97591.95592.1759 1.97580.000.000.00-10.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.00
 Floating P/L: -10.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 277.26 Floating P/L: -10.00 Margin: 1 975.90
Balance: 21 277.26 Equity: 21 267.26 Free Margin: 19 291.36