|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.07.13 18:00 - 2006.09.12 05:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|1084
|Ticks modelled
|161760
|Modelling quality
|58.28%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|4347.50
|Gross profit
|4997.50
|Gross loss
|-650.00
|Profit factor
|7.69
|Expected payoff
|189.02
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|420.00 (3.50%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.50% (420.00)
|Total trades
|23
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|20 (86.96%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (13.04%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|253.00
|loss trade
|-230.00
|Average
|profit trade
|249.88
|loss trade
|-216.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (2997.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2997.00 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-420.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.07.14 16:40
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2645
|1.2695
|1.2620
|2
|2006.07.17 10:00
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2620
|1.2695
|1.2620
|251.50
|10251.50
|3
|2006.07.17 20:52
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.2526
|1.2576
|1.2501
|4
|2006.07.18 11:09
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2501
|1.2576
|1.2501
|251.50
|10503.00
|5
|2006.07.18 17:26
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.2496
|1.2546
|1.2471
|6
|2006.07.19 14:33
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2471
|1.2546
|1.2471
|251.50
|10754.50
|7
|2006.07.20 14:32
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2635
|1.2585
|1.2660
|8
|2006.07.21 09:16
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.2660
|1.2585
|1.2660
|246.50
|11001.00
|9
|2006.07.24 11:26
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2633
|1.2683
|1.2608
|10
|2006.07.25 02:39
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.2608
|1.2683
|1.2608
|251.50
|11252.50
|11
|2006.07.27 04:26
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2719
|1.2669
|1.2744
|12
|2006.07.27 09:12
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.2744
|1.2669
|1.2744
|250.00
|11502.50
|13
|2006.07.27 21:26
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2696
|1.2746
|1.2671
|14
|2006.07.28 13:04
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.2671
|1.2746
|1.2671
|251.50
|11754.00
|15
|2006.07.28 20:30
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2755
|1.2705
|1.2780
|16
|2006.07.31 14:58
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.2780
|1.2705
|1.2780
|246.50
|12000.50
|17
|2006.08.02 00:29
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.2819
|1.2769
|1.2844
|18
|2006.08.02 19:26
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2799
|1.2769
|1.2844
|-200.00
|11800.50
|19
|2006.08.07 00:55
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.2883
|1.2833
|1.2908
|20
|2006.08.07 14:26
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.2861
|1.2833
|1.2908
|-220.00
|11580.50
|21
|2006.08.07 20:40
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.2843
|1.2893
|1.2818
|22
|2006.08.07 23:57
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.2818
|1.2893
|1.2818
|250.00
|11830.50
|23
|2006.08.09 09:27
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.2837
|1.2787
|1.2862
|24
|2006.08.09 10:06
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.2862
|1.2787
|1.2862
|250.00
|12080.50
|25
|2006.08.09 15:28
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.2876
|1.2826
|1.2901
|26
|2006.08.10 08:19
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.2901
|1.2826
|1.2901
|239.50
|12320.00
|27
|2006.08.11 21:26
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.2731
|1.2781
|1.2706
|28
|2006.08.15 03:53
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.2706
|1.2781
|1.2706
|253.00
|12573.00
|29
|2006.08.17 20:40
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.2824
|1.2874
|1.2799
|30
|2006.08.18 13:34
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.2799
|1.2874
|1.2799
|251.50
|12824.50
|31
|2006.08.21 04:35
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.2876
|1.2826
|1.2901
|32
|2006.08.21 09:52
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.2901
|1.2826
|1.2901
|250.00
|13074.50
|33
|2006.08.21 11:30
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.2894
|1.2844
|1.2919
|34
|2006.08.21 14:10
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.2919
|1.2844
|1.2919
|250.00
|13324.50
|35
|2006.08.22 18:33
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.2809
|1.2859
|1.2784
|36
|2006.08.23 17:02
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.2784
|1.2859
|1.2784
|251.50
|13576.00
|37
|2006.08.28 06:28
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.2790
|1.2740
|1.2815
|38
|2006.08.28 09:29
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.2815
|1.2740
|1.2815
|250.00
|13826.00
|39
|2006.09.07 13:28
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.2760
|1.2810
|1.2735
|40
|2006.09.07 13:56
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.2735
|1.2810
|1.2735
|250.00
|14076.00
|41
|2006.09.07 16:59
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.2734
|1.2784
|1.2709
|42
|2006.09.08 08:29
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.2709
|1.2784
|1.2709
|251.50
|14327.50
|43
|2006.09.11 11:26
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.2703
|1.2653
|1.2728
|44
|2006.09.11 11:49
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.2728
|1.2653
|1.2728
|250.00
|14577.50
|45
|2006.09.11 12:26
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.2724
|1.2674
|1.2749
|46
|2006.09.11 17:30
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.2701
|1.2674
|1.2749
|-230.00
|14347.50