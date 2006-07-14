Strategy Tester Report
ArtTrader

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.07.13 18:00 - 2006.09.12 05:00
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test1084Ticks modelled161760Modelling quality58.28%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit4347.50Gross profit4997.50Gross loss-650.00
Profit factor7.69Expected payoff189.02
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown420.00 (3.50%)Relative drawdown3.50% (420.00)
Total trades23Short positions (won %)11 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (75.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)20 (86.96%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (13.04%)
Largestprofit trade253.00loss trade-230.00
Averageprofit trade249.88loss trade-216.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (2997.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-420.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2997.00 (12)consecutive loss (count of losses)-420.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.07.14 16:40sell11.001.26451.26951.2620
22006.07.17 10:00t/p11.001.26201.26951.2620251.5010251.50
32006.07.17 20:52sell21.001.25261.25761.2501
42006.07.18 11:09t/p21.001.25011.25761.2501251.5010503.00
52006.07.18 17:26sell31.001.24961.25461.2471
62006.07.19 14:33t/p31.001.24711.25461.2471251.5010754.50
72006.07.20 14:32buy41.001.26351.25851.2660
82006.07.21 09:16t/p41.001.26601.25851.2660246.5011001.00
92006.07.24 11:26sell51.001.26331.26831.2608
102006.07.25 02:39t/p51.001.26081.26831.2608251.5011252.50
112006.07.27 04:26buy61.001.27191.26691.2744
122006.07.27 09:12t/p61.001.27441.26691.2744250.0011502.50
132006.07.27 21:26sell71.001.26961.27461.2671
142006.07.28 13:04t/p71.001.26711.27461.2671251.5011754.00
152006.07.28 20:30buy81.001.27551.27051.2780
162006.07.31 14:58t/p81.001.27801.27051.2780246.5012000.50
172006.08.02 00:29buy91.001.28191.27691.2844
182006.08.02 19:26close91.001.27991.27691.2844-200.0011800.50
192006.08.07 00:55buy101.001.28831.28331.2908
202006.08.07 14:26close101.001.28611.28331.2908-220.0011580.50
212006.08.07 20:40sell111.001.28431.28931.2818
222006.08.07 23:57t/p111.001.28181.28931.2818250.0011830.50
232006.08.09 09:27buy121.001.28371.27871.2862
242006.08.09 10:06t/p121.001.28621.27871.2862250.0012080.50
252006.08.09 15:28buy131.001.28761.28261.2901
262006.08.10 08:19t/p131.001.29011.28261.2901239.5012320.00
272006.08.11 21:26sell141.001.27311.27811.2706
282006.08.15 03:53t/p141.001.27061.27811.2706253.0012573.00
292006.08.17 20:40sell151.001.28241.28741.2799
302006.08.18 13:34t/p151.001.27991.28741.2799251.5012824.50
312006.08.21 04:35buy161.001.28761.28261.2901
322006.08.21 09:52t/p161.001.29011.28261.2901250.0013074.50
332006.08.21 11:30buy171.001.28941.28441.2919
342006.08.21 14:10t/p171.001.29191.28441.2919250.0013324.50
352006.08.22 18:33sell181.001.28091.28591.2784
362006.08.23 17:02t/p181.001.27841.28591.2784251.5013576.00
372006.08.28 06:28buy191.001.27901.27401.2815
382006.08.28 09:29t/p191.001.28151.27401.2815250.0013826.00
392006.09.07 13:28sell201.001.27601.28101.2735
402006.09.07 13:56t/p201.001.27351.28101.2735250.0014076.00
412006.09.07 16:59sell211.001.27341.27841.2709
422006.09.08 08:29t/p211.001.27091.27841.2709251.5014327.50
432006.09.11 11:26buy221.001.27031.26531.2728
442006.09.11 11:49t/p221.001.27281.26531.2728250.0014577.50
452006.09.11 12:26buy231.001.27241.26741.2749
462006.09.11 17:30close231.001.27011.26741.2749-230.0014347.50