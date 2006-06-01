|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2003.11.19 11:00 - 2006.06.30 14:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.29)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MA_length=100; MA_timeframe=30; MAtype=0; Percent=0.1; TradeOnFriday=1; slip=100; Lots=0.1; TakeProfit=50; Stoploss=300; Fast_Period=23; Fast_Price=1; Slow_Period=84; Slow_Price=1; DivergenceLimit=0.002; Use_V63D_Divergence=true; PipStep=30; IncreasementType=0; DVLimit=10; PipsGoal=500; PipsLoss=500; GMT=2; DST=0; OpeningHour=0; ClosingHour=23; writelog=0;
|Bars in test
|16395
|Ticks modelled
|1619596
|Modelling quality
|27.78%
|Initial deposit
|300.00
|Total net profit
|370.83
|Gross profit
|411.54
|Gross loss
|-40.72
|Profit factor
|10.11
|Expected payoff
|37.08
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|40.72 (5.7%)
|Total trades
|10
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|52.89
|loss trade
|-40.72
|Average
|profit trade
|45.73
|loss trade
|-40.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (411.54)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-40.72)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|411.54 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-40.72 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|9
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 10:00
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.2774
|1.3074
|1.2724
|2
|2006.06.01 14:23
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.2724
|1.3074
|1.2724
|50.00
|350.00
|3
|2006.06.01 14:23
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.2721
|1.3021
|1.2671
|4
|2006.06.06 19:00
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.2828
|1.3128
|1.2778
|5
|2006.06.07 13:48
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.2778
|1.3128
|1.2778
|50.41
|400.41
|6
|2006.06.08 14:43
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.2671
|1.3021
|1.2671
|52.89
|453.30
|7
|2006.06.15 02:00
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.2606
|1.2906
|1.2556
|8
|2006.06.19 14:23
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.2576
|1.2276
|1.2626
|9
|2006.06.19 16:37
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.2556
|1.2906
|1.2556
|50.83
|504.13
|10
|2006.06.21 04:21
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.2626
|1.2276
|1.2626
|47.52
|551.65
|11
|2006.06.21 10:00
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.2619
|1.2919
|1.2569
|12
|2006.06.21 21:00
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.2659
|1.2959
|1.2609
|13
|2006.06.22 12:29
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.2609
|1.2959
|1.2609
|51.24
|602.89
|14
|2006.06.22 15:20
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.2569
|1.2919
|1.2569
|51.24
|654.13
|15
|2006.06.23 02:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.2582
|1.2282
|1.2632
|16
|2006.06.27 05:31
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.2612
|1.2912
|1.2562
|17
|2006.06.28 08:16
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.2562
|1.2912
|1.2562
|50.41
|704.54
|18
|2006.06.28 19:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.2538
|1.2238
|1.2588
|19
|2006.06.28 23:59
|close at stop
|10
|0.10
|1.2545
|1.2238
|1.2588
|7.00
|711.54
|20
|2006.06.28 23:59
|close at stop
|8
|0.10
|1.2545
|1.2282
|1.2632
|-40.72
|670.83