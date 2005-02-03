|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2005.02.02 20:30 - 2005.10.20 00:00
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|BeginSession1=6; EndSession1=10; BeginSession2=10; EndSession2=14; Spread=4; ClsOnlUnprTX=1; AtMarketIfPendingImpossible=1; ProtectYourInvestments=1; TrailingStop=40; TakeProfit=0; InitialStopLoss=0;
|Bars in test
|8944
|Ticks modelled
|99316
|Modelling quality
|48.30%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-3877.50
|Gross profit
|24034.50
|Gross loss
|-27912.00
|Profit factor
|0.86
|Expected payoff
|-43.57
|Absolute drawdown
|3877.50
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|27882.00 (82.0%)
|Total trades
|89
|Short positions (won %)
|66 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|23 (86.96%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|86 (96.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (3.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|954.75
|loss trade
|-14624.00
|Average
|profit trade
|279.47
|loss trade
|-9304.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|78 (20259.75)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-27882.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|20259.75 (78)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-27882.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|43
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2005.02.03 10:00
|buy stop
|1
|1.00
|1.3035
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2005.02.03 10:00
|sell stop
|2
|1.00
|1.3004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2005.02.03 11:40
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.3035
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2005.02.03 13:32
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.3004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2005.02.03 14:00
|buy stop
|3
|1.00
|1.3040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2005.02.03 14:00
|sell stop
|4
|1.00
|1.2991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2005.02.03 14:05
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.2991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2005.02.03 23:59
|expiration
|3
|1.00
|1.3040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2005.02.04 00:00
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.2975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|164.75
|10164.75
|10
|2005.02.04 00:00
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.2975
|0.0000
|0.0000
|294.75
|10459.50
|11
|2005.02.04 10:00
|sell stop
|5
|1.00
|1.2943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2005.02.04 14:00
|buy stop
|6
|1.00
|1.2981
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2005.02.04 14:00
|sell stop
|7
|1.00
|1.2951
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2005.02.04 14:32
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2981
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2005.02.04 14:38
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2005.02.04 14:38
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2951
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2005.02.07 00:00
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.2856
|0.0000
|0.0000
|954.75
|11414.25
|18
|2005.02.07 00:00
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.2856
|0.0000
|0.0000
|874.75
|12289.00
|19
|2005.02.07 10:00
|sell stop
|8
|1.00
|1.2819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2005.02.07 14:00
|sell stop
|9
|1.00
|1.2828
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2005.02.07 14:30
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.2828
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2005.02.07 17:16
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.2819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2005.02.08 00:00
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.2752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|764.75
|13053.75
|24
|2005.02.08 00:00
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.2752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|674.75
|13728.50
|25
|2005.02.08 10:00
|sell stop
|10
|1.00
|1.2748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2005.02.08 11:02
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.2748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|27
|2005.02.08 14:00
|sell stop
|11
|1.00
|1.2726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2005.02.08 23:59
|expiration
|11
|1.00
|1.2726
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2005.02.09 14:00
|sell stop
|12
|1.00
|1.2764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2005.02.09 14:05
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.2764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2005.02.09 15:00
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.2745
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.25
|13772.75
|32
|2005.02.10 10:00
|sell stop
|13
|1.00
|1.2794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33
|2005.02.10 10:16
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.2794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34
|2005.02.14 11:00
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.2986
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.00
|13774.75
|35
|2005.02.14 14:00
|buy stop
|14
|1.00
|1.2993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2005.02.14 23:59
|expiration
|14
|1.00
|1.2993
|0.0000
|0.0000
|37
|2005.02.15 14:00
|buy stop
|15
|1.00
|1.2999
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2005.02.15 14:27
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.2999
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39
|2005.02.15 15:00
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.3038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-30.00
|13744.75
|40
|2005.02.16 00:00
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.3017
|0.0000
|0.0000
|162.00
|13906.75
|41
|2005.02.16 10:00
|buy stop
|16
|1.00
|1.3039
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2005.02.16 13:54
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.3039
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2005.02.16 14:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.3040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2005.02.17 02:30
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.3042
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.00
|13920.75
|45
|2005.02.17 02:30
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.3042
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.00
|13944.75
|46
|2005.02.17 10:00
|buy stop
|18
|1.00
|1.3069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47
|2005.02.17 11:24
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.3069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2005.02.17 14:00
|buy stop
|19
|1.00
|1.3080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49
|2005.02.17 17:16
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.3080
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2005.02.18 00:00
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.3074
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.00
|13988.75
|51
|2005.02.18 10:00
|buy stop
|20
|1.00
|1.3086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2005.02.21 00:00
|expiration
|20
|1.00
|1.3086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2005.02.21 10:00
|buy stop
|21
|1.00
|1.3082
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2005.02.21 23:59
|expiration
|21
|1.00
|1.3082
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2005.02.22 04:00
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.3109
|0.0000
|0.0000
|272.00
|14260.75
|56
|2005.02.22 10:00
|buy stop
|22
|1.00
|1.3193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2005.02.22 11:10
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.3193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2005.02.22 14:00
|buy stop
|23
|1.00
|1.3229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2005.02.22 16:12
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.3229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2005.02.23 00:00
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.3256
|0.0000
|0.0000
|252.00
|14512.75
|61
|2005.02.23 00:00
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.3256
|0.0000
|0.0000
|612.00
|15124.75
|62
|2005.02.23 10:00
|buy stop
|24
|1.00
|1.3250
|0.0000
|0.0000
|63
|2005.02.23 14:00
|buy stop
|25
|1.00
|1.3230
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2005.02.23 14:49
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.3230
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65
|2005.02.23 23:59
|expiration
|24
|1.00
|1.3250
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2005.02.24 03:30
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.3236
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54.00
|15178.75
|67
|2005.02.24 10:00
|buy stop
|26
|1.00
|1.3263
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2005.02.24 10:12
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.3263
|0.0000
|0.0000
|69
|2005.02.24 14:00
|buy stop
|27
|1.00
|1.3273
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2005.02.24 23:59
|expiration
|27
|1.00
|1.3273
|0.0000
|0.0000
|71
|2005.02.25 14:00
|buy stop
|28
|1.00
|1.3212
|0.0000
|0.0000
|72
|2005.02.25 18:29
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.3212
|0.0000
|0.0000
|73
|2005.02.28 00:00
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.3237
|0.0000
|0.0000
|244.00
|15422.75
|74
|2005.02.28 03:00
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.3265
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.00
|15430.75
|75
|2005.02.28 10:00
|buy stop
|29
|1.00
|1.3282
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76
|2005.02.28 14:00
|buy stop
|30
|1.00
|1.3269
|0.0000
|0.0000
|77
|2005.02.28 14:54
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.3269
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2005.02.28 23:59
|expiration
|29
|1.00
|1.3282
|0.0000
|0.0000
|79
|2005.03.01 10:00
|buy stop
|31
|1.00
|1.3209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2005.03.01 10:49
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.3209
|0.0000
|0.0000
|81
|2005.03.04 16:00
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.3214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|15450.75
|82
|2005.03.07 10:00
|buy stop
|32
|1.00
|1.3242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|83
|2005.03.07 23:59
|expiration
|32
|1.00
|1.3242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2005.03.08 10:00
|buy stop
|33
|1.00
|1.3265
|0.0000
|0.0000
|85
|2005.03.08 15:05
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.3265
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2005.03.08 15:30
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.3297
|0.0000
|0.0000
|232.00
|15682.75
|87
|2005.03.09 00:00
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.3351
|0.0000
|0.0000
|842.00
|16524.75
|88
|2005.03.09 10:00
|buy stop
|34
|1.00
|1.3385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|89
|2005.03.09 12:40
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.3385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90
|2005.03.09 14:00
|buy stop
|35
|1.00
|1.3393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|91
|2005.03.09 18:40
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.3393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|92
|2005.03.10 00:00
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.3389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34.00
|16558.75
|93
|2005.03.10 03:00
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.3410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|164.00
|16722.75
|94
|2005.03.10 10:00
|buy stop
|36
|1.00
|1.3457
|0.0000
|0.0000
|95
|2005.03.10 14:00
|buy stop
|37
|1.00
|1.3447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|96
|2005.03.10 19:59
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.3447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|97
|2005.03.10 23:59
|expiration
|36
|1.00
|1.3457
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98
|2005.03.11 10:00
|buy stop
|38
|1.00
|1.3437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|99
|2005.03.11 14:35
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.3437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100
|2005.03.11 16:30
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.3452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.00
|16766.75
|101
|2005.03.14 00:00
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.3463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|254.00
|17020.75
|102
|2005.03.14 10:00
|buy stop
|39
|1.00
|1.3450
|0.0000
|0.0000
|103
|2005.03.14 14:00
|buy stop
|40
|1.00
|1.3428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104
|2005.03.14 23:59
|expiration
|39
|1.00
|1.3450
|0.0000
|0.0000
|105
|2005.03.15 00:00
|expiration
|40
|1.00
|1.3428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|106
|2005.03.15 10:00
|buy stop
|41
|1.00
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|107
|2005.03.15 11:35
|buy
|41
|1.00
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108
|2005.03.15 14:00
|buy stop
|42
|1.00
|1.3400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|109
|2005.03.15 14:40
|buy
|42
|1.00
|1.3400
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110
|2005.03.16 13:00
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.3378
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12.00
|17032.75
|111
|2005.03.16 15:00
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.3425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|232.00
|17264.75
|112
|2005.03.17 10:00
|buy stop
|43
|1.00
|1.3423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|113
|2005.03.17 14:00
|buy stop
|44
|1.00
|1.3406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114
|2005.03.17 23:59
|expiration
|43
|1.00
|1.3423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|115
|2005.03.18 00:00
|expiration
|44
|1.00
|1.3406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116
|2005.03.18 10:00
|buy stop
|45
|1.00
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|117
|2005.03.18 14:00
|buy stop
|46
|1.00
|1.3328
|0.0000
|0.0000
|118
|2005.03.18 22:54
|buy
|46
|1.00
|1.3328
|0.0000
|0.0000
|119
|2005.03.21 00:00
|expiration
|45
|1.00
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120
|2005.03.21 10:00
|buy stop
|47
|1.00
|1.3279
|0.0000
|0.0000
|121
|2005.03.21 23:59
|expiration
|47
|1.00
|1.3279
|0.0000
|0.0000
|122
|2005.03.22 10:00
|buy stop
|48
|1.00
|1.3192
|0.0000
|0.0000
|123
|2005.03.22 11:47
|buy
|48
|1.00
|1.3192
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124
|2005.04.14 16:00
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.2787
|0.0000
|0.0000
|369.25
|17634.00
|125
|2005.04.15 10:00
|sell stop
|49
|1.00
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126
|2005.04.18 00:00
|expiration
|49
|1.00
|1.2771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|127
|2005.04.18 10:00
|sell stop
|50
|1.00
|1.2878
|0.0000
|0.0000
|128
|2005.04.18 23:59
|expiration
|50
|1.00
|1.2878
|0.0000
|0.0000
|129
|2005.04.19 10:00
|sell stop
|51
|1.00
|1.3004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130
|2005.04.19 10:32
|sell
|51
|1.00
|1.3004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|131
|2005.04.20 15:30
|close
|51
|1.00
|1.3001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.25
|17678.25
|132
|2005.04.21 10:00
|sell stop
|52
|1.00
|1.3064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|133
|2005.04.21 13:40
|sell
|52
|1.00
|1.3064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134
|2005.04.22 00:00
|close
|52
|1.00
|1.3052
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124.75
|17803.00
|135
|2005.04.22 10:00
|sell stop
|53
|1.00
|1.3024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|136
|2005.04.25 00:00
|expiration
|53
|1.00
|1.3024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|137
|2005.04.25 10:00
|sell stop
|54
|1.00
|1.3002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|138
|2005.04.25 10:37
|sell
|54
|1.00
|1.3002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|139
|2005.04.26 00:00
|close
|54
|1.00
|1.2990
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124.75
|17927.75
|140
|2005.04.26 10:00
|sell stop
|55
|1.00
|1.2968
|0.0000
|0.0000
|141
|2005.04.26 16:05
|sell
|55
|1.00
|1.2968
|0.0000
|0.0000
|142
|2005.04.27 03:00
|close
|55
|1.00
|1.2967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.25
|17952.00
|143
|2005.04.27 10:00
|sell stop
|56
|1.00
|1.2896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|144
|2005.04.27 23:59
|expiration
|56
|1.00
|1.2896
|0.0000
|0.0000
|145
|2005.04.28 10:00
|sell stop
|57
|1.00
|1.2908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|146
|2005.04.28 12:27
|sell
|57
|1.00
|1.2908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|147
|2005.04.29 00:00
|close
|57
|1.00
|1.2904
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.75
|17996.75
|148
|2005.04.29 10:00
|sell stop
|58
|1.00
|1.2908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|149
|2005.04.29 16:40
|sell
|58
|1.00
|1.2908
|0.0000
|0.0000
|150
|2005.05.02 00:00
|close
|58
|1.00
|1.2863
|0.0000
|0.0000
|454.75
|18451.50
|151
|2005.05.02 10:00
|sell stop
|59
|1.00
|1.2842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|152
|2005.05.02 16:05
|sell
|59
|1.00
|1.2842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|153
|2005.05.03 04:00
|close
|59
|1.00
|1.2838
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.75
|18496.25
|154
|2005.05.03 10:00
|sell stop
|60
|1.00
|1.2822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|155
|2005.05.03 23:59
|expiration
|60
|1.00
|1.2822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|156
|2005.05.04 10:00
|sell stop
|61
|1.00
|1.2921
|0.0000
|0.0000
|157
|2005.05.04 18:02
|sell
|61
|1.00
|1.2921
|0.0000
|0.0000
|158
|2005.05.06 15:00
|close
|61
|1.00
|1.2861
|0.0000
|0.0000
|609.50
|19105.75
|159
|2005.05.09 10:00
|sell stop
|62
|1.00
|1.2784
|0.0000
|0.0000
|160
|2005.05.09 23:59
|expiration
|62
|1.00
|1.2784
|0.0000
|0.0000
|161
|2005.05.10 10:00
|sell stop
|63
|1.00
|1.2809
|0.0000
|0.0000
|162
|2005.05.10 23:59
|expiration
|63
|1.00
|1.2809
|0.0000
|0.0000
|163
|2005.05.11 10:00
|sell stop
|64
|1.00
|1.2855
|0.0000
|0.0000
|164
|2005.05.11 14:37
|sell
|64
|1.00
|1.2855
|0.0000
|0.0000
|165
|2005.05.12 00:00
|close
|64
|1.00
|1.2810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|454.75
|19560.50
|166
|2005.05.12 09:00
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.2760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|477.00
|20037.50
|167
|2005.05.12 10:00
|sell stop
|65
|1.00
|1.2735
|0.0000
|0.0000
|168
|2005.05.12 14:00
|sell stop
|66
|1.00
|1.2753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|169
|2005.05.12 14:22
|sell
|66
|1.00
|1.2753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|170
|2005.05.12 14:32
|sell
|65
|1.00
|1.2735
|0.0000
|0.0000
|171
|2005.05.13 00:00
|close
|66
|1.00
|1.2682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|714.75
|20752.25
|172
|2005.05.13 00:00
|close
|65
|1.00
|1.2682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|534.75
|21287.00
|173
|2005.05.13 10:00
|sell stop
|67
|1.00
|1.2659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|174
|2005.05.13 10:54
|sell
|67
|1.00
|1.2659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|175
|2005.05.13 14:00
|sell stop
|68
|1.00
|1.2616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|176
|2005.05.13 14:37
|sell
|68
|1.00
|1.2616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|177
|2005.05.16 00:00
|close
|67
|1.00
|1.2627
|0.0000
|0.0000
|324.75
|21611.75
|178
|2005.05.16 01:00
|close
|68
|1.00
|1.2604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124.75
|21736.50
|179
|2005.05.16 10:00
|sell stop
|69
|1.00
|1.2575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|180
|2005.05.16 14:00
|sell stop
|70
|1.00
|1.2589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|181
|2005.05.16 23:59
|expiration
|69
|1.00
|1.2575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|182
|2005.05.17 00:00
|expiration
|70
|1.00
|1.2589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|183
|2005.05.17 10:00
|sell stop
|71
|1.00
|1.2614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|184
|2005.05.17 14:00
|sell stop
|72
|1.00
|1.2621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|185
|2005.05.17 14:37
|sell
|71
|1.00
|1.2614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|186
|2005.05.17 14:37
|sell
|72
|1.00
|1.2621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|187
|2005.05.18 00:00
|close
|72
|1.00
|1.2610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124.25
|21860.75
|188
|2005.05.18 00:00
|close
|71
|1.00
|1.2610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54.25
|21915.00
|189
|2005.05.18 10:00
|sell stop
|73
|1.00
|1.2596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|190
|2005.05.18 14:00
|sell stop
|74
|1.00
|1.2598
|0.0000
|0.0000
|191
|2005.05.18 23:59
|expiration
|73
|1.00
|1.2596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|192
|2005.05.18 23:59
|expiration
|74
|1.00
|1.2598
|0.0000
|0.0000
|193
|2005.05.19 10:00
|sell stop
|75
|1.00
|1.2652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|194
|2005.05.19 11:02
|sell
|75
|1.00
|1.2652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|195
|2005.05.19 14:00
|sell stop
|76
|1.00
|1.2624
|0.0000
|0.0000
|196
|2005.05.19 14:40
|sell
|76
|1.00
|1.2624
|0.0000
|0.0000
|197
|2005.05.20 00:00
|close
|75
|1.00
|1.2640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124.75
|22039.75
|198
|2005.05.20 10:00
|sell stop
|77
|1.00
|1.2616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|199
|2005.05.20 13:27
|sell
|77
|1.00
|1.2616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|200
|2005.05.20 13:30
|close
|76
|1.00
|1.2621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34.75
|22074.50
|201
|2005.05.20 14:00
|sell stop
|78
|1.00
|1.2602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|202
|2005.05.20 14:37
|sell
|78
|1.00
|1.2602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|203
|2005.05.23 00:00
|close
|78
|1.00
|1.2545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|574.75
|22649.25
|204
|2005.05.23 00:00
|close
|77
|1.00
|1.2545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|714.75
|23364.00
|205
|2005.05.23 10:00
|sell stop
|79
|1.00
|1.2528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|206
|2005.05.23 14:00
|sell stop
|80
|1.00
|1.2537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|207
|2005.05.23 23:59
|expiration
|79
|1.00
|1.2528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|208
|2005.05.23 23:59
|expiration
|80
|1.00
|1.2537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|209
|2005.05.24 10:00
|sell stop
|81
|1.00
|1.2557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|210
|2005.05.24 14:00
|sell stop
|82
|1.00
|1.2559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|211
|2005.05.24 23:59
|expiration
|81
|1.00
|1.2557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|212
|2005.05.24 23:59
|expiration
|82
|1.00
|1.2559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|213
|2005.05.25 10:00
|sell stop
|83
|1.00
|1.2565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|214
|2005.05.25 10:37
|sell
|83
|1.00
|1.2565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|215
|2005.05.25 14:00
|sell stop
|84
|1.00
|1.2546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|216
|2005.05.25 23:59
|expiration
|84
|1.00
|1.2546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|217
|2005.05.26 08:00
|close
|83
|1.00
|1.2557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84.75
|23448.75
|218
|2005.05.26 10:00
|sell stop
|85
|1.00
|1.2529
|0.0000
|0.0000
|219
|2005.05.26 13:24
|sell
|85
|1.00
|1.2529
|0.0000
|0.0000
|220
|2005.05.26 14:00
|sell stop
|86
|1.00
|1.2509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|221
|2005.05.26 14:42
|sell
|86
|1.00
|1.2509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|222
|2005.05.27 00:00
|close
|85
|1.00
|1.2514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154.75
|23603.50
|223
|2005.05.27 10:00
|sell stop
|87
|1.00
|1.2512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|224
|2005.05.30 00:00
|expiration
|87
|1.00
|1.2512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|225
|2005.05.30 10:00
|sell stop
|88
|1.00
|1.2514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|226
|2005.05.30 10:17
|sell
|88
|1.00
|1.2514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|227
|2005.05.30 13:00
|close
|86
|1.00
|1.2505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49.50
|23653.00
|228
|2005.05.30 14:00
|sell stop
|89
|1.00
|1.2464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|229
|2005.05.30 14:22
|sell
|89
|1.00
|1.2464
|0.0000
|0.0000
|230
|2005.05.31 00:00
|close
|88
|1.00
|1.2478
|0.0000
|0.0000
|364.75
|24017.75
|231
|2005.05.31 03:00
|close
|89
|1.00
|1.2463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.75
|24032.50
|232
|2005.05.31 10:00
|sell stop
|90
|1.00
|1.2364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|233
|2005.05.31 11:57
|sell
|90
|1.00
|1.2364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|234
|2005.05.31 14:00
|sell stop
|91
|1.00
|1.2305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|235
|2005.05.31 19:57
|sell
|91
|1.00
|1.2305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|236
|2005.06.01 00:00
|close
|90
|1.00
|1.2312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|534.25
|24566.75
|237
|2005.06.01 10:00
|sell stop
|92
|1.00
|1.2298
|0.0000
|0.0000
|238
|2005.06.01 10:05
|sell
|92
|1.00
|1.2298
|0.0000
|0.0000
|239
|2005.06.01 10:30
|close
|91
|1.00
|1.2278
|0.0000
|0.0000
|284.25
|24851.00
|240
|2005.06.01 14:00
|sell stop
|93
|1.00
|1.2224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|241
|2005.06.01 14:05
|sell
|93
|1.00
|1.2224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|242
|2005.06.02 00:00
|close
|93
|1.00
|1.2206
|0.0000
|0.0000
|184.75
|25035.75
|243
|2005.06.02 00:00
|close
|92
|1.00
|1.2206
|0.0000
|0.0000
|924.75
|25960.50
|244
|2005.06.02 10:00
|sell stop
|94
|1.00
|1.2174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|245
|2005.06.02 14:00
|sell stop
|95
|1.00
|1.2248
|0.0000
|0.0000
|246
|2005.06.02 15:17
|sell
|95
|1.00
|1.2248
|0.0000
|0.0000
|247
|2005.06.02 23:59
|expiration
|94
|1.00
|1.2174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|248
|2005.06.03 10:00
|sell stop
|96
|1.00
|1.2225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|249
|2005.06.03 17:30
|close
|95
|1.00
|1.2238
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.75
|26065.25
|250
|2005.06.03 17:42
|sell
|96
|1.00
|1.2225
|0.0000
|0.0000
|251
|2005.06.06 14:00
|sell stop
|97
|1.00
|1.2246
|0.0000
|0.0000
|252
|2005.06.06 23:59
|expiration
|97
|1.00
|1.2246
|0.0000
|0.0000
|253
|2005.06.07 14:00
|sell stop
|98
|1.00
|1.2274
|0.0000
|0.0000
|254
|2005.06.07 14:42
|sell
|98
|1.00
|1.2274
|0.0000
|0.0000
|255
|2005.06.08 19:30
|close
|98
|1.00
|1.2242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|334.25
|26399.50
|256
|2005.06.08 20:30
|close
|96
|1.00
|1.2222
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53.75
|26453.25
|257
|2005.06.09 10:00
|sell stop
|99
|1.00
|1.2204
|0.0000
|0.0000
|258
|2005.06.09 14:00
|sell stop
|100
|1.00
|1.2211
|0.0000
|0.0000
|259
|2005.06.09 16:17
|sell
|99
|1.00
|1.2204
|0.0000
|0.0000
|260
|2005.06.09 16:17
|sell
|100
|1.00
|1.2211
|0.0000
|0.0000
|261
|2005.06.10 15:00
|close
|100
|1.00
|1.2198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134.75
|26588.00
|262
|2005.06.10 15:00
|close
|99
|1.00
|1.2198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.75
|26652.75
|263
|2005.06.14 10:00
|sell stop
|101
|1.00
|1.2097
|0.0000
|0.0000
|264
|2005.06.14 15:02
|sell
|101
|1.00
|1.2097
|0.0000
|0.0000
|265
|2005.06.15 00:00
|close
|101
|1.00
|1.2036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|624.25
|27277.00
|266
|2005.06.16 14:00
|sell stop
|102
|1.00
|1.2075
|0.0000
|0.0000
|267
|2005.06.16 15:47
|sell
|102
|1.00
|1.2075
|0.0000
|0.0000
|268
|2005.06.17 10:00
|sell stop
|103
|1.00
|1.2085
|0.0000
|0.0000
|269
|2005.06.20 00:00
|expiration
|103
|1.00
|1.2085
|0.0000
|0.0000
|270
|2005.06.20 10:00
|sell stop
|104
|1.00
|1.2189
|0.0000
|0.0000
|271
|2005.06.20 14:37
|sell
|104
|1.00
|1.2189
|0.0000
|0.0000
|272
|2005.06.21 00:00
|close
|104
|1.00
|1.2158
|0.0000
|0.0000
|314.75
|27591.75
|273
|2005.06.21 10:00
|sell stop
|105
|1.00
|1.2094
|0.0000
|0.0000
|274
|2005.06.21 10:12
|sell
|105
|1.00
|1.2094
|0.0000
|0.0000
|275
|2005.06.23 10:00
|close
|105
|1.00
|1.2082
|0.0000
|0.0000
|139.00
|27730.75
|276
|2005.06.23 10:00
|sell stop
|106
|1.00
|1.2070
|0.0000
|0.0000
|277
|2005.06.23 13:57
|sell
|106
|1.00
|1.2070
|0.0000
|0.0000
|278
|2005.06.23 14:00
|close
|102
|1.00
|1.2074
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43.25
|27774.00
|279
|2005.06.23 14:00
|sell stop
|107
|1.00
|1.2064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|280
|2005.06.23 14:10
|sell
|107
|1.00
|1.2064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|281
|2005.06.24 00:00
|close
|107
|1.00
|1.2036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|284.75
|28058.75
|282
|2005.06.24 00:00
|close
|106
|1.00
|1.2036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|344.75
|28403.50
|283
|2005.06.24 10:00
|sell stop
|108
|1.00
|1.2020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|284
|2005.06.24 14:00
|sell stop
|109
|1.00
|1.2043
|0.0000
|0.0000
|285
|2005.06.27 00:00
|expiration
|108
|1.00
|1.2020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|286
|2005.06.27 00:02
|expiration
|109
|1.00
|1.2043
|0.0000
|0.0000
|287
|2005.06.27 10:00
|sell stop
|110
|1.00
|1.2119
|0.0000
|0.0000
|288
|2005.06.27 14:00
|sell stop
|111
|1.00
|1.2145
|0.0000
|0.0000
|289
|2005.06.27 17:02
|sell
|111
|1.00
|1.2145
|0.0000
|0.0000
|290
|2005.06.27 23:59
|expiration
|110
|1.00
|1.2119
|0.0000
|0.0000
|291
|2005.06.28 08:30
|close
|111
|1.00
|1.2139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.75
|28468.25
|292
|2005.06.28 10:00
|sell stop
|112
|1.00
|1.2102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|293
|2005.06.28 10:47
|sell
|112
|1.00
|1.2102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|294
|2005.06.28 14:00
|sell stop
|113
|1.00
|1.2081
|0.0000
|0.0000
|295
|2005.06.28 15:05
|sell
|113
|1.00
|1.2081
|0.0000
|0.0000
|296
|2005.06.29 00:00
|close
|113
|1.00
|1.2069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134.25
|28602.50
|297
|2005.06.29 00:00
|close
|112
|1.00
|1.2069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|344.25
|28946.75
|298
|2005.06.29 10:00
|sell stop
|114
|1.00
|1.2018
|0.0000
|0.0000
|299
|2005.06.29 14:00
|sell stop
|115
|1.00
|1.2030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|300
|2005.06.29 15:05
|sell
|115
|1.00
|1.2030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|301
|2005.06.29 16:19
|sell
|114
|1.00
|1.2018
|0.0000
|0.0000
|302
|2005.07.01 16:30
|close
|115
|1.00
|1.1987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|439.50
|29386.25
|303
|2005.07.01 16:30
|close
|114
|1.00
|1.1987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|319.50
|29705.75
|304
|2005.07.11 10:00
|sell stop
|116
|1.00
|1.1987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|305
|2005.07.11 14:00
|sell stop
|117
|1.00
|1.1984
|0.0000
|0.0000
|306
|2005.07.11 23:59
|expiration
|116
|1.00
|1.1987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|307
|2005.07.12 00:00
|expiration
|117
|1.00
|1.1984
|0.0000
|0.0000
|308
|2005.07.12 10:00
|sell stop
|118
|1.00
|1.2137
|0.0000
|0.0000
|309
|2005.07.12 14:00
|sell stop
|119
|1.00
|1.2142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|310
|2005.07.12 23:59
|expiration
|118
|1.00
|1.2137
|0.0000
|0.0000
|311
|2005.07.12 23:59
|expiration
|119
|1.00
|1.2142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|312
|2005.07.13 10:00
|sell stop
|120
|1.00
|1.2170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|313
|2005.07.13 11:47
|sell
|120
|1.00
|1.2170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|314
|2005.07.13 14:00
|sell stop
|121
|1.00
|1.2161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|315
|2005.07.13 14:32
|sell
|121
|1.00
|1.2161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|316
|2005.07.14 00:00
|close
|121
|1.00
|1.2086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|754.75
|30460.50
|317
|2005.07.14 00:00
|close
|120
|1.00
|1.2086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|844.75
|31305.25
|318
|2005.07.14 10:00
|sell stop
|122
|1.00
|1.2054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|319
|2005.07.14 14:00
|sell stop
|123
|1.00
|1.2059
|0.0000
|0.0000
|320
|2005.07.14 14:42
|sell
|123
|1.00
|1.2059
|0.0000
|0.0000
|321
|2005.07.14 23:59
|expiration
|122
|1.00
|1.2054
|0.0000
|0.0000
|322
|2005.07.15 10:00
|sell stop
|124
|1.00
|1.2086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|323
|2005.07.15 12:07
|sell
|124
|1.00
|1.2086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|324
|2005.07.15 15:00
|close
|123
|1.00
|1.2044
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154.75
|31460.00
|325
|2005.07.18 00:00
|close
|124
|1.00
|1.2027
|0.0000
|0.0000
|594.75
|32054.75
|326
|2005.07.18 10:00
|sell stop
|125
|1.00
|1.2040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|327
|2005.07.18 14:00
|sell stop
|126
|1.00
|1.2042
|0.0000
|0.0000
|328
|2005.07.18 15:02
|sell
|126
|1.00
|1.2042
|0.0000
|0.0000
|329
|2005.07.18 23:59
|expiration
|125
|1.00
|1.2040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|330
|2005.07.19 07:00
|close
|126
|1.00
|1.2033
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94.75
|32149.50
|331
|2005.07.19 10:00
|sell stop
|127
|1.00
|1.1970
|0.0000
|0.0000
|332
|2005.07.19 12:54
|sell
|127
|1.00
|1.1970
|0.0000
|0.0000
|333
|2005.07.19 14:00
|sell stop
|128
|1.00
|1.1955
|0.0000
|0.0000
|334
|2005.07.19 14:52
|sell
|128
|1.00
|1.1955
|0.0000
|0.0000
|335
|2005.10.03 03:30
|close
|127
|1.00
|1.1956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|501.00
|32650.50
|336
|2005.10.03 04:00
|close
|128
|1.00
|1.1945
|0.0000
|0.0000
|461.00
|33111.50
|337
|2005.10.03 10:00
|sell stop
|129
|1.00
|1.1940
|0.0000
|0.0000
|338
|2005.10.03 10:19
|sell
|129
|1.00
|1.1940
|0.0000
|0.0000
|339
|2005.10.03 14:00
|sell stop
|130
|1.00
|1.1913
|0.0000
|0.0000
|340
|2005.10.03 16:07
|sell
|130
|1.00
|1.1913
|0.0000
|0.0000
|341
|2005.10.04 00:00
|close
|129
|1.00
|1.1919
|0.0000
|0.0000
|214.75
|33326.25
|342
|2005.10.04 01:00
|close
|130
|1.00
|1.1912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.75
|33341.00
|343
|2005.10.04 10:00
|sell stop
|131
|1.00
|1.1898
|0.0000
|0.0000
|344
|2005.10.04 14:00
|sell stop
|132
|1.00
|1.1909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|345
|2005.10.04 17:42
|sell
|132
|1.00
|1.1909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|346
|2005.10.04 23:59
|expiration
|131
|1.00
|1.1898
|0.0000
|0.0000
|347
|2005.10.05 10:00
|sell stop
|133
|1.00
|1.1926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|348
|2005.10.05 23:59
|expiration
|133
|1.00
|1.1926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|349
|2005.10.06 10:00
|sell stop
|134
|1.00
|1.2036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|350
|2005.10.06 12:17
|sell
|134
|1.00
|1.2036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|351
|2005.10.11 03:00
|close
|134
|1.00
|1.2031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.25
|33405.25
|352
|2005.10.11 10:00
|sell stop
|135
|1.00
|1.2005
|0.0000
|0.0000
|353
|2005.10.11 15:27
|sell
|135
|1.00
|1.2005
|0.0000
|0.0000
|354
|2005.10.12 00:00
|close
|135
|1.00
|1.1991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154.25
|33559.50
|355
|2005.10.12 10:00
|sell stop
|136
|1.00
|1.1947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|356
|2005.10.12 23:59
|expiration
|136
|1.00
|1.1947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|357
|2005.10.13 10:00
|sell stop
|137
|1.00
|1.1967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|358
|2005.10.13 14:35
|sell
|137
|1.00
|1.1967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|359
|2005.10.18 12:00
|close
|137
|1.00
|1.1957
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.25
|33673.75
|360
|2005.10.19 09:00
|close
|132
|1.00
|1.1884
|0.0000
|0.0000
|330.75
|34004.50
|361
|2005.10.19 10:00
|sell stop
|138
|1.00
|1.1868
|0.0000
|0.0000
|362
|2005.10.19 14:00
|sell stop
|139
|1.00
|1.1884
|0.0000
|0.0000
|363
|2005.10.19 23:59
|expiration
|138
|1.00
|1.1868
|0.0000
|0.0000
|364
|2005.10.19 23:59
|close at stop
|48
|1.00
|1.1994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-13258.00
|20746.50
|365
|2005.10.19 23:59
|close at stop
|46
|1.00
|1.1994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-14624.00
|6122.50