Strategy Tester Report
Hans123Trader_v3

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 30 Minutes (M30) 2005.02.02 20:30 - 2005.10.20 00:00
Model Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
Parameters BeginSession1=6; EndSession1=10; BeginSession2=10; EndSession2=14; Spread=4; ClsOnlUnprTX=1; AtMarketIfPendingImpossible=1; ProtectYourInvestments=1; TrailingStop=40; TakeProfit=0; InitialStopLoss=0;
Bars in test 8944 Ticks modelled 99316 Modelling quality 48.30%
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit -3877.50 Gross profit 24034.50 Gross loss -27912.00
Profit factor 0.86 Expected payoff -43.57
Absolute drawdown 3877.50 Maximal drawdown (%) 27882.00 (82.0%)
Total trades 89 Short positions (won %) 66 (100.00%) Long positions (won %) 23 (86.96%)
Profit trades (% of total) 86 (96.63%) Loss trades (% of total) 3 (3.37%)
Largest profit trade 954.75 loss trade -14624.00
Average profit trade 279.47 loss trade -9304.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 78 (20259.75) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-27882.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 20259.75 (78) consecutive loss (count of losses) -27882.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins 43 consecutive losses 2
Graph
# Time Type Order Lots Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2005.02.03 10:00 buy stop 1 1.00 1.3035 0.0000 0.0000
2 2005.02.03 10:00 sell stop 2 1.00 1.3004 0.0000 0.0000
3 2005.02.03 11:40 buy 1 1.00 1.3035 0.0000 0.0000
4 2005.02.03 13:32 sell 2 1.00 1.3004 0.0000 0.0000
5 2005.02.03 14:00 buy stop 3 1.00 1.3040 0.0000 0.0000
6 2005.02.03 14:00 sell stop 4 1.00 1.2991 0.0000 0.0000
7 2005.02.03 14:05 sell 4 1.00 1.2991 0.0000 0.0000
8 2005.02.03 23:59 expiration 3 1.00 1.3040 0.0000 0.0000
9 2005.02.04 00:00 close 4 1.00 1.2975 0.0000 0.0000 164.75 10164.75
10 2005.02.04 00:00 close 2 1.00 1.2975 0.0000 0.0000 294.75 10459.50
11 2005.02.04 10:00 sell stop 5 1.00 1.2943 0.0000 0.0000
12 2005.02.04 14:00 buy stop 6 1.00 1.2981 0.0000 0.0000
13 2005.02.04 14:00 sell stop 7 1.00 1.2951 0.0000 0.0000
14 2005.02.04 14:32 buy 6 1.00 1.2981 0.0000 0.0000
15 2005.02.04 14:38 sell 5 1.00 1.2943 0.0000 0.0000
16 2005.02.04 14:38 sell 7 1.00 1.2951 0.0000 0.0000
17 2005.02.07 00:00 close 7 1.00 1.2856 0.0000 0.0000 954.75 11414.25
18 2005.02.07 00:00 close 5 1.00 1.2856 0.0000 0.0000 874.75 12289.00
19 2005.02.07 10:00 sell stop 8 1.00 1.2819 0.0000 0.0000
20 2005.02.07 14:00 sell stop 9 1.00 1.2828 0.0000 0.0000
21 2005.02.07 14:30 sell 9 1.00 1.2828 0.0000 0.0000
22 2005.02.07 17:16 sell 8 1.00 1.2819 0.0000 0.0000
23 2005.02.08 00:00 close 9 1.00 1.2752 0.0000 0.0000 764.75 13053.75
24 2005.02.08 00:00 close 8 1.00 1.2752 0.0000 0.0000 674.75 13728.50
25 2005.02.08 10:00 sell stop 10 1.00 1.2748 0.0000 0.0000
26 2005.02.08 11:02 sell 10 1.00 1.2748 0.0000 0.0000
27 2005.02.08 14:00 sell stop 11 1.00 1.2726 0.0000 0.0000
28 2005.02.08 23:59 expiration 11 1.00 1.2726 0.0000 0.0000
29 2005.02.09 14:00 sell stop 12 1.00 1.2764 0.0000 0.0000
30 2005.02.09 14:05 sell 12 1.00 1.2764 0.0000 0.0000
31 2005.02.09 15:00 close 10 1.00 1.2745 0.0000 0.0000 44.25 13772.75
32 2005.02.10 10:00 sell stop 13 1.00 1.2794 0.0000 0.0000
33 2005.02.10 10:16 sell 13 1.00 1.2794 0.0000 0.0000
34 2005.02.14 11:00 close 6 1.00 1.2986 0.0000 0.0000 2.00 13774.75
35 2005.02.14 14:00 buy stop 14 1.00 1.2993 0.0000 0.0000
36 2005.02.14 23:59 expiration 14 1.00 1.2993 0.0000 0.0000
37 2005.02.15 14:00 buy stop 15 1.00 1.2999 0.0000 0.0000
38 2005.02.15 14:27 buy 15 1.00 1.2999 0.0000 0.0000
39 2005.02.15 15:00 close 1 1.00 1.3038 0.0000 0.0000 -30.00 13744.75
40 2005.02.16 00:00 close 15 1.00 1.3017 0.0000 0.0000 162.00 13906.75
41 2005.02.16 10:00 buy stop 16 1.00 1.3039 0.0000 0.0000
42 2005.02.16 13:54 buy 16 1.00 1.3039 0.0000 0.0000
43 2005.02.16 14:00 buy 17 1.00 1.3040 0.0000 0.0000
44 2005.02.17 02:30 close 17 1.00 1.3042 0.0000 0.0000 14.00 13920.75
45 2005.02.17 02:30 close 16 1.00 1.3042 0.0000 0.0000 24.00 13944.75
46 2005.02.17 10:00 buy stop 18 1.00 1.3069 0.0000 0.0000
47 2005.02.17 11:24 buy 18 1.00 1.3069 0.0000 0.0000
48 2005.02.17 14:00 buy stop 19 1.00 1.3080 0.0000 0.0000
49 2005.02.17 17:16 buy 19 1.00 1.3080 0.0000 0.0000
50 2005.02.18 00:00 close 18 1.00 1.3074 0.0000 0.0000 44.00 13988.75
51 2005.02.18 10:00 buy stop 20 1.00 1.3086 0.0000 0.0000
52 2005.02.21 00:00 expiration 20 1.00 1.3086 0.0000 0.0000
53 2005.02.21 10:00 buy stop 21 1.00 1.3082 0.0000 0.0000
54 2005.02.21 23:59 expiration 21 1.00 1.3082 0.0000 0.0000
55 2005.02.22 04:00 close 19 1.00 1.3109 0.0000 0.0000 272.00 14260.75
56 2005.02.22 10:00 buy stop 22 1.00 1.3193 0.0000 0.0000
57 2005.02.22 11:10 buy 22 1.00 1.3193 0.0000 0.0000
58 2005.02.22 14:00 buy stop 23 1.00 1.3229 0.0000 0.0000
59 2005.02.22 16:12 buy 23 1.00 1.3229 0.0000 0.0000
60 2005.02.23 00:00 close 23 1.00 1.3256 0.0000 0.0000 252.00 14512.75
61 2005.02.23 00:00 close 22 1.00 1.3256 0.0000 0.0000 612.00 15124.75
62 2005.02.23 10:00 buy stop 24 1.00 1.3250 0.0000 0.0000
63 2005.02.23 14:00 buy stop 25 1.00 1.3230 0.0000 0.0000
64 2005.02.23 14:49 buy 25 1.00 1.3230 0.0000 0.0000
65 2005.02.23 23:59 expiration 24 1.00 1.3250 0.0000 0.0000
66 2005.02.24 03:30 close 25 1.00 1.3236 0.0000 0.0000 54.00 15178.75
67 2005.02.24 10:00 buy stop 26 1.00 1.3263 0.0000 0.0000
68 2005.02.24 10:12 buy 26 1.00 1.3263 0.0000 0.0000
69 2005.02.24 14:00 buy stop 27 1.00 1.3273 0.0000 0.0000
70 2005.02.24 23:59 expiration 27 1.00 1.3273 0.0000 0.0000
71 2005.02.25 14:00 buy stop 28 1.00 1.3212 0.0000 0.0000
72 2005.02.25 18:29 buy 28 1.00 1.3212 0.0000 0.0000
73 2005.02.28 00:00 close 28 1.00 1.3237 0.0000 0.0000 244.00 15422.75
74 2005.02.28 03:00 close 26 1.00 1.3265 0.0000 0.0000 8.00 15430.75
75 2005.02.28 10:00 buy stop 29 1.00 1.3282 0.0000 0.0000
76 2005.02.28 14:00 buy stop 30 1.00 1.3269 0.0000 0.0000
77 2005.02.28 14:54 buy 30 1.00 1.3269 0.0000 0.0000
78 2005.02.28 23:59 expiration 29 1.00 1.3282 0.0000 0.0000
79 2005.03.01 10:00 buy stop 31 1.00 1.3209 0.0000 0.0000
80 2005.03.01 10:49 buy 31 1.00 1.3209 0.0000 0.0000
81 2005.03.04 16:00 close 31 1.00 1.3214 0.0000 0.0000 20.00 15450.75
82 2005.03.07 10:00 buy stop 32 1.00 1.3242 0.0000 0.0000
83 2005.03.07 23:59 expiration 32 1.00 1.3242 0.0000 0.0000
84 2005.03.08 10:00 buy stop 33 1.00 1.3265 0.0000 0.0000
85 2005.03.08 15:05 buy 33 1.00 1.3265 0.0000 0.0000
86 2005.03.08 15:30 close 30 1.00 1.3297 0.0000 0.0000 232.00 15682.75
87 2005.03.09 00:00 close 33 1.00 1.3351 0.0000 0.0000 842.00 16524.75
88 2005.03.09 10:00 buy stop 34 1.00 1.3385 0.0000 0.0000
89 2005.03.09 12:40 buy 34 1.00 1.3385 0.0000 0.0000
90 2005.03.09 14:00 buy stop 35 1.00 1.3393 0.0000 0.0000
91 2005.03.09 18:40 buy 35 1.00 1.3393 0.0000 0.0000
92 2005.03.10 00:00 close 34 1.00 1.3389 0.0000 0.0000 34.00 16558.75
93 2005.03.10 03:00 close 35 1.00 1.3410 0.0000 0.0000 164.00 16722.75
94 2005.03.10 10:00 buy stop 36 1.00 1.3457 0.0000 0.0000
95 2005.03.10 14:00 buy stop 37 1.00 1.3447 0.0000 0.0000
96 2005.03.10 19:59 buy 37 1.00 1.3447 0.0000 0.0000
97 2005.03.10 23:59 expiration 36 1.00 1.3457 0.0000 0.0000
98 2005.03.11 10:00 buy stop 38 1.00 1.3437 0.0000 0.0000
99 2005.03.11 14:35 buy 38 1.00 1.3437 0.0000 0.0000
100 2005.03.11 16:30 close 37 1.00 1.3452 0.0000 0.0000 44.00 16766.75
101 2005.03.14 00:00 close 38 1.00 1.3463 0.0000 0.0000 254.00 17020.75
102 2005.03.14 10:00 buy stop 39 1.00 1.3450 0.0000 0.0000
103 2005.03.14 14:00 buy stop 40 1.00 1.3428 0.0000 0.0000
104 2005.03.14 23:59 expiration 39 1.00 1.3450 0.0000 0.0000
105 2005.03.15 00:00 expiration 40 1.00 1.3428 0.0000 0.0000
106 2005.03.15 10:00 buy stop 41 1.00 1.3375 0.0000 0.0000
107 2005.03.15 11:35 buy 41 1.00 1.3375 0.0000 0.0000
108 2005.03.15 14:00 buy stop 42 1.00 1.3400 0.0000 0.0000
109 2005.03.15 14:40 buy 42 1.00 1.3400 0.0000 0.0000
110 2005.03.16 13:00 close 41 1.00 1.3378 0.0000 0.0000 12.00 17032.75
111 2005.03.16 15:00 close 42 1.00 1.3425 0.0000 0.0000 232.00 17264.75
112 2005.03.17 10:00 buy stop 43 1.00 1.3423 0.0000 0.0000
113 2005.03.17 14:00 buy stop 44 1.00 1.3406 0.0000 0.0000
114 2005.03.17 23:59 expiration 43 1.00 1.3423 0.0000 0.0000
115 2005.03.18 00:00 expiration 44 1.00 1.3406 0.0000 0.0000
116 2005.03.18 10:00 buy stop 45 1.00 1.3373 0.0000 0.0000
117 2005.03.18 14:00 buy stop 46 1.00 1.3328 0.0000 0.0000
118 2005.03.18 22:54 buy 46 1.00 1.3328 0.0000 0.0000
119 2005.03.21 00:00 expiration 45 1.00 1.3373 0.0000 0.0000
120 2005.03.21 10:00 buy stop 47 1.00 1.3279 0.0000 0.0000
121 2005.03.21 23:59 expiration 47 1.00 1.3279 0.0000 0.0000
122 2005.03.22 10:00 buy stop 48 1.00 1.3192 0.0000 0.0000
123 2005.03.22 11:47 buy 48 1.00 1.3192 0.0000 0.0000
124 2005.04.14 16:00 close 13 1.00 1.2787 0.0000 0.0000 369.25 17634.00
125 2005.04.15 10:00 sell stop 49 1.00 1.2771 0.0000 0.0000
126 2005.04.18 00:00 expiration 49 1.00 1.2771 0.0000 0.0000
127 2005.04.18 10:00 sell stop 50 1.00 1.2878 0.0000 0.0000
128 2005.04.18 23:59 expiration 50 1.00 1.2878 0.0000 0.0000
129 2005.04.19 10:00 sell stop 51 1.00 1.3004 0.0000 0.0000
130 2005.04.19 10:32 sell 51 1.00 1.3004 0.0000 0.0000
131 2005.04.20 15:30 close 51 1.00 1.3001 0.0000 0.0000 44.25 17678.25
132 2005.04.21 10:00 sell stop 52 1.00 1.3064 0.0000 0.0000
133 2005.04.21 13:40 sell 52 1.00 1.3064 0.0000 0.0000
134 2005.04.22 00:00 close 52 1.00 1.3052 0.0000 0.0000 124.75 17803.00
135 2005.04.22 10:00 sell stop 53 1.00 1.3024 0.0000 0.0000
136 2005.04.25 00:00 expiration 53 1.00 1.3024 0.0000 0.0000
137 2005.04.25 10:00 sell stop 54 1.00 1.3002 0.0000 0.0000
138 2005.04.25 10:37 sell 54 1.00 1.3002 0.0000 0.0000
139 2005.04.26 00:00 close 54 1.00 1.2990 0.0000 0.0000 124.75 17927.75
140 2005.04.26 10:00 sell stop 55 1.00 1.2968 0.0000 0.0000
141 2005.04.26 16:05 sell 55 1.00 1.2968 0.0000 0.0000
142 2005.04.27 03:00 close 55 1.00 1.2967 0.0000 0.0000 24.25 17952.00
143 2005.04.27 10:00 sell stop 56 1.00 1.2896 0.0000 0.0000
144 2005.04.27 23:59 expiration 56 1.00 1.2896 0.0000 0.0000
145 2005.04.28 10:00 sell stop 57 1.00 1.2908 0.0000 0.0000
146 2005.04.28 12:27 sell 57 1.00 1.2908 0.0000 0.0000
147 2005.04.29 00:00 close 57 1.00 1.2904 0.0000 0.0000 44.75 17996.75
148 2005.04.29 10:00 sell stop 58 1.00 1.2908 0.0000 0.0000
149 2005.04.29 16:40 sell 58 1.00 1.2908 0.0000 0.0000
150 2005.05.02 00:00 close 58 1.00 1.2863 0.0000 0.0000 454.75 18451.50
151 2005.05.02 10:00 sell stop 59 1.00 1.2842 0.0000 0.0000
152 2005.05.02 16:05 sell 59 1.00 1.2842 0.0000 0.0000
153 2005.05.03 04:00 close 59 1.00 1.2838 0.0000 0.0000 44.75 18496.25
154 2005.05.03 10:00 sell stop 60 1.00 1.2822 0.0000 0.0000
155 2005.05.03 23:59 expiration 60 1.00 1.2822 0.0000 0.0000
156 2005.05.04 10:00 sell stop 61 1.00 1.2921 0.0000 0.0000
157 2005.05.04 18:02 sell 61 1.00 1.2921 0.0000 0.0000
158 2005.05.06 15:00 close 61 1.00 1.2861 0.0000 0.0000 609.50 19105.75
159 2005.05.09 10:00 sell stop 62 1.00 1.2784 0.0000 0.0000
160 2005.05.09 23:59 expiration 62 1.00 1.2784 0.0000 0.0000
161 2005.05.10 10:00 sell stop 63 1.00 1.2809 0.0000 0.0000
162 2005.05.10 23:59 expiration 63 1.00 1.2809 0.0000 0.0000
163 2005.05.11 10:00 sell stop 64 1.00 1.2855 0.0000 0.0000
164 2005.05.11 14:37 sell 64 1.00 1.2855 0.0000 0.0000
165 2005.05.12 00:00 close 64 1.00 1.2810 0.0000 0.0000 454.75 19560.50
166 2005.05.12 09:00 close 12 1.00 1.2760 0.0000 0.0000 477.00 20037.50
167 2005.05.12 10:00 sell stop 65 1.00 1.2735 0.0000 0.0000
168 2005.05.12 14:00 sell stop 66 1.00 1.2753 0.0000 0.0000
169 2005.05.12 14:22 sell 66 1.00 1.2753 0.0000 0.0000
170 2005.05.12 14:32 sell 65 1.00 1.2735 0.0000 0.0000
171 2005.05.13 00:00 close 66 1.00 1.2682 0.0000 0.0000 714.75 20752.25
172 2005.05.13 00:00 close 65 1.00 1.2682 0.0000 0.0000 534.75 21287.00
173 2005.05.13 10:00 sell stop 67 1.00 1.2659 0.0000 0.0000
174 2005.05.13 10:54 sell 67 1.00 1.2659 0.0000 0.0000
175 2005.05.13 14:00 sell stop 68 1.00 1.2616 0.0000 0.0000
176 2005.05.13 14:37 sell 68 1.00 1.2616 0.0000 0.0000
177 2005.05.16 00:00 close 67 1.00 1.2627 0.0000 0.0000 324.75 21611.75
178 2005.05.16 01:00 close 68 1.00 1.2604 0.0000 0.0000 124.75 21736.50
179 2005.05.16 10:00 sell stop 69 1.00 1.2575 0.0000 0.0000
180 2005.05.16 14:00 sell stop 70 1.00 1.2589 0.0000 0.0000
181 2005.05.16 23:59 expiration 69 1.00 1.2575 0.0000 0.0000
182 2005.05.17 00:00 expiration 70 1.00 1.2589 0.0000 0.0000
183 2005.05.17 10:00 sell stop 71 1.00 1.2614 0.0000 0.0000
184 2005.05.17 14:00 sell stop 72 1.00 1.2621 0.0000 0.0000
185 2005.05.17 14:37 sell 71 1.00 1.2614 0.0000 0.0000
186 2005.05.17 14:37 sell 72 1.00 1.2621 0.0000 0.0000
187 2005.05.18 00:00 close 72 1.00 1.2610 0.0000 0.0000 124.25 21860.75
188 2005.05.18 00:00 close 71 1.00 1.2610 0.0000 0.0000 54.25 21915.00
189 2005.05.18 10:00 sell stop 73 1.00 1.2596 0.0000 0.0000
190 2005.05.18 14:00 sell stop 74 1.00 1.2598 0.0000 0.0000
191 2005.05.18 23:59 expiration 73 1.00 1.2596 0.0000 0.0000
192 2005.05.18 23:59 expiration 74 1.00 1.2598 0.0000 0.0000
193 2005.05.19 10:00 sell stop 75 1.00 1.2652 0.0000 0.0000
194 2005.05.19 11:02 sell 75 1.00 1.2652 0.0000 0.0000
195 2005.05.19 14:00 sell stop 76 1.00 1.2624 0.0000 0.0000
196 2005.05.19 14:40 sell 76 1.00 1.2624 0.0000 0.0000
197 2005.05.20 00:00 close 75 1.00 1.2640 0.0000 0.0000 124.75 22039.75
198 2005.05.20 10:00 sell stop 77 1.00 1.2616 0.0000 0.0000
199 2005.05.20 13:27 sell 77 1.00 1.2616 0.0000 0.0000
200 2005.05.20 13:30 close 76 1.00 1.2621 0.0000 0.0000 34.75 22074.50
201 2005.05.20 14:00 sell stop 78 1.00 1.2602 0.0000 0.0000
202 2005.05.20 14:37 sell 78 1.00 1.2602 0.0000 0.0000
203 2005.05.23 00:00 close 78 1.00 1.2545 0.0000 0.0000 574.75 22649.25
204 2005.05.23 00:00 close 77 1.00 1.2545 0.0000 0.0000 714.75 23364.00
205 2005.05.23 10:00 sell stop 79 1.00 1.2528 0.0000 0.0000
206 2005.05.23 14:00 sell stop 80 1.00 1.2537 0.0000 0.0000
207 2005.05.23 23:59 expiration 79 1.00 1.2528 0.0000 0.0000
208 2005.05.23 23:59 expiration 80 1.00 1.2537 0.0000 0.0000
209 2005.05.24 10:00 sell stop 81 1.00 1.2557 0.0000 0.0000
210 2005.05.24 14:00 sell stop 82 1.00 1.2559 0.0000 0.0000
211 2005.05.24 23:59 expiration 81 1.00 1.2557 0.0000 0.0000
212 2005.05.24 23:59 expiration 82 1.00 1.2559 0.0000 0.0000
213 2005.05.25 10:00 sell stop 83 1.00 1.2565 0.0000 0.0000
214 2005.05.25 10:37 sell 83 1.00 1.2565 0.0000 0.0000
215 2005.05.25 14:00 sell stop 84 1.00 1.2546 0.0000 0.0000
216 2005.05.25 23:59 expiration 84 1.00 1.2546 0.0000 0.0000
217 2005.05.26 08:00 close 83 1.00 1.2557 0.0000 0.0000 84.75 23448.75
218 2005.05.26 10:00 sell stop 85 1.00 1.2529 0.0000 0.0000
219 2005.05.26 13:24 sell 85 1.00 1.2529 0.0000 0.0000
220 2005.05.26 14:00 sell stop 86 1.00 1.2509 0.0000 0.0000
221 2005.05.26 14:42 sell 86 1.00 1.2509 0.0000 0.0000
222 2005.05.27 00:00 close 85 1.00 1.2514 0.0000 0.0000 154.75 23603.50
223 2005.05.27 10:00 sell stop 87 1.00 1.2512 0.0000 0.0000
224 2005.05.30 00:00 expiration 87 1.00 1.2512 0.0000 0.0000
225 2005.05.30 10:00 sell stop 88 1.00 1.2514 0.0000 0.0000
226 2005.05.30 10:17 sell 88 1.00 1.2514 0.0000 0.0000
227 2005.05.30 13:00 close 86 1.00 1.2505 0.0000 0.0000 49.50 23653.00
228 2005.05.30 14:00 sell stop 89 1.00 1.2464 0.0000 0.0000
229 2005.05.30 14:22 sell 89 1.00 1.2464 0.0000 0.0000
230 2005.05.31 00:00 close 88 1.00 1.2478 0.0000 0.0000 364.75 24017.75
231 2005.05.31 03:00 close 89 1.00 1.2463 0.0000 0.0000 14.75 24032.50
232 2005.05.31 10:00 sell stop 90 1.00 1.2364 0.0000 0.0000
233 2005.05.31 11:57 sell 90 1.00 1.2364 0.0000 0.0000
234 2005.05.31 14:00 sell stop 91 1.00 1.2305 0.0000 0.0000
235 2005.05.31 19:57 sell 91 1.00 1.2305 0.0000 0.0000
236 2005.06.01 00:00 close 90 1.00 1.2312 0.0000 0.0000 534.25 24566.75
237 2005.06.01 10:00 sell stop 92 1.00 1.2298 0.0000 0.0000
238 2005.06.01 10:05 sell 92 1.00 1.2298 0.0000 0.0000
239 2005.06.01 10:30 close 91 1.00 1.2278 0.0000 0.0000 284.25 24851.00
240 2005.06.01 14:00 sell stop 93 1.00 1.2224 0.0000 0.0000
241 2005.06.01 14:05 sell 93 1.00 1.2224 0.0000 0.0000
242 2005.06.02 00:00 close 93 1.00 1.2206 0.0000 0.0000 184.75 25035.75
243 2005.06.02 00:00 close 92 1.00 1.2206 0.0000 0.0000 924.75 25960.50
244 2005.06.02 10:00 sell stop 94 1.00 1.2174 0.0000 0.0000
245 2005.06.02 14:00 sell stop 95 1.00 1.2248 0.0000 0.0000
246 2005.06.02 15:17 sell 95 1.00 1.2248 0.0000 0.0000
247 2005.06.02 23:59 expiration 94 1.00 1.2174 0.0000 0.0000
248 2005.06.03 10:00 sell stop 96 1.00 1.2225 0.0000 0.0000
249 2005.06.03 17:30 close 95 1.00 1.2238 0.0000 0.0000 104.75 26065.25
250 2005.06.03 17:42 sell 96 1.00 1.2225 0.0000 0.0000
251 2005.06.06 14:00 sell stop 97 1.00 1.2246 0.0000 0.0000
252 2005.06.06 23:59 expiration 97 1.00 1.2246 0.0000 0.0000
253 2005.06.07 14:00 sell stop 98 1.00 1.2274 0.0000 0.0000
254 2005.06.07 14:42 sell 98 1.00 1.2274 0.0000 0.0000
255 2005.06.08 19:30 close 98 1.00 1.2242 0.0000 0.0000 334.25 26399.50
256 2005.06.08 20:30 close 96 1.00 1.2222 0.0000 0.0000 53.75 26453.25
257 2005.06.09 10:00 sell stop 99 1.00 1.2204 0.0000 0.0000
258 2005.06.09 14:00 sell stop 100 1.00 1.2211 0.0000 0.0000
259 2005.06.09 16:17 sell 99 1.00 1.2204 0.0000 0.0000
260 2005.06.09 16:17 sell 100 1.00 1.2211 0.0000 0.0000
261 2005.06.10 15:00 close 100 1.00 1.2198 0.0000 0.0000 134.75 26588.00
262 2005.06.10 15:00 close 99 1.00 1.2198 0.0000 0.0000 64.75 26652.75
263 2005.06.14 10:00 sell stop 101 1.00 1.2097 0.0000 0.0000
264 2005.06.14 15:02 sell 101 1.00 1.2097 0.0000 0.0000
265 2005.06.15 00:00 close 101 1.00 1.2036 0.0000 0.0000 624.25 27277.00
266 2005.06.16 14:00 sell stop 102 1.00 1.2075 0.0000 0.0000
267 2005.06.16 15:47 sell 102 1.00 1.2075 0.0000 0.0000
268 2005.06.17 10:00 sell stop 103 1.00 1.2085 0.0000 0.0000
269 2005.06.20 00:00 expiration 103 1.00 1.2085 0.0000 0.0000
270 2005.06.20 10:00 sell stop 104 1.00 1.2189 0.0000 0.0000
271 2005.06.20 14:37 sell 104 1.00 1.2189 0.0000 0.0000
272 2005.06.21 00:00 close 104 1.00 1.2158 0.0000 0.0000 314.75 27591.75
273 2005.06.21 10:00 sell stop 105 1.00 1.2094 0.0000 0.0000
274 2005.06.21 10:12 sell 105 1.00 1.2094 0.0000 0.0000
275 2005.06.23 10:00 close 105 1.00 1.2082 0.0000 0.0000 139.00 27730.75
276 2005.06.23 10:00 sell stop 106 1.00 1.2070 0.0000 0.0000
277 2005.06.23 13:57 sell 106 1.00 1.2070 0.0000 0.0000
278 2005.06.23 14:00 close 102 1.00 1.2074 0.0000 0.0000 43.25 27774.00
279 2005.06.23 14:00 sell stop 107 1.00 1.2064 0.0000 0.0000
280 2005.06.23 14:10 sell 107 1.00 1.2064 0.0000 0.0000
281 2005.06.24 00:00 close 107 1.00 1.2036 0.0000 0.0000 284.75 28058.75
282 2005.06.24 00:00 close 106 1.00 1.2036 0.0000 0.0000 344.75 28403.50
283 2005.06.24 10:00 sell stop 108 1.00 1.2020 0.0000 0.0000
284 2005.06.24 14:00 sell stop 109 1.00 1.2043 0.0000 0.0000
285 2005.06.27 00:00 expiration 108 1.00 1.2020 0.0000 0.0000
286 2005.06.27 00:02 expiration 109 1.00 1.2043 0.0000 0.0000
287 2005.06.27 10:00 sell stop 110 1.00 1.2119 0.0000 0.0000
288 2005.06.27 14:00 sell stop 111 1.00 1.2145 0.0000 0.0000
289 2005.06.27 17:02 sell 111 1.00 1.2145 0.0000 0.0000
290 2005.06.27 23:59 expiration 110 1.00 1.2119 0.0000 0.0000
291 2005.06.28 08:30 close 111 1.00 1.2139 0.0000 0.0000 64.75 28468.25
292 2005.06.28 10:00 sell stop 112 1.00 1.2102 0.0000 0.0000
293 2005.06.28 10:47 sell 112 1.00 1.2102 0.0000 0.0000
294 2005.06.28 14:00 sell stop 113 1.00 1.2081 0.0000 0.0000
295 2005.06.28 15:05 sell 113 1.00 1.2081 0.0000 0.0000
296 2005.06.29 00:00 close 113 1.00 1.2069 0.0000 0.0000 134.25 28602.50
297 2005.06.29 00:00 close 112 1.00 1.2069 0.0000 0.0000 344.25 28946.75
298 2005.06.29 10:00 sell stop 114 1.00 1.2018 0.0000 0.0000
299 2005.06.29 14:00 sell stop 115 1.00 1.2030 0.0000 0.0000
300 2005.06.29 15:05 sell 115 1.00 1.2030 0.0000 0.0000
301 2005.06.29 16:19 sell 114 1.00 1.2018 0.0000 0.0000
302 2005.07.01 16:30 close 115 1.00 1.1987 0.0000 0.0000 439.50 29386.25
303 2005.07.01 16:30 close 114 1.00 1.1987 0.0000 0.0000 319.50 29705.75
304 2005.07.11 10:00 sell stop 116 1.00 1.1987 0.0000 0.0000
305 2005.07.11 14:00 sell stop 117 1.00 1.1984 0.0000 0.0000
306 2005.07.11 23:59 expiration 116 1.00 1.1987 0.0000 0.0000
307 2005.07.12 00:00 expiration 117 1.00 1.1984 0.0000 0.0000
308 2005.07.12 10:00 sell stop 118 1.00 1.2137 0.0000 0.0000
309 2005.07.12 14:00 sell stop 119 1.00 1.2142 0.0000 0.0000
310 2005.07.12 23:59 expiration 118 1.00 1.2137 0.0000 0.0000
311 2005.07.12 23:59 expiration 119 1.00 1.2142 0.0000 0.0000
312 2005.07.13 10:00 sell stop 120 1.00 1.2170 0.0000 0.0000
313 2005.07.13 11:47 sell 120 1.00 1.2170 0.0000 0.0000
314 2005.07.13 14:00 sell stop 121 1.00 1.2161 0.0000 0.0000
315 2005.07.13 14:32 sell 121 1.00 1.2161 0.0000 0.0000
316 2005.07.14 00:00 close 121 1.00 1.2086 0.0000 0.0000 754.75 30460.50
317 2005.07.14 00:00 close 120 1.00 1.2086 0.0000 0.0000 844.75 31305.25
318 2005.07.14 10:00 sell stop 122 1.00 1.2054 0.0000 0.0000
319 2005.07.14 14:00 sell stop 123 1.00 1.2059 0.0000 0.0000
320 2005.07.14 14:42 sell 123 1.00 1.2059 0.0000 0.0000
321 2005.07.14 23:59 expiration 122 1.00 1.2054 0.0000 0.0000
322 2005.07.15 10:00 sell stop 124 1.00 1.2086 0.0000 0.0000
323 2005.07.15 12:07 sell 124 1.00 1.2086 0.0000 0.0000
324 2005.07.15 15:00 close 123 1.00 1.2044 0.0000 0.0000 154.75 31460.00
325 2005.07.18 00:00 close 124 1.00 1.2027 0.0000 0.0000 594.75 32054.75
326 2005.07.18 10:00 sell stop 125 1.00 1.2040 0.0000 0.0000
327 2005.07.18 14:00 sell stop 126 1.00 1.2042 0.0000 0.0000
328 2005.07.18 15:02 sell 126 1.00 1.2042 0.0000 0.0000
329 2005.07.18 23:59 expiration 125 1.00 1.2040 0.0000 0.0000
330 2005.07.19 07:00 close 126 1.00 1.2033 0.0000 0.0000 94.75 32149.50
331 2005.07.19 10:00 sell stop 127 1.00 1.1970 0.0000 0.0000
332 2005.07.19 12:54 sell 127 1.00 1.1970 0.0000 0.0000
333 2005.07.19 14:00 sell stop 128 1.00 1.1955 0.0000 0.0000
334 2005.07.19 14:52 sell 128 1.00 1.1955 0.0000 0.0000
335 2005.10.03 03:30 close 127 1.00 1.1956 0.0000 0.0000 501.00 32650.50
336 2005.10.03 04:00 close 128 1.00 1.1945 0.0000 0.0000 461.00 33111.50
337 2005.10.03 10:00 sell stop 129 1.00 1.1940 0.0000 0.0000
338 2005.10.03 10:19 sell 129 1.00 1.1940 0.0000 0.0000
339 2005.10.03 14:00 sell stop 130 1.00 1.1913 0.0000 0.0000
340 2005.10.03 16:07 sell 130 1.00 1.1913 0.0000 0.0000
341 2005.10.04 00:00 close 129 1.00 1.1919 0.0000 0.0000 214.75 33326.25
342 2005.10.04 01:00 close 130 1.00 1.1912 0.0000 0.0000 14.75 33341.00
343 2005.10.04 10:00 sell stop 131 1.00 1.1898 0.0000 0.0000
344 2005.10.04 14:00 sell stop 132 1.00 1.1909 0.0000 0.0000
345 2005.10.04 17:42 sell 132 1.00 1.1909 0.0000 0.0000
346 2005.10.04 23:59 expiration 131 1.00 1.1898 0.0000 0.0000
347 2005.10.05 10:00 sell stop 133 1.00 1.1926 0.0000 0.0000
348 2005.10.05 23:59 expiration 133 1.00 1.1926 0.0000 0.0000
349 2005.10.06 10:00 sell stop 134 1.00 1.2036 0.0000 0.0000
350 2005.10.06 12:17 sell 134 1.00 1.2036 0.0000 0.0000
351 2005.10.11 03:00 close 134 1.00 1.2031 0.0000 0.0000 64.25 33405.25
352 2005.10.11 10:00 sell stop 135 1.00 1.2005 0.0000 0.0000
353 2005.10.11 15:27 sell 135 1.00 1.2005 0.0000 0.0000
354 2005.10.12 00:00 close 135 1.00 1.1991 0.0000 0.0000 154.25 33559.50
355 2005.10.12 10:00 sell stop 136 1.00 1.1947 0.0000 0.0000
356 2005.10.12 23:59 expiration 136 1.00 1.1947 0.0000 0.0000
357 2005.10.13 10:00 sell stop 137 1.00 1.1967 0.0000 0.0000
358 2005.10.13 14:35 sell 137 1.00 1.1967 0.0000 0.0000
359 2005.10.18 12:00 close 137 1.00 1.1957 0.0000 0.0000 114.25 33673.75
360 2005.10.19 09:00 close 132 1.00 1.1884 0.0000 0.0000 330.75 34004.50
361 2005.10.19 10:00 sell stop 138 1.00 1.1868 0.0000 0.0000
362 2005.10.19 14:00 sell stop 139 1.00 1.1884 0.0000 0.0000
363 2005.10.19 23:59 expiration 138 1.00 1.1868 0.0000 0.0000
364 2005.10.19 23:59 close at stop 48 1.00 1.1994 0.0000 0.0000 -13258.00 20746.50
365 2005.10.19 23:59 close at stop 46 1.00 1.1994 0.0000 0.0000 -14624.00 6122.50