|Account: 1415057
|Name: Bagit
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 29, 18:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29132947
|2007.03.25 21:38
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|29136876
|2007.03.25 22:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.26 05:51
|231.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|29160847
|2007.03.26 05:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.27 09:53
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-30.00
|29164617
|2007.03.26 06:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|231.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.27 09:54
|232.01
|0.00
|0.00
|20.55
|270.84
|29170895
|2007.03.26 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.27 14:02
|157.40
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|508.60
|29194812
|2007.03.26 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3286
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 02:00
|1.3343
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|570.00
|29210240
|2007.03.26 14:45
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 00:18
|117.16
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.50
|512.12
|29210436
|2007.03.26 14:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2135
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 07:34
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.80
|-24.72
|29284070
|2007.03.27 10:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|232.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 03:14
|229.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|1 955.60
|29320535
|2007.03.27 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.28 00:10
|157.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|-135.62
|29348622
|2007.03.27 23:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 03:12
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|29359336
|2007.03.28 01:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.03.29 03:57
|156.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|597.02
|29385231
|2007.03.28 06:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 06:00
|1.3327
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|160.00
|29400077
|2007.03.28 08:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 08:54
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|156.44
|29429097
|2007.03.28 12:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.28 15:20
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|29519726
|2007.03.29 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 12:36
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|29567793
|2007.03.29 09:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2144
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.03.29 12:32
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-181.65
|3 313.85
|Closed P/L:
|3 132.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29529553
|2007.03.29 03:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|652.82
|29535598
|2007.03.29 04:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|230.12
|0.00
|0.00
|231.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 136.07
|29536508
|2007.03.29 04:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|157.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 017.38
|29556689
|2007.03.29 07:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3326
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|29595509
|2007.03.29 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2174
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.31
|29595612
|2007.03.29 13:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 866.96
|Floating P/L:
|2 866.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 132.20
|Floating P/L:
|2 866.96
|Margin:
|6 000.00
|Balance:
|28 132.20
|Equity:
|30 999.16
|Free Margin:
|24 999.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 579.37
|Gross Loss:
|1 447.17
|Total Net Profit:
|3 132.20
|Profit Factor:
|3.16
|Expected Payoff:
|195.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|530.40
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|530.40 (2.12%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (44.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 849.60
|loss trade:
|-500.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|572.42
|loss trade:
|-180.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (3 212.98)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-413.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 212.98 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-530.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2