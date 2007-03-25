Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1415057 Name: Bagit Currency: USD 2007 March 29, 18:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
291329472007.03.25 21:38balanceDeposit25 000.00
291368762007.03.25 22:45sell1.00gbpjpy231.080.000.002007.03.26 05:51231.670.000.000.00-500.00
291608472007.03.26 05:51buy1.00gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.03.27 09:531.96350.000.00-0.40-30.00
291646172007.03.26 06:50buy1.00gbpjpy231.690.000.002007.03.27 09:54232.010.000.0020.55270.84
291708952007.03.26 07:45buy1.00eurjpy156.800.000.002007.03.27 14:02157.400.000.008.50508.60
291948122007.03.26 13:45buy1.00eurusd1.32860.00000.00002007.03.28 02:001.33430.000.00-12.10570.00
292102402007.03.26 14:45sell1.00usdjpy117.760.000.002007.03.29 00:18117.160.000.00-71.50512.12
292104362007.03.26 14:47sell1.00usdchf1.21350.00000.00002007.03.28 07:341.21380.000.00-18.80-24.72
292840702007.03.27 10:53sell1.00gbpjpy232.210.000.002007.03.29 03:14229.920.000.00-106.001 955.60
293205352007.03.27 15:45sell1.00eurjpy157.380.000.002007.03.28 00:10157.540.000.00-11.20-135.62
293486222007.03.27 23:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96560.00000.00002007.03.28 03:121.96670.000.000.00-110.00
293593362007.03.28 01:45sell1.00eurjpy156.850.000.002007.03.29 03:57156.150.000.00-33.60597.02
293852312007.03.28 06:45sell1.00eurusd1.33430.00000.00002007.03.29 06:001.33270.000.0016.20160.00
294000772007.03.28 08:45buy1.00usdchf1.21260.00000.00002007.03.29 08:541.21450.000.0026.70156.44
294290972007.03.28 12:46buy1.00gbpusd1.96600.00000.00002007.03.28 15:201.96340.000.000.00-260.00
295197262007.03.29 01:45buy1.00gbpusd1.96360.00000.00002007.03.29 12:361.96250.000.000.00-110.00
295677932007.03.29 09:53sell1.00usdchf1.21440.00000.00002007.03.29 12:321.21740.000.000.00-246.43
  0.00 0.00 -181.65 3 313.85
Closed P/L: 3 132.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
295295532007.03.29 03:45buy1.00usdjpy117.180.000.00 117.950.000.000.00652.82
295355982007.03.29 04:45buy1.00gbpjpy230.120.000.00 231.460.000.000.001 136.07
295365082007.03.29 04:57buy1.00eurjpy156.090.000.00 157.290.000.000.001 017.38
295566892007.03.29 07:53buy1.00eurusd1.33260.00000.0000 1.33350.000.000.0090.00
295955092007.03.29 13:45buy1.00usdchf1.21740.00000.0000 1.21680.000.000.00-49.31
295956122007.03.29 13:46sell1.00gbpusd1.96280.00000.0000 1.96260.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 866.96
 Floating P/L: 2 866.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 132.20 Floating P/L: 2 866.96 Margin: 6 000.00
Balance: 28 132.20 Equity: 30 999.16 Free Margin: 24 999.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 579.37 Gross Loss: 1 447.17 Total Net Profit: 3 132.20
Profit Factor: 3.16 Expected Payoff: 195.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 530.40 Maximal Drawdown (%): 530.40 (2.12%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 9 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 849.60 loss trade: -500.00
Average profit trade: 572.42 loss trade: -180.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (3 212.98) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-413.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 212.98 (5) consecutive loss (count): -530.40 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2