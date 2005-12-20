FXLite, LLC
A/C No: 251694 Name: EABruno_H4_TotalAuto 2005 December 20, 19:20 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
1897005  2005/12/20 00:45 balance deposit 10000.00
1898429  2005/12/20 04:03 sell 0.30 eurusd 1.1993 1.1992 1.1936  2005/12/20 05:12 1.1992 0.00 0.00 3.00
1898836  2005/12/20 05:04 buy 0.30 usdchf 1.2943 1.2949 1.3001  2005/12/20 05:29 1.2949 0.00 0.00 13.90
1899066  2005/12/20 05:16 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1989 1.1988 1.1932  2005/12/20 06:06 1.1988 0.00 0.00 4.00
1899658  2005/12/20 06:02 sell 0.40 gbpusd 1.7592 1.7586 1.7534  2005/12/20 06:36 1.7586 0.00 0.00 24.00
1899704  2005/12/20 06:07 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1987 1.1972 1.1930  2005/12/20 06:51 1.1972 0.00 0.00 60.00
1899321  2005/12/20 05:32 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.2952 1.2960 1.3010  2005/12/20 06:56 1.2960 0.00 0.00 24.69
1900434  2005/12/20 07:02 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.2949 1.2954 1.3007  2005/12/20 09:29 1.2954 0.00 0.00 15.43
1900292  2005/12/20 06:56 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1978 1.1977 1.1921  2005/12/20 10:55 1.1977 0.00 0.00 4.00
1903764  2005/12/20 12:23 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.7640 1.7653 1.7698  2005/12/20 12:30 1.7653 0.00 0.00 52.00
1903909  2005/12/20 12:33 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.7664 1.7672 1.7722  2005/12/20 13:02 1.7672 0.00 0.00 32.00
1904224  2005/12/20 13:05 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.7667 1.7671 1.7725  2005/12/20 13:13 1.7671 0.00 0.00 16.00
1904326  2005/12/20 13:17 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.7672 1.7673 1.7730  2005/12/20 13:32 1.7673 0.00 0.00 4.00
1903042  2005/12/20 11:35 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1962 1.1961 1.1905  2005/12/20 14:05 1.1961 0.00 0.00 4.00
1902873  2005/12/20 11:16 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.2974 1.2980 1.3032  2005/12/20 15:30 1.2980 0.00 0.00 18.49
1905750  2005/12/20 15:11 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1959 1.1947 1.1902  2005/12/20 15:44 1.1947 0.00 0.00 48.00
1906224  2005/12/20 15:35 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3002 1.3020 1.3060  2005/12/20 15:58 1.3020 0.00 0.00 55.29
1906527  2005/12/20 15:45 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1948 1.1939 1.1879  2005/12/20 16:07 1.1939 0.00 0.00 36.00
1907509  2005/12/20 16:24 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3030 1.3041 1.3088  2005/12/20 16:31 1.3041 0.00 0.00 33.73
1908001  2005/12/20 16:40 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1924 1.1917 1.1867  2005/12/20 16:52 1.1917 0.00 0.00 28.00
1904454  2005/12/20 13:34 buy 0.40 gbpusd 1.7675 1.7589 1.7733  2005/12/20 17:03 1.7589 0.00 0.00 -344.00
1907924  2005/12/20 16:34 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3036 1.3069 1.3129  2005/12/20 17:17 1.3069 0.00 0.00 101.00
1909588  2005/12/20 17:25 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1897 1.1896 1.1840  2005/12/20 17:45 1.1896 0.00 0.00 4.00
1909492  2005/12/20 17:20 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3065 1.3070 1.3123  2005/12/20 18:18 1.3070 0.00 0.00 15.30
1909176  2005/12/20 17:10 sell 0.40 gbpusd 1.7581 1.7553 1.7523  2005/12/20 18:54 1.7553 0.00 0.00 112.00
1910483  2005/12/20 18:18 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3067 1.3104 1.3163  2005/12/20 19:09 1.3104 0.00 0.00 112.94
1909943  2005/12/20 17:49 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1885 1.1861 1.1801  2005/12/20 19:42 1.1861 0.00 0.00 96.00
1911782  2005/12/20 19:14 sell 0.40 gbpusd 1.7545 1.7542 1.7487  2005/12/20 19:53 1.7542 0.00 0.00 12.00
1912321  2005/12/20 19:56 sell 0.40 gbpusd 1.7542 1.7541 1.7480  2005/12/20 20:11 1.7541 0.00 0.00 4.00
  0.00 0.00 589.77
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00 Closed Trade P/L: 589.77
 
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission R/O Swap Trade P/L
1911991  2005/12/20 19:30 buy 0.40 usdchf 1.3097 1.2952 1.3155    1.3111 0.00 0.00 42.71
1912201  2005/12/20 19:46 sell 0.40 eurusd 1.1855 1.1854 1.1798    1.1843 0.00 0.00 48.00
  0.00 0.00 90.71
  Floating P/L: 90.71
 
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L: 589.77   Floating P/L: 90.71
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00   Total Credit Facility: 0.00
Balance: 10589.77   Equity: 10680.48
Margin Requirement: 874.20   Available Margin: 9806.28