|A/C No: 251694
|Name: EABruno_H4_TotalAuto
|2005 December 20, 19:20 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|1897005
|2005/12/20 00:45
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|1898429
|2005/12/20 04:03
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.1993
|1.1992
|1.1936
|2005/12/20 05:12
|1.1992
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1898836
|2005/12/20 05:04
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2943
|1.2949
|1.3001
|2005/12/20 05:29
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|13.90
|1899066
|2005/12/20 05:16
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1989
|1.1988
|1.1932
|2005/12/20 06:06
|1.1988
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1899658
|2005/12/20 06:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7592
|1.7586
|1.7534
|2005/12/20 06:36
|1.7586
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1899704
|2005/12/20 06:07
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1987
|1.1972
|1.1930
|2005/12/20 06:51
|1.1972
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|1899321
|2005/12/20 05:32
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2952
|1.2960
|1.3010
|2005/12/20 06:56
|1.2960
|0.00
|0.00
|24.69
|1900434
|2005/12/20 07:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2949
|1.2954
|1.3007
|2005/12/20 09:29
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|15.43
|1900292
|2005/12/20 06:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1978
|1.1977
|1.1921
|2005/12/20 10:55
|1.1977
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1903764
|2005/12/20 12:23
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7640
|1.7653
|1.7698
|2005/12/20 12:30
|1.7653
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|1903909
|2005/12/20 12:33
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7664
|1.7672
|1.7722
|2005/12/20 13:02
|1.7672
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|1904224
|2005/12/20 13:05
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7667
|1.7671
|1.7725
|2005/12/20 13:13
|1.7671
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|1904326
|2005/12/20 13:17
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7672
|1.7673
|1.7730
|2005/12/20 13:32
|1.7673
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1903042
|2005/12/20 11:35
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1962
|1.1961
|1.1905
|2005/12/20 14:05
|1.1961
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1902873
|2005/12/20 11:16
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2974
|1.2980
|1.3032
|2005/12/20 15:30
|1.2980
|0.00
|0.00
|18.49
|1905750
|2005/12/20 15:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1959
|1.1947
|1.1902
|2005/12/20 15:44
|1.1947
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|1906224
|2005/12/20 15:35
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3002
|1.3020
|1.3060
|2005/12/20 15:58
|1.3020
|0.00
|0.00
|55.29
|1906527
|2005/12/20 15:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1948
|1.1939
|1.1879
|2005/12/20 16:07
|1.1939
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|1907509
|2005/12/20 16:24
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3030
|1.3041
|1.3088
|2005/12/20 16:31
|1.3041
|0.00
|0.00
|33.73
|1908001
|2005/12/20 16:40
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1924
|1.1917
|1.1867
|2005/12/20 16:52
|1.1917
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|1904454
|2005/12/20 13:34
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7675
|1.7589
|1.7733
|2005/12/20 17:03
|1.7589
|0.00
|0.00
|-344.00
|1907924
|2005/12/20 16:34
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3036
|1.3069
|1.3129
|2005/12/20 17:17
|1.3069
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|1909588
|2005/12/20 17:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1897
|1.1896
|1.1840
|2005/12/20 17:45
|1.1896
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1909492
|2005/12/20 17:20
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3065
|1.3070
|1.3123
|2005/12/20 18:18
|1.3070
|0.00
|0.00
|15.30
|1909176
|2005/12/20 17:10
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7581
|1.7553
|1.7523
|2005/12/20 18:54
|1.7553
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|1910483
|2005/12/20 18:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3067
|1.3104
|1.3163
|2005/12/20 19:09
|1.3104
|0.00
|0.00
|112.94
|1909943
|2005/12/20 17:49
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1861
|1.1801
|2005/12/20 19:42
|1.1861
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|1911782
|2005/12/20 19:14
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7545
|1.7542
|1.7487
|2005/12/20 19:53
|1.7542
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1912321
|2005/12/20 19:56
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7542
|1.7541
|1.7480
|2005/12/20 20:11
|1.7541
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|589.77
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|589.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|1911991
|2005/12/20 19:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.3097
|1.2952
|1.3155
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|42.71
|1912201
|2005/12/20 19:46
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.1855
|1.1854
|1.1798
|1.1843
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.71
|Floating P/L:
|90.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|589.77
|Floating P/L:
|90.71
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10589.77
|Equity:
|10680.48
|Margin Requirement:
|874.20
|Available Margin:
|9806.28