Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1277752 Name: Daga Currency: USD 2006 November 3, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
141479342006.10.24 01:12balanceDeposit50 000.00
141482652006.10.24 01:19sell4.00gbpjpy223.280.00223.152006.10.27 13:11223.150.000.00-508.00442.59
141511162006.10.24 02:41buy2.00gbpusd1.87250.00000.00002006.10.24 23:141.87300.000.00-7.00100.00
141953032006.10.24 23:16buy2.00euraud1.65520.00000.00002006.10.25 00:451.65560.000.000.0060.69
141981082006.10.25 00:48sell2.00euraud1.65540.00000.00002006.10.25 01:301.65290.000.000.00380.35
142009292006.10.25 01:37sell2.00eurjpy149.780.00149.652006.10.25 07:25149.650.000.000.00218.23
142052402006.10.25 02:29buy2.00usdjpy119.240.00119.442006.10.25 18:15119.310.000.000.00117.34
142053642006.10.25 02:32sell2.00eurjpy149.860.00149.602006.10.25 07:29149.640.000.000.00369.31
142163562006.10.25 07:42buy2.00usdjpy119.170.00119.452006.10.25 17:32119.240.000.000.00117.41
142406172006.10.25 17:52sell2.00eurjpy150.000.000.002006.10.25 18:35149.970.000.000.0050.43
142633802006.10.25 23:06sell4.00gbpjpy223.470.00221.572006.10.29 23:19222.960.000.00-203.201 734.99
142633832006.10.25 23:06sell2.00gbpjpy223.470.000.002006.10.29 23:27222.940.000.00-101.60901.44
143466722006.10.27 00:18buy2.00eurjpy150.730.000.002006.10.27 00:43150.590.000.000.00-236.06
143480902006.10.27 00:43sell2.00eurjpy150.590.000.002006.10.29 23:16149.680.000.00-21.001 547.88
144294632006.10.29 23:21sell2.00euraud1.65531.65750.00002006.10.30 01:081.65500.000.000.0046.18
144294912006.10.29 23:21buy2.00euraud1.65670.00001.66132006.10.30 00:151.65440.000.000.00-353.60
144295982006.10.29 23:23buy2.00euraud1.65670.00001.66132006.10.30 00:031.65490.000.000.00-276.73
144310302006.10.29 23:42sell2.00eurusd1.27261.27461.26502006.10.30 14:311.27230.000.000.0060.00
144329792006.10.30 00:23buy0.03gbpjpy222.980.000.002006.10.30 14:33223.240.000.000.006.65
144350962006.10.30 01:08buy4.00usdjpy117.440.000.002006.10.30 16:01117.470.000.000.00102.15
144361212006.10.30 01:17sell4.00eurusd1.27210.00001.25972006.10.30 16:301.27130.000.000.00320.00
144892852006.10.30 14:33sell4.00eurusd1.27190.00000.00002006.10.30 16:311.27120.000.000.00280.00
144908342006.10.30 15:02sell0.05gbpusd1.90210.00000.00002006.10.30 16:311.90170.000.000.002.00
144950042006.10.30 16:32sell0.05eurusd1.27100.00000.00002006.10.31 01:081.27100.000.000.360.00
144954632006.10.30 16:44sell4.00eurusd1.27140.00000.00002006.10.31 01:081.27110.000.0028.80120.00
144960482006.10.30 16:56sell4.00gbpusd1.90230.00000.00002006.10.30 19:361.90180.000.000.00200.00
145151332006.10.31 01:16sell4.00eurusd1.27080.00001.26262006.10.31 07:271.26980.000.000.00400.00
145374402006.10.31 07:20sell4.00eurusd1.27100.00000.00002006.10.31 07:291.26950.000.000.00600.00
145409652006.10.31 07:28sell4.00eurusd1.26930.00000.00002006.10.31 07:511.26850.000.000.00320.00
145431032006.10.31 07:35buy4.00usdchf1.25260.00000.00002006.10.31 07:481.25270.000.000.0031.93
146095322006.10.31 15:31sell4.00eurusd1.27770.00000.00002006.10.31 15:421.27730.000.000.00160.00
146135722006.10.31 15:41sell4.00eurusd1.27710.00000.00002006.10.31 20:481.27660.000.000.00200.00
146332522006.10.31 20:11buy4.00usdjpy116.920.000.002006.11.01 07:49117.040.000.0052.00410.12
146539152006.11.01 07:50buy4.00usdjpy117.060.000.002006.11.01 08:00117.100.000.000.00136.64
146542112006.11.01 07:52sell4.00gbpusd1.90620.00000.00002006.11.01 08:051.90590.000.000.00120.00
146556442006.11.01 08:01buy4.00usdjpy117.140.00118.302006.11.01 23:11117.170.000.00156.00102.42
147121192006.11.01 23:14buy4.00usdjpy117.200.000.002006.11.02 00:59117.320.000.000.00409.14
  0.00 0.00 -603.64 9 201.50
Closed P/L: 8 597.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
145476502006.10.31 07:53sell4.00eurusd1.26840.00001.2625 1.27180.000.00172.80-1 360.00
146561072006.11.01 08:06sell4.00gbpusd1.90610.00001.8755 1.90120.000.0043.001 960.00
147173292006.11.02 01:05buy4.00usdjpy117.360.00118.35 118.020.000.00104.002 236.91
  0.00 0.00 319.80 2 836.91
 Floating P/L: 3 156.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8 597.86 Floating P/L: 3 156.71 Margin: 12 000.00
Balance: 58 597.86 Equity: 61 754.57 Free Margin: 49 754.57