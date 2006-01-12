Strategy Tester Report
Solo

SymbolGBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.01 23:00 - 2007.02.16 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2007.02.16)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersLots=1; Profit=45; Stop=0; TrailingStop=0; F_Ema=11; S_Ema=28; Signal=9; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26;
Bars in test2815Ticks modelled1782616Modelling quality86.04%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit20147.01Gross profit22468.01Gross loss-2321.00
Profit factor9.68Expected payoff380.13
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown1299.00 (7.39%)Relative drawdown7.39% (1299.00)
Total trades53Short positions (won %)26 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)27 (88.89%)
Profit trades (% of total)50 (94.34%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (5.66%)
Largestprofit trade450.01loss trade-1299.00
Averageprofit trade449.36loss trade-773.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)21 (9430.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-1299.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)9430.01 (21)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1299.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins13consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.12 15:27sell11.001.76220.00001.7577
22006.01.19 08:28t/p11.001.75770.00001.7577450.0010450.00
32006.01.20 13:07buy21.001.76180.00001.7663
42006.01.20 15:17t/p21.001.76630.00001.7663450.0010900.00
52006.01.20 15:17buy31.001.76660.00001.7711
62006.01.20 20:50t/p31.001.77110.00001.7711450.0011350.00
72006.01.31 09:13buy41.001.77370.00001.7782
82006.01.31 17:28t/p41.001.77820.00001.7782450.0011800.00
92006.02.03 14:37sell51.001.77190.00001.7674
102006.02.03 14:58t/p51.001.76740.00001.7674450.0012250.00
112006.02.15 14:02buy61.001.74140.00001.7459
122006.02.15 15:00t/p61.001.74590.00001.7459450.0012700.00
132006.02.15 15:00buy71.001.74660.00001.7511
142006.02.21 16:40close71.001.74140.00001.7511-526.0012174.00
152006.02.22 10:03sell81.001.74260.00001.7381
162006.02.22 14:20t/p81.001.73810.00001.7381450.0012624.00
172006.02.24 16:23sell91.001.74630.00001.7418
182006.02.27 00:21t/p91.001.74180.00001.7418450.0013074.00
192006.02.28 12:00buy101.001.74660.00001.7511
202006.02.28 16:24t/p101.001.75110.00001.7511450.0013524.00
212006.03.24 20:00buy111.001.74320.00001.7477
222006.03.27 07:07t/p111.001.74770.00001.7477449.0013973.00
232006.03.29 00:00sell121.001.74270.00001.7382
242006.03.29 09:56t/p121.001.73820.00001.7382450.0014423.00
252006.03.30 15:59buy131.001.74560.00001.7501
262006.04.04 14:05t/p131.001.75010.00001.7501447.0014870.00
272006.04.11 15:30buy141.001.74570.00001.7502
282006.04.12 01:56t/p141.001.75020.00001.7502449.0015319.00
292006.05.17 16:30sell151.001.88380.00001.8793
302006.05.17 20:25t/p151.001.87930.00001.8793450.0015769.00
312006.05.19 09:02sell161.001.88630.00001.8818
322006.05.19 09:31t/p161.001.88180.00001.8818450.0016219.00
332006.05.19 09:31sell171.001.88120.00001.8767
342006.05.19 10:18t/p171.001.87670.00001.8767450.0016669.00
352006.05.19 10:18sell181.001.87640.00001.8719
362006.05.19 11:50t/p181.001.87190.00001.8719450.0017119.00
372006.05.19 11:50sell191.001.87160.00001.8671
382006.05.22 08:42t/p191.001.86710.00001.8671450.0017569.00
392006.05.22 20:00buy201.001.88590.00001.8904
402006.05.31 20:00close201.001.87300.00001.8904-1299.0016270.00
412006.05.31 20:00sell211.001.87270.00001.8682
422006.06.01 02:32t/p211.001.86820.00001.8682450.0016720.00
432006.06.02 14:30buy221.001.87250.00001.8770
442006.06.02 14:32t/p221.001.87700.00001.8770450.0017170.00
452006.06.02 14:32buy231.001.87730.00001.8818
462006.06.02 14:43t/p231.001.88180.00001.8818450.0017620.00
472006.06.02 14:43buy241.001.88210.00001.8866
482006.06.05 09:31t/p241.001.88660.00001.8866449.0018069.00
492006.06.05 20:43sell251.001.87540.00001.8709
502006.06.06 01:00t/p251.001.87090.00001.8709450.0018519.00
512006.06.19 03:13sell261.001.84460.00001.8401
522006.06.19 16:07t/p261.001.84010.00001.8401450.0018969.00
532006.06.21 01:14buy271.001.84460.00001.8491
542006.06.30 16:57t/p271.001.84910.00001.8491439.0019408.00
552006.07.10 13:07sell281.001.84130.00001.8368
562006.07.12 14:31t/p281.001.83680.00001.8368450.0019858.00
572006.07.12 14:37sell291.001.83690.00001.8324
582006.07.12 16:04t/p291.001.83240.00001.8324450.0020308.00
592006.07.13 16:00buy301.001.84380.00001.8483
602006.07.20 12:55t/p301.001.84830.00001.8483443.0020751.00
612006.08.15 14:30buy311.001.89370.00001.8982
622006.08.16 14:31t/p311.001.89820.00001.8982449.0021200.00
632006.08.17 16:51sell321.001.89180.00001.8873
642006.08.17 19:59t/p321.001.88730.00001.8873450.0021650.00
652006.08.21 09:14buy331.001.88890.00001.8934
662006.08.21 09:49t/p331.001.89340.00001.8934450.0022100.00
672006.08.21 09:49buy341.001.89370.00001.8982
682006.08.21 16:05t/p341.001.89820.00001.8982450.0022550.00
692006.08.24 17:59sell351.001.88860.00001.8841
702006.08.25 08:30t/p351.001.88410.00001.8841450.0023000.00
712006.08.28 05:22buy361.001.88950.00001.8940
722006.08.28 09:25t/p361.001.89400.00001.8940450.0023450.00
732006.08.29 20:00sell371.001.89210.00001.8876
742006.09.06 12:17t/p371.001.88760.00001.8876450.0023900.00
752006.09.15 16:00sell381.001.87710.00001.8726
762006.09.28 16:48t/p381.001.87260.00001.8726450.0024350.00
772006.10.04 12:02sell391.001.88180.00001.8773
782006.10.05 15:59t/p391.001.87730.00001.8773450.0124800.01
792006.10.23 10:28sell401.001.87460.00001.8701
802006.10.23 14:29t/p401.001.87010.00001.8701450.0025250.01
812006.11.08 16:00sell411.001.90170.00001.8972
822006.11.14 10:35t/p411.001.89720.00001.8972450.0025700.01
832006.12.08 16:49buy421.001.97130.00001.9758
842006.12.14 04:00close421.001.96640.00001.9758-496.0025204.01
852006.12.19 09:17buy431.001.95580.00001.9603
862006.12.19 09:57t/p431.001.96030.00001.9603450.0025654.01
872006.12.19 09:57buy441.001.96060.00001.9651
882006.12.19 10:38t/p441.001.96510.00001.9651450.0026104.01
892006.12.19 10:38buy451.001.96540.00001.9699
902006.12.19 20:09t/p451.001.96990.00001.9699450.0026554.01
912006.12.27 06:32buy461.001.96280.00001.9673
922006.12.28 14:33t/p461.001.96730.00001.9673447.0027001.01
932007.01.03 12:00sell471.001.96270.00001.9582
942007.01.03 15:21t/p471.001.95820.00001.9582450.0027451.01
952007.01.03 15:21sell481.001.95770.00001.9532
962007.01.03 16:06t/p481.001.95320.00001.9532450.0027901.01
972007.01.31 20:13buy491.001.96220.00001.9667
982007.02.01 11:58t/p491.001.96670.00001.9667447.0028348.01
992007.02.04 23:30sell501.001.96500.00001.9605
1002007.02.05 10:42t/p501.001.96050.00001.9605450.0028798.01
1012007.02.06 12:00buy511.001.96570.00001.9702
1022007.02.06 14:20t/p511.001.97020.00001.9702450.0029248.01
1032007.02.06 14:37buy521.001.96870.00001.9732
1042007.02.07 14:34t/p521.001.97320.00001.9732449.0029697.01
1052007.02.08 09:11sell531.001.96680.00001.9623
1062007.02.08 13:19t/p531.001.96230.00001.9623450.0030147.01