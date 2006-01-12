|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.01 23:00 - 2007.02.16 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2007.02.16)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; Profit=45; Stop=0; TrailingStop=0; F_Ema=11; S_Ema=28; Signal=9; MACDOpenLevel=3; MACDCloseLevel=2; MATrendPeriod=26;
|Bars in test
|2815
|Ticks modelled
|1782616
|Modelling quality
|86.04%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|20147.01
|Gross profit
|22468.01
|Gross loss
|-2321.00
|Profit factor
|9.68
|Expected payoff
|380.13
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|1299.00 (7.39%)
|Relative drawdown
|7.39% (1299.00)
|Total trades
|53
|Short positions (won %)
|26 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (88.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|50 (94.34%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (5.66%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|450.01
|loss trade
|-1299.00
|Average
|profit trade
|449.36
|loss trade
|-773.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|21 (9430.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-1299.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|9430.01 (21)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1299.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|13
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.12 15:27
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.7622
|0.0000
|1.7577
|2
|2006.01.19 08:28
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.7577
|0.0000
|1.7577
|450.00
|10450.00
|3
|2006.01.20 13:07
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.7618
|0.0000
|1.7663
|4
|2006.01.20 15:17
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.7663
|0.0000
|1.7663
|450.00
|10900.00
|5
|2006.01.20 15:17
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.7666
|0.0000
|1.7711
|6
|2006.01.20 20:50
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.7711
|0.0000
|1.7711
|450.00
|11350.00
|7
|2006.01.31 09:13
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.7737
|0.0000
|1.7782
|8
|2006.01.31 17:28
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.7782
|0.0000
|1.7782
|450.00
|11800.00
|9
|2006.02.03 14:37
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.7719
|0.0000
|1.7674
|10
|2006.02.03 14:58
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.7674
|0.0000
|1.7674
|450.00
|12250.00
|11
|2006.02.15 14:02
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.7414
|0.0000
|1.7459
|12
|2006.02.15 15:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.7459
|0.0000
|1.7459
|450.00
|12700.00
|13
|2006.02.15 15:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.7466
|0.0000
|1.7511
|14
|2006.02.21 16:40
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.7414
|0.0000
|1.7511
|-526.00
|12174.00
|15
|2006.02.22 10:03
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.7426
|0.0000
|1.7381
|16
|2006.02.22 14:20
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.7381
|0.0000
|1.7381
|450.00
|12624.00
|17
|2006.02.24 16:23
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.7463
|0.0000
|1.7418
|18
|2006.02.27 00:21
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.7418
|0.0000
|1.7418
|450.00
|13074.00
|19
|2006.02.28 12:00
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.7466
|0.0000
|1.7511
|20
|2006.02.28 16:24
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.7511
|0.0000
|1.7511
|450.00
|13524.00
|21
|2006.03.24 20:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.7432
|0.0000
|1.7477
|22
|2006.03.27 07:07
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.7477
|0.0000
|1.7477
|449.00
|13973.00
|23
|2006.03.29 00:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.7427
|0.0000
|1.7382
|24
|2006.03.29 09:56
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.7382
|0.0000
|1.7382
|450.00
|14423.00
|25
|2006.03.30 15:59
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.7456
|0.0000
|1.7501
|26
|2006.04.04 14:05
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.7501
|0.0000
|1.7501
|447.00
|14870.00
|27
|2006.04.11 15:30
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.7457
|0.0000
|1.7502
|28
|2006.04.12 01:56
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.7502
|0.0000
|1.7502
|449.00
|15319.00
|29
|2006.05.17 16:30
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.8838
|0.0000
|1.8793
|30
|2006.05.17 20:25
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.8793
|0.0000
|1.8793
|450.00
|15769.00
|31
|2006.05.19 09:02
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.8863
|0.0000
|1.8818
|32
|2006.05.19 09:31
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.8818
|0.0000
|1.8818
|450.00
|16219.00
|33
|2006.05.19 09:31
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.8812
|0.0000
|1.8767
|34
|2006.05.19 10:18
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.8767
|0.0000
|1.8767
|450.00
|16669.00
|35
|2006.05.19 10:18
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.8764
|0.0000
|1.8719
|36
|2006.05.19 11:50
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.8719
|0.0000
|1.8719
|450.00
|17119.00
|37
|2006.05.19 11:50
|sell
|19
|1.00
|1.8716
|0.0000
|1.8671
|38
|2006.05.22 08:42
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.8671
|0.0000
|1.8671
|450.00
|17569.00
|39
|2006.05.22 20:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8859
|0.0000
|1.8904
|40
|2006.05.31 20:00
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.8730
|0.0000
|1.8904
|-1299.00
|16270.00
|41
|2006.05.31 20:00
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.8727
|0.0000
|1.8682
|42
|2006.06.01 02:32
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.8682
|0.0000
|1.8682
|450.00
|16720.00
|43
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.8725
|0.0000
|1.8770
|44
|2006.06.02 14:32
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.8770
|0.0000
|1.8770
|450.00
|17170.00
|45
|2006.06.02 14:32
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.8773
|0.0000
|1.8818
|46
|2006.06.02 14:43
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.8818
|0.0000
|1.8818
|450.00
|17620.00
|47
|2006.06.02 14:43
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.8821
|0.0000
|1.8866
|48
|2006.06.05 09:31
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8866
|449.00
|18069.00
|49
|2006.06.05 20:43
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.8754
|0.0000
|1.8709
|50
|2006.06.06 01:00
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.8709
|0.0000
|1.8709
|450.00
|18519.00
|51
|2006.06.19 03:13
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.8446
|0.0000
|1.8401
|52
|2006.06.19 16:07
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.8401
|0.0000
|1.8401
|450.00
|18969.00
|53
|2006.06.21 01:14
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.8446
|0.0000
|1.8491
|54
|2006.06.30 16:57
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.8491
|0.0000
|1.8491
|439.00
|19408.00
|55
|2006.07.10 13:07
|sell
|28
|1.00
|1.8413
|0.0000
|1.8368
|56
|2006.07.12 14:31
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.8368
|0.0000
|1.8368
|450.00
|19858.00
|57
|2006.07.12 14:37
|sell
|29
|1.00
|1.8369
|0.0000
|1.8324
|58
|2006.07.12 16:04
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.8324
|0.0000
|1.8324
|450.00
|20308.00
|59
|2006.07.13 16:00
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8438
|0.0000
|1.8483
|60
|2006.07.20 12:55
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.8483
|0.0000
|1.8483
|443.00
|20751.00
|61
|2006.08.15 14:30
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.8937
|0.0000
|1.8982
|62
|2006.08.16 14:31
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.8982
|0.0000
|1.8982
|449.00
|21200.00
|63
|2006.08.17 16:51
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.8918
|0.0000
|1.8873
|64
|2006.08.17 19:59
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|1.8873
|0.0000
|1.8873
|450.00
|21650.00
|65
|2006.08.21 09:14
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.8889
|0.0000
|1.8934
|66
|2006.08.21 09:49
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|1.8934
|0.0000
|1.8934
|450.00
|22100.00
|67
|2006.08.21 09:49
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.8937
|0.0000
|1.8982
|68
|2006.08.21 16:05
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|1.8982
|0.0000
|1.8982
|450.00
|22550.00
|69
|2006.08.24 17:59
|sell
|35
|1.00
|1.8886
|0.0000
|1.8841
|70
|2006.08.25 08:30
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|1.8841
|0.0000
|1.8841
|450.00
|23000.00
|71
|2006.08.28 05:22
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.8895
|0.0000
|1.8940
|72
|2006.08.28 09:25
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|1.8940
|0.0000
|1.8940
|450.00
|23450.00
|73
|2006.08.29 20:00
|sell
|37
|1.00
|1.8921
|0.0000
|1.8876
|74
|2006.09.06 12:17
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|1.8876
|0.0000
|1.8876
|450.00
|23900.00
|75
|2006.09.15 16:00
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.8771
|0.0000
|1.8726
|76
|2006.09.28 16:48
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|1.8726
|0.0000
|1.8726
|450.00
|24350.00
|77
|2006.10.04 12:02
|sell
|39
|1.00
|1.8818
|0.0000
|1.8773
|78
|2006.10.05 15:59
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|1.8773
|0.0000
|1.8773
|450.01
|24800.01
|79
|2006.10.23 10:28
|sell
|40
|1.00
|1.8746
|0.0000
|1.8701
|80
|2006.10.23 14:29
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|1.8701
|0.0000
|1.8701
|450.00
|25250.01
|81
|2006.11.08 16:00
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.9017
|0.0000
|1.8972
|82
|2006.11.14 10:35
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|1.8972
|0.0000
|1.8972
|450.00
|25700.01
|83
|2006.12.08 16:49
|buy
|42
|1.00
|1.9713
|0.0000
|1.9758
|84
|2006.12.14 04:00
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9758
|-496.00
|25204.01
|85
|2006.12.19 09:17
|buy
|43
|1.00
|1.9558
|0.0000
|1.9603
|86
|2006.12.19 09:57
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|1.9603
|0.0000
|1.9603
|450.00
|25654.01
|87
|2006.12.19 09:57
|buy
|44
|1.00
|1.9606
|0.0000
|1.9651
|88
|2006.12.19 10:38
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|1.9651
|0.0000
|1.9651
|450.00
|26104.01
|89
|2006.12.19 10:38
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.9654
|0.0000
|1.9699
|90
|2006.12.19 20:09
|t/p
|45
|1.00
|1.9699
|0.0000
|1.9699
|450.00
|26554.01
|91
|2006.12.27 06:32
|buy
|46
|1.00
|1.9628
|0.0000
|1.9673
|92
|2006.12.28 14:33
|t/p
|46
|1.00
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9673
|447.00
|27001.01
|93
|2007.01.03 12:00
|sell
|47
|1.00
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9582
|94
|2007.01.03 15:21
|t/p
|47
|1.00
|1.9582
|0.0000
|1.9582
|450.00
|27451.01
|95
|2007.01.03 15:21
|sell
|48
|1.00
|1.9577
|0.0000
|1.9532
|96
|2007.01.03 16:06
|t/p
|48
|1.00
|1.9532
|0.0000
|1.9532
|450.00
|27901.01
|97
|2007.01.31 20:13
|buy
|49
|1.00
|1.9622
|0.0000
|1.9667
|98
|2007.02.01 11:58
|t/p
|49
|1.00
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9667
|447.00
|28348.01
|99
|2007.02.04 23:30
|sell
|50
|1.00
|1.9650
|0.0000
|1.9605
|100
|2007.02.05 10:42
|t/p
|50
|1.00
|1.9605
|0.0000
|1.9605
|450.00
|28798.01
|101
|2007.02.06 12:00
|buy
|51
|1.00
|1.9657
|0.0000
|1.9702
|102
|2007.02.06 14:20
|t/p
|51
|1.00
|1.9702
|0.0000
|1.9702
|450.00
|29248.01
|103
|2007.02.06 14:37
|buy
|52
|1.00
|1.9687
|0.0000
|1.9732
|104
|2007.02.07 14:34
|t/p
|52
|1.00
|1.9732
|0.0000
|1.9732
|449.00
|29697.01
|105
|2007.02.08 09:11
|sell
|53
|1.00
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9623
|106
|2007.02.08 13:19
|t/p
|53
|1.00
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9623
|450.00
|30147.01