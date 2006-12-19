STS Finance
A/C No: 13454Name: Николай Колев2006.12.23 01:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1297672559952006.12.19 21:00sell0.20usdchf1.21181.21540.00002006.12.20 17:001.21540.00-2.18-44.89
2298986559952006.12.20 20:00buy0.30usdchf1.21941.21620.00002006.12.21 05:001.21620.003.26-59.84
3301610559952006.12.22 10:01sell0.40usdchf1.21331.21550.00002006.12.22 15:031.21550.000.00-54.88
0.001.08-159.61
 
Summary P/L:-158.53
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(3) -158.53
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-56.58
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-158.53)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-158.53 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:158.53 (3.17%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
1297445559952006.12.19 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96681.96490.00002006.12.20 18:461.96490.00-0.23-14.42
2301754559952006.12.22 11:58buy0.20gbpusd1.96661.96390.00002006.12.22 13:141.96390.000.00-40.93
3301953559952006.12.22 15:30buy0.30gbpusd1.96741.96400.00002006.12.22 16:071.96400.000.00-77.32
0.00-0.23-132.67
 
Summary P/L:-132.90
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(3) -132.90
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-77.32
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-132.90)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-132.90 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:132.90 (2.66%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
1297590559952006.12.19 20:32buy0.10eurusd1.32101.31790.00002006.12.20 17:531.31790.00-0.62-23.52
2301499559952006.12.22 08:02buy0.20eurusd1.31971.31860.00002006.12.22 16:171.31860.000.00-16.68
0.00-0.62-40.20
 
Summary P/L:-40.82
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(2) -40.82
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-24.14
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-40.82)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-40.82 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:40.82 (0.82%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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