Velocity4x
|Account: 500215
|Name: Martin Smith
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 2, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|482455
|2007.02.26 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9593
|1.9760
|2007.02.26 03:02
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|482469
|2007.02.26 03:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9684
|1.9517
|2007.02.26 19:00
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|488404
|2007.02.26 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9573
|1.9740
|2007.02.27 02:05
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|8.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|491073
|2007.02.27 02:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9675
|1.9508
|2007.02.27 08:33
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|
|1
|Quibster1[sl]
|497687
|2007.02.27 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9698
|1.9531
|2007.02.27 23:00
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|7.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|498297
|2007.02.27 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9597
|1.9764
|2007.02.28 07:06
|1.9597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|
|1
|Quibster1[sl]
|502753
|2007.03.01 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9591
|1.9761
|2007.03.01 02:00
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|503103
|2007.03.01 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9620
|1.9517
|2007.03.01 07:59
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|
|1
|Quibster1[sl]
|505138
|2007.03.01 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9607
|1.9498
|2007.03.01 19:59
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|1
|Quibster1[sl]
|513371
|2007.03.02 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9554
|1.9487
|1.9434
|2007.03.02 12:45
|1.9434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|1
|Quibster1[tp]
|515497
|2007.03.02 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9458
|1.9408
|1.9578
|2007.03.02 17:18
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|
|1
|Quibster1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|72.00
|Closed P/L:
|71.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|71.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 222.30
|Equity:
|7 222.30
|Free Margin:
|7 222.30