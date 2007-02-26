Velocity4x

Account: 500215 Name: Martin Smith Currency: USD 2007 March 2, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4824552007.02.26 02:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96401.95931.97602007.02.26 03:021.96370.000.000.00-3.00
 1Quibster1
4824692007.02.26 03:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96371.96841.95172007.02.26 19:001.96200.000.000.0017.00
 1Quibster1
4884042007.02.26 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96201.95731.97402007.02.27 02:051.96280.000.00-0.128.00
 1Quibster1
4910732007.02.27 02:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96281.96751.95082007.02.27 08:331.96750.000.000.00-47.00
 1Quibster1[sl]
4976872007.02.27 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96511.96981.95312007.02.27 23:001.96440.000.000.047.00
 1Quibster1
4982972007.02.27 23:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96441.95971.97642007.02.28 07:061.95970.000.000.00-47.00
 1Quibster1[sl]
5027532007.03.01 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96411.95911.97612007.03.01 02:001.96370.000.000.00-4.00
 1Quibster1
5031032007.03.01 02:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96371.96201.95172007.03.01 07:591.96200.000.000.0017.00
 1Quibster1[sl]
5051382007.03.01 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96181.96071.94982007.03.01 19:591.96070.000.000.0011.00
 1Quibster1[sl]
5133712007.03.02 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95541.94871.94342007.03.02 12:451.94340.000.000.00120.00
 1Quibster1[tp]
5154972007.03.02 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.94581.94081.95782007.03.02 17:181.94510.000.000.00-7.00
 1Quibster1
  0.00 0.00 -0.08 72.00
Closed P/L: 71.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 71.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 222.30 Equity: 7 222.30 Free Margin: 7 222.30