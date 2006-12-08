Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1321740 Name: NFP_DecemberGBP Currency: USD 2006 December 8, 13:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
173234722006.12.08 12:43balanceDeposit100 000.00
173249262006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96151.95951.96552006.12.08 13:411.9566cancelled
173249292006.12.08 13:29sell1.00gbpusd1.95721.95921.95622006.12.08 13:301.95620.000.000.00100.00
173249282006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96151.95951.96252006.12.08 13:411.9566cancelled
173249292006.12.08 13:29sell1.00gbpusd1.9572 1.95921.9532 2006.12.08 13:30 1.9592 0.000.000.00 -200.00
173249302006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96051.95851.96452006.12.08 13:411.9565cancelled
173249312006.12.08 13:27sell1.00gbpusd1.95821.96021.95422006.12.08 13:301.95420.000.000.00400.00
173249322006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96101.95901.96202006.12.08 13:411.9567cancelled
173249332006.12.08 13:28sell1.00gbpusd1.95771.95971.95672006.12.08 13:301.95670.000.000.00100.00
173249352006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96101.95901.96502006.12.08 13:411.9567cancelled
173249362006.12.08 13:28sell1.00gbpusd1.95771.95971.95372006.12.08 13:301.95370.000.000.00400.00
173249372006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96051.95851.96152006.12.08 13:411.9571cancelled
173249382006.12.08 13:27sell1.00gbpusd1.95821.96021.95722006.12.08 13:291.95720.000.000.00100.00
173249392006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96151.95951.96352006.12.08 13:411.9568cancelled
173249402006.12.08 13:29sell1.00gbpusd1.95721.95921.95522006.12.08 13:301.95520.000.000.00200.00
173249412006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96101.95901.96302006.12.08 13:411.9567cancelled
173249432006.12.08 13:28sell1.00gbpusd1.95771.95971.95572006.12.08 13:301.95570.000.000.00200.00
173249442006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96051.95851.96252006.12.08 13:411.9569cancelled
173249452006.12.08 13:27sell1.00gbpusd1.95821.96021.95622006.12.08 13:301.95620.000.000.00200.00
173249472006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96151.95951.96452006.12.08 13:411.9569cancelled
173249482006.12.08 13:29sell1.00gbpusd1.95721.95921.95422006.12.08 13:301.95420.000.000.00300.00
173249492006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96101.95901.96402006.12.08 13:421.9569cancelled
173249502006.12.08 13:28sell1.00gbpusd1.95771.95971.95472006.12.08 13:301.95470.000.000.00300.00
173249512006.12.08 13:20buy stop1.00gbpusd1.96051.95851.96352006.12.08 13:421.9570cancelled
173249532006.12.08 13:27sell1.00gbpusd1.95821.96021.95522006.12.08 13:301.95520.000.000.00300.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 600.00
Closed P/L: 2 600.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 400.00 Floating P/L: 20.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 102 400.00 Equity: 102 400.00 Free Margin: 102 400.00