Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1321740
|Name: NFP_DecemberGBP
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 8, 13:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17323472
|2006.12.08 12:43
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|17324926
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9595
|1.9655
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9566
|cancelled
|17324929
|2006.12.08 13:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9592
|1.9562
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|17324928
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9595
|1.9625
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9566
|cancelled
|17324929
|2006.12.08 13:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9592
|1.9532
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|17324930
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9585
|1.9645
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9565
|cancelled
|17324931
|2006.12.08 13:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9602
|1.9542
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|17324932
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9590
|1.9620
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9567
|cancelled
|17324933
|2006.12.08 13:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|1.9597
|1.9567
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|17324935
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9590
|1.9650
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9567
|cancelled
|17324936
|2006.12.08 13:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|1.9597
|1.9537
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|17324937
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9585
|1.9615
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9571
|cancelled
|17324938
|2006.12.08 13:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9602
|1.9572
|2006.12.08 13:29
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|17324939
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9595
|1.9635
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9568
|cancelled
|17324940
|2006.12.08 13:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9592
|1.9552
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|17324941
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9590
|1.9630
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9567
|cancelled
|17324943
|2006.12.08 13:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|1.9597
|1.9557
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|17324944
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9585
|1.9625
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9569
|cancelled
|17324945
|2006.12.08 13:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9602
|1.9562
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|17324947
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9595
|1.9645
|2006.12.08 13:41
|1.9569
|cancelled
|17324948
|2006.12.08 13:29
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9592
|1.9542
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|17324949
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9590
|1.9640
|2006.12.08 13:42
|1.9569
|cancelled
|17324950
|2006.12.08 13:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|1.9597
|1.9547
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|17324951
|2006.12.08 13:20
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9585
|1.9635
|2006.12.08 13:42
|1.9570
|cancelled
|17324953
|2006.12.08 13:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|1.9602
|1.9552
|2006.12.08 13:30
|1.9552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 600.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 600.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 400.00
|Floating P/L:
|20.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|102 400.00
|Equity:
|102 400.00
|Free Margin:
|102 400.00