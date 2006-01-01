|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.02 00:30 - 2007.01.01 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2007.01.01)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|********
|Bars in test
|34784
|Ticks modelled
|154925
|Modelling quality
|47.60%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|80977.03
|Gross profit
|130390.02
|Gross loss
|-49412.99
|Profit factor
|2.64
|Expected payoff
|249.93
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|8465.99 (29.58%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.58% (8465.99)
|Total trades
|324
|Short positions (won %)
|175 (89.14%)
|Long positions (won %)
|149 (88.59%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|288 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|36 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2760.00
|loss trade
|-3270.00
|Average
|profit trade
|452.74
|loss trade
|-1372.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|40 (19137.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-5400.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|20607.01 (39)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5400.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|9
|consecutive losses
|1