Strategy Tester Report
#Flimbo v1.0

SymbolGBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.01.02 00:30 - 2007.01.01 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2007.01.01)
ModelControl points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
Parameters********
Bars in test34784Ticks modelled154925Modelling quality47.60%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit80977.03Gross profit130390.02Gross loss-49412.99
Profit factor2.64Expected payoff249.93
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown8465.99 (29.58%)Relative drawdown29.58% (8465.99)
Total trades324Short positions (won %)175 (89.14%)Long positions (won %)149 (88.59%)
Profit trades (% of total)288 (88.89%)Loss trades (% of total)36 (11.11%)
Largestprofit trade2760.00loss trade-3270.00
Averageprofit trade452.74loss trade-1372.58
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)40 (19137.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-5400.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)20607.01 (39)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5400.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins9consecutive losses1
Graph