|Account: 89117
|Name: kim
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|816007
|2007.01.14 15:51
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|816977
|2007.01.15 10:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9566
|1.9645
|2007.01.15 11:04
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|817152
|2007.01.15 11:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9605
|1.9750
|2007.01.16 17:24
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-470.00
|[sl]
|829024
|2007.01.19 06:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9708
|1.9800
|2007.01.19 12:25
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-540.00
|[sl]
|829174
|2007.01.19 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9762
|1.9648
|2007.01.19 19:00
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-540.00
|[sl]
|829224
|2007.01.19 09:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.22 18:02
|1.9767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|833998
|2007.01.22 18:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 07:46
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|833999
|2007.01.22 18:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 07:47
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|834002
|2007.01.22 18:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 07:47
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|835698
|2007.01.23 08:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9784
|1.9793
|1.9767
|2007.01.23 09:28
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|[sl]
|835926
|2007.01.23 09:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9742
|1.9827
|2007.01.23 09:42
|1.9827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|[tp]
|845804
|2007.01.25 18:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9702
|1.9730
|0.0000
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|845845
|2007.01.25 18:18
|sell limit
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.25 21:05
|1.9658
|cancelled
|846525
|2007.01.25 21:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 07:29
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|850380
|2007.01.26 20:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.29 13:38
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|850382
|2007.01.26 20:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9555
|0.0000
|2007.01.29 13:25
|1.9555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-420.00
|[sl]
|850384
|2007.01.29 13:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9555
|1.9614
|1.9531
|2007.01.30 01:23
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-590.00
|[sl]
|853636
|2007.01.29 17:30
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 07:29
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 400.00
|855898
|2007.01.30 07:49
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9640
|1.9605
|2007.01.30 09:12
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|[sl]
|855902
|2007.01.30 09:12
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9620
|1.9677
|2007.01.30 09:35
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|856440
|2007.01.30 11:08
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 13:01
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|859496
|2007.01.30 21:34
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9598
|1.9645
|2007.01.31 09:48
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-840.00
|[sl]
|859552
|2007.01.31 09:48
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|0.0000
|1.9577
|2007.01.31 09:54
|1.9577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|840.00
|[tp]
|861290
|2007.01.31 13:14
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9543
|0.0000
|1.9553
|2007.01.31 14:01
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-840.00
|861757
|2007.01.31 15:43
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 16:30
|1.9505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|862089
|2007.01.31 17:00
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9536
|0.0000
|1.9546
|2007.01.31 17:07
|1.9546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|863356
|2007.01.31 21:04
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9605
|2007.01.31 21:15
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|863375
|2007.01.31 21:08
|buy stop
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 21:16
|1.9624
|cancelled
|864552
|2007.02.01 08:34
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9615
|2007.02.01 09:15
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|864685
|2007.02.01 12:57
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.01 13:48
|1.9681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|864715
|2007.02.01 10:02
|sell stop
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.01 13:48
|1.9683
|cancelled
|867080
|2007.02.01 19:00
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|0.0000
|1.9674
|2007.02.01 19:46
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|868156
|2007.02.02 09:02
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9659
|2007.02.02 09:22
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|[tp]
|869286
|2007.02.02 15:03
|sell
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9692
|1.9671
|2007.02.02 15:26
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-440.00
|[sl]
|869295
|2007.02.02 15:26
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.02 15:35
|1.9726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 360.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 981.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 981.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|871502
|2007.02.02 22:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9683
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 981.00
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|6 981.00
|Equity:
|6 951.00
|Free Margin:
|5 951.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|7 788.00
|Gross Loss:
|5 807.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 981.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.34
|Expected Payoff:
|63.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 847.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 947.00 (38.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|38.18% (1 947.00)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (53.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (58.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (41.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 400.00
|loss trade:
|-840.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|432.67
|loss trade:
|-446.69
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (380.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 800.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 428.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 800.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2