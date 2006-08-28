MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 August 29, 12:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15319362006.08.28 03:34buy0.10gbpusd1.88890.00001.89292006.08.28 09:191.89290.000.000.0040.00
15319422006.08.28 03:35buy0.10eurusd1.27750.00001.28152006.08.28 09:291.28150.000.000.0040.00
15319442006.08.28 03:36sell0.10usdchf1.23830.00001.23432006.08.28 09:261.23430.000.000.0032.41
15319482006.08.28 03:37sell0.10usdjpy117.160.00116.762006.08.29 06:29116.760.000.00-0.6034.26
15340082006.08.28 09:19buy0.10gbpusd1.89330.00001.89732006.08.28 15:481.89730.000.000.0040.00
15341012006.08.28 09:26sell0.10usdchf1.23400.00001.23002006.08.29 04:011.23320.000.00-0.476.49
15341762006.08.28 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.28150.00001.28552006.08.29 05:161.28210.000.00-0.356.00
15361012006.08.28 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28000.00001.28402006.08.29 05:161.28230.000.00-0.7046.00
15365602006.08.28 15:48buy0.10gbpusd1.89750.00001.90152006.08.29 02:481.89670.000.000.23-8.00
15373212006.08.28 17:09sell0.20usdchf1.23560.00001.23162006.08.29 04:011.23310.000.00-0.9340.55
15375372006.08.28 17:29buy0.40eurusd1.27830.00001.28232006.08.29 05:161.28230.000.00-1.40160.00
15379832006.08.28 19:18buy0.20gbpusd1.89600.00001.90002006.08.29 02:481.89660.000.000.4512.00
15386882006.08.28 22:22buy0.40gbpusd1.89440.00001.89842006.08.29 02:481.89670.000.000.9092.00
15387662006.08.28 22:31buy0.80gbpusd1.89290.00001.89692006.08.29 02:481.89690.000.001.80320.00
15389972006.08.28 22:52sell0.40usdchf1.23710.00001.23312006.08.29 04:011.23310.000.00-1.86129.75
15405992006.08.29 02:48buy0.10gbpusd1.89700.00001.90102006.08.29 09:581.90100.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.93 1 031.46
Closed P/L: 1 028.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15409902006.08.29 04:01sell0.10usdchf1.23280.00001.2288 1.23160.000.000.009.74
15413292006.08.29 05:17buy0.10eurusd1.28250.00001.2865 1.28090.000.000.00-16.00
15417602006.08.29 06:29sell0.10usdjpy116.740.00116.34 116.730.000.000.000.86
15426112006.08.29 08:06sell0.20usdjpy116.890.00116.49 116.730.000.000.0027.41
15437582006.08.29 09:58buy0.10gbpusd1.90130.00001.9053 1.89900.000.000.00-23.00
15445212006.08.29 11:01buy0.20gbpusd1.89980.00001.9038 1.89900.000.000.00-16.00
15451142006.08.29 11:55buy0.20eurusd1.28090.00001.2849 1.28090.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -16.99
 Floating P/L: -16.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 028.53 Floating P/L: -16.99 Margin: 270.90
Balance: 25 693.17 Equity: 25 676.18 Free Margin: 25 422.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 036.30 Gross Loss: 7.77 Total Net Profit: 1 028.53
Profit Factor: 133.37 Expected Payoff: 64.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 7.77 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (93.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.25%)
Largest profit trade: 321.80 loss trade: -7.77
Average profit trade: 69.09 loss trade: -7.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (456.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.77)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 579.56 (7) consecutive loss (count): -7.77 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1