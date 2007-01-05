North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 359130 Name: davidke20 Currency: USD 2007 January 11, 20:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68203042007.01.05 15:45buy2.00eurusd1.29991.29051.30572007.01.11 17:051.29050.000.00-44.40-1 880.00
68192372007.01.05 15:34buy1.00eurusd1.30171.29051.30752007.01.11 17:051.29050.000.00-22.20-1 120.00
68081252007.01.05 05:01buy0.50eurusd1.30731.29431.31312007.01.10 17:141.29430.000.00-5.55-650.00
67913862007.01.04 10:33sell0.50eurusd1.31311.32611.30732007.01.05 05:011.30730.000.000.75290.00
67784482007.01.03 17:12sell0.50eurusd1.31861.33161.31282007.01.04 10:331.31280.000.002.25290.00
67717082007.01.03 12:24sell0.50eurusd1.32211.33511.31632007.01.03 17:111.31860.000.000.00175.00
67750322007.01.03 15:15sell1.00eurusd1.32441.33561.31862007.01.03 17:101.31860.000.000.00580.00
67612492007.01.02 17:01sell0.40eurusd1.32811.34111.32232007.01.03 12:241.32230.000.000.60232.00
67523122007.01.01 15:16balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -68.55 -2 083.00
Closed P/L: -2 151.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 151.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 848.45 Equity: 7 848.45 Free Margin: 7 848.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 570.60 Gross Loss: 3 722.15 Total Net Profit: -2 151.55
Profit Factor: 0.42 Expected Payoff: -268.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 151.55 Maximal Drawdown: 3 722.15 (32.17%) Relative Drawdown: 32.17% (3 722.15)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 580.00 loss trade: -1 924.40
Average profit trade: 314.12 loss trade: -1 240.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 570.60) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-3 722.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 570.60 (5) consecutive loss (count): -3 722.15 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3