|Account: 359130
|Name: davidke20
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 11, 20:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6820304
|2007.01.05 15:45
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2999
|1.2905
|1.3057
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.40
|-1 880.00
|6819237
|2007.01.05 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3017
|1.2905
|1.3075
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2905
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.20
|-1 120.00
|6808125
|2007.01.05 05:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3073
|1.2943
|1.3131
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.55
|-650.00
|6791386
|2007.01.04 10:33
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3261
|1.3073
|2007.01.05 05:01
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|290.00
|6778448
|2007.01.03 17:12
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3316
|1.3128
|2007.01.04 10:33
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|290.00
|6771708
|2007.01.03 12:24
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3351
|1.3163
|2007.01.03 17:11
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|6775032
|2007.01.03 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3244
|1.3356
|1.3186
|2007.01.03 17:10
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|580.00
|6761249
|2007.01.02 17:01
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3281
|1.3411
|1.3223
|2007.01.03 12:24
|1.3223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|232.00
|6752312
|2007.01.01 15:16
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.55
|-2 083.00
|Closed P/L:
|-2 151.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 151.55
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 848.45
|Equity:
|7 848.45
|Free Margin:
|7 848.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 570.60
|Gross Loss:
|3 722.15
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 151.55
|Profit Factor:
|0.42
|Expected Payoff:
|-268.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 151.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 722.15 (32.17%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|32.17% (3 722.15)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|580.00
|loss trade:
|-1 924.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|314.12
|loss trade:
|-1 240.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 570.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-3 722.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 570.60 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 722.15 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3