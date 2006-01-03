Strategy Tester Report
Blastoff

SymbolUSDJPYm (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersInitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=15; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
Bars in test31133Ticks modelled1619428Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit3882.51Gross profit4848.53Gross loss-966.02
Profit factor5.02Expected payoff149.33
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown882.19 (6.06%)Relative drawdown6.06% (882.19)
Total trades26Short positions (won %)11 (81.82%)Long positions (won %)15 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)24 (92.31%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (7.69%)
Largestprofit trade699.45loss trade-882.19
Averageprofit trade202.02loss trade-483.01
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (2210.14)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-882.19)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)2425.09 (11)consecutive loss (count of losses)-882.19 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins8consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.03 07:37buy115.00117.270.00117.42
22006.01.03 14:13t/p115.00117.420.00117.42191.6210191.62
32006.01.03 21:23buy215.00116.130.00116.28
42006.01.03 21:38t/p215.00116.280.00116.28193.5010385.12
52006.01.03 21:38buy315.00116.310.00116.46
62006.01.26 20:20t/p315.00116.460.00116.46699.4511084.57
72006.02.10 16:32buy415.00117.670.00117.82
82006.02.10 19:48t/p415.00117.820.00117.82190.9711275.54
92006.03.09 13:56buy515.00117.450.00117.60
102006.03.09 14:17t/p515.00117.600.00117.60191.3311466.87
112006.03.17 15:51buy615.00116.210.00116.36
122006.03.20 03:02t/p615.00116.360.00116.36213.6211680.49
132006.03.28 21:20sell715.00117.260.00117.11
142006.04.05 04:12t/p715.00117.110.00117.1120.5411701.03
152006.05.19 13:56sell815.00111.730.00111.58
162006.05.19 14:51t/p815.00111.580.00111.58201.6511902.68
172006.06.06 18:38sell915.00113.110.00112.96
182006.06.07 03:34t/p915.00112.960.00112.96177.7612080.44
192006.06.23 15:06sell1015.00116.120.00115.97
202006.06.27 03:05t/p1015.00115.970.00115.97151.1312231.57
212006.06.27 05:56buy1115.00116.120.00116.27
222006.06.27 09:31t/p1115.00116.270.00116.27193.5212425.09
232006.07.14 06:38sell1215.00115.540.00115.39
242006.07.27 15:15t/p1215.00115.390.00115.39-83.8312341.26
252006.07.31 09:41buy1315.00114.550.00114.70
262006.07.31 19:04t/p1315.00114.700.00114.70196.1712537.43
272006.08.08 09:04sell1415.00115.070.00114.92
282006.08.08 15:07t/p1415.00114.920.00114.92195.7912733.22
292006.09.04 17:12buy1515.00116.050.00116.20
302006.09.06 01:00t/p1515.00116.200.00116.20234.1112967.33
312006.11.14 16:43buy1615.00117.680.00117.83
322006.11.15 06:02modify1615.00117.68117.68117.83
332006.11.15 06:22modify1615.00117.68117.69117.83
342006.11.15 06:31modify1615.00117.68117.70117.83
352006.11.15 06:35s/l1615.00117.70117.70117.8345.7413013.07
362006.11.22 18:34buy1715.00116.730.00116.88
372006.11.22 18:48t/p1715.00116.880.00116.88192.5113205.58
382006.11.29 14:09sell1815.00116.280.00116.13
392006.11.29 15:08t/p1815.00116.130.00116.13193.7613399.34
402006.12.05 14:44buy1915.00114.580.00114.73
412006.12.05 14:48t/p1915.00114.730.00114.73196.1113595.45
422006.12.05 14:48buy2015.00114.740.00114.89
432006.12.05 16:01t/p2015.00114.890.00114.89195.8313791.28
442006.12.15 14:25sell2115.00118.160.00118.01
452006.12.15 14:29t/p2115.00118.010.00118.01190.6913981.97
462006.12.15 14:29sell2215.00117.940.00117.79
472006.12.15 14:54t/p2215.00117.790.00117.79191.0214172.99
482007.01.03 20:02sell2315.00119.500.00119.35
492007.01.03 20:59t/p2315.00119.350.00119.35188.5214361.51
502007.01.05 08:24buy2415.00118.330.00118.48
512007.01.05 14:30t/p2415.00118.480.00118.48189.8914551.40
522007.01.08 15:58sell2515.00118.450.00118.30
532007.02.27 19:44t/p2515.00118.300.00118.30-882.1913669.21
542007.03.13 21:25buy2615.00116.390.00116.54
552007.03.14 12:59t/p2615.00116.540.00116.54213.3013882.51