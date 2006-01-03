|Symbol
|USDJPYm (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|InitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=15; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
|Bars in test
|31133
|Ticks modelled
|1619428
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|3882.51
|Gross profit
|4848.53
|Gross loss
|-966.02
|Profit factor
|5.02
|Expected payoff
|149.33
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|882.19 (6.06%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.06% (882.19)
|Total trades
|26
|Short positions (won %)
|11 (81.82%)
|Long positions (won %)
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|24 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|699.45
|loss trade
|-882.19
|Average
|profit trade
|202.02
|loss trade
|-483.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (2210.14)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-882.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2425.09 (11)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-882.19 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.03 07:37
|buy
|1
|15.00
|117.27
|0.00
|117.42
|2
|2006.01.03 14:13
|t/p
|1
|15.00
|117.42
|0.00
|117.42
|191.62
|10191.62
|3
|2006.01.03 21:23
|buy
|2
|15.00
|116.13
|0.00
|116.28
|4
|2006.01.03 21:38
|t/p
|2
|15.00
|116.28
|0.00
|116.28
|193.50
|10385.12
|5
|2006.01.03 21:38
|buy
|3
|15.00
|116.31
|0.00
|116.46
|6
|2006.01.26 20:20
|t/p
|3
|15.00
|116.46
|0.00
|116.46
|699.45
|11084.57
|7
|2006.02.10 16:32
|buy
|4
|15.00
|117.67
|0.00
|117.82
|8
|2006.02.10 19:48
|t/p
|4
|15.00
|117.82
|0.00
|117.82
|190.97
|11275.54
|9
|2006.03.09 13:56
|buy
|5
|15.00
|117.45
|0.00
|117.60
|10
|2006.03.09 14:17
|t/p
|5
|15.00
|117.60
|0.00
|117.60
|191.33
|11466.87
|11
|2006.03.17 15:51
|buy
|6
|15.00
|116.21
|0.00
|116.36
|12
|2006.03.20 03:02
|t/p
|6
|15.00
|116.36
|0.00
|116.36
|213.62
|11680.49
|13
|2006.03.28 21:20
|sell
|7
|15.00
|117.26
|0.00
|117.11
|14
|2006.04.05 04:12
|t/p
|7
|15.00
|117.11
|0.00
|117.11
|20.54
|11701.03
|15
|2006.05.19 13:56
|sell
|8
|15.00
|111.73
|0.00
|111.58
|16
|2006.05.19 14:51
|t/p
|8
|15.00
|111.58
|0.00
|111.58
|201.65
|11902.68
|17
|2006.06.06 18:38
|sell
|9
|15.00
|113.11
|0.00
|112.96
|18
|2006.06.07 03:34
|t/p
|9
|15.00
|112.96
|0.00
|112.96
|177.76
|12080.44
|19
|2006.06.23 15:06
|sell
|10
|15.00
|116.12
|0.00
|115.97
|20
|2006.06.27 03:05
|t/p
|10
|15.00
|115.97
|0.00
|115.97
|151.13
|12231.57
|21
|2006.06.27 05:56
|buy
|11
|15.00
|116.12
|0.00
|116.27
|22
|2006.06.27 09:31
|t/p
|11
|15.00
|116.27
|0.00
|116.27
|193.52
|12425.09
|23
|2006.07.14 06:38
|sell
|12
|15.00
|115.54
|0.00
|115.39
|24
|2006.07.27 15:15
|t/p
|12
|15.00
|115.39
|0.00
|115.39
|-83.83
|12341.26
|25
|2006.07.31 09:41
|buy
|13
|15.00
|114.55
|0.00
|114.70
|26
|2006.07.31 19:04
|t/p
|13
|15.00
|114.70
|0.00
|114.70
|196.17
|12537.43
|27
|2006.08.08 09:04
|sell
|14
|15.00
|115.07
|0.00
|114.92
|28
|2006.08.08 15:07
|t/p
|14
|15.00
|114.92
|0.00
|114.92
|195.79
|12733.22
|29
|2006.09.04 17:12
|buy
|15
|15.00
|116.05
|0.00
|116.20
|30
|2006.09.06 01:00
|t/p
|15
|15.00
|116.20
|0.00
|116.20
|234.11
|12967.33
|31
|2006.11.14 16:43
|buy
|16
|15.00
|117.68
|0.00
|117.83
|32
|2006.11.15 06:02
|modify
|16
|15.00
|117.68
|117.68
|117.83
|33
|2006.11.15 06:22
|modify
|16
|15.00
|117.68
|117.69
|117.83
|34
|2006.11.15 06:31
|modify
|16
|15.00
|117.68
|117.70
|117.83
|35
|2006.11.15 06:35
|s/l
|16
|15.00
|117.70
|117.70
|117.83
|45.74
|13013.07
|36
|2006.11.22 18:34
|buy
|17
|15.00
|116.73
|0.00
|116.88
|37
|2006.11.22 18:48
|t/p
|17
|15.00
|116.88
|0.00
|116.88
|192.51
|13205.58
|38
|2006.11.29 14:09
|sell
|18
|15.00
|116.28
|0.00
|116.13
|39
|2006.11.29 15:08
|t/p
|18
|15.00
|116.13
|0.00
|116.13
|193.76
|13399.34
|40
|2006.12.05 14:44
|buy
|19
|15.00
|114.58
|0.00
|114.73
|41
|2006.12.05 14:48
|t/p
|19
|15.00
|114.73
|0.00
|114.73
|196.11
|13595.45
|42
|2006.12.05 14:48
|buy
|20
|15.00
|114.74
|0.00
|114.89
|43
|2006.12.05 16:01
|t/p
|20
|15.00
|114.89
|0.00
|114.89
|195.83
|13791.28
|44
|2006.12.15 14:25
|sell
|21
|15.00
|118.16
|0.00
|118.01
|45
|2006.12.15 14:29
|t/p
|21
|15.00
|118.01
|0.00
|118.01
|190.69
|13981.97
|46
|2006.12.15 14:29
|sell
|22
|15.00
|117.94
|0.00
|117.79
|47
|2006.12.15 14:54
|t/p
|22
|15.00
|117.79
|0.00
|117.79
|191.02
|14172.99
|48
|2007.01.03 20:02
|sell
|23
|15.00
|119.50
|0.00
|119.35
|49
|2007.01.03 20:59
|t/p
|23
|15.00
|119.35
|0.00
|119.35
|188.52
|14361.51
|50
|2007.01.05 08:24
|buy
|24
|15.00
|118.33
|0.00
|118.48
|51
|2007.01.05 14:30
|t/p
|24
|15.00
|118.48
|0.00
|118.48
|189.89
|14551.40
|52
|2007.01.08 15:58
|sell
|25
|15.00
|118.45
|0.00
|118.30
|53
|2007.02.27 19:44
|t/p
|25
|15.00
|118.30
|0.00
|118.30
|-882.19
|13669.21
|54
|2007.03.13 21:25
|buy
|26
|15.00
|116.39
|0.00
|116.54
|55
|2007.03.14 12:59
|t/p
|26
|15.00
|116.54
|0.00
|116.54
|213.30
|13882.51