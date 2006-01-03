Strategy Tester Report
Blastoff

SymbolUSDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:45 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersInitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=20; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
Bars in test31128Ticks modelled1365648Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit9728.51Gross profit10465.25Gross loss-736.74
Profit factor14.20Expected payoff221.10
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown736.74 (3.60%)Relative drawdown3.60% (736.74)
Total trades44Short positions (won %)23 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)21 (95.24%)
Profit trades (% of total)43 (97.73%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (2.27%)
Largestprofit trade776.31loss trade-736.74
Averageprofit trade243.38loss trade-736.74
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)43 (10465.25)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-736.74)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)10465.25 (43)consecutive loss (count of losses)-736.74 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins43consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.03 07:34buy115.001.30810.00001.3101
22006.02.13 11:55t/p115.001.31010.00001.3101776.3110776.31
32006.02.17 15:49sell215.001.31370.00001.3117
42006.02.17 16:15t/p215.001.31170.00001.3117228.7811005.09
52006.02.23 14:36buy315.001.30470.00001.3067
62006.02.23 15:45t/p315.001.30670.00001.3067229.5711234.66
72006.03.07 15:29sell415.001.31250.00001.3105
82006.03.08 08:28t/p415.001.31050.00001.3105214.8211449.48
92006.03.28 17:01buy515.001.30170.00001.3037
102006.03.28 21:18t/p515.001.30370.00001.3037230.0611679.54
112006.04.03 09:56sell615.001.31060.00001.3086
122006.04.03 16:03t/p615.001.30860.00001.3086229.2511908.79
132006.04.04 18:11buy715.001.29190.00001.2939
142006.04.07 09:16t/p715.001.29390.00001.2939298.5612207.35
152006.04.20 17:08sell815.001.27680.00001.2748
162006.04.21 16:38t/p815.001.27480.00001.2748221.3412428.69
172006.05.04 22:57buy915.001.22950.00001.2315
182006.05.05 09:03t/p915.001.23150.00001.2315256.9612685.65
192006.05.17 20:42sell1015.001.21660.00001.2146
202006.05.17 20:59t/p1015.001.21460.00001.2146246.9912932.64
212006.05.17 20:59sell1115.001.21410.00001.2121
222006.05.18 09:27t/p1115.001.21210.00001.2121205.2113137.85
232006.05.30 13:38buy1215.001.21400.00001.2160
242006.05.30 14:23t/p1215.001.21600.00001.2160246.7113384.56
252006.06.23 16:12sell1315.001.24710.00001.2451
262006.06.26 09:18t/p1315.001.24510.00001.2451226.8413611.40
272006.07.10 17:56sell1415.001.22930.00001.2273
282006.07.11 19:25t/p1415.001.22730.00001.2273230.3413841.74
292006.07.17 15:20sell1515.001.24770.00001.2457
302006.07.18 12:41t/p1515.001.24570.00001.2457226.7314068.47
312006.07.24 07:59sell1615.001.24130.00001.2393
322006.07.27 07:41t/p1615.001.23930.00001.2393171.5714240.04
332006.07.27 14:30buy1715.001.23810.00001.2401
342006.07.28 04:45modify1715.001.23811.23821.2401
352006.07.28 05:15modify1715.001.23811.23831.2401
362006.07.28 05:30modify1715.001.23811.23841.2401
372006.07.28 05:45s/l1715.001.23841.23841.240149.6914289.73
382006.08.18 15:48sell1815.001.23220.00001.2302
392006.08.21 03:14t/p1815.001.23020.00001.2302229.7614519.49
402006.08.24 14:30buy1915.001.23270.00001.2347
412006.08.24 16:56t/p1915.001.23470.00001.2347242.9714762.46
422006.08.30 03:37buy2015.001.22850.00001.2305
432006.08.30 13:09t/p2015.001.23050.00001.2305243.8115006.27
442006.08.31 20:11sell2115.001.23180.00001.2298
452006.09.01 18:01t/p2115.001.22980.00001.2298229.8415236.11
462006.09.07 17:08sell2215.001.24170.00001.2397
472006.09.22 09:22t/p2215.001.23970.00001.239730.5115266.62
482006.09.22 14:37buy2315.001.23380.00001.2358
492006.09.22 16:08t/p2315.001.23580.00001.2358242.7615509.38
502006.09.25 09:06buy2415.001.23360.00001.2356
512006.09.25 11:00t/p2415.001.23560.00001.2356242.6415752.02
522006.09.29 15:26sell2515.001.25440.00001.2524
532006.09.29 17:03t/p2515.001.25240.00001.2524239.5415991.56
542006.10.13 14:31sell2615.001.26730.00001.2653
552006.10.17 17:41t/p2615.001.26530.00001.2653208.9016200.46
562006.11.15 14:51sell2715.001.24980.00001.2478
572006.11.15 16:06t/p2715.001.24780.00001.2478240.4216440.88
582006.11.15 20:01buy2815.001.24870.00001.2507
592006.11.17 06:46t/p2815.001.25070.00001.2507293.2516734.13
602006.11.17 14:31sell2915.001.25140.00001.2494
612006.11.17 15:36t/p2915.001.24940.00001.2494240.1116974.24
622006.12.19 14:29buy3015.001.21990.00001.2219
632006.12.22 18:01t/p3015.001.22190.00001.2219312.2417286.48
642006.12.28 16:00buy3115.001.22040.00001.2224
652006.12.28 16:03t/p3115.001.22240.00001.2224245.3717531.85
662006.12.28 16:03buy3215.001.22290.00001.2249
672007.01.03 16:19t/p3215.001.22490.00001.2249298.3217830.17
682007.01.03 20:01sell3315.001.22740.00001.2254
692007.01.04 00:36t/p3315.001.22540.00001.2254202.5418032.71
702007.01.18 15:23sell3415.001.25000.00001.2480
712007.01.18 15:34t/p3415.001.24800.00001.2480240.3818273.09
722007.01.23 15:22buy3515.001.24000.00001.2420
732007.01.23 19:37t/p3515.001.24200.00001.2420241.5118514.60
742007.01.25 13:11buy3615.001.24580.00001.2478
752007.01.25 20:15t/p3615.001.24780.00001.2478240.3718754.97
762007.01.31 20:42buy3715.001.24560.00001.2476
772007.02.02 15:23t/p3715.001.24760.00001.2476293.8419048.81
782007.02.05 14:57sell3815.001.24940.00001.2474
792007.02.06 09:03t/p3815.001.24740.00001.2474226.4119275.22
802007.02.08 14:36sell3915.001.24800.00001.2460
812007.02.08 16:22t/p3915.001.24600.00001.2460240.7719515.99
822007.02.12 14:39sell4015.001.25250.00001.2505
832007.02.13 08:56t/p4015.001.25050.00001.2505225.8519741.84
842007.02.27 21:59buy4115.001.21810.00001.2201
852007.02.28 04:45modify4115.001.21811.21811.2201
862007.02.28 05:00modify4115.001.21811.21821.2201
872007.02.28 05:15modify4115.001.21811.21841.2201
882007.02.28 07:15t/p4115.001.22011.21841.2201259.2320001.07
892007.03.05 08:10buy4215.001.21540.00001.2174
902007.03.05 11:04t/p4215.001.21740.00001.2174246.3820247.45
912007.03.05 16:21sell4315.001.22150.00001.2195
922007.03.07 20:09t/p4315.001.21950.00001.2195217.8020465.25
932007.03.12 14:11buy4415.001.22680.00001.2288
942007.03.25 23:59close at stop4415.001.21940.00001.2288-736.7419728.51