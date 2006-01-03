|Symbol
|USDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:45 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|InitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=20; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
|Bars in test
|31128
|Ticks modelled
|1365648
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|9728.51
|Gross profit
|10465.25
|Gross loss
|-736.74
|Profit factor
|14.20
|Expected payoff
|221.10
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|736.74 (3.60%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.60% (736.74)
|Total trades
|44
|Short positions (won %)
|23 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|21 (95.24%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|43 (97.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (2.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|776.31
|loss trade
|-736.74
|Average
|profit trade
|243.38
|loss trade
|-736.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|43 (10465.25)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-736.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|10465.25 (43)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-736.74 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|43
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.03 07:34
|buy
|1
|15.00
|1.3081
|0.0000
|1.3101
|2
|2006.02.13 11:55
|t/p
|1
|15.00
|1.3101
|0.0000
|1.3101
|776.31
|10776.31
|3
|2006.02.17 15:49
|sell
|2
|15.00
|1.3137
|0.0000
|1.3117
|4
|2006.02.17 16:15
|t/p
|2
|15.00
|1.3117
|0.0000
|1.3117
|228.78
|11005.09
|5
|2006.02.23 14:36
|buy
|3
|15.00
|1.3047
|0.0000
|1.3067
|6
|2006.02.23 15:45
|t/p
|3
|15.00
|1.3067
|0.0000
|1.3067
|229.57
|11234.66
|7
|2006.03.07 15:29
|sell
|4
|15.00
|1.3125
|0.0000
|1.3105
|8
|2006.03.08 08:28
|t/p
|4
|15.00
|1.3105
|0.0000
|1.3105
|214.82
|11449.48
|9
|2006.03.28 17:01
|buy
|5
|15.00
|1.3017
|0.0000
|1.3037
|10
|2006.03.28 21:18
|t/p
|5
|15.00
|1.3037
|0.0000
|1.3037
|230.06
|11679.54
|11
|2006.04.03 09:56
|sell
|6
|15.00
|1.3106
|0.0000
|1.3086
|12
|2006.04.03 16:03
|t/p
|6
|15.00
|1.3086
|0.0000
|1.3086
|229.25
|11908.79
|13
|2006.04.04 18:11
|buy
|7
|15.00
|1.2919
|0.0000
|1.2939
|14
|2006.04.07 09:16
|t/p
|7
|15.00
|1.2939
|0.0000
|1.2939
|298.56
|12207.35
|15
|2006.04.20 17:08
|sell
|8
|15.00
|1.2768
|0.0000
|1.2748
|16
|2006.04.21 16:38
|t/p
|8
|15.00
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2748
|221.34
|12428.69
|17
|2006.05.04 22:57
|buy
|9
|15.00
|1.2295
|0.0000
|1.2315
|18
|2006.05.05 09:03
|t/p
|9
|15.00
|1.2315
|0.0000
|1.2315
|256.96
|12685.65
|19
|2006.05.17 20:42
|sell
|10
|15.00
|1.2166
|0.0000
|1.2146
|20
|2006.05.17 20:59
|t/p
|10
|15.00
|1.2146
|0.0000
|1.2146
|246.99
|12932.64
|21
|2006.05.17 20:59
|sell
|11
|15.00
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2121
|22
|2006.05.18 09:27
|t/p
|11
|15.00
|1.2121
|0.0000
|1.2121
|205.21
|13137.85
|23
|2006.05.30 13:38
|buy
|12
|15.00
|1.2140
|0.0000
|1.2160
|24
|2006.05.30 14:23
|t/p
|12
|15.00
|1.2160
|0.0000
|1.2160
|246.71
|13384.56
|25
|2006.06.23 16:12
|sell
|13
|15.00
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2451
|26
|2006.06.26 09:18
|t/p
|13
|15.00
|1.2451
|0.0000
|1.2451
|226.84
|13611.40
|27
|2006.07.10 17:56
|sell
|14
|15.00
|1.2293
|0.0000
|1.2273
|28
|2006.07.11 19:25
|t/p
|14
|15.00
|1.2273
|0.0000
|1.2273
|230.34
|13841.74
|29
|2006.07.17 15:20
|sell
|15
|15.00
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2457
|30
|2006.07.18 12:41
|t/p
|15
|15.00
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2457
|226.73
|14068.47
|31
|2006.07.24 07:59
|sell
|16
|15.00
|1.2413
|0.0000
|1.2393
|32
|2006.07.27 07:41
|t/p
|16
|15.00
|1.2393
|0.0000
|1.2393
|171.57
|14240.04
|33
|2006.07.27 14:30
|buy
|17
|15.00
|1.2381
|0.0000
|1.2401
|34
|2006.07.28 04:45
|modify
|17
|15.00
|1.2381
|1.2382
|1.2401
|35
|2006.07.28 05:15
|modify
|17
|15.00
|1.2381
|1.2383
|1.2401
|36
|2006.07.28 05:30
|modify
|17
|15.00
|1.2381
|1.2384
|1.2401
|37
|2006.07.28 05:45
|s/l
|17
|15.00
|1.2384
|1.2384
|1.2401
|49.69
|14289.73
|38
|2006.08.18 15:48
|sell
|18
|15.00
|1.2322
|0.0000
|1.2302
|39
|2006.08.21 03:14
|t/p
|18
|15.00
|1.2302
|0.0000
|1.2302
|229.76
|14519.49
|40
|2006.08.24 14:30
|buy
|19
|15.00
|1.2327
|0.0000
|1.2347
|41
|2006.08.24 16:56
|t/p
|19
|15.00
|1.2347
|0.0000
|1.2347
|242.97
|14762.46
|42
|2006.08.30 03:37
|buy
|20
|15.00
|1.2285
|0.0000
|1.2305
|43
|2006.08.30 13:09
|t/p
|20
|15.00
|1.2305
|0.0000
|1.2305
|243.81
|15006.27
|44
|2006.08.31 20:11
|sell
|21
|15.00
|1.2318
|0.0000
|1.2298
|45
|2006.09.01 18:01
|t/p
|21
|15.00
|1.2298
|0.0000
|1.2298
|229.84
|15236.11
|46
|2006.09.07 17:08
|sell
|22
|15.00
|1.2417
|0.0000
|1.2397
|47
|2006.09.22 09:22
|t/p
|22
|15.00
|1.2397
|0.0000
|1.2397
|30.51
|15266.62
|48
|2006.09.22 14:37
|buy
|23
|15.00
|1.2338
|0.0000
|1.2358
|49
|2006.09.22 16:08
|t/p
|23
|15.00
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2358
|242.76
|15509.38
|50
|2006.09.25 09:06
|buy
|24
|15.00
|1.2336
|0.0000
|1.2356
|51
|2006.09.25 11:00
|t/p
|24
|15.00
|1.2356
|0.0000
|1.2356
|242.64
|15752.02
|52
|2006.09.29 15:26
|sell
|25
|15.00
|1.2544
|0.0000
|1.2524
|53
|2006.09.29 17:03
|t/p
|25
|15.00
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2524
|239.54
|15991.56
|54
|2006.10.13 14:31
|sell
|26
|15.00
|1.2673
|0.0000
|1.2653
|55
|2006.10.17 17:41
|t/p
|26
|15.00
|1.2653
|0.0000
|1.2653
|208.90
|16200.46
|56
|2006.11.15 14:51
|sell
|27
|15.00
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2478
|57
|2006.11.15 16:06
|t/p
|27
|15.00
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2478
|240.42
|16440.88
|58
|2006.11.15 20:01
|buy
|28
|15.00
|1.2487
|0.0000
|1.2507
|59
|2006.11.17 06:46
|t/p
|28
|15.00
|1.2507
|0.0000
|1.2507
|293.25
|16734.13
|60
|2006.11.17 14:31
|sell
|29
|15.00
|1.2514
|0.0000
|1.2494
|61
|2006.11.17 15:36
|t/p
|29
|15.00
|1.2494
|0.0000
|1.2494
|240.11
|16974.24
|62
|2006.12.19 14:29
|buy
|30
|15.00
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2219
|63
|2006.12.22 18:01
|t/p
|30
|15.00
|1.2219
|0.0000
|1.2219
|312.24
|17286.48
|64
|2006.12.28 16:00
|buy
|31
|15.00
|1.2204
|0.0000
|1.2224
|65
|2006.12.28 16:03
|t/p
|31
|15.00
|1.2224
|0.0000
|1.2224
|245.37
|17531.85
|66
|2006.12.28 16:03
|buy
|32
|15.00
|1.2229
|0.0000
|1.2249
|67
|2007.01.03 16:19
|t/p
|32
|15.00
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2249
|298.32
|17830.17
|68
|2007.01.03 20:01
|sell
|33
|15.00
|1.2274
|0.0000
|1.2254
|69
|2007.01.04 00:36
|t/p
|33
|15.00
|1.2254
|0.0000
|1.2254
|202.54
|18032.71
|70
|2007.01.18 15:23
|sell
|34
|15.00
|1.2500
|0.0000
|1.2480
|71
|2007.01.18 15:34
|t/p
|34
|15.00
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2480
|240.38
|18273.09
|72
|2007.01.23 15:22
|buy
|35
|15.00
|1.2400
|0.0000
|1.2420
|73
|2007.01.23 19:37
|t/p
|35
|15.00
|1.2420
|0.0000
|1.2420
|241.51
|18514.60
|74
|2007.01.25 13:11
|buy
|36
|15.00
|1.2458
|0.0000
|1.2478
|75
|2007.01.25 20:15
|t/p
|36
|15.00
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2478
|240.37
|18754.97
|76
|2007.01.31 20:42
|buy
|37
|15.00
|1.2456
|0.0000
|1.2476
|77
|2007.02.02 15:23
|t/p
|37
|15.00
|1.2476
|0.0000
|1.2476
|293.84
|19048.81
|78
|2007.02.05 14:57
|sell
|38
|15.00
|1.2494
|0.0000
|1.2474
|79
|2007.02.06 09:03
|t/p
|38
|15.00
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2474
|226.41
|19275.22
|80
|2007.02.08 14:36
|sell
|39
|15.00
|1.2480
|0.0000
|1.2460
|81
|2007.02.08 16:22
|t/p
|39
|15.00
|1.2460
|0.0000
|1.2460
|240.77
|19515.99
|82
|2007.02.12 14:39
|sell
|40
|15.00
|1.2525
|0.0000
|1.2505
|83
|2007.02.13 08:56
|t/p
|40
|15.00
|1.2505
|0.0000
|1.2505
|225.85
|19741.84
|84
|2007.02.27 21:59
|buy
|41
|15.00
|1.2181
|0.0000
|1.2201
|85
|2007.02.28 04:45
|modify
|41
|15.00
|1.2181
|1.2181
|1.2201
|86
|2007.02.28 05:00
|modify
|41
|15.00
|1.2181
|1.2182
|1.2201
|87
|2007.02.28 05:15
|modify
|41
|15.00
|1.2181
|1.2184
|1.2201
|88
|2007.02.28 07:15
|t/p
|41
|15.00
|1.2201
|1.2184
|1.2201
|259.23
|20001.07
|89
|2007.03.05 08:10
|buy
|42
|15.00
|1.2154
|0.0000
|1.2174
|90
|2007.03.05 11:04
|t/p
|42
|15.00
|1.2174
|0.0000
|1.2174
|246.38
|20247.45
|91
|2007.03.05 16:21
|sell
|43
|15.00
|1.2215
|0.0000
|1.2195
|92
|2007.03.07 20:09
|t/p
|43
|15.00
|1.2195
|0.0000
|1.2195
|217.80
|20465.25
|93
|2007.03.12 14:11
|buy
|44
|15.00
|1.2268
|0.0000
|1.2288
|94
|2007.03.25 23:59
|close at stop
|44
|15.00
|1.2194
|0.0000
|1.2288
|-736.74
|19728.51