Strategy Tester Report
Blastoff

SymbolEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:45 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersInitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=20; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
Bars in test31150Ticks modelled1491536Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit9705.47Gross profit9705.47Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff294.11
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades33Short positions (won %)19 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)14 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)33 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade575.41loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade294.11loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)33 (9705.47)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)9705.47 (33)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins33consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.02 18:44buy115.001.18240.00001.1844
22006.01.03 02:52t/p115.001.18440.00001.1844290.9410290.93
32006.01.03 07:35sell215.001.18860.00001.1866
42006.01.03 10:14t/p215.001.18660.00001.1866300.0010590.93
52006.01.03 19:42sell315.001.19780.00001.1958
62006.02.06 18:13t/p315.001.19580.00001.1958575.4111166.34
72006.02.10 01:39sell415.001.19690.00001.1949
82006.02.10 16:31t/p415.001.19490.00001.1949300.0011466.34
92006.02.23 14:35sell515.001.19410.00001.1921
102006.02.23 15:49t/p515.001.19210.00001.1921300.0011766.34
112006.03.16 18:58sell615.001.21740.00001.2154
122006.03.17 08:12t/p615.001.21540.00001.2154308.1012074.45
132006.03.28 15:40sell715.001.20960.00001.2076
142006.03.28 17:00t/p715.001.20760.00001.2076300.0012374.45
152006.03.28 17:09sell815.001.20680.00001.2048
162006.03.28 21:18t/p815.001.20480.00001.2048300.0012674.45
172006.04.03 09:56buy915.001.20490.00001.2069
182006.04.03 13:11t/p915.001.20690.00001.2069300.0012974.45
192006.04.04 18:11sell1015.001.22440.00001.2224
202006.04.06 14:55t/p1015.001.22240.00001.2224332.4013306.84
212006.05.12 13:51sell1115.001.29040.00001.2884
222006.05.12 14:30t/p1115.001.28840.00001.2884300.0013606.84
232006.05.17 20:53buy1215.001.27410.00001.2761
242006.05.18 03:40t/p1215.001.27610.00001.2761272.7713879.62
252006.05.30 13:37sell1315.001.28450.00001.2825
262006.05.30 14:23t/p1315.001.28250.00001.2825300.0014179.62
272006.06.23 16:24buy1415.001.25300.00001.2550
282006.06.26 09:18t/p1415.001.25500.00001.2550290.9314470.54
292006.06.29 14:41buy1515.001.25450.00001.2565
302006.06.29 20:16t/p1515.001.25650.00001.2565300.0014770.54
312006.06.30 08:14sell1615.001.27120.00001.2692
322006.07.12 14:31t/p1615.001.26920.00001.2692380.9915151.53
332006.07.17 15:34buy1715.001.25330.00001.2553
342006.07.18 12:43t/p1715.001.25530.00001.2553290.9215442.45
352006.07.24 02:01sell1815.001.26810.00001.2661
362006.07.24 03:00t/p1815.001.26610.00001.2661300.0015742.45
372006.07.24 07:59buy1915.001.26490.00001.2669
382006.07.25 08:32t/p1915.001.26690.00001.2669290.9316033.37
392006.07.25 10:26sell2015.001.26390.00001.2619
402006.07.25 16:21t/p2015.001.26190.00001.2619300.0016333.37
412006.08.02 14:19buy2115.001.28120.00001.2832
422006.08.03 14:41t/p2115.001.28320.00001.2832272.7716606.15
432006.08.24 14:30sell2215.001.28220.00001.2802
442006.08.24 16:38t/p2215.001.28020.00001.2802300.0016906.15
452006.09.07 17:08buy2315.001.27390.00001.2759
462006.09.21 18:03t/p2315.001.27590.00001.2759172.9517079.10
472006.11.03 18:19buy2415.001.27050.00001.2725
482006.11.06 01:45modify2415.001.27051.27051.2725
492006.11.06 02:00modify2415.001.27051.27071.2725
502006.11.06 02:10s/l2415.001.27071.27071.272520.9217100.02
512006.11.15 20:01sell2515.001.27970.00001.2777
522006.11.17 05:16t/p2515.001.27770.00001.2777332.4017432.42
532006.11.28 23:28sell2615.001.31920.00001.3172
542006.11.29 09:06t/p2615.001.31720.00001.3172308.1017740.52
552006.11.29 14:06buy2715.001.31610.00001.3181
562006.11.30 07:30modify2715.001.31611.31611.3181
572006.11.30 07:45modify2715.001.31611.31631.3181
582006.11.30 08:00modify2715.001.31611.31641.3181
592006.11.30 08:02t/p2715.001.31811.31641.3181272.7718013.30
602006.12.19 14:29sell2815.001.31400.00001.3120
612006.12.22 18:01t/p2815.001.31200.00001.3120340.5018353.80
622006.12.28 16:21sell2915.001.31320.00001.3112
632007.01.04 10:29t/p2915.001.31120.00001.3112356.7018710.50
642007.01.18 15:33buy3015.001.29520.00001.2972
652007.01.18 22:00modify3015.001.29521.29521.2972
662007.01.18 22:24modify3015.001.29521.29541.2972
672007.01.18 22:30modify3015.001.29521.29551.2972
682007.01.18 22:55modify3015.001.29521.29561.2972
692007.01.18 23:01modify3015.001.29521.29571.2972
702007.01.18 23:15modify3015.001.29521.29581.2972
712007.01.18 23:33modify3015.001.29521.29591.2972
722007.01.18 23:35s/l3015.001.29591.29591.2972105.0018815.50
732007.01.23 15:23sell3115.001.30180.00001.2998
742007.01.24 09:14t/p3115.001.29980.00001.2998308.1019123.60
752007.01.26 00:40buy3215.001.29440.00001.2964
762007.01.29 18:01t/p3215.001.29640.00001.2964290.9419414.53
772007.02.12 14:39buy3315.001.29660.00001.2986
782007.02.13 08:13t/p3315.001.29860.00001.2986290.9419705.47