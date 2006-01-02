|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.01.02 00:45 - 2007.03.26 00:00 (2006.01.02 - 2007.03.26)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|InitialLotSize=15; TakeProfitPips=20; StopLoss=0; Slippage=4; PriceVolatilityFactor=1.75; MoneyManagmentCriteria="Money Managment criteria"; RiskPercent=2; UseMoneyManagment=false; BrokerPermitsFractionalLots=true;
|Bars in test
|31150
|Ticks modelled
|1491536
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|9705.47
|Gross profit
|9705.47
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|294.11
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|33
|Short positions (won %)
|19 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|14 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|33 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|575.41
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|294.11
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|33 (9705.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|9705.47 (33)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|33
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.02 18:44
|buy
|1
|15.00
|1.1824
|0.0000
|1.1844
|2
|2006.01.03 02:52
|t/p
|1
|15.00
|1.1844
|0.0000
|1.1844
|290.94
|10290.93
|3
|2006.01.03 07:35
|sell
|2
|15.00
|1.1886
|0.0000
|1.1866
|4
|2006.01.03 10:14
|t/p
|2
|15.00
|1.1866
|0.0000
|1.1866
|300.00
|10590.93
|5
|2006.01.03 19:42
|sell
|3
|15.00
|1.1978
|0.0000
|1.1958
|6
|2006.02.06 18:13
|t/p
|3
|15.00
|1.1958
|0.0000
|1.1958
|575.41
|11166.34
|7
|2006.02.10 01:39
|sell
|4
|15.00
|1.1969
|0.0000
|1.1949
|8
|2006.02.10 16:31
|t/p
|4
|15.00
|1.1949
|0.0000
|1.1949
|300.00
|11466.34
|9
|2006.02.23 14:35
|sell
|5
|15.00
|1.1941
|0.0000
|1.1921
|10
|2006.02.23 15:49
|t/p
|5
|15.00
|1.1921
|0.0000
|1.1921
|300.00
|11766.34
|11
|2006.03.16 18:58
|sell
|6
|15.00
|1.2174
|0.0000
|1.2154
|12
|2006.03.17 08:12
|t/p
|6
|15.00
|1.2154
|0.0000
|1.2154
|308.10
|12074.45
|13
|2006.03.28 15:40
|sell
|7
|15.00
|1.2096
|0.0000
|1.2076
|14
|2006.03.28 17:00
|t/p
|7
|15.00
|1.2076
|0.0000
|1.2076
|300.00
|12374.45
|15
|2006.03.28 17:09
|sell
|8
|15.00
|1.2068
|0.0000
|1.2048
|16
|2006.03.28 21:18
|t/p
|8
|15.00
|1.2048
|0.0000
|1.2048
|300.00
|12674.45
|17
|2006.04.03 09:56
|buy
|9
|15.00
|1.2049
|0.0000
|1.2069
|18
|2006.04.03 13:11
|t/p
|9
|15.00
|1.2069
|0.0000
|1.2069
|300.00
|12974.45
|19
|2006.04.04 18:11
|sell
|10
|15.00
|1.2244
|0.0000
|1.2224
|20
|2006.04.06 14:55
|t/p
|10
|15.00
|1.2224
|0.0000
|1.2224
|332.40
|13306.84
|21
|2006.05.12 13:51
|sell
|11
|15.00
|1.2904
|0.0000
|1.2884
|22
|2006.05.12 14:30
|t/p
|11
|15.00
|1.2884
|0.0000
|1.2884
|300.00
|13606.84
|23
|2006.05.17 20:53
|buy
|12
|15.00
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2761
|24
|2006.05.18 03:40
|t/p
|12
|15.00
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2761
|272.77
|13879.62
|25
|2006.05.30 13:37
|sell
|13
|15.00
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2825
|26
|2006.05.30 14:23
|t/p
|13
|15.00
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2825
|300.00
|14179.62
|27
|2006.06.23 16:24
|buy
|14
|15.00
|1.2530
|0.0000
|1.2550
|28
|2006.06.26 09:18
|t/p
|14
|15.00
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2550
|290.93
|14470.54
|29
|2006.06.29 14:41
|buy
|15
|15.00
|1.2545
|0.0000
|1.2565
|30
|2006.06.29 20:16
|t/p
|15
|15.00
|1.2565
|0.0000
|1.2565
|300.00
|14770.54
|31
|2006.06.30 08:14
|sell
|16
|15.00
|1.2712
|0.0000
|1.2692
|32
|2006.07.12 14:31
|t/p
|16
|15.00
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2692
|380.99
|15151.53
|33
|2006.07.17 15:34
|buy
|17
|15.00
|1.2533
|0.0000
|1.2553
|34
|2006.07.18 12:43
|t/p
|17
|15.00
|1.2553
|0.0000
|1.2553
|290.92
|15442.45
|35
|2006.07.24 02:01
|sell
|18
|15.00
|1.2681
|0.0000
|1.2661
|36
|2006.07.24 03:00
|t/p
|18
|15.00
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2661
|300.00
|15742.45
|37
|2006.07.24 07:59
|buy
|19
|15.00
|1.2649
|0.0000
|1.2669
|38
|2006.07.25 08:32
|t/p
|19
|15.00
|1.2669
|0.0000
|1.2669
|290.93
|16033.37
|39
|2006.07.25 10:26
|sell
|20
|15.00
|1.2639
|0.0000
|1.2619
|40
|2006.07.25 16:21
|t/p
|20
|15.00
|1.2619
|0.0000
|1.2619
|300.00
|16333.37
|41
|2006.08.02 14:19
|buy
|21
|15.00
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2832
|42
|2006.08.03 14:41
|t/p
|21
|15.00
|1.2832
|0.0000
|1.2832
|272.77
|16606.15
|43
|2006.08.24 14:30
|sell
|22
|15.00
|1.2822
|0.0000
|1.2802
|44
|2006.08.24 16:38
|t/p
|22
|15.00
|1.2802
|0.0000
|1.2802
|300.00
|16906.15
|45
|2006.09.07 17:08
|buy
|23
|15.00
|1.2739
|0.0000
|1.2759
|46
|2006.09.21 18:03
|t/p
|23
|15.00
|1.2759
|0.0000
|1.2759
|172.95
|17079.10
|47
|2006.11.03 18:19
|buy
|24
|15.00
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2725
|48
|2006.11.06 01:45
|modify
|24
|15.00
|1.2705
|1.2705
|1.2725
|49
|2006.11.06 02:00
|modify
|24
|15.00
|1.2705
|1.2707
|1.2725
|50
|2006.11.06 02:10
|s/l
|24
|15.00
|1.2707
|1.2707
|1.2725
|20.92
|17100.02
|51
|2006.11.15 20:01
|sell
|25
|15.00
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2777
|52
|2006.11.17 05:16
|t/p
|25
|15.00
|1.2777
|0.0000
|1.2777
|332.40
|17432.42
|53
|2006.11.28 23:28
|sell
|26
|15.00
|1.3192
|0.0000
|1.3172
|54
|2006.11.29 09:06
|t/p
|26
|15.00
|1.3172
|0.0000
|1.3172
|308.10
|17740.52
|55
|2006.11.29 14:06
|buy
|27
|15.00
|1.3161
|0.0000
|1.3181
|56
|2006.11.30 07:30
|modify
|27
|15.00
|1.3161
|1.3161
|1.3181
|57
|2006.11.30 07:45
|modify
|27
|15.00
|1.3161
|1.3163
|1.3181
|58
|2006.11.30 08:00
|modify
|27
|15.00
|1.3161
|1.3164
|1.3181
|59
|2006.11.30 08:02
|t/p
|27
|15.00
|1.3181
|1.3164
|1.3181
|272.77
|18013.30
|60
|2006.12.19 14:29
|sell
|28
|15.00
|1.3140
|0.0000
|1.3120
|61
|2006.12.22 18:01
|t/p
|28
|15.00
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3120
|340.50
|18353.80
|62
|2006.12.28 16:21
|sell
|29
|15.00
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3112
|63
|2007.01.04 10:29
|t/p
|29
|15.00
|1.3112
|0.0000
|1.3112
|356.70
|18710.50
|64
|2007.01.18 15:33
|buy
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|0.0000
|1.2972
|65
|2007.01.18 22:00
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2952
|1.2972
|66
|2007.01.18 22:24
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2954
|1.2972
|67
|2007.01.18 22:30
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2955
|1.2972
|68
|2007.01.18 22:55
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2956
|1.2972
|69
|2007.01.18 23:01
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2957
|1.2972
|70
|2007.01.18 23:15
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2958
|1.2972
|71
|2007.01.18 23:33
|modify
|30
|15.00
|1.2952
|1.2959
|1.2972
|72
|2007.01.18 23:35
|s/l
|30
|15.00
|1.2959
|1.2959
|1.2972
|105.00
|18815.50
|73
|2007.01.23 15:23
|sell
|31
|15.00
|1.3018
|0.0000
|1.2998
|74
|2007.01.24 09:14
|t/p
|31
|15.00
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.2998
|308.10
|19123.60
|75
|2007.01.26 00:40
|buy
|32
|15.00
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.2964
|76
|2007.01.29 18:01
|t/p
|32
|15.00
|1.2964
|0.0000
|1.2964
|290.94
|19414.53
|77
|2007.02.12 14:39
|buy
|33
|15.00
|1.2966
|0.0000
|1.2986
|78
|2007.02.13 08:13
|t/p
|33
|15.00
|1.2986
|0.0000
|1.2986
|290.94
|19705.47