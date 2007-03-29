|Account: 1419201
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 April 2, 16:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29591033
|2007.03.29 13:06
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000 000.00
|29591125
|2007.03.29 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3333
|1.3223
|1.3373
|2007.03.29 13:41
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29595048
|2007.03.29 13:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3336
|1.3446
|1.3296
|2007.03.29 14:20
|1.3334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29601324
|2007.03.29 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 14:43
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29610460
|2007.03.29 15:35
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3328
|1.3218
|1.3368
|2007.03.29 15:48
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|29606061
|2007.03.29 14:52
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 15:49
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|29604930
|2007.03.29 14:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3229
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 15:49
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|29611971
|2007.03.29 15:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 15:57
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29613789
|2007.03.29 16:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 16:02
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29612834
|2007.03.29 15:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3229
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 16:02
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|29615394
|2007.03.29 16:12
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3453
|1.3303
|2007.03.29 16:33
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29614033
|2007.03.29 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3337
|1.3447
|1.3297
|2007.03.29 16:33
|1.3340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|29620441
|2007.03.29 17:03
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 17:16
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29618529
|2007.03.29 16:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3229
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 17:17
|1.3338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|29625891
|2007.03.29 18:04
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3334
|1.3224
|1.3374
|2007.03.29 18:38
|1.3337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29621730
|2007.03.29 17:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3229
|1.3379
|2007.03.29 18:38
|1.3336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|29591098
|2007.03.29 13:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|2.9630
|1.9616
|2007.03.30 07:18
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|150.00
|[tp]
|29627970
|2007.03.29 18:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3229
|1.3379
|2007.03.30 15:28
|1.3379
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.05
|400.00
|[tp]
|29884181
|2007.04.02 01:01
|buy
|4.00
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|0.9669
|1.9683
|2007.04.02 04:30
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|29850538
|2007.04.01 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|0.9700
|1.9714
|2007.04.02 04:30
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|29860790
|2007.04.01 22:54
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|0.9685
|1.9699
|2007.04.02 04:30
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|29907575
|2007.04.02 04:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|0.9682
|1.9696
|2007.04.02 05:32
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29915585
|2007.04.02 05:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.9701
|1.9715
|2007.04.02 07:19
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29933346
|2007.04.02 07:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9718
|0.9719
|1.9733
|2007.04.02 07:28
|1.9733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29941659
|2007.04.02 07:55
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|0.9722
|1.9736
|2007.04.02 11:02
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|[tp]
|29936278
|2007.04.02 07:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9736
|0.9737
|1.9751
|2007.04.02 11:02
|1.9736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29964045
|2007.04.02 11:02
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|0.9740
|1.9754
|2007.04.02 11:45
|1.9754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29860560
|2007.04.01 22:52
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3251
|1.3401
|2007.04.02 11:49
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|29857680
|2007.04.01 22:27
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3257
|1.3407
|2007.04.02 11:49
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|29855526
|2007.04.01 22:12
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3263
|1.3413
|2007.04.02 11:49
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|29850407
|2007.04.01 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3268
|1.3418
|2007.04.02 11:49
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|29969468
|2007.04.02 11:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|0.9759
|1.9773
|2007.04.02 12:01
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29970944
|2007.04.02 11:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3257
|1.3407
|2007.04.02 12:25
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29978957
|2007.04.02 12:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3371
|1.3261
|1.3411
|2007.04.02 12:52
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29984273
|2007.04.02 12:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3264
|1.3414
|2007.04.02 12:57
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29986238
|2007.04.02 13:01
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3263
|1.3413
|2007.04.02 13:04
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29985244
|2007.04.02 12:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3269
|1.3419
|2007.04.02 13:04
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|29974002
|2007.04.02 12:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9777
|0.9778
|1.9792
|2007.04.02 13:12
|1.9792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|[tp]
|29990014
|2007.04.02 13:21
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3263
|1.3413
|2007.04.02 13:24
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|29987010
|2007.04.02 13:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3268
|1.3418
|2007.04.02 13:24
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|29994060
|2007.04.02 13:45
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3257
|1.3407
|2007.04.02 13:53
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|29991689
|2007.04.02 13:32
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3263
|1.3413
|2007.04.02 13:54
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|29990527
|2007.04.02 13:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3268
|1.3418
|2007.04.02 13:54
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|29995753
|2007.04.02 13:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3375
|1.3265
|1.3415
|2007.04.02 14:01
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|29999637
|2007.04.02 14:02
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3266
|1.3416
|2007.04.02 14:05
|1.3378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|29999373
|2007.04.02 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3381
|1.3271
|1.3421
|2007.04.02 14:05
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|30002083
|2007.04.02 14:11
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3264
|1.3414
|2007.04.02 14:13
|1.3377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30000831
|2007.04.02 14:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3379
|1.3269
|1.3419
|2007.04.02 14:13
|1.3375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|30007753
|2007.04.02 14:33
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3361
|1.3251
|1.3401
|2007.04.02 14:39
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|30007191
|2007.04.02 14:33
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.3367
|1.3257
|1.3407
|2007.04.02 14:40
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30003822
|2007.04.02 14:18
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3373
|1.3263
|1.3413
|2007.04.02 14:40
|1.3367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|30002683
|2007.04.02 14:13
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3378
|1.3268
|1.3418
|2007.04.02 14:40
|1.3366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|30009429
|2007.04.02 14:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3369
|1.3259
|1.3409
|2007.04.02 14:46
|1.3371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30010825
|2007.04.02 14:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3374
|1.3264
|1.3414
|2007.04.02 14:59
|1.3376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|30015992
|2007.04.02 15:06
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.3370
|1.3260
|1.3410
|2007.04.02 15:42
|1.3373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30014115
|2007.04.02 14:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3376
|1.3266
|1.3416
|2007.04.02 15:42
|1.3372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|2 550.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 544.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|29988349
|2007.04.02 13:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.9797
|1.9811
|1.9784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|30006913
|2007.04.02 14:32
|buy
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|0.9782
|1.9796
|1.9784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|30021729
|2007.04.02 15:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3375
|1.3265
|1.3415
|1.3374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 544.25
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|1 002 544.25
|Equity:
|1 002 474.25
|Free Margin:
|998 474.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 984.25
|Gross Loss:
|1 440.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 544.25
|Profit Factor:
|2.77
|Expected Payoff:
|46.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|390.00 (0.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.04% (390.00)
|Total Trades:
|55
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|51 (62.75%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-230.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|113.84
|loss trade:
|-72.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 300.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-300.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 300.00 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-390.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1