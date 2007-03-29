Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1419201 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 April 2, 16:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
295910332007.03.29 13:06balanceDeposit1 000 000.00
295911252007.03.29 13:06buy1.00eurusd1.33331.32231.33732007.03.29 13:411.33350.000.000.0020.00
295950482007.03.29 13:42sell1.00eurusd1.33361.34461.32962007.03.29 14:201.33340.000.000.0020.00
296013242007.03.29 14:20buy1.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 14:431.33360.000.000.0020.00
296104602007.03.29 15:35buy4.00eurusd1.33281.32181.33682007.03.29 15:481.33320.000.000.00160.00
296060612007.03.29 14:52buy2.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 15:491.33310.000.000.00-60.00
296049302007.03.29 14:43buy1.00eurusd1.33391.32291.33792007.03.29 15:491.33310.000.000.00-80.00
296119712007.03.29 15:49buy1.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 15:571.33360.000.000.0020.00
296137892007.03.29 16:01buy2.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 16:021.33370.000.000.0060.00
296128342007.03.29 15:57buy1.00eurusd1.33391.32291.33792007.03.29 16:021.33360.000.000.00-30.00
296153942007.03.29 16:12sell2.00eurusd1.33431.34531.33032007.03.29 16:331.33400.000.000.0060.00
296140332007.03.29 16:03sell1.00eurusd1.33371.34471.32972007.03.29 16:331.33400.000.000.00-30.00
296204412007.03.29 17:03buy2.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 17:161.33370.000.000.0060.00
296185292007.03.29 16:34buy1.00eurusd1.33391.32291.33792007.03.29 17:171.33380.000.000.00-10.00
296258912007.03.29 18:04buy2.00eurusd1.33341.32241.33742007.03.29 18:381.33370.000.000.0060.00
296217302007.03.29 17:17buy1.00eurusd1.33391.32291.33792007.03.29 18:381.33360.000.000.00-30.00
295910982007.03.29 13:06sell1.00gbpusd1.96312.96301.96162007.03.30 07:181.96160.000.000.30150.00
  [tp]
296279702007.03.29 18:38buy1.00eurusd1.33391.32291.33792007.03.30 15:281.33790.000.00-6.05400.00
  [tp]
298841812007.04.02 01:01buy4.00gbpusd1.96680.96691.96832007.04.02 04:301.96780.000.000.00400.00
298505382007.04.01 22:00buy1.00gbpusd1.96990.97001.97142007.04.02 04:301.96760.000.000.00-230.00
298607902007.04.01 22:54buy2.00gbpusd1.96840.96851.96992007.04.02 04:301.96760.000.000.00-160.00
299075752007.04.02 04:31buy1.00gbpusd1.96810.96821.96962007.04.02 05:321.96960.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
299155852007.04.02 05:32buy1.00gbpusd1.97000.97011.97152007.04.02 07:191.97150.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
299333462007.04.02 07:19buy1.00gbpusd1.97180.97191.97332007.04.02 07:281.97330.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
299416592007.04.02 07:55buy2.00gbpusd1.97210.97221.97362007.04.02 11:021.97360.000.000.00300.00
  [tp]
299362782007.04.02 07:28buy1.00gbpusd1.97360.97371.97512007.04.02 11:021.97360.000.000.000.00
299640452007.04.02 11:02buy1.00gbpusd1.97390.97401.97542007.04.02 11:451.97540.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
298605602007.04.01 22:52buy8.00eurusd1.33611.32511.34012007.04.02 11:491.33660.000.000.00400.00
298576802007.04.01 22:27buy4.00eurusd1.33671.32571.34072007.04.02 11:491.33660.000.000.00-40.00
298555262007.04.01 22:12buy2.00eurusd1.33731.32631.34132007.04.02 11:491.33660.000.000.00-140.00
298504072007.04.01 22:00buy1.00eurusd1.33781.32681.34182007.04.02 11:491.33660.000.000.00-120.00
299694682007.04.02 11:45buy1.00gbpusd1.97580.97591.97732007.04.02 12:011.97730.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
299709442007.04.02 11:49buy1.00eurusd1.33671.32571.34072007.04.02 12:251.33690.000.000.0020.00
299789572007.04.02 12:25buy1.00eurusd1.33711.32611.34112007.04.02 12:521.33730.000.000.0020.00
299842732007.04.02 12:53buy1.00eurusd1.33741.32641.34142007.04.02 12:571.33760.000.000.0020.00
299862382007.04.02 13:01buy2.00eurusd1.33731.32631.34132007.04.02 13:041.33760.000.000.0060.00
299852442007.04.02 12:57buy1.00eurusd1.33791.32691.34192007.04.02 13:041.33750.000.000.00-40.00
299740022007.04.02 12:01buy1.00gbpusd1.97770.97781.97922007.04.02 13:121.97920.000.000.00150.00
  [tp]
299900142007.04.02 13:21buy2.00eurusd1.33731.32631.34132007.04.02 13:241.33760.000.000.0060.00
299870102007.04.02 13:04buy1.00eurusd1.33781.32681.34182007.04.02 13:241.33750.000.000.00-30.00
299940602007.04.02 13:45buy4.00eurusd1.33671.32571.34072007.04.02 13:531.33710.000.000.00160.00
299916892007.04.02 13:32buy2.00eurusd1.33731.32631.34132007.04.02 13:541.33720.000.000.00-20.00
299905272007.04.02 13:24buy1.00eurusd1.33781.32681.34182007.04.02 13:541.33720.000.000.00-60.00
299957532007.04.02 13:54buy1.00eurusd1.33751.32651.34152007.04.02 14:011.33770.000.000.0020.00
299996372007.04.02 14:02buy2.00eurusd1.33761.32661.34162007.04.02 14:051.33780.000.000.0040.00
299993732007.04.02 14:01buy1.00eurusd1.33811.32711.34212007.04.02 14:051.33770.000.000.00-40.00
300020832007.04.02 14:11buy2.00eurusd1.33741.32641.34142007.04.02 14:131.33770.000.000.0060.00
300008312007.04.02 14:05buy1.00eurusd1.33791.32691.34192007.04.02 14:131.33750.000.000.00-40.00
300077532007.04.02 14:33buy8.00eurusd1.33611.32511.34012007.04.02 14:391.33660.000.000.00400.00
300071912007.04.02 14:33buy4.00eurusd1.33671.32571.34072007.04.02 14:401.33670.000.000.000.00
300038222007.04.02 14:18buy2.00eurusd1.33731.32631.34132007.04.02 14:401.33670.000.000.00-120.00
300026832007.04.02 14:13buy1.00eurusd1.33781.32681.34182007.04.02 14:401.33660.000.000.00-120.00
300094292007.04.02 14:40buy1.00eurusd1.33691.32591.34092007.04.02 14:461.33710.000.000.0020.00
300108252007.04.02 14:46buy1.00eurusd1.33741.32641.34142007.04.02 14:591.33760.000.000.0020.00
300159922007.04.02 15:06buy2.00eurusd1.33701.32601.34102007.04.02 15:421.33730.000.000.0060.00
300141152007.04.02 14:59buy1.00eurusd1.33761.32661.34162007.04.02 15:421.33720.000.000.00-40.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.75 2 550.00
Closed P/L: 2 544.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
299883492007.04.02 13:12buy1.00gbpusd1.97960.97971.9811 1.97840.000.000.00-120.00
300069132007.04.02 14:32buy2.00gbpusd1.97810.97821.9796 1.97840.000.000.0060.00
300217292007.04.02 15:42buy1.00eurusd1.33751.32651.3415 1.33740.000.000.00-10.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -70.00
 Floating P/L: -70.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 544.25 Floating P/L: -70.00 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 1 002 544.25 Equity: 1 002 474.25 Free Margin: 998 474.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 984.25 Gross Loss: 1 440.00 Total Net Profit: 2 544.25
Profit Factor: 2.77 Expected Payoff: 46.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 390.00 (0.04%) Relative Drawdown: 0.04% (390.00)
 
Total Trades: 55 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 51 (62.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -230.00
Average profit trade: 113.84 loss trade: -72.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 300.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-300.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 300.00 (7) consecutive loss (count): -390.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1