Pro Finance Group Inc.

Account: 87292 Name: 100PIP Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 10:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11948332007.05.03 08:00sell1.00gbpusd1.99111.99091.98822007.05.03 16:001.98820.000.000.00290.00
11946312007.05.03 06:06sell1.00eurusd1.36041.36001.35752007.05.03 16:001.35750.000.000.00290.00
11944172007.05.03 01:19buy1.00gbpusd1.98860.00001.99112007.05.03 08:001.99110.000.000.00250.00
11933212007.05.02 16:26sell1.00eurusd1.36091.36071.35802007.05.03 06:061.36070.000.004.2920.00
11933982007.05.02 16:32sell1.00gbpusd1.99121.99071.98832007.05.03 00:021.98830.000.00-10.30290.00
11931052007.05.02 16:01buy1.00gbpusd1.98860.00001.99112007.05.02 16:321.99110.000.000.00250.00
11907562007.05.02 05:18buy1.00eurusd1.35830.00001.36082007.05.02 16:261.36080.000.000.00250.00
11926412007.05.02 14:15sell1.00gbpusd1.99151.99101.98862007.05.02 16:011.98860.000.000.00290.00
11924432007.05.02 13:21buy1.00gbpusd1.98960.00001.99212007.05.02 14:151.99210.000.000.00250.00
11916562007.05.02 09:41sell1.00gbpusd1.99290.00001.99002007.05.02 12:561.99000.000.000.00290.00
11795012007.04.30 11:59sell1.00gbpusd1.99321.99321.99032007.05.02 09:411.99320.000.00-6.860.00
11899622007.05.01 20:18sell1.00eurusd1.36131.36091.35842007.05.02 05:171.35840.000.001.43290.00
11893132007.05.01 17:20sell1.00eurusd1.36151.36151.35862007.05.01 20:181.36150.000.000.000.00
11799402007.04.30 14:30sell1.00eurusd1.36201.36171.35912007.05.01 17:201.36170.000.001.4330.00
11868342007.05.01 08:29sell1.00usdchf1.20870.00001.20582007.05.01 15:201.20580.000.000.00240.50
11872612007.05.01 10:02sell1.00usdjpy119.640.00119.352007.05.01 15:12119.350.000.000.00243.00
11807312007.04.30 17:10buy1.00usdjpy119.380.00119.632007.05.01 10:02119.630.000.002.54208.98
11803802007.04.30 16:18buy1.00usdchf1.20630.00001.20882007.05.01 08:291.20880.000.002.29206.80
11861162007.04.30 23:59balanceIR2.39
11791192007.04.30 10:05sell1.00usdjpy119.67119.63119.382007.04.30 17:10119.380.000.000.00242.92
11788682007.04.30 09:17sell1.00usdchf1.20921.20871.20632007.04.30 16:181.20630.000.000.00240.40
11789452007.04.30 09:27buy1.00eurusd1.35950.00001.36202007.04.30 14:301.36200.000.000.00250.00
11791932007.04.30 10:23buy1.00gbpusd1.99070.00001.99322007.04.30 11:591.99320.000.000.00250.00
11779212007.04.30 02:01sell1.00gbpusd1.99361.99321.99072007.04.30 10:231.99070.000.000.00290.00
11779182007.04.30 02:00buy1.00usdjpy119.420.00119.672007.04.30 10:05119.670.000.000.00208.91
11779232007.04.30 02:01sell1.00eurusd1.36241.36201.35952007.04.30 09:271.35950.000.000.00290.00
11779242007.04.30 02:01buy1.00usdchf1.20670.00001.20922007.04.30 09:171.20920.000.000.00206.75
11775242007.04.29 10:54balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.18 5 668.26
Closed P/L: 5 663.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11965792007.05.03 16:00buy1.00eurusd1.35710.00001.3596 1.35450.000.00-10.01-260.00
11965802007.05.03 16:00buy1.00gbpusd1.98820.00001.9907 1.98490.000.00-2.76-330.00
11887522007.05.01 16:21sell1.00usdchf1.21010.00001.2072 1.21620.000.00-79.64-501.56
11887492007.05.01 16:21sell1.00usdjpy119.630.00119.34 120.370.000.00-88.19-614.77
  0.00 0.00 -180.60 -1 706.33
 Floating P/L: -1 886.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 002.39 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 663.08 Floating P/L: -1 886.93 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 15 665.47 Equity: 13 778.54 Free Margin: 9 778.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 669.94 Gross Loss: 6.86 Total Net Profit: 5 663.08
Profit Factor: 826.52 Expected Payoff: 217.81  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 6.86 (0.05%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (96.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (3.85%)
Largest profit trade: 291.43 loss trade: -6.86
Average profit trade: 226.80 loss trade: -6.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (3 205.95) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 205.95 (15) consecutive loss (count): -6.86 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 1