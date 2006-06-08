|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.07.28 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.07.28)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=100; StopLoss=60; TrailingStop=200; Lots=0.1; RNoTrade=30; nameEA="DeaRSIAdx Demo"; Slippage=2; magicEA=9998; RsiApplyTo=0; RsiLevelTop=85; RsiLevelBottom=15; AdxLevel=8; AdxApplyTo=0; clOpenBuy=Blue; clOpenSell=Red;
|Bars in test
|1161
|Ticks modelled
|148595
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|314.94
|Gross profit
|566.79
|Gross loss
|-251.85
|Profit factor
|2.25
|Expected payoff
|21.00
|Absolute drawdown
|84.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|84.00 (16.8%)
|Total trades
|15
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (57.14%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|70.15
|loss trade
|-42.00
|Average
|profit trade
|62.98
|loss trade
|-41.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (255.32)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-84.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|255.32 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-84.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.08 09:21
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.8489
|1.8429
|1.8589
|2
|2006.06.08 14:04
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|1.8429
|1.8429
|1.8589
|-42.00
|458.00
|3
|2006.06.08 14:04
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.8433
|1.8373
|1.8533
|4
|2006.06.08 14:45
|s/l
|2
|0.10
|1.8373
|1.8373
|1.8533
|-42.00
|416.00
|5
|2006.06.08 14:45
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.8377
|1.8317
|1.8477
|6
|2006.06.09 16:10
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.8477
|1.8317
|1.8477
|69.66
|485.66
|7
|2006.06.12 00:38
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.8393
|1.8333
|1.8493
|8
|2006.06.12 15:31
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.8456
|1.8333
|1.8493
|44.10
|529.76
|9
|2006.06.16 08:53
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.8549
|1.8609
|1.8449
|10
|2006.06.19 03:13
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.8449
|1.8609
|1.8449
|70.15
|599.91
|11
|2006.06.23 12:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.8234
|1.8174
|1.8334
|12
|2006.06.23 13:53
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|1.8174
|1.8174
|1.8334
|-42.00
|557.91
|13
|2006.06.23 13:53
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.8178
|1.8118
|1.8278
|14
|2006.06.27 01:55
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.8252
|1.8118
|1.8278
|51.11
|609.02
|15
|2006.06.29 19:37
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.8094
|1.8034
|1.8194
|16
|2006.06.29 20:21
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.8194
|1.8034
|1.8194
|70.00
|679.02
|17
|2006.07.07 16:00
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.8510
|1.8570
|1.8410
|18
|2006.07.10 14:43
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.8410
|1.8570
|1.8410
|70.15
|749.18
|19
|2006.07.17 20:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.8196
|1.8136
|1.8296
|20
|2006.07.18 12:27
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.8288
|1.8136
|1.8296
|64.06
|813.24
|21
|2006.07.20 04:00
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.8457
|1.8517
|1.8357
|22
|2006.07.20 13:52
|s/l
|11
|0.10
|1.8517
|1.8517
|1.8357
|-42.00
|771.24
|23
|2006.07.20 13:52
|sell
|12
|0.10
|1.8514
|1.8574
|1.8414
|24
|2006.07.21 12:22
|s/l
|12
|0.10
|1.8574
|1.8574
|1.8414
|-41.85
|729.39
|25
|2006.07.21 12:22
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.8571
|1.8631
|1.8471
|26
|2006.07.24 09:25
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.8489
|1.8631
|1.8471
|57.55
|786.94
|27
|2006.07.27 12:00
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.8607
|1.8667
|1.8507
|28
|2006.07.27 15:13
|s/l
|14
|0.10
|1.8667
|1.8667
|1.8507
|-42.00
|744.94
|29
|2006.07.27 15:13
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.8663
|1.8723
|1.8563
|30
|2006.07.27 20:25
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.8563
|1.8723
|1.8563
|70.00
|814.94