Strategy Tester Report
Dea RSIAdx 060728

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.07.28 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.07.28)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTakeProfit=100; StopLoss=60; TrailingStop=200; Lots=0.1; RNoTrade=30; nameEA="DeaRSIAdx Demo"; Slippage=2; magicEA=9998; RsiApplyTo=0; RsiLevelTop=85; RsiLevelBottom=15; AdxLevel=8; AdxApplyTo=0; clOpenBuy=Blue; clOpenSell=Red;
Bars in test1161Ticks modelled148595Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit314.94Gross profit566.79Gross loss-251.85
Profit factor2.25Expected payoff21.00
Absolute drawdown84.00Maximal drawdown (%)84.00 (16.8%)
Total trades15Short positions (won %)7 (57.14%)Long positions (won %)8 (62.50%)
Profit trades (% of total)9 (60.00%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (40.00%)
Largestprofit trade70.15loss trade-42.00
Averageprofit trade62.98loss trade-41.97
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (255.32)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-84.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)255.32 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-84.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.08 09:21buy10.101.84891.84291.8589
22006.06.08 14:04s/l10.101.84291.84291.8589-42.00458.00
32006.06.08 14:04buy20.101.84331.83731.8533
42006.06.08 14:45s/l20.101.83731.83731.8533-42.00416.00
52006.06.08 14:45buy30.101.83771.83171.8477
62006.06.09 16:10t/p30.101.84771.83171.847769.66485.66
72006.06.12 00:38buy40.101.83931.83331.8493
82006.06.12 15:31close40.101.84561.83331.849344.10529.76
92006.06.16 08:53sell50.101.85491.86091.8449
102006.06.19 03:13t/p50.101.84491.86091.844970.15599.91
112006.06.23 12:00buy60.101.82341.81741.8334
122006.06.23 13:53s/l60.101.81741.81741.8334-42.00557.91
132006.06.23 13:53buy70.101.81781.81181.8278
142006.06.27 01:55close70.101.82521.81181.827851.11609.02
152006.06.29 19:37buy80.101.80941.80341.8194
162006.06.29 20:21t/p80.101.81941.80341.819470.00679.02
172006.07.07 16:00sell90.101.85101.85701.8410
182006.07.10 14:43t/p90.101.84101.85701.841070.15749.18
192006.07.17 20:00buy100.101.81961.81361.8296
202006.07.18 12:27close100.101.82881.81361.829664.06813.24
212006.07.20 04:00sell110.101.84571.85171.8357
222006.07.20 13:52s/l110.101.85171.85171.8357-42.00771.24
232006.07.20 13:52sell120.101.85141.85741.8414
242006.07.21 12:22s/l120.101.85741.85741.8414-41.85729.39
252006.07.21 12:22sell130.101.85711.86311.8471
262006.07.24 09:25close130.101.84891.86311.847157.55786.94
272006.07.27 12:00sell140.101.86071.86671.8507
282006.07.27 15:13s/l140.101.86671.86671.8507-42.00744.94
292006.07.27 15:13sell150.101.86631.87231.8563
302006.07.27 20:25t/p150.101.85631.87231.856370.00814.94