MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Account: 198155
|Name: midweek switch
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 27, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2294178
|2005.10.30 01:35
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|2294439
|2005.10.31 01:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2047
|1.2026
|1.1866
|2005.11.01 13:35
|1.2026
|0.00
|1.50
|210.00
|2294470
|2005.10.31 02:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2828
|1.2868
|1.3028
|2005.11.01 10:49
|1.2868
|0.00
|2.13
|310.85
|2294507
|2005.10.31 02:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7728
|1.7718
|1.7558
|2005.11.01 09:00
|1.7718
|0.00
|-5.25
|100.00
|2295655
|2005.10.31 16:58
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7480
|0.7342
|0.7182
|2005.11.08 16:52
|0.7342
|0.00
|-42.00
|1 380.00
|2304180
|2005.11.01 14:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1835
|1.1725
|1.1935
|2005.11.04 16:01
|1.1725
|0.00
|3.18
|-938.17
|2315154
|2005.11.02 04:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2848
|1.2819
|1.2659
|2005.11.03 12:02
|1.2819
|0.00
|-13.49
|226.21
|2315164
|2005.11.02 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7607
|1.7724
|1.7507
|2005.11.03 00:08
|1.7762
|cancelled
|2315174
|2005.11.02 06:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2050
|1.1970
|1.2150
|2005.11.03 17:59
|1.1970
|0.00
|-10.50
|-800.00
|2329212
|2005.11.03 10:35
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7781
|1.7620
|1.7881
|2005.11.04 16:00
|1.7620
|0.00
|2.25
|-1 610.00
|2340725
|2005.11.04 04:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2938
|1.3052
|1.3212
|2005.11.07 10:07
|1.3052
|0.00
|2.10
|873.43
|2356702
|2005.11.07 00:36
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1992
|1.1802
|1.2092
|2005.11.08 00:00
|1.1790
|cancelled
|2356706
|2005.11.07 13:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1870
|1.1919
|1.2079
|2005.11.08 15:47
|1.1919
|0.00
|0.63
|411.11
|2394338
|2005.11.10 21:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1910
|1.1913
|1.2073
|2005.11.14 19:14
|1.1913
|0.00
|1.26
|25.18
|2411504
|2005.11.10 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.84
|117.77
|115.84
|2005.11.11 00:00
|118.08
|cancelled
|2529150
|2005.11.18 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1859
|1.1723
|1.1959
|2005.11.24 00:00
|1.1727
|cancelled
|2540496
|2005.11.21 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7349
|0.7298
|0.7449
|2005.11.21 00:00
|0.7334
|cancelled
|2554493
|2005.11.22 12:34
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7323
|0.7393
|0.7223
|2005.11.23 09:06
|0.7393
|0.00
|-5.25
|-700.00
|2570232
|2005.11.23 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1683
|1.1824
|1.1583
|2005.11.24 00:00
|1.1808
|cancelled
|2570248
|2005.11.23 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3240
|1.3092
|1.3340
|2005.11.24 00:01
|1.3123
|cancelled
|2585646
|2005.11.24 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1825
|1.1769
|1.1925
|2005.11.28 00:00
|1.1707
|cancelled
|2585656
|2005.11.24 11:32
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7400
|0.7354
|0.7500
|2005.11.25 06:02
|0.7354
|0.00
|2.25
|-460.00
|2585669
|2005.11.24 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.52
|118.98
|117.52
|2005.11.28 00:00
|119.68
|cancelled
|2585696
|2005.11.24 00:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3061
|1.3168
|1.2961
|2005.11.25 00:00
|1.3159
|cancelled
|2610792
|2005.11.28 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1737
|1.1672
|1.1837
|2005.11.29 00:00
|1.1665
|cancelled
|2610816
|2005.11.28 19:06
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7386
|0.7396
|0.7556
|2005.11.29 03:08
|0.7396
|0.00
|2.25
|100.00
|2625824
|2005.11.29 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7141
|1.7295
|1.7041
|2005.12.01 00:00
|1.7290
|cancelled
|2625836
|2005.11.29 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.65
|120.75
|118.65
|2005.12.02 18:35
|120.60
|cancelled
|2625840
|2005.11.29 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1736
|1.1862
|1.1636
|2005.12.01 00:00
|1.1789
|cancelled
|2625853
|2005.11.29 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3191
|1.3039
|1.3291
|2005.12.01 00:00
|1.3153
|cancelled
|2627876
|2005.12.01 10:17
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7415
|0.7486
|0.7646
|2005.12.07 01:51
|0.7486
|0.00
|9.00
|710.00
|2649863
|2005.12.02 14:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7343
|1.7360
|1.7520
|2005.12.05 16:46
|1.7360
|0.00
|2.25
|170.00
|2649865
|2005.12.01 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3122
|1.3222
|1.3022
|2005.12.05 01:08
|1.3173
|cancelled
|2649868
|2005.12.01 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1809
|1.1752
|1.1909
|2005.12.05 01:08
|1.1717
|cancelled
|2678681
|2005.12.05 01:07
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.18
|121.22
|119.18
|2005.12.05 01:07
|121.03
|cancelled
|2678685
|2005.12.05 13:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3143
|1.3093
|1.2933
|2005.12.06 08:24
|1.3093
|0.00
|-4.40
|381.85
|2678690
|2005.12.05 12:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1748
|1.1762
|1.1922
|2005.12.06 11:26
|1.1762
|0.00
|-3.50
|140.00
|2688948
|2005.12.05 18:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7441
|1.7503
|1.7663
|2005.12.09 01:39
|1.7503
|0.00
|13.50
|620.00
|2703314
|2005.12.08 16:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1803
|1.1924
|1.2084
|2005.12.13 09:43
|1.1924
|0.00
|-10.50
|1 210.00
|2703353
|2005.12.08 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3038
|1.3027
|1.2867
|2005.12.09 01:40
|1.3027
|0.00
|-4.42
|84.44
|2728703
|2005.12.09 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.94
|121.10
|118.94
|2005.12.12 00:00
|120.80
|cancelled
|2740789
|2005.12.12 13:53
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.29
|120.12
|118.52
|2005.12.13 09:21
|120.12
|0.00
|-5.85
|141.53
|2770541
|2005.12.14 02:07
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|119.62
|117.31
|115.71
|2005.12.14 20:48
|117.31
|0.00
|0.00
|1 968.97
|2803682
|2005.12.16 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7419
|0.7317
|0.7519
|2005.12.22 00:00
|0.7346
|cancelled
|2803687
|2005.12.28 08:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3107
|1.3180
|1.3007
|2005.12.28 18:09
|1.3180
|0.00
|0.00
|-553.87
|2803697
|2005.12.21 22:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1657
|1.1644
|1.1484
|2006.01.03 14:04
|1.1644
|0.00
|-19.51
|111.65
|2842533
|2005.12.26 12:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1885
|1.1828
|1.1985
|2005.12.27 21:39
|1.1828
|0.00
|-3.50
|-570.00
|2842536
|2005.12.21 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7403
|1.7305
|1.7503
|2005.12.27 00:01
|1.7334
|cancelled
|2842556
|2005.12.22 15:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.73
|116.70
|115.10
|2005.12.27 01:01
|116.70
|0.00
|-18.03
|25.71
|2874840
|2005.12.26 13:28
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7324
|0.7267
|0.7424
|2005.12.27 16:45
|0.7267
|0.00
|2.25
|-570.00
|2881557
|2005.12.27 00:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7309
|1.7379
|1.7209
|2005.12.27 12:03
|1.7379
|0.00
|0.00
|-700.00
|2889315
|2005.12.30 04:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.62
|116.02
|2005.12.30 13:06
|117.62
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|2889319
|2005.12.28 17:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7253
|1.7189
|1.7029
|2005.12.28 19:04
|1.7189
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|2900509
|2005.12.30 05:24
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1883
|1.1816
|1.1983
|2005.12.30 13:30
|1.1816
|0.00
|0.00
|-670.00
|2900542
|2005.12.30 04:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3114
|1.3181
|1.3014
|2005.12.30 13:32
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|-508.15
|2909190
|2005.12.30 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7188
|1.7249
|1.7088
|2006.01.03 16:00
|1.7317
|cancelled
|2909215
|2005.12.30 03:41
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7345
|0.7496
|0.7656
|2006.01.10 05:32
|0.7496
|0.00
|20.25
|1 510.00
|2921301
|2006.01.03 02:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.54
|116.19
|114.59
|2006.01.04 10:21
|116.19
|0.00
|-6.02
|1 161.89
|2921312
|2006.01.03 02:59
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1866
|1.2084
|1.2244
|2006.01.05 08:47
|1.2084
|0.00
|-14.00
|2 180.00
|2921375
|2006.01.03 02:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3105
|1.2885
|1.2725
|2006.01.04 07:59
|1.2885
|0.00
|-4.46
|1 707.41
|2930066
|2006.01.02 23:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3167
|2006.01.02 23:46
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.04
|2942010
|2006.01.03 17:56
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1538
|1.1659
|1.1438
|2006.01.03 17:56
|1.1556
|cancelled
|2942011
|2006.01.03 17:56
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1659
|1.1603
|1.1759
|2006.01.04 17:14
|1.1512
|cancelled
|2943564
|2006.01.03 20:04
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7464
|1.7188
|1.7564
|2006.01.03 20:04
|1.7448
|cancelled
|2945944
|2006.01.04 00:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 00:39
|1.7484
|cancelled
|2946307
|2006.01.04 00:39
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7504
|1.7185
|1.7604
|2006.01.04 00:39
|1.7488
|cancelled
|2946313
|2006.01.04 00:39
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 03:08
|1.7503
|cancelled
|2948517
|2006.01.04 03:08
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7523
|1.7185
|1.7623
|2006.01.04 03:08
|1.7508
|cancelled
|2948520
|2006.01.04 03:08
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 13:37
|1.7589
|cancelled
|2955302
|2006.01.04 13:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2825
|1.2794
|1.2634
|2006.01.05 04:41
|1.2794
|0.00
|-13.51
|242.30
|2955752
|2006.01.04 13:37
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7609
|1.7185
|1.7709
|2006.01.04 13:37
|1.7592
|cancelled
|2955758
|2006.01.04 13:37
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 17:13
|1.7610
|cancelled
|2959549
|2006.01.04 17:13
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7630
|1.7185
|1.7730
|2006.01.04 17:13
|1.7615
|cancelled
|2959551
|2006.01.04 17:13
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 19:00
|1.7611
|cancelled
|2959585
|2006.01.04 17:14
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1491
|1.1667
|1.1391
|2006.01.04 17:14
|1.1507
|cancelled
|2959590
|2006.01.04 17:14
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1667
|1.1527
|1.1767
|2006.01.05 00:00
|1.1483
|cancelled
|2961083
|2006.01.04 19:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7631
|1.7185
|1.7731
|2006.01.04 19:00
|1.7616
|cancelled
|2961130
|2006.01.04 19:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.04 19:05
|1.7614
|cancelled
|2961344
|2006.01.04 19:05
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7634
|1.7185
|1.7734
|2006.01.04 19:05
|1.7616
|cancelled
|2961347
|2006.01.04 19:05
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7185
|1.7465
|1.7085
|2006.01.05 00:00
|1.7556
|cancelled
|2963257
|2006.01.06 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7589
|1.7668
|1.7828
|2006.01.09 09:21
|1.7668
|0.00
|2.25
|790.00
|2980503
|2006.01.06 08:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1650
|1.1690
|1.1850
|2006.01.09 16:32
|1.1690
|0.00
|0.64
|342.17
|3023107
|2006.01.11 17:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2745
|1.2834
|1.2645
|2006.01.12 15:02
|1.2834
|0.00
|-13.54
|-693.31
|3023112
|2006.01.12 00:39
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7680
|1.7739
|1.7899
|2006.01.16 07:38
|1.7739
|0.00
|4.50
|590.00
|3023120
|2006.01.17 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1614
|1.1742
|1.1902
|2006.01.19 15:37
|1.1742
|0.00
|2.57
|1 090.10
|3023126
|2006.01.11 15:11
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7540
|0.7479
|0.7640
|2006.01.18 05:16
|0.7479
|0.00
|15.75
|-610.00
|3023142
|2006.01.11 15:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2035
|1.2209
|2006.01.12 15:27
|1.2035
|0.00
|-10.50
|-740.00
|3049644
|2006.01.16 00:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2160
|1.2263
|1.2423
|2006.01.24 12:40
|1.2263
|0.00
|-28.00
|1 030.00
|3049653
|2006.01.16 00:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2731
|1.2870
|1.2631
|2006.01.19 09:35
|1.2870
|0.00
|-22.48
|-1 079.78
|3072711
|2006.01.23 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.91
|114.73
|113.13
|2006.01.23 17:08
|114.73
|0.00
|0.00
|156.89
|3111342
|2006.01.20 14:55
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7639
|1.7772
|1.7932
|2006.01.23 08:59
|1.7772
|0.00
|2.25
|1 330.00
|3111365
|2006.01.20 00:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1663
|1.1514
|1.1763
|2006.01.23 01:03
|1.1541
|cancelled
|3133988
|2006.01.23 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.45
|115.68
|113.45
|2006.01.25 15:51
|115.68
|0.00
|-12.20
|-1 063.09
|3157415
|2006.01.26 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.98
|116.29
|117.89
|2006.01.27 14:42
|116.29
|0.00
|2.58
|266.57
|3099903
|2006.01.20 00:03
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7494
|0.7503
|0.7663
|2006.01.27 19:29
|0.7503
|0.00
|15.75
|90.00
|
|0.00
|-159.82
|10 032.35
|Closed P/L:
|9 872.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 872.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|109 872.53
|Equity:
|109 872.53
|Free Margin:
|109 872.53