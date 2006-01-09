|Account: 141592
|Name: trmidswitchweek5
|Currency: USD
|2006 February 3, 19:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2677696
|2006.01.09 16:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2702602
|2006.01.12 00:31
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7679
|1.7739
|1.7899
|2006.01.16 07:36
|1.7739
|0.00
|0.42
|420.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2702616
|2006.01.11 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2033
|1.2209
|2006.01.12 15:27
|1.2033
|0.00
|-21.30
|-760.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2752158
|2006.01.16 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2170
|1.2264
|1.2424
|2006.01.24 10:07
|1.2264
|0.00
|-56.80
|940.00
|
|
|[sl]
|2793885
|2006.01.23 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.88
|114.75
|113.15
|2006.01.23 17:08
|114.75
|0.00
|0.00
|113.29
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2859741
|2006.01.20 14:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7638
|1.7772
|1.7932
|2006.01.23 08:59
|1.7772
|0.00
|0.21
|938.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2900753
|2006.01.23 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.44
|115.68
|113.44
|2006.01.25 15:51
|115.68
|0.00
|-25.02
|-1 071.83
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2946956
|2006.01.26 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.97
|116.30
|117.90
|2006.01.27 14:42
|116.30
|0.00
|10.81
|283.77
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|2990322
|2006.01.30 09:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2028
|1.1868
|2006.02.03 17:34
|1.2028
|0.00
|35.40
|550.00
|
|
|Sell Entry Order placed at [sl]
|2990361
|2006.01.31 08:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7716
|1.7802
|1.7962
|2006.01.31 20:22
|1.7802
|0.00
|0.00
|602.00
|
|
|Buy Entry Order placed at 1[sl]
|3067999
|2006.02.02 09:51
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7715
|1.7814
|1.7615
|2006.02.03 07:44
|1.7793
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|-56.28
|2 015.23
|Closed P/L:
|1 958.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 958.95
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 958.95
|Equity:
|11 958.95
|Free Margin:
|11 958.95