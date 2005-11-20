Interbank FX, LLC
A/C No: 210017Name: Goldwarrior2005 November 23, 02:34 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
1730723 2005/11/20 23:52balancedeposit10000.00
1732493 2005/11/21 02:14buy1.00gbpusd1.71621.61621.7312 2005/11/21 07:331.71920.000.00300.00
1731781 2005/11/21 00:44sell1.00usdjpy119.30129.30117.80 2005/11/21 08:40118.930.000.00311.11
1743908 2005/11/21 14:44sell1.00eurusd1.18251.28251.1675 2005/11/21 15:081.17940.000.00310.00
1733077 2005/11/21 04:45buy1.00usdchf1.31501.21501.3300 2005/11/21 16:161.31920.000.00318.37
1756502 2005/11/22 07:14sell1.00gbpusd1.71661.81661.7016 2005/11/22 08:391.71350.000.00310.00
1754993 2005/11/22 00:29buy1.00usdchf1.31921.21921.3342 2005/11/22 09:361.32320.000.00302.30
1765110 2005/11/22 15:30sell1.00usdchf1.32261.42261.3076 2005/11/22 17:031.31860.000.00303.35
1764777 2005/11/22 15:14buy1.00eurusd1.17181.07181.1868 2005/11/22 17:041.17510.000.00330.00
 0.000.002485.13
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:2485.13
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
1754762 2005/11/21 23:59sell1.00usdjpy119.10129.10117.60  118.870.000.00193.49
1772445 2005/11/22 19:29sell1.00gbpusd1.72151.82141.7064  1.72200.000.00-50.00
 0.000.00143.49
 Floating P/L:143.49
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:2485.13 Floating P/L:143.49
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:12485.13 Equity:12628.62
Margin Requirement:2000.00 Available Margin:10628.62