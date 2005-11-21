Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 641547Name: goldwarrior2005 November 23, 02:35 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7547041 2005/11/21 00:20balancedeposit10000.00
7547249 2005/11/21 03:14sell1.00usdjpy119.28129.28117.78 2005/11/21 09:41118.920.000.00302.72
7547388 2005/11/21 05:44sell1.00eurusd1.17781.27781.1628 2005/11/21 16:591.17470.000.00310.00
7551476 2005/11/22 01:30buy1.00usdchf1.31951.21951.3345 2005/11/22 10:391.32360.000.00309.76
7552552 2005/11/22 10:44buy1.00eurusd1.16951.06951.1845 2005/11/22 16:451.17250.000.00300.00
7553652 2005/11/22 16:14sell1.00usdchf1.32171.42141.3064 2005/11/22 18:051.31760.000.00311.17
7551322 2005/11/21 23:14buy1.00gbpusd1.71651.61651.7315 2005/11/22 20:111.72070.001.05294.00
 0.001.051827.65
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:1828.70
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
7550680 2005/11/21 18:15sell1.00usdjpy119.03129.03117.53  118.880.00-6.29126.18
7554824 2005/11/22 20:29sell1.00gbpusd1.72121.82121.7062  1.72180.000.00-42.00
 0.00-6.2984.18
 Floating P/L:77.89
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:1828.70 Floating P/L:77.89
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:11828.70 Equity:11906.59
Margin Requirement:2204.84 Available Margin:9701.75