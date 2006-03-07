MIG Investments SA

Account: 8898 Name: jean-François 10000 Currency: USD 2006 March 7, 15:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3162192006.03.07 09:40balanceDeposit10 000.00
3163182006.03.07 09:43buy2.00usdjpy117.91117.40117.962006.03.07 13:04117.960.000.000.0084.77
  [tp]
3163212006.03.07 09:43sell2.00eurjpy140.77141.30140.672006.03.07 09:55140.670.000.000.00169.73
  [tp]
3163262006.03.07 09:43sell2.00audusd0.73780.74300.73732006.03.07 10:310.73730.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3163272006.03.07 09:44sell2.00eurusd1.19401.19911.19332006.03.07 10:161.19330.000.000.00140.00
  [tp]
3163372006.03.07 09:44sell2.00gbpusd1.74111.74651.74022006.03.07 10:161.74020.000.000.00180.00
  [tp]
3168522006.03.07 10:05buy2.00usdjpy117.74117.22117.842006.03.07 10:06117.710.000.000.00-50.97
3169412006.03.07 10:07sell2.00eurjpy140.52141.04140.472006.03.07 11:36140.470.000.000.0084.84
  [tp]
3172662006.03.07 10:18sell2.00eurusd1.19301.19821.19272006.03.07 10:191.19270.000.000.0060.00
  [tp]
3172732006.03.07 10:18sell2.00gbpusd1.73981.74511.73952006.03.07 10:191.73950.000.000.0060.00
  [tp]
3173262006.03.07 10:19sell2.00gbpusd1.73920.00001.73872006.03.07 10:301.73870.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3173662006.03.07 10:20sell2.00eurusd1.19251.19771.19202006.03.07 10:311.19200.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3174122006.03.07 10:21buy2.00usdjpy117.82117.30117.872006.03.07 10:30117.870.000.000.0084.84
  [tp]
3174332006.03.07 10:22sell2.00gbpusd1.73991.74521.73952006.03.07 10:271.73950.000.000.0080.00
  [tp]
3177372006.03.07 10:30sell2.00gbpusd1.73891.74421.73862006.03.07 10:511.73860.000.000.0060.00
  [tp]
3179452006.03.07 10:36sell2.00audusd0.73740.74260.73692006.03.07 11:260.73690.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3179512006.03.07 10:36sell2.00eurusd1.19231.19751.19182006.03.07 11:351.19180.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3179642006.03.07 10:37sell2.00gbpusd1.73961.74491.73922006.03.07 10:471.73920.000.000.0080.00
  [tp]
3180722006.03.07 10:40buy2.00usdcad1.14311.13771.14342006.03.07 11:161.14340.000.000.0052.48
  [tp]
3183952006.03.07 10:56sell2.00gbpusd1.73921.74441.73872006.03.07 11:081.73870.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3188752006.03.07 11:16sell2.00gbpusd1.73831.74351.73782006.03.07 11:271.73780.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3188972006.03.07 11:17buy2.00usdcad1.14391.13861.14432006.03.07 11:291.14430.000.000.0069.91
  [tp]
3189342006.03.07 11:18buy2.00usdjpy117.83117.31117.882006.03.07 11:36117.880.000.000.0084.83
  [tp]
3191562006.03.07 11:30sell2.00audusd0.73670.74200.73622006.03.07 11:360.73620.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3191612006.03.07 11:30sell2.00gbpusd1.73781.74311.73742006.03.07 11:331.73740.000.000.0080.00
  [tp]
3191752006.03.07 11:31buy2.00usdcad1.14451.13931.14502006.03.07 14:051.14500.000.000.0087.32
  [tp]
3192332006.03.07 11:33sell2.00gbpusd1.73671.74201.73632006.03.07 11:341.73630.000.000.0080.00
  [tp]
3192832006.03.07 11:34sell2.00gbpusd1.73621.74161.73592006.03.07 11:361.73590.000.000.0060.00
  [tp]
3193422006.03.07 11:36sell2.00gbpusd1.73511.73811.73462006.03.07 15:021.73460.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3193962006.03.07 11:37sell2.00eurjpy140.32140.62140.282006.03.07 14:20140.280.000.000.0067.84
  [tp]
3194072006.03.07 11:37sell2.00eurusd1.19061.19581.19012006.03.07 12:561.19010.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3194182006.03.07 11:38sell2.00audusd0.73570.74100.73532006.03.07 13:080.73530.000.000.0080.00
  [tp]
3194322006.03.07 11:38sell2.00gbpusd1.73581.73881.73512006.03.07 14:191.73510.000.000.00140.00
  [tp]
3196212006.03.07 11:46buy2.00usdjpy117.86117.35117.922006.03.07 12:46117.920.000.000.00101.76
  [tp]
3208632006.03.07 13:02sell2.00eurusd1.19041.19341.18992006.03.07 14:201.18990.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3210502006.03.07 13:18sell2.00gbpusd1.73661.73981.73612006.03.07 13:221.73610.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
3211622006.03.07 13:28buy2.00usdjpy117.85117.55117.902006.03.07 14:19117.900.000.000.0084.82
  [tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3 222.17
Closed P/L: 3 222.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3209472006.03.07 13:10sell2.00audusd0.73510.73810.7346 0.73570.000.000.00-120.00
3209772006.03.07 13:13buy2.00usdjpy117.96117.66118.01 117.810.000.000.00-254.65
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -374.65
 Floating P/L: -374.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 222.17 Floating P/L: -374.65 Margin: 1 735.10
Balance: 13 222.17 Equity: 12 847.52 Free Margin: 11 112.42