|Account: 8898
|Name: jean-François 10000
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 7, 15:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|316219
|2006.03.07 09:40
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|316318
|2006.03.07 09:43
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.91
|117.40
|117.96
|2006.03.07 13:04
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.77
|[tp]
|316321
|2006.03.07 09:43
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|140.77
|141.30
|140.67
|2006.03.07 09:55
|140.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.73
|[tp]
|316326
|2006.03.07 09:43
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7378
|0.7430
|0.7373
|2006.03.07 10:31
|0.7373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|316327
|2006.03.07 09:44
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1940
|1.1991
|1.1933
|2006.03.07 10:16
|1.1933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|[tp]
|316337
|2006.03.07 09:44
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7465
|1.7402
|2006.03.07 10:16
|1.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|[tp]
|316852
|2006.03.07 10:05
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.74
|117.22
|117.84
|2006.03.07 10:06
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.97
|316941
|2006.03.07 10:07
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|140.52
|141.04
|140.47
|2006.03.07 11:36
|140.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.84
|[tp]
|317266
|2006.03.07 10:18
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1930
|1.1982
|1.1927
|2006.03.07 10:19
|1.1927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|[tp]
|317273
|2006.03.07 10:18
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7398
|1.7451
|1.7395
|2006.03.07 10:19
|1.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|[tp]
|317326
|2006.03.07 10:19
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|0.0000
|1.7387
|2006.03.07 10:30
|1.7387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|317366
|2006.03.07 10:20
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1925
|1.1977
|1.1920
|2006.03.07 10:31
|1.1920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|317412
|2006.03.07 10:21
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.30
|117.87
|2006.03.07 10:30
|117.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.84
|[tp]
|317433
|2006.03.07 10:22
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7452
|1.7395
|2006.03.07 10:27
|1.7395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|[tp]
|317737
|2006.03.07 10:30
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7389
|1.7442
|1.7386
|2006.03.07 10:51
|1.7386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|[tp]
|317945
|2006.03.07 10:36
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7374
|0.7426
|0.7369
|2006.03.07 11:26
|0.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|317951
|2006.03.07 10:36
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1923
|1.1975
|1.1918
|2006.03.07 11:35
|1.1918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|317964
|2006.03.07 10:37
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7396
|1.7449
|1.7392
|2006.03.07 10:47
|1.7392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|[tp]
|318072
|2006.03.07 10:40
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.1431
|1.1377
|1.1434
|2006.03.07 11:16
|1.1434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.48
|[tp]
|318395
|2006.03.07 10:56
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7392
|1.7444
|1.7387
|2006.03.07 11:08
|1.7387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|318875
|2006.03.07 11:16
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7383
|1.7435
|1.7378
|2006.03.07 11:27
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|318897
|2006.03.07 11:17
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.1439
|1.1386
|1.1443
|2006.03.07 11:29
|1.1443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.91
|[tp]
|318934
|2006.03.07 11:18
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.83
|117.31
|117.88
|2006.03.07 11:36
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.83
|[tp]
|319156
|2006.03.07 11:30
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7367
|0.7420
|0.7362
|2006.03.07 11:36
|0.7362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|319161
|2006.03.07 11:30
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7431
|1.7374
|2006.03.07 11:33
|1.7374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|[tp]
|319175
|2006.03.07 11:31
|buy
|2.00
|usdcad
|1.1445
|1.1393
|1.1450
|2006.03.07 14:05
|1.1450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.32
|[tp]
|319233
|2006.03.07 11:33
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7367
|1.7420
|1.7363
|2006.03.07 11:34
|1.7363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|[tp]
|319283
|2006.03.07 11:34
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7362
|1.7416
|1.7359
|2006.03.07 11:36
|1.7359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|[tp]
|319342
|2006.03.07 11:36
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7351
|1.7381
|1.7346
|2006.03.07 15:02
|1.7346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|319396
|2006.03.07 11:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurjpy
|140.32
|140.62
|140.28
|2006.03.07 14:20
|140.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.84
|[tp]
|319407
|2006.03.07 11:37
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1906
|1.1958
|1.1901
|2006.03.07 12:56
|1.1901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|319418
|2006.03.07 11:38
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7357
|0.7410
|0.7353
|2006.03.07 13:08
|0.7353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|[tp]
|319432
|2006.03.07 11:38
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7358
|1.7388
|1.7351
|2006.03.07 14:19
|1.7351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|[tp]
|319621
|2006.03.07 11:46
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.86
|117.35
|117.92
|2006.03.07 12:46
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.76
|[tp]
|320863
|2006.03.07 13:02
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.1904
|1.1934
|1.1899
|2006.03.07 14:20
|1.1899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|321050
|2006.03.07 13:18
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.7398
|1.7361
|2006.03.07 13:22
|1.7361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|[tp]
|321162
|2006.03.07 13:28
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.85
|117.55
|117.90
|2006.03.07 14:19
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.82
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 222.17
|Closed P/L:
|3 222.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|320947
|2006.03.07 13:10
|sell
|2.00
|audusd
|0.7351
|0.7381
|0.7346
|0.7357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|320977
|2006.03.07 13:13
|buy
|2.00
|usdjpy
|117.96
|117.66
|118.01
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-374.65
|Floating P/L:
|-374.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 222.17
|Floating P/L:
|-374.65
|Margin:
|1 735.10
|Balance:
|13 222.17
|Equity:
|12 847.52
|Free Margin:
|11 112.42