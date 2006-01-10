|Account: 242539
|Name: SilverWarrior01 15min
|Currency: USD
|2006 January 12, 22:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3581336
|2006.01.10 02:22
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3589167
|2006.01.10 07:38
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7630
|1.6630
|1.7690
|2006.01.10 10:11
|1.7690
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3589603
|2006.01.10 07:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|137.91
|127.91
|138.51
|2006.01.11 06:07
|138.51
|0.00
|0.69
|52.24
|3591388
|2006.01.10 08:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7664
|1.6665
|1.7685
|2006.01.10 10:11
|1.7685
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3595541
|2006.01.10 10:09
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|138.28
|128.30
|138.50
|2006.01.11 06:06
|138.50
|0.00
|0.69
|19.16
|3619480
|2006.01.11 01:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7608
|1.6606
|1.7666
|2006.01.11 17:18
|1.7666
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|3635984
|2006.01.11 11:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|137.98
|127.97
|138.57
|2006.01.11 22:19
|138.57
|0.00
|2.07
|51.63
|3643717
|2006.01.11 14:10
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|138.36
|128.37
|138.57
|2006.01.11 22:19
|138.57
|0.00
|2.07
|18.38
|3646718
|2006.01.11 14:50
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2778
|1.1779
|1.2839
|2006.01.12 14:06
|1.2839
|0.00
|2.47
|47.51
|3691186
|2006.01.12 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.2823
|1.1821
|1.2841
|2006.01.12 14:06
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|14.02
|0.00
|7.99
|341.94
|Closed P/L:
|349.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3687292
|2006.01.12 13:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|137.63
|127.62
|138.22
|137.67
|0.00
|0.69
|3.50
|3691019
|2006.01.12 14:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2080
|1.1080
|1.2140
|1.2032
|0.00
|-0.60
|-48.00
|3631399
|2006.01.11 09:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7555
|1.8555
|1.7495
|1.7604
|0.00
|-1.72
|-49.00
|3691108
|2006.01.12 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7660
|1.6662
|1.7722
|1.7600
|0.00
|0.33
|-60.00
|3591644
|2006.01.10 08:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|114.33
|104.33
|114.93
|114.42
|0.00
|5.15
|7.87
|3622838
|2006.01.11 05:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|114.70
|104.71
|114.91
|114.42
|0.00
|4.12
|-24.47
|3694656
|2006.01.12 14:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2023
|1.3024
|1.1964
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.53
|-11.00
|0.00
|8.50
|-181.10
|Floating P/L:
|-172.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|349.93
|Floating P/L:
|-172.60
|Margin:
|250.00
|Balance:
|10 349.93
|Equity:
|10 177.33
|Free Margin:
|9 927.33