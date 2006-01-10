Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 242539 Name: SilverWarrior01 15min Currency: USD 2006 January 12, 22:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35813362006.01.10 02:22balanceDeposit10 000.00
35891672006.01.10 07:38buy1.00gbpusdm1.76301.66301.76902006.01.10 10:111.76900.000.0060.00
35896032006.01.10 07:46buy1.00eurjpym137.91127.91138.512006.01.11 06:07138.510.000.6952.24
35913882006.01.10 08:10buy1.00gbpusdm1.76641.66651.76852006.01.10 10:111.76850.000.0021.00
35955412006.01.10 10:09buy1.00eurjpym138.28128.30138.502006.01.11 06:06138.500.000.6919.16
36194802006.01.11 01:45buy1.00gbpusdm1.76081.66061.76662006.01.11 17:181.76660.000.0058.00
36359842006.01.11 11:30buy1.00eurjpym137.98127.97138.572006.01.11 22:19138.570.002.0751.63
36437172006.01.11 14:10buy1.00eurjpym138.36128.37138.572006.01.11 22:19138.570.002.0718.38
36467182006.01.11 14:50buy1.00usdchfm1.27781.17791.28392006.01.12 14:061.28390.002.4747.51
36911862006.01.12 14:01buy1.00usdchfm1.28231.18211.28412006.01.12 14:061.28410.000.0014.02
  0.00 7.99 341.94
Closed P/L: 349.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36872922006.01.12 13:18buy1.00eurjpym137.63127.62138.22 137.670.000.693.50
36910192006.01.12 14:00buy1.00eurusdm1.20801.10801.2140 1.20320.00-0.60-48.00
36313992006.01.11 09:32sell1.00gbpusdm1.75551.85551.7495 1.76040.00-1.72-49.00
36911082006.01.12 14:01buy1.00gbpusdm1.76601.66621.7722 1.76000.000.33-60.00
35916442006.01.10 08:15buy1.00usdjpym114.33104.33114.93 114.420.005.157.87
36228382006.01.11 05:24buy1.00usdjpym114.70104.71114.91 114.420.004.12-24.47
36946562006.01.12 14:28sell1.00eurusdm1.20231.30241.1964 1.20340.000.53-11.00
  0.00 8.50 -181.10
 Floating P/L: -172.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 349.93 Floating P/L: -172.60 Margin: 250.00
Balance: 10 349.93 Equity: 10 177.33 Free Margin: 9 927.33