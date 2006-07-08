Gimex Group

Account: 31543 Name: PivotEMA3RLHv4 Currency: USD 2006 August 3, 05:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13265152006.07.08 23:08balanceDeposit5 000.00
13277382006.07.10 04:21sell1.00eurusd1.27861.27571.24362006.07.11 11:031.27570.000.005.50290.00
13302522006.07.10 12:51buy1.00usdchf1.22721.22801.26222006.07.11 09:501.22800.000.009.6765.15
13430402006.07.12 13:19sell1.00eurusd1.27201.25491.23702006.07.18 12:401.25490.000.0033.001 710.00
13446452006.07.12 16:03sell1.00gbpusd1.83331.83831.79832006.07.13 09:141.83830.000.00-6.30-350.00
13446702006.07.12 16:04buy1.00usdchf1.23641.23141.27142006.07.13 09:011.23140.000.0028.92-406.04
13509122006.07.13 12:04sell1.00usdchf1.23101.23601.19602006.07.14 13:351.23310.000.00-11.22-170.30
13540532006.07.13 17:28buy1.00gbpusd1.84101.83601.87602006.07.14 08:241.83600.000.000.21-350.00
13558232006.07.14 02:57buy1.00usdjpy115.57115.63119.072006.07.14 06:19115.630.000.000.0051.90
13612522006.07.14 13:35buy1.00usdchf1.23311.24531.26812006.07.18 12:401.24530.000.0019.17979.76
13621752006.07.14 15:01sell1.00gbpusd1.83841.82321.80372006.07.18 09:451.82320.000.00-4.201 064.00
13804632006.07.18 16:23buy1.00gbpusd1.82731.82231.86232006.07.19 07:141.82490.000.000.21-168.00
13909672006.07.19 07:14sell1.00gbpusd1.82491.82991.78992006.07.19 11:161.82990.000.000.00-350.00
13936852006.07.19 12:23buy1.00gbpusd1.82821.82321.86322006.07.19 14:541.82320.000.000.00-350.00
13973952006.07.19 15:44buy1.00gbpusd1.82771.84701.86272006.07.21 02:091.84700.000.000.841 351.00
14083972006.07.19 20:14sell1.00usdjpy116.83116.35113.332006.07.21 17:27116.350.000.00-50.30412.55
14085462006.07.19 20:51sell1.00usdchf1.24661.24101.21162006.07.24 02:491.24100.000.00-55.42451.25
14088052006.07.19 22:46buy1.00eurusd1.25931.26561.29432006.07.24 03:221.26560.000.00-35.50630.00
14286922006.07.24 04:14sell1.00eurusd1.26571.26561.23072006.07.25 07:261.26560.000.005.5010.00
14289372006.07.24 06:16buy1.00usdjpy116.56116.89120.032006.07.26 08:54116.890.000.0022.42282.32
14290572006.07.24 07:32buy1.00usdchf1.24201.24351.27702006.07.25 08:011.24350.000.009.56120.63
14304302006.07.24 09:25sell1.00gbpusd1.84841.85371.81372006.07.24 11:281.85370.000.000.00-371.00
14312702006.07.24 11:28sell1.00gbpusd1.85331.84981.81832006.07.25 07:191.84980.000.00-2.10245.00
14451182006.07.25 21:22sell1.00eurusd1.25841.26341.22342006.07.26 18:011.26340.000.005.50-500.00
14521832006.07.26 20:08sell1.00usdchf1.24391.23621.20892006.07.27 16:531.23620.000.00-33.37622.88
14522062006.07.26 20:08buy1.00eurusd1.26801.27191.30302006.07.27 17:061.27190.000.00-21.30390.00
14522142006.07.26 20:08buy1.00gbpusd1.85261.85881.88762006.07.27 14:301.85880.000.000.63434.00
14673632006.07.28 16:22sell1.00usdchf1.23181.23681.19682006.08.01 04:301.23280.000.00-22.43-81.12
14799322006.08.01 01:17buy1.00usdjpy114.63114.88118.132006.08.01 18:06114.880.000.000.00217.62
14804392006.08.01 04:30buy1.00usdchf1.23281.22781.26782006.08.01 18:161.22780.000.000.00-407.23
14804832006.08.01 04:50sell1.00gbpusd1.86541.87041.83042006.08.01 17:251.87040.000.000.00-350.00
14806402006.08.01 06:52sell1.00eurusd1.27361.27861.23862006.08.01 18:041.27860.000.000.00-500.00
14858522006.08.01 17:53buy1.00gbpusd1.87081.87381.90582006.08.02 11:191.87380.000.000.21210.00
14873662006.08.01 21:42buy1.00eurusd1.28281.27781.31782006.08.02 18:251.27780.000.00-7.10-500.00
14947822006.08.03 02:23sell1.00eurusd1.27671.28171.24172006.08.03 05:151.27580.000.000.0090.00
14948432006.08.03 02:23buy1.00usdchf1.23311.22811.26812006.08.03 05:151.23380.000.000.0056.74
14949692006.08.03 02:37buy1.00usdjpy114.80114.30118.302006.08.03 05:15114.700.000.000.00-87.18
14951012006.08.03 02:50buy1.00gbpusd1.87771.87271.91272006.08.03 05:151.87620.000.000.00-105.00
  0.00 0.00 -107.90 4 638.93
Closed P/L: 4 531.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 531.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 531.03 Equity: 9 531.03 Free Margin: 9 531.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 589.11 Gross Loss: 5 058.08 Total Net Profit: 4 531.03
Profit Factor: 1.90 Expected Payoff: 122.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 842.51 Maximal Drawdown: 1 485.49 (13.48%) Relative Drawdown: 22.58% (1 212.83)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 17 (52.94%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (56.76%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (43.24%)
Largest profit trade: 1 743.00 loss trade: -507.10
Average profit trade: 456.62 loss trade: -316.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (2 704.42) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-953.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 801.73 (3) consecutive loss (count): -953.55 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2