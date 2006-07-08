|Account: 31543
|Name: PivotEMA3RLHv4
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 3, 05:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1326515
|2006.07.08 23:08
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1327738
|2006.07.10 04:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2786
|1.2757
|1.2436
|2006.07.11 11:03
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|290.00
|1330252
|2006.07.10 12:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2272
|1.2280
|1.2622
|2006.07.11 09:50
|1.2280
|0.00
|0.00
|9.67
|65.15
|1343040
|2006.07.12 13:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2720
|1.2549
|1.2370
|2006.07.18 12:40
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|1 710.00
|1344645
|2006.07.12 16:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8333
|1.8383
|1.7983
|2006.07.13 09:14
|1.8383
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|-350.00
|1344670
|2006.07.12 16:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2314
|1.2714
|2006.07.13 09:01
|1.2314
|0.00
|0.00
|28.92
|-406.04
|1350912
|2006.07.13 12:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2310
|1.2360
|1.1960
|2006.07.14 13:35
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.22
|-170.30
|1354053
|2006.07.13 17:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8410
|1.8360
|1.8760
|2006.07.14 08:24
|1.8360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-350.00
|1355823
|2006.07.14 02:57
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.57
|115.63
|119.07
|2006.07.14 06:19
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.90
|1361252
|2006.07.14 13:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2331
|1.2453
|1.2681
|2006.07.18 12:40
|1.2453
|0.00
|0.00
|19.17
|979.76
|1362175
|2006.07.14 15:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8384
|1.8232
|1.8037
|2006.07.18 09:45
|1.8232
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|1 064.00
|1380463
|2006.07.18 16:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8273
|1.8223
|1.8623
|2006.07.19 07:14
|1.8249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-168.00
|1390967
|2006.07.19 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8249
|1.8299
|1.7899
|2006.07.19 11:16
|1.8299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|1393685
|2006.07.19 12:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8282
|1.8232
|1.8632
|2006.07.19 14:54
|1.8232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|1397395
|2006.07.19 15:44
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8277
|1.8470
|1.8627
|2006.07.21 02:09
|1.8470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|1 351.00
|1408397
|2006.07.19 20:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.83
|116.35
|113.33
|2006.07.21 17:27
|116.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.30
|412.55
|1408546
|2006.07.19 20:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2466
|1.2410
|1.2116
|2006.07.24 02:49
|1.2410
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.42
|451.25
|1408805
|2006.07.19 22:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2593
|1.2656
|1.2943
|2006.07.24 03:22
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.50
|630.00
|1428692
|2006.07.24 04:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2657
|1.2656
|1.2307
|2006.07.25 07:26
|1.2656
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|10.00
|1428937
|2006.07.24 06:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.56
|116.89
|120.03
|2006.07.26 08:54
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|22.42
|282.32
|1429057
|2006.07.24 07:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2420
|1.2435
|1.2770
|2006.07.25 08:01
|1.2435
|0.00
|0.00
|9.56
|120.63
|1430430
|2006.07.24 09:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8484
|1.8537
|1.8137
|2006.07.24 11:28
|1.8537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-371.00
|1431270
|2006.07.24 11:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8533
|1.8498
|1.8183
|2006.07.25 07:19
|1.8498
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|245.00
|1445118
|2006.07.25 21:22
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2584
|1.2634
|1.2234
|2006.07.26 18:01
|1.2634
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|-500.00
|1452183
|2006.07.26 20:08
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2439
|1.2362
|1.2089
|2006.07.27 16:53
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.37
|622.88
|1452206
|2006.07.26 20:08
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2680
|1.2719
|1.3030
|2006.07.27 17:06
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|390.00
|1452214
|2006.07.26 20:08
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8526
|1.8588
|1.8876
|2006.07.27 14:30
|1.8588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|434.00
|1467363
|2006.07.28 16:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2318
|1.2368
|1.1968
|2006.08.01 04:30
|1.2328
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.43
|-81.12
|1479932
|2006.08.01 01:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.63
|114.88
|118.13
|2006.08.01 18:06
|114.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.62
|1480439
|2006.08.01 04:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2328
|1.2278
|1.2678
|2006.08.01 18:16
|1.2278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-407.23
|1480483
|2006.08.01 04:50
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8654
|1.8704
|1.8304
|2006.08.01 17:25
|1.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|1480640
|2006.08.01 06:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2736
|1.2786
|1.2386
|2006.08.01 18:04
|1.2786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|1485852
|2006.08.01 17:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|1.8738
|1.9058
|2006.08.02 11:19
|1.8738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|210.00
|1487366
|2006.08.01 21:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2828
|1.2778
|1.3178
|2006.08.02 18:25
|1.2778
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.10
|-500.00
|1494782
|2006.08.03 02:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2767
|1.2817
|1.2417
|2006.08.03 05:15
|1.2758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1494843
|2006.08.03 02:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2331
|1.2281
|1.2681
|2006.08.03 05:15
|1.2338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.74
|1494969
|2006.08.03 02:37
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.80
|114.30
|118.30
|2006.08.03 05:15
|114.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-87.18
|1495101
|2006.08.03 02:50
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8777
|1.8727
|1.9127
|2006.08.03 05:15
|1.8762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.90
|4 638.93
|Closed P/L:
|4 531.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 531.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 531.03
|Equity:
|9 531.03
|Free Margin:
|9 531.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 589.11
|Gross Loss:
|5 058.08
|Total Net Profit:
|4 531.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.90
|Expected Payoff:
|122.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|842.51
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 485.49 (13.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.58% (1 212.83)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (52.94%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (60.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|21 (56.76%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (43.24%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 743.00
|loss trade:
|-507.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|456.62
|loss trade:
|-316.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (2 704.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-953.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 801.73 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-953.55 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2