Gimex Group

Account: 33990 Name: PivotEMA3RLHv4 Currency: USD 2006 August 11, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15108692006.08.06 22:28balanceDeposit5 000.00
15133912006.08.07 12:22buy1.00usdjpy114.91115.24118.412006.08.09 08:13115.240.000.0022.73286.36
15198532006.08.08 16:59buy1.00gbpusd1.90711.90961.94212006.08.08 20:231.90960.000.000.00175.00
15271182006.08.09 12:34buy1.00eurusd1.28891.28391.32392006.08.10 14:321.28390.000.00-21.30-500.00
15358152006.08.10 13:36sell1.00gbpusd1.90351.89211.86852006.08.10 19:581.89210.000.000.00798.00
15376712006.08.10 16:35buy1.00usdchf1.23681.23711.27182006.08.11 15:461.23710.000.009.6524.25
15397412006.08.10 20:46sell1.00eurusd1.27891.27681.24392006.08.11 16:171.27680.000.005.50210.00
  0.00 0.00 16.58 993.61
Closed P/L: 1 010.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 010.19 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 6 010.19 Equity: 6 010.19 Free Margin: 6 010.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 531.49 Gross Loss: 521.30 Total Net Profit: 1 010.19
Profit Factor: 2.94 Expected Payoff: 168.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 37.21 Maximal Drawdown: 521.30 (9.51%) Relative Drawdown: 9.51% (521.30)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 798.00 loss trade: -521.30
Average profit trade: 306.30 loss trade: -521.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 047.40) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-521.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 047.40 (3) consecutive loss (count): -521.30 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1