|Account: 33990
|Name: PivotEMA3RLHv4
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 11, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1510869
|2006.08.06 22:28
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1513391
|2006.08.07 12:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.91
|115.24
|118.41
|2006.08.09 08:13
|115.24
|0.00
|0.00
|22.73
|286.36
|1519853
|2006.08.08 16:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9071
|1.9096
|1.9421
|2006.08.08 20:23
|1.9096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|175.00
|1527118
|2006.08.09 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2889
|1.2839
|1.3239
|2006.08.10 14:32
|1.2839
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.30
|-500.00
|1535815
|2006.08.10 13:36
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9035
|1.8921
|1.8685
|2006.08.10 19:58
|1.8921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|798.00
|1537671
|2006.08.10 16:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2368
|1.2371
|1.2718
|2006.08.11 15:46
|1.2371
|0.00
|0.00
|9.65
|24.25
|1539741
|2006.08.10 20:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2768
|1.2439
|2006.08.11 16:17
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.58
|993.61
|Closed P/L:
|1 010.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 010.19
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 010.19
|Equity:
|6 010.19
|Free Margin:
|6 010.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 531.49
|Gross Loss:
|521.30
|Total Net Profit:
|1 010.19
|Profit Factor:
|2.94
|Expected Payoff:
|168.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|37.21
|Maximal Drawdown:
|521.30 (9.51%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.51% (521.30)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|798.00
|loss trade:
|-521.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|306.30
|loss trade:
|-521.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 047.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-521.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 047.40 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-521.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1