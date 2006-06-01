|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=40; takeprofit=30; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
|Bars in test
|14345
|Ticks modelled
|40144
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|-543.93
|Gross profit
|455.22
|Gross loss
|-999.15
|Profit factor
|0.46
|Expected payoff
|-67.99
|Absolute drawdown
|604.45
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|680.14 (13.4%)
|Total trades
|8
|Short positions (won %)
|2 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|152.44
|loss trade
|-227.09
|Average
|profit trade
|151.74
|loss trade
|-199.83
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (302.78)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-680.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|302.78 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-680.14 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 04:42
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.2790
|1.2748
|1.2818
|2
|2006.06.01 14:10
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|1.2748
|1.2748
|1.2818
|-227.09
|4772.91
|3
|2006.06.02 13:43
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.2817
|1.2775
|1.2845
|4
|2006.06.02 15:30
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2845
|1.2775
|1.2845
|151.39
|4924.30
|5
|2006.06.02 15:31
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.2881
|1.2839
|1.2909
|6
|2006.06.02 15:43
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2909
|1.2839
|1.2909
|151.39
|5075.69
|7
|2006.06.02 16:05
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.2922
|1.2964
|1.2894
|8
|2006.06.05 10:27
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.2964
|1.2964
|1.2894
|-225.96
|4849.73
|9
|2006.06.05 10:43
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.2964
|1.2922
|1.2992
|10
|2006.06.05 21:43
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|1.2922
|1.2922
|1.2992
|-227.09
|4622.64
|11
|2006.06.06 15:13
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2857
|1.2815
|1.2885
|12
|2006.06.06 17:47
|s/l
|6
|1.00
|1.2815
|1.2815
|1.2885
|-227.09
|4395.55
|13
|2006.06.06 19:10
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2828
|1.2870
|1.2800
|14
|2006.06.07 09:30
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.2800
|1.2870
|1.2800
|152.44
|4547.99
|15
|2006.06.09 17:41
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2656
|1.2614
|1.2684
|16
|2006.06.09 22:59
|close at stop
|8
|1.00
|1.2639
|1.2614
|1.2684
|-91.92
|4456.07