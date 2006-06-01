Strategy Tester Report
Profit Generator

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=40; takeprofit=30; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
Bars in test14345Ticks modelled40144Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit-543.93Gross profit455.22Gross loss-999.15
Profit factor0.46Expected payoff-67.99
Absolute drawdown604.45Maximal drawdown (%)680.14 (13.4%)
Total trades8Short positions (won %)2 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (33.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (37.50%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (62.50%)
Largestprofit trade152.44loss trade-227.09
Averageprofit trade151.74loss trade-199.83
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (302.78)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-680.14)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)302.78 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-680.14 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.01 04:42buy11.001.27901.27481.2818
22006.06.01 14:10s/l11.001.27481.27481.2818-227.094772.91
32006.06.02 13:43buy21.001.28171.27751.2845
42006.06.02 15:30t/p21.001.28451.27751.2845151.394924.30
52006.06.02 15:31buy31.001.28811.28391.2909
62006.06.02 15:43t/p31.001.29091.28391.2909151.395075.69
72006.06.02 16:05sell41.001.29221.29641.2894
82006.06.05 10:27s/l41.001.29641.29641.2894-225.964849.73
92006.06.05 10:43buy51.001.29641.29221.2992
102006.06.05 21:43s/l51.001.29221.29221.2992-227.094622.64
112006.06.06 15:13buy61.001.28571.28151.2885
122006.06.06 17:47s/l61.001.28151.28151.2885-227.094395.55
132006.06.06 19:10sell71.001.28281.28701.2800
142006.06.07 09:30t/p71.001.28001.28701.2800152.444547.99
152006.06.09 17:41buy81.001.26561.26141.2684
162006.06.09 22:59close at stop81.001.26391.26141.2684-91.924456.07