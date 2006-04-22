Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 6325 Name: MMTS_Expert Currency: USD 2006 April 26, 16:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2494032006.04.22 15:24balanceDeposit10 000.00
2501562006.04.24 14:31sell1.00audusd0.74580.74880.73082006.04.24 20:460.74530.000.000.0050.00
2501582006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00audusd0.74880.74580.76382006.04.24 14:320.7465cancelled
2513992006.04.25 13:00sell stop1.00audusd0.74360.74660.72862006.04.25 13:120.7453cancelled
2514002006.04.25 13:12buy1.00audusd0.74580.74280.76082006.04.25 20:450.74470.000.000.00-110.00
2501612006.04.24 13:15sell1.00eurjpy142.31142.61140.812006.04.24 20:45141.800.000.000.00446.20
2501632006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00eurjpy142.69142.39144.192006.04.24 13:15142.37cancelled
2513872006.04.25 13:00sell stop1.00eurjpy141.78142.08140.282006.04.25 13:16142.09cancelled
2513882006.04.25 13:16buy1.00eurjpy142.16141.86143.662006.04.25 20:45142.650.000.000.00426.72
2501512006.04.24 13:18sell1.00eurusd1.23691.23991.22192006.04.24 18:391.23990.000.000.00-300.00
2501602006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.23901.23601.25402006.04.24 13:181.2372cancelled
2513852006.04.25 13:00sell stop1.00eurusd1.23701.24001.22202006.04.25 13:021.2388cancelled
2513932006.04.25 13:02buy1.00eurusd1.23931.23631.25432006.04.25 20:451.24230.000.000.00300.00
2501482006.04.24 13:03sell1.00gbpjpy205.77206.07204.272006.04.24 20:45204.580.000.000.001 041.21
2501502006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00gbpjpy206.34206.04207.842006.04.24 13:03205.85cancelled
2513892006.04.25 13:00sell1.00gbpjpy204.36204.66202.862006.04.25 13:07204.660.000.000.00-261.83
2513912006.04.25 13:00buy stop1.00gbpjpy204.83204.53206.332006.04.25 13:00204.43cancelled
2514132006.04.25 13:07sell stop1.00gbpjpy204.36204.66202.862006.04.25 13:16204.74cancelled
2514142006.04.25 13:16buy1.00gbpjpy204.83204.53206.332006.04.25 13:49204.530.000.000.00-261.92
2501522006.04.24 13:17sell1.00gbpusd1.78871.79171.77372006.04.24 20:451.79000.000.000.00-130.00
2501572006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00gbpusd1.79181.78881.80682006.04.24 13:171.7891cancelled
2513842006.04.25 13:00sell stop1.00gbpusd1.78201.78501.76702006.04.25 13:061.7856cancelled
2513862006.04.25 13:06buy1.00gbpusd1.78601.78301.80102006.04.25 20:451.78830.000.000.00230.00
2501692006.04.24 13:57sell1.00nzdusd0.63500.63800.62002006.04.24 20:450.62880.000.000.00620.00
2501742006.04.24 13:09buy stop1.00nzdusd0.63710.63410.65212006.04.24 13:570.6356cancelled
2513922006.04.25 13:00sell stop1.00nzdusd0.62620.62920.61122006.04.25 13:340.6284cancelled
2513952006.04.25 13:34buy1.00nzdusd0.62900.62600.64402006.04.25 15:180.62600.000.000.00-300.00
2501622006.04.24 13:00sell stop1.00usdcad1.13431.13731.11932006.04.24 13:191.1363cancelled
2501642006.04.24 13:18buy1.00usdcad1.13671.13371.15172006.04.24 20:451.13590.000.000.00-70.43
2513942006.04.25 13:34sell1.00usdcad1.13731.14031.12232006.04.25 20:451.13220.000.000.00450.45
2513962006.04.25 13:00buy stop1.00usdcad1.13951.13651.15452006.04.25 13:341.1378cancelled
2501532006.04.24 13:00sell stop1.00usdchf1.26881.27181.25382006.04.24 13:191.2705cancelled
2501542006.04.24 13:19buy1.00usdchf1.27101.26801.28602006.04.24 14:341.27010.000.000.00-70.86
2513972006.04.25 13:04sell1.00usdchf1.26901.27201.25402006.04.25 16:211.27200.000.000.00-235.85
2513982006.04.25 13:00buy stop1.00usdchf1.27161.26861.28662006.04.25 13:041.2694cancelled
2501552006.04.24 13:50sell1.00usdjpy114.97115.27113.472006.04.24 20:45114.290.000.000.00594.98
2501592006.04.24 13:00buy stop1.00usdjpy115.24114.94116.742006.04.24 13:50115.01cancelled
2514012006.04.25 14:06sell1.00usdjpy114.48114.78112.982006.04.25 16:06114.780.000.000.00-261.37
2514022006.04.25 13:01buy stop1.00usdjpy114.82114.52116.322006.04.25 14:06114.52cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 157.30
Closed P/L: 2 157.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 157.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 157.30 Equity: 12 157.30 Free Margin: 12 157.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 159.56 Gross Loss: 2 002.26 Total Net Profit: 2 157.30
Profit Factor: 2.08 Expected Payoff: 113.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 370.86 Maximal Drawdown (%): 370.86 (3.7%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (47.37%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (52.63%)
Largest profit trade: 1 041.21 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 462.17 loss trade: -200.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (2 702.39) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 320.97)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 702.39 (4) consecutive loss (count): -1 320.97 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3