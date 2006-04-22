|Account: 6325
|Name: MMTS_Expert
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 26, 16:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|249403
|2006.04.22 15:24
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|250156
|2006.04.24 14:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7458
|0.7488
|0.7308
|2006.04.24 20:46
|0.7453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|250158
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7488
|0.7458
|0.7638
|2006.04.24 14:32
|0.7465
|cancelled
|251399
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7436
|0.7466
|0.7286
|2006.04.25 13:12
|0.7453
|cancelled
|251400
|2006.04.25 13:12
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7458
|0.7428
|0.7608
|2006.04.25 20:45
|0.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|250161
|2006.04.24 13:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.31
|142.61
|140.81
|2006.04.24 20:45
|141.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|446.20
|250163
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.69
|142.39
|144.19
|2006.04.24 13:15
|142.37
|cancelled
|251387
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.78
|142.08
|140.28
|2006.04.25 13:16
|142.09
|cancelled
|251388
|2006.04.25 13:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.16
|141.86
|143.66
|2006.04.25 20:45
|142.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|426.72
|250151
|2006.04.24 13:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2369
|1.2399
|1.2219
|2006.04.24 18:39
|1.2399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|250160
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2390
|1.2360
|1.2540
|2006.04.24 13:18
|1.2372
|cancelled
|251385
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2370
|1.2400
|1.2220
|2006.04.25 13:02
|1.2388
|cancelled
|251393
|2006.04.25 13:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2393
|1.2363
|1.2543
|2006.04.25 20:45
|1.2423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|250148
|2006.04.24 13:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.77
|206.07
|204.27
|2006.04.24 20:45
|204.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 041.21
|250150
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.34
|206.04
|207.84
|2006.04.24 13:03
|205.85
|cancelled
|251389
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.36
|204.66
|202.86
|2006.04.25 13:07
|204.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.83
|251391
|2006.04.25 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.83
|204.53
|206.33
|2006.04.25 13:00
|204.43
|cancelled
|251413
|2006.04.25 13:07
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.36
|204.66
|202.86
|2006.04.25 13:16
|204.74
|cancelled
|251414
|2006.04.25 13:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.83
|204.53
|206.33
|2006.04.25 13:49
|204.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.92
|250152
|2006.04.24 13:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7887
|1.7917
|1.7737
|2006.04.24 20:45
|1.7900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|250157
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7918
|1.7888
|1.8068
|2006.04.24 13:17
|1.7891
|cancelled
|251384
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7820
|1.7850
|1.7670
|2006.04.25 13:06
|1.7856
|cancelled
|251386
|2006.04.25 13:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7860
|1.7830
|1.8010
|2006.04.25 20:45
|1.7883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|250169
|2006.04.24 13:57
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6350
|0.6380
|0.6200
|2006.04.24 20:45
|0.6288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|620.00
|250174
|2006.04.24 13:09
|buy stop
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6371
|0.6341
|0.6521
|2006.04.24 13:57
|0.6356
|cancelled
|251392
|2006.04.25 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6262
|0.6292
|0.6112
|2006.04.25 13:34
|0.6284
|cancelled
|251395
|2006.04.25 13:34
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6290
|0.6260
|0.6440
|2006.04.25 15:18
|0.6260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|250162
|2006.04.24 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1343
|1.1373
|1.1193
|2006.04.24 13:19
|1.1363
|cancelled
|250164
|2006.04.24 13:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1367
|1.1337
|1.1517
|2006.04.24 20:45
|1.1359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.43
|251394
|2006.04.25 13:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1373
|1.1403
|1.1223
|2006.04.25 20:45
|1.1322
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.45
|251396
|2006.04.25 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1395
|1.1365
|1.1545
|2006.04.25 13:34
|1.1378
|cancelled
|250153
|2006.04.24 13:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2688
|1.2718
|1.2538
|2006.04.24 13:19
|1.2705
|cancelled
|250154
|2006.04.24 13:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2710
|1.2680
|1.2860
|2006.04.24 14:34
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.86
|251397
|2006.04.25 13:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2690
|1.2720
|1.2540
|2006.04.25 16:21
|1.2720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-235.85
|251398
|2006.04.25 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2716
|1.2686
|1.2866
|2006.04.25 13:04
|1.2694
|cancelled
|250155
|2006.04.24 13:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.97
|115.27
|113.47
|2006.04.24 20:45
|114.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594.98
|250159
|2006.04.24 13:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.24
|114.94
|116.74
|2006.04.24 13:50
|115.01
|cancelled
|251401
|2006.04.25 14:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.48
|114.78
|112.98
|2006.04.25 16:06
|114.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-261.37
|251402
|2006.04.25 13:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.82
|114.52
|116.32
|2006.04.25 14:06
|114.52
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 157.30
|Closed P/L:
|2 157.30
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 157.30
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|12 157.30
|Equity:
|12 157.30
|Free Margin:
|12 157.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 159.56
|Gross Loss:
|2 002.26
|Total Net Profit:
|2 157.30
|Profit Factor:
|2.08
|Expected Payoff:
|113.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|370.86
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|370.86 (3.7%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (37.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (47.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (52.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 041.21
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|462.17
|loss trade:
|-200.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (2 702.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 320.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 702.39 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 320.97 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3