Strategy Tester Report
Profit Generator

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=30; takeprofit=20; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
Bars in test16492Ticks modelled49175Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit411.09Gross profit1272.84Gross loss-861.75
Profit factor1.48Expected payoff22.84
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown (%)324.24 (5.9%)
Total trades18Short positions (won %)8 (75.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (70.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (72.22%)Loss trades (% of total)5 (27.78%)
Largestprofit trade105.69loss trade-172.93
Averageprofit trade97.91loss trade-172.35
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (397.50)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-172.93)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)397.50 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-172.93 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.01 00:43sell11.001.28161.28481.2798
22006.06.01 02:31t/p11.001.27981.28481.279897.255097.25
32006.06.01 05:12sell21.001.27761.28081.2758
42006.06.01 09:14t/p21.001.27581.28081.275897.255194.50
52006.06.01 09:36buy31.001.27561.27241.2774
62006.06.01 09:45t/p31.001.27741.27241.277497.275291.77
72006.06.01 22:42sell41.001.27971.28291.2779
82006.06.02 06:29s/l41.001.28291.28291.2779-170.085121.69
92006.06.02 12:43buy51.001.28161.27841.2834
102006.06.02 14:30t/p51.001.28341.27841.283497.275218.96
112006.06.02 14:30buy61.001.28281.27961.2846
122006.06.02 14:31t/p61.001.28461.27961.284697.285316.24
132006.06.02 15:02sell71.001.29221.29541.2904
142006.06.02 15:43t/p71.001.29041.29541.290497.255413.49
152006.06.02 16:02buy81.001.29121.28801.2930
162006.06.02 16:42t/p81.001.29301.28801.293097.275510.76
172006.06.05 12:41buy91.001.29621.29301.2980
182006.06.05 15:04s/l91.001.29301.29301.2980-172.925337.84
192006.06.05 16:03sell101.001.29421.29741.2924
202006.06.05 20:43t/p101.001.29241.29741.292497.255435.09
212006.06.06 14:13buy111.001.28591.28271.2877
222006.06.06 15:31s/l111.001.28271.28271.2877-172.935262.16
232006.06.06 21:11sell121.001.28421.28741.2824
242006.06.06 23:10t/p121.001.28241.28741.282497.255359.41
252006.06.07 16:08sell131.001.27741.28061.2756
262006.06.07 17:51s/l131.001.28061.28061.2756-172.895186.52
272006.06.07 23:43sell141.001.27971.28291.2779
282006.06.08 03:27t/p141.001.27791.28291.2779105.695292.21
292006.06.09 08:10buy151.001.26391.26071.2657
302006.06.09 09:03t/p151.001.26571.26071.265797.275389.48
312006.06.09 10:42buy161.001.26471.26151.2665
322006.06.09 11:16t/p161.001.26651.26151.266597.275486.75
332006.06.09 15:32buy171.001.26641.26321.2682
342006.06.09 16:11t/p171.001.26821.26321.268297.275584.02
352006.06.09 16:41buy181.001.26571.26251.2675
362006.06.09 17:20s/l181.001.26251.26251.2675-172.935411.09