|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=30; takeprofit=20; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
|Bars in test
|16492
|Ticks modelled
|49175
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|411.09
|Gross profit
|1272.84
|Gross loss
|-861.75
|Profit factor
|1.48
|Expected payoff
|22.84
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|324.24 (5.9%)
|Total trades
|18
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (72.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|5 (27.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|105.69
|loss trade
|-172.93
|Average
|profit trade
|97.91
|loss trade
|-172.35
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (397.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-172.93)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|397.50 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-172.93 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 00:43
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.2816
|1.2848
|1.2798
|2
|2006.06.01 02:31
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.2798
|1.2848
|1.2798
|97.25
|5097.25
|3
|2006.06.01 05:12
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.2776
|1.2808
|1.2758
|4
|2006.06.01 09:14
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.2758
|1.2808
|1.2758
|97.25
|5194.50
|5
|2006.06.01 09:36
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.2756
|1.2724
|1.2774
|6
|2006.06.01 09:45
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2774
|1.2724
|1.2774
|97.27
|5291.77
|7
|2006.06.01 22:42
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.2797
|1.2829
|1.2779
|8
|2006.06.02 06:29
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.2829
|1.2829
|1.2779
|-170.08
|5121.69
|9
|2006.06.02 12:43
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.2816
|1.2784
|1.2834
|10
|2006.06.02 14:30
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.2834
|1.2784
|1.2834
|97.27
|5218.96
|11
|2006.06.02 14:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.2828
|1.2796
|1.2846
|12
|2006.06.02 14:31
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.2846
|1.2796
|1.2846
|97.28
|5316.24
|13
|2006.06.02 15:02
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.2922
|1.2954
|1.2904
|14
|2006.06.02 15:43
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.2904
|1.2954
|1.2904
|97.25
|5413.49
|15
|2006.06.02 16:02
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.2912
|1.2880
|1.2930
|16
|2006.06.02 16:42
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.2930
|1.2880
|1.2930
|97.27
|5510.76
|17
|2006.06.05 12:41
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.2962
|1.2930
|1.2980
|18
|2006.06.05 15:04
|s/l
|9
|1.00
|1.2930
|1.2930
|1.2980
|-172.92
|5337.84
|19
|2006.06.05 16:03
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.2942
|1.2974
|1.2924
|20
|2006.06.05 20:43
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.2924
|1.2974
|1.2924
|97.25
|5435.09
|21
|2006.06.06 14:13
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.2859
|1.2827
|1.2877
|22
|2006.06.06 15:31
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|1.2827
|1.2827
|1.2877
|-172.93
|5262.16
|23
|2006.06.06 21:11
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.2842
|1.2874
|1.2824
|24
|2006.06.06 23:10
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.2824
|1.2874
|1.2824
|97.25
|5359.41
|25
|2006.06.07 16:08
|sell
|13
|1.00
|1.2774
|1.2806
|1.2756
|26
|2006.06.07 17:51
|s/l
|13
|1.00
|1.2806
|1.2806
|1.2756
|-172.89
|5186.52
|27
|2006.06.07 23:43
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.2797
|1.2829
|1.2779
|28
|2006.06.08 03:27
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.2779
|1.2829
|1.2779
|105.69
|5292.21
|29
|2006.06.09 08:10
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.2639
|1.2607
|1.2657
|30
|2006.06.09 09:03
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.2657
|1.2607
|1.2657
|97.27
|5389.48
|31
|2006.06.09 10:42
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.2647
|1.2615
|1.2665
|32
|2006.06.09 11:16
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.2665
|1.2615
|1.2665
|97.27
|5486.75
|33
|2006.06.09 15:32
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.2664
|1.2632
|1.2682
|34
|2006.06.09 16:11
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.2682
|1.2632
|1.2682
|97.27
|5584.02
|35
|2006.06.09 16:41
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.2657
|1.2625
|1.2675
|36
|2006.06.09 17:20
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|1.2625
|1.2625
|1.2675
|-172.93
|5411.09