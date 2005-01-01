//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Jumpy.mq4 | //| Version 1.0 | //| Copyright © 2005, Alan Gruskoff, Performant Systems | //| http://performantsystems.com/jumpy | //| Contact Email gruskoff@earthlink.net | //| | //| No representation is being made that the Jumpy Expert Alert | //| plug-in (Jumpy) will guarantee profits or not result in losses | //| from trading or trade opportunities that may have been missed. | //| Nothing related to Jumpy should be construed as providing a trade| //| recommendation or the giving of investment advice. The purchase,| //| sale or advice regarding a security can only be performed by a | //| licensed Broker/Dealer and/or Registered Investment Advisor. | //| Neither Performant Systems nor Alan Gruskoff are a registered | //| Broker/Dealer or Investment Advisor in any State in the USA. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Alan Gruskoff, Performant Systems" #property link "http://performantsystems.com/jumpy" #property show_confirm #include <stdlib.mqh> #include <stderror.mqh> #include <WinUser32.mqh> //---- initialize my global variables double BidVar; datetime InitTime; datetime LastTime; double LastPrice; datetime CurrentTime; int ElapsedMins; int ElapsedSecs; int LastAlertMins; int AlertMins = 5; // the number of minutes between alerts int Idx; int Diff; string Direction; double PriceMin[60]; int PriceMinIdx; string AlertCaption = "Jumpy Expert Advisor"; int Response; int Factor = 10000; string AlertMsg; string OutVal; int Places; string LastPriceStr; string BidVarStr; //---- User Interface input parameters extern int Threshold_Pips=8; // minimum movement to alert extern int Threshold_Mins=15; // how far back to look extern string Alert_By_Email="Yes"; // only sends Email if = Yes, instead of popup message box extern int Alert_Pause_Mins=10; // the number of minutes between alerts //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { ArrayInitialize(PriceMin,0); InitTime = CurTime(); LastTime = InitTime; Places = Digits; if (Places != 4) { Factor = 100; } if (Threshold_Mins > 60) { Threshold_Mins = 60; AlertMsg = "Threshold Minutes now set to Maximum 60 Minutes"; Response = MessageBox(AlertMsg, AlertCaption, MB_OK|MB_ICONEXCLAMATION); } if (Threshold_Mins < 5) { Threshold_Mins = 5; AlertMsg = "Threshold Minutes now set to Minimum 5 Minutes"; Response = MessageBox(AlertMsg, AlertCaption, MB_OK|MB_ICONEXCLAMATION); } if (Threshold_Pips < 3) { Threshold_Pips = 3; AlertMsg = "Threshold Pips now set to Minimum 3 Pips"; Response = MessageBox(AlertMsg, AlertCaption, MB_OK|MB_ICONEXCLAMATION); } // // loop to here as in real time // while(True) { ElapsedSecs = (CurTime() - LastTime); if (ElapsedSecs >= 60) { LastTime = CurTime(); ElapsedMins = ElapsedMins + 1; PriceMinIdx = PriceMinIdx + 1; if (PriceMinIdx > 60) { PriceMinIdx = 1; } BidVar = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_BID); PriceMin[PriceMinIdx] = BidVar; if (ElapsedMins > Threshold_Mins) { Idx = PriceMinIdx - Threshold_Mins; if (Idx < 1) { Idx = 60 - Threshold_Mins + PriceMinIdx; } LastPrice = PriceMin[Idx]; if (LastPrice != 0) { Direction = "Same"; if (BidVar > LastPrice) { Direction = "Up"; } if (BidVar < LastPrice) { Direction = "Down"; } Diff = MathAbs((BidVar * Factor) - (LastPrice* Factor)); LastPriceStr = DoubleToStr(LastPrice,Places); BidVarStr = DoubleToStr(BidVar,Places); if (Diff >= Threshold_Pips) { Print(" Previous Price= ", LastPriceStr," Current Price= ",BidVarStr," Direction= ",Direction," ",Diff," Pips"); if (LastAlertMins <= 0) { AlertMsg = Symbol() + " " + Direction+" " + Diff + " Pips from " + LastPriceStr; if (Alert_By_Email == "Yes") { SendMail("Jumpy Alert", AlertMsg); } else { MessageBox(AlertMsg, AlertCaption, MB_OK|MB_ICONEXCLAMATION); } LastAlertMins = Alert_Pause_Mins + 1; } } } LastAlertMins = LastAlertMins - 1; } } } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function, called on price tick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { return(0); }