|Account: 103193
|Name: newdigital
|Currency: USD
|2005 October 31, 14:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1562294
|2005.10.27 13:04
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1584046
|2005.10.28 14:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7788
|0.0000
|1.7778
|2005.10.28 15:14
|1.7778
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|1597176
|2005.10.31 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2811
|1.2805
|1.2736
|2005.10.31 10:42
|1.2805
|0.00
|0.00
|4.69
|1597177
|2005.10.31 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7765
|1.7802
|1.7845
|2005.10.31 10:49
|1.7802
|0.00
|0.00
|25.90
|1600187
|2005.10.31 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2801
|1.2841
|1.2726
|2005.10.31 12:04
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.15
|1600418
|2005.10.31 10:49
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7807
|1.7766
|1.7887
|2005.10.31 12:07
|1.7766
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.70
|1602326
|2005.10.31 12:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7767
|1.7775
|1.7847
|2005.10.31 13:31
|1.7775
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|Closed P/L:
|-16.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|1602073
|2005.10.31 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2834
|1.2877
|1.2762
|1.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.99
|1603820
|2005.10.31 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7777
|1.7736
|1.7857
|1.7771
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|Floating P/L:
|-25.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-16.66
|Floating P/L:
|-25.19
|Margin:
|224.44
|Balance:
|4 983.34
|Equity:
|4 958.15
|Free Margin:
|4 733.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|43.19
|Gross Loss:
|59.85
|Total Net Profit:
|-16.66
|Profit Factor:
|0.72
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|22.26
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.90
|loss trade:
|-31.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.80
|loss trade:
|-29.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (37.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-59.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|37.59 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.85 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2