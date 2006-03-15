Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 5547 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 17, 12:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2127062006.03.15 08:14balanceDeposit10 000.00
2128562006.03.15 10:39buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 10:471.20270.000.000.00-50.00
2128572006.03.15 10:39buy1.00eurusd1.20311.20011.20512006.03.15 16:121.20510.000.000.00200.00
2128682006.03.15 10:42buy1.00eurusd1.20311.20011.20512006.03.15 16:121.20510.000.000.00200.00
2128592006.03.15 10:39buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 16:221.20520.000.000.00200.00
2128652006.03.15 10:42buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 16:221.20520.000.000.00200.00
2128672006.03.15 10:42buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 16:221.20520.000.000.00200.00
2128692006.03.15 10:42buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 16:221.20520.000.000.00200.00
2128702006.03.15 10:42buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20522006.03.15 16:221.20520.000.000.00200.00
2135042006.03.15 16:39buy1.00eurusd1.20521.20221.20722006.03.15 16:431.20220.000.000.00-300.00
2135012006.03.15 16:39buy1.00eurusd1.20511.20211.20712006.03.15 16:461.20210.000.000.00-300.00
2135072006.03.15 16:39buy1.00eurusd1.20511.20211.20712006.03.15 16:461.20210.000.000.00-300.00
2136452006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20391.20091.20592006.03.15 17:511.20280.000.000.00-110.00
2136542006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20381.20081.20582006.03.15 21:081.20580.000.000.00200.00
2136632006.03.15 17:12buy1.00eurusd1.20381.20081.20582006.03.15 21:081.20580.000.000.00200.00
2136482006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20381.20081.20582006.03.15 21:081.20580.000.000.00200.00
2136522006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20371.20071.20572006.03.15 21:081.20570.000.000.00200.00
2136612006.03.15 17:12buy1.00eurusd1.20391.20091.20592006.03.15 21:081.20590.000.000.00200.00
2136562006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20391.20091.20592006.03.15 21:081.20590.000.000.00200.00
2136582006.03.15 17:11buy1.00eurusd1.20391.20091.20592006.03.15 21:081.20590.000.000.00200.00
2158132006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21441.21141.21642006.03.16 19:081.21640.000.000.00200.00
2158162006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21441.21141.21642006.03.16 19:081.21640.000.000.00200.00
2158182006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21441.21141.21642006.03.16 19:081.21640.000.000.00200.00
2158172006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21451.21151.21652006.03.16 19:131.21650.000.000.00200.00
2158192006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21451.21151.21652006.03.16 19:131.21650.000.000.00200.00
2158102006.03.16 17:43buy1.00eurusd1.21451.21151.21652006.03.16 19:131.21650.000.000.00200.00
2158152006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21451.21151.21652006.03.16 19:131.21650.000.000.00200.00
2158092006.03.16 17:43buy1.00eurusd1.21461.21161.21662006.03.16 19:141.21660.000.000.00200.00
2158122006.03.16 17:44buy1.00eurusd1.21461.21161.21662006.03.16 19:141.21660.000.000.00200.00
2162202006.03.16 20:11sell1.00eurusd1.21781.22081.21582006.03.17 04:301.21580.000.006.52200.00
2162222006.03.16 20:11sell1.00eurusd1.21791.22091.21592006.03.17 04:301.21590.000.006.52200.00
2162252006.03.16 20:11sell1.00eurusd1.21781.22081.21582006.03.17 04:301.21580.000.006.52200.00
2162312006.03.16 20:12sell1.00eurusd1.21781.22081.21582006.03.17 04:301.21580.000.006.52200.00
2162322006.03.16 20:12sell1.00eurusd1.21771.22071.21572006.03.17 04:301.21570.000.006.52200.00
2162162006.03.16 20:11sell1.00eurusd1.21771.22071.21572006.03.17 04:301.21570.000.006.52200.00
2162302006.03.16 20:12sell1.00eurusd1.21771.22071.21572006.03.17 04:301.21570.000.006.52200.00
2162152006.03.16 20:11sell1.00eurusd1.21761.22061.21562006.03.17 04:301.21560.000.006.52200.00
2162102006.03.16 20:10sell1.00eurusd1.21761.22061.21562006.03.17 04:301.21560.000.006.52200.00
2162122006.03.16 20:10sell1.00eurusd1.21751.22051.21552006.03.17 04:301.21550.000.006.52200.00
2165412006.03.17 04:38sell1.00eurusd1.21661.21961.21462006.03.17 10:521.21760.000.000.00-100.00
2167722006.03.17 10:40sell1.00eurusd1.21661.21961.21462006.03.17 11:491.21870.000.000.00-210.00
  0.00 0.00 65.20 5 230.00
Closed P/L: 5 295.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2167712006.03.17 10:40sell1.00eurusd1.21681.21981.2148 1.21770.000.000.00-90.00
2167732006.03.17 10:40sell1.00eurusd1.21661.21961.2146 1.21770.000.000.00-110.00
2167742006.03.17 10:40sell1.00eurusd1.21681.21981.2148 1.21770.000.000.00-90.00
2167752006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21671.21971.2147 1.21770.000.000.00-100.00
2167762006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21681.21981.2148 1.21770.000.000.00-90.00
2167772006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21671.21971.2147 1.21770.000.000.00-100.00
2167782006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21681.21981.2148 1.21770.000.000.00-90.00
2167792006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21671.21971.2147 1.21770.000.000.00-100.00
2167802006.03.17 10:41sell1.00eurusd1.21661.21961.2146 1.21770.000.000.00-110.00
2167812006.03.17 10:42sell1.00eurusd1.21671.21971.2147 1.21770.000.000.00-100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -980.00
 Floating P/L: -980.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 295.20 Floating P/L: -980.00 Margin: 12 167.20
Balance: 15 295.20 Equity: 14 315.20 Free Margin: 2 148.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 665.20 Gross Loss: 1 370.00 Total Net Profit: 5 295.20
Profit Factor: 4.87 Expected Payoff: 132.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 50.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 010.00 (8.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (82.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (82.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (17.50%)
Largest profit trade: 206.52 loss trade: -300.00
Average profit trade: 201.98 loss trade: -195.71
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 26 (5 265.20) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 010.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5 265.20 (26) consecutive loss (count): -1 010.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 2