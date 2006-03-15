|Account: 5547
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 17, 12:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|212706
|2006.03.15 08:14
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|212856
|2006.03.15 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 10:47
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|212857
|2006.03.15 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2031
|1.2001
|1.2051
|2006.03.15 16:12
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212868
|2006.03.15 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2031
|1.2001
|1.2051
|2006.03.15 16:12
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212859
|2006.03.15 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 16:22
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212865
|2006.03.15 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 16:22
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212867
|2006.03.15 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 16:22
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212869
|2006.03.15 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 16:22
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|212870
|2006.03.15 10:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2032
|1.2002
|1.2052
|2006.03.15 16:22
|1.2052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213504
|2006.03.15 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2052
|1.2022
|1.2072
|2006.03.15 16:43
|1.2022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|213501
|2006.03.15 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2051
|1.2021
|1.2071
|2006.03.15 16:46
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|213507
|2006.03.15 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2051
|1.2021
|1.2071
|2006.03.15 16:46
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|213645
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2039
|1.2009
|1.2059
|2006.03.15 17:51
|1.2028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|213654
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2038
|1.2008
|1.2058
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213663
|2006.03.15 17:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2038
|1.2008
|1.2058
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213648
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2038
|1.2008
|1.2058
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213652
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2037
|1.2007
|1.2057
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213661
|2006.03.15 17:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2039
|1.2009
|1.2059
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213656
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2039
|1.2009
|1.2059
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|213658
|2006.03.15 17:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2039
|1.2009
|1.2059
|2006.03.15 21:08
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215813
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2114
|1.2164
|2006.03.16 19:08
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215816
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2114
|1.2164
|2006.03.16 19:08
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215818
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2144
|1.2114
|1.2164
|2006.03.16 19:08
|1.2164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215817
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2115
|1.2165
|2006.03.16 19:13
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215819
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2115
|1.2165
|2006.03.16 19:13
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215810
|2006.03.16 17:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2115
|1.2165
|2006.03.16 19:13
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215815
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2145
|1.2115
|1.2165
|2006.03.16 19:13
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215809
|2006.03.16 17:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2146
|1.2116
|1.2166
|2006.03.16 19:14
|1.2166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|215812
|2006.03.16 17:44
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2146
|1.2116
|1.2166
|2006.03.16 19:14
|1.2166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|216220
|2006.03.16 20:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2178
|1.2208
|1.2158
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216222
|2006.03.16 20:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2179
|1.2209
|1.2159
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216225
|2006.03.16 20:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2178
|1.2208
|1.2158
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216231
|2006.03.16 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2178
|1.2208
|1.2158
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216232
|2006.03.16 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2177
|1.2207
|1.2157
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216216
|2006.03.16 20:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2177
|1.2207
|1.2157
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216230
|2006.03.16 20:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2177
|1.2207
|1.2157
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216215
|2006.03.16 20:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2176
|1.2206
|1.2156
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216210
|2006.03.16 20:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2176
|1.2206
|1.2156
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216212
|2006.03.16 20:10
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2175
|1.2205
|1.2155
|2006.03.17 04:30
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|6.52
|200.00
|216541
|2006.03.17 04:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2166
|1.2196
|1.2146
|2006.03.17 10:52
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|216772
|2006.03.17 10:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2166
|1.2196
|1.2146
|2006.03.17 11:49
|1.2187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.20
|5 230.00
|Closed P/L:
|5 295.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|216771
|2006.03.17 10:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2198
|1.2148
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|216773
|2006.03.17 10:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2166
|1.2196
|1.2146
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|216774
|2006.03.17 10:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2198
|1.2148
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|216775
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2197
|1.2147
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|216776
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2198
|1.2148
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|216777
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2197
|1.2147
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|216778
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2168
|1.2198
|1.2148
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|216779
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2197
|1.2147
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|216780
|2006.03.17 10:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2166
|1.2196
|1.2146
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.00
|216781
|2006.03.17 10:42
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2197
|1.2147
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-980.00
|Floating P/L:
|-980.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5 295.20
|Floating P/L:
|-980.00
|Margin:
|12 167.20
|Balance:
|15 295.20
|Equity:
|14 315.20
|Free Margin:
|2 148.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 665.20
|Gross Loss:
|1 370.00
|Total Net Profit:
|5 295.20
|Profit Factor:
|4.87
|Expected Payoff:
|132.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|50.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 010.00 (8.9%)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (82.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (82.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (17.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|206.52
|loss trade:
|-300.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|201.98
|loss trade:
|-195.71
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|26 (5 265.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 010.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5 265.20 (26)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 010.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|2