|Account: 26300
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 20:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|879489
|2006.05.10 07:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|926595
|2006.05.11 08:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8576
|1.8876
|1.8546
|2006.05.11 09:27
|1.8563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|926473
|2006.05.11 08:32
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6506
|1.6806
|1.6476
|2006.05.11 09:31
|1.6488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|931962
|2006.05.11 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.7403
|0.7733
|2006.05.11 14:30
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|931754
|2006.05.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2262
|1.2562
|1.2232
|2006.05.11 14:30
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.53
|931952
|2006.05.11 13:19
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6498
|1.6798
|1.6468
|2006.05.11 15:05
|1.6468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.22
|936950
|2006.05.11 20:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2845
|2.3145
|2.2815
|2006.05.12 08:18
|2.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|17.37
|935802
|2006.05.11 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2809
|2.3109
|2.2779
|2006.05.12 09:08
|2.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|17.38
|936421
|2006.05.11 19:16
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7771
|0.8071
|0.7741
|2006.05.12 17:29
|0.7741
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|30.00
|949167
|2006.05.15 00:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2656
|2.2356
|2.2686
|2006.05.15 01:53
|2.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.59
|947747
|2006.05.12 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2686
|2.2386
|2.2716
|2006.05.15 03:30
|2.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|17.56
|951192
|2006.05.15 03:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7726
|0.8026
|0.7696
|2006.05.15 04:36
|0.7696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|936968
|2006.05.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8840
|1.9140
|1.8810
|2006.05.15 12:48
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|21.00
|960833
|2006.05.16 02:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2806
|1.3106
|1.2776
|2006.05.16 11:18
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|962355
|2006.05.16 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2093
|1.2393
|1.2063
|2006.05.16 14:44
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.87
|962916
|2006.05.16 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8856
|1.8556
|1.8886
|2006.05.16 20:25
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|967869
|2006.05.16 17:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2802
|2.3105
|2.2775
|2006.05.17 02:14
|2.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|15.64
|953377
|2006.05.15 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7664
|0.7364
|0.7694
|2006.05.17 05:32
|0.7694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|30.00
|952877
|2006.05.15 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7694
|0.7394
|0.7724
|2006.05.17 09:17
|0.7724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|30.00
|973601
|2006.05.17 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6697
|1.6397
|1.6727
|2006.05.17 14:32
|1.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.09
|973582
|2006.05.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7721
|0.8021
|0.7691
|2006.05.17 14:34
|0.7691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|974607
|2006.05.17 14:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9008
|1.9308
|1.8978
|2006.05.17 14:51
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|974629
|2006.05.17 14:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2019
|1.1719
|1.2049
|2006.05.17 15:12
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.90
|971762
|2006.05.17 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2890
|1.3190
|1.2860
|2006.05.17 15:19
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|972042
|2006.05.17 09:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8942
|1.9242
|1.8912
|2006.05.17 15:33
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|939898
|2006.05.12 06:02
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|90.91
|93.91
|90.61
|2006.05.17 15:57
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|27.42
|970959
|2006.05.17 07:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2052
|1.1752
|1.2082
|2006.05.17 15:58
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.83
|970392
|2006.05.17 03:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2860
|1.3163
|1.2833
|2006.05.17 15:59
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|970892
|2006.05.17 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8911
|1.9211
|1.8881
|2006.05.17 16:24
|1.8881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|968222
|2006.05.16 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.10
|107.10
|110.40
|2006.05.17 17:31
|110.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|27.17
|979707
|2006.05.17 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8846
|1.9146
|1.8820
|2006.05.17 23:15
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|980148
|2006.05.17 23:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.8504
|1.8830
|2006.05.18 02:06
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|18.20
|980233
|2006.05.17 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2723
|1.2423
|1.2749
|2006.05.18 02:20
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|973649
|2006.05.17 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4223
|1.3923
|1.4253
|2006.05.18 10:35
|1.4253
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|26.91
|981248
|2006.05.18 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1161
|1.1461
|1.1135
|2006.05.18 11:01
|1.1135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.35
|978627
|2006.05.17 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6763
|0.6463
|0.6789
|2006.05.18 13:10
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|22.63
|986182
|2006.05.18 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6711
|1.6411
|1.6737
|2006.05.18 17:55
|1.6737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.86
|990883
|2006.05.19 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2817
|2.2517
|2.2843
|2006.05.19 02:26
|2.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.10
|990738
|2006.05.19 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7655
|0.7955
|0.7629
|2006.05.19 02:38
|0.7629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|990885
|2006.05.19 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2054
|1.1754
|1.2080
|2006.05.19 03:50
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.52
|991309
|2006.05.19 02:27
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6838
|1.7138
|1.6812
|2006.05.19 05:57
|1.6812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.85
|988331
|2006.05.18 21:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2084
|1.1784
|1.2110
|2006.05.19 08:59
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|21.47
|986749
|2006.05.18 17:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4364
|1.4664
|1.4338
|2006.05.19 09:44
|1.4338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|23.17
|990666
|2006.05.19 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6808
|1.7108
|1.6782
|2006.05.19 11:12
|1.6782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.80
|996197
|2006.05.19 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8442
|1.8768
|2006.05.19 14:11
|1.8768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|996181
|2006.05.19 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8747
|1.8447
|1.8773
|2006.05.19 14:12
|1.8773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|997962
|2006.05.19 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2525
|1.2199
|2006.05.19 15:33
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.31
|997319
|2006.05.19 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2887
|2.3187
|2.2861
|2006.05.19 17:55
|2.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|997901
|2006.05.19 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2733
|1.2433
|1.2759
|2006.05.19 18:58
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997889
|2006.05.19 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2738
|1.2438
|1.2764
|2006.05.19 19:20
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997567
|2006.05.19 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2444
|1.2770
|2006.05.19 19:54
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997387
|2006.05.19 14:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2449
|1.2775
|2006.05.19 19:55
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|996225
|2006.05.19 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2494
|1.2168
|2006.05.19 19:55
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.67
|1 180.61
|Closed P/L:
|1 175.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|985205
|2006.05.18 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4246
|1.4546
|1.4220
|1.4297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-45.46
|927239
|2006.05.11 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6853
|0.6553
|0.6883
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.09
|-101.36
|933634
|2006.05.11 14:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6819
|0.6519
|0.6849
|0.6799
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.09
|-37.54
|983837
|2006.05.18 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6780
|0.7080
|0.6754
|0.6803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-43.18
|936976
|2006.05.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1012
|1.1312
|1.0982
|1.1210
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|-176.63
|993454
|2006.05.19 09:22
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7621
|0.7321
|0.7647
|0.7567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|997318
|2006.05.19 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7591
|0.7291
|0.7617
|0.7567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|999572
|2006.05.19 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7561
|0.7261
|0.7587
|0.7567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.22
|-476.17
|Floating P/L:
|-492.39
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 175.94
|Floating P/L:
|-492.39
|Margin:
|177.60
|Balance:
|6 175.94
|Equity:
|5 683.55
|Free Margin:
|5 505.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 175.94
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 175.94
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|22.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|22.61
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|52 (1 175.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 175.94 (52)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|52
|consecutive losses:
|0