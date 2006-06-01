Strategy Tester Report
Profit Generator

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=30; takeprofit=40; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
Bars in test16384Ticks modelled39826Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit-121.74Gross profit1854.13Gross loss-1975.87
Profit factor0.94Expected payoff-11.07
Absolute drawdown660.00Maximal drawdown (%)660.00 (13.2%)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)6 (50.00%)Long positions (won %)5 (40.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)5 (45.45%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (54.55%)
Largestprofit trade374.13loss trade-330.00
Averageprofit trade370.83loss trade-329.31
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (740.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-660.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)740.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-660.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.01 03:43buy11.001.27891.27561.2826
22006.06.01 05:55s/l11.001.27561.27561.2826-330.004670.00
32006.06.01 09:37sell21.001.27641.27971.2727
42006.06.01 10:17s/l21.001.27971.27971.2727-330.004340.00
52006.06.01 15:11buy31.001.27281.26951.2765
62006.06.01 16:04t/p31.001.27651.26951.2765370.004710.00
72006.06.02 12:43buy41.001.28171.27841.2854
82006.06.02 14:30t/p41.001.28541.27841.2854370.005080.00
92006.06.02 15:03sell51.001.29211.29541.2884
102006.06.05 08:12s/l51.001.29541.29541.2884-325.874754.13
112006.06.05 16:03sell61.001.29421.29751.2905
122006.06.05 23:01t/p61.001.29051.29751.2905370.005124.13
132006.06.06 14:13buy71.001.28571.28241.2894
142006.06.06 15:35s/l71.001.28241.28241.2894-330.004794.13
152006.06.06 18:09sell81.001.28291.28621.2792
162006.06.07 08:31t/p81.001.27921.28621.2792374.135168.26
172006.06.07 16:08sell91.001.27751.28081.2738
182006.06.07 17:52s/l91.001.28081.28081.2738-330.004838.26
192006.06.08 10:36sell101.001.27711.28041.2734
202006.06.08 13:54t/p101.001.27341.28041.2734370.005208.26
212006.06.09 15:32buy111.001.26621.26291.2699
222006.06.09 17:20s/l111.001.26291.26291.2699-330.004878.26