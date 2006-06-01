|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2006.06.01 00:00 - 2006.06.10 00:00 (2006.06.01 - 2006.06.10)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|MaxTrades=1; lots=1; stoploss=30; takeprofit=40; UseHourTrade=false; FromHourTrade=8; ToHourTrade=18;
|Bars in test
|16384
|Ticks modelled
|39826
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|-121.74
|Gross profit
|1854.13
|Gross loss
|-1975.87
|Profit factor
|0.94
|Expected payoff
|-11.07
|Absolute drawdown
|660.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|660.00 (13.2%)
|Total trades
|11
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (50.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (40.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|5 (45.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (54.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|374.13
|loss trade
|-330.00
|Average
|profit trade
|370.83
|loss trade
|-329.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (740.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-660.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|740.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-660.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.06.01 03:43
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.2789
|1.2756
|1.2826
|2
|2006.06.01 05:55
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|1.2756
|1.2756
|1.2826
|-330.00
|4670.00
|3
|2006.06.01 09:37
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.2764
|1.2797
|1.2727
|4
|2006.06.01 10:17
|s/l
|2
|1.00
|1.2797
|1.2797
|1.2727
|-330.00
|4340.00
|5
|2006.06.01 15:11
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.2728
|1.2695
|1.2765
|6
|2006.06.01 16:04
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.2765
|1.2695
|1.2765
|370.00
|4710.00
|7
|2006.06.02 12:43
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.2817
|1.2784
|1.2854
|8
|2006.06.02 14:30
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.2854
|1.2784
|1.2854
|370.00
|5080.00
|9
|2006.06.02 15:03
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.2921
|1.2954
|1.2884
|10
|2006.06.05 08:12
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|1.2954
|1.2954
|1.2884
|-325.87
|4754.13
|11
|2006.06.05 16:03
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.2942
|1.2975
|1.2905
|12
|2006.06.05 23:01
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.2905
|1.2975
|1.2905
|370.00
|5124.13
|13
|2006.06.06 14:13
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.2857
|1.2824
|1.2894
|14
|2006.06.06 15:35
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|1.2824
|1.2824
|1.2894
|-330.00
|4794.13
|15
|2006.06.06 18:09
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.2829
|1.2862
|1.2792
|16
|2006.06.07 08:31
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.2792
|1.2862
|1.2792
|374.13
|5168.26
|17
|2006.06.07 16:08
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.2775
|1.2808
|1.2738
|18
|2006.06.07 17:52
|s/l
|9
|1.00
|1.2808
|1.2808
|1.2738
|-330.00
|4838.26
|19
|2006.06.08 10:36
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.2771
|1.2804
|1.2734
|20
|2006.06.08 13:54
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.2734
|1.2804
|1.2734
|370.00
|5208.26
|21
|2006.06.09 15:32
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.2662
|1.2629
|1.2699
|22
|2006.06.09 17:20
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|1.2629
|1.2629
|1.2699
|-330.00
|4878.26