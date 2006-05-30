|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2006.05.30 12:45 - 2006.06.05 00:00 (2005.05.01 - 2006.06.05)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|TakeProfit=15; TrailingStop=20; StopLoss=20; UseStopLoss=false; ShortEma=2; LongEma=5; immediate_trade=true; reversal=false; ConfirmedOnEntry=false; Lots=1; MM=true; AccountIsMicro=true; Risk=10; MAGICMA=20060301; Show_Settings=true;
|Bars in test
|429
|Ticks modelled
|14454
|Modelling quality
|69.05%
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|69.60
|Gross profit
|93.00
|Gross loss
|-23.40
|Profit factor
|3.97
|Expected payoff
|4.97
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|23.40 (3.9%)
|Total trades
|14
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (71.43%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|9.00
|loss trade
|-18.60
|Average
|profit trade
|7.75
|loss trade
|-11.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (93.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-23.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|93.00 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-23.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|12
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.05.30 12:45
|sell
|1
|0.05
|1.2819
|0.0000
|1.2804
|2
|2006.05.30 12:45
|buy
|2
|0.05
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2836
|3
|2006.05.30 13:20
|t/p
|2
|0.05
|1.2836
|0.0000
|1.2836
|7.50
|507.50
|4
|2006.05.30 15:06
|sell
|3
|0.05
|1.2881
|0.0000
|1.2866
|5
|2006.05.30 15:06
|buy
|4
|0.05
|1.2883
|0.0000
|1.2898
|6
|2006.05.30 15:57
|t/p
|3
|0.05
|1.2866
|0.0000
|1.2866
|7.50
|515.00
|7
|2006.05.31 06:51
|t/p
|4
|0.05
|1.2898
|0.0000
|1.2898
|7.50
|522.50
|8
|2006.05.31 07:36
|sell
|5
|0.05
|1.2884
|0.0000
|1.2869
|9
|2006.05.31 07:36
|buy
|6
|0.05
|1.2886
|0.0000
|1.2901
|10
|2006.05.31 08:06
|t/p
|5
|0.05
|1.2869
|0.0000
|1.2869
|7.50
|530.00
|11
|2006.06.01 00:30
|t/p
|1
|0.05
|1.2804
|0.0000
|1.2804
|7.50
|537.50
|12
|2006.06.01 01:33
|buy
|7
|0.05
|1.2798
|0.0000
|1.2813
|13
|2006.06.01 01:33
|sell
|8
|0.05
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2781
|14
|2006.06.01 02:38
|t/p
|8
|0.05
|1.2781
|0.0000
|1.2781
|7.50
|545.00
|15
|2006.06.01 14:52
|t/p
|7
|0.05
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2813
|7.50
|552.50
|16
|2006.06.01 17:02
|sell
|9
|0.05
|1.2811
|0.0000
|1.2796
|17
|2006.06.01 17:02
|buy
|10
|0.05
|1.2813
|0.0000
|1.2828
|18
|2006.06.01 19:37
|t/p
|9
|0.05
|1.2796
|0.0000
|1.2796
|7.50
|560.00
|19
|2006.06.02 12:31
|t/p
|10
|0.05
|1.2828
|0.0000
|1.2828
|7.50
|567.50
|20
|2006.06.02 12:36
|t/p
|6
|0.05
|1.2901
|0.0000
|1.2901
|7.50
|575.00
|21
|2006.06.02 14:05
|sell
|11
|0.06
|1.2895
|0.0000
|1.2880
|22
|2006.06.02 14:05
|buy
|12
|0.06
|1.2897
|0.0000
|1.2912
|23
|2006.06.02 14:08
|t/p
|12
|0.06
|1.2912
|0.0000
|1.2912
|9.00
|584.00
|24
|2006.06.02 15:16
|sell
|13
|0.06
|1.2918
|0.0000
|1.2903
|25
|2006.06.02 15:16
|buy
|14
|0.06
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2935
|26
|2006.06.02 17:01
|t/p
|14
|0.06
|1.2935
|0.0000
|1.2935
|9.00
|593.00
|27
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|13
|0.06
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2903
|-4.80
|588.20
|28
|2006.06.04 23:59
|close at stop
|11
|0.06
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2880
|-18.60
|569.60