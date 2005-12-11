|Account: 127710
|Name: rsx expert
|Currency: USD
|2005 December 16, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2253171
|2005.12.11 14:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|2253343
|2005.12.12 00:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1786
|1.1886
|1.1586
|2005.12.12 03:00
|1.1837
|0.00
|0.00
|-510.00
|2255786
|2005.12.12 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1837
|1.1737
|1.2037
|2005.12.13 07:00
|1.1953
|0.00
|-6.40
|1 160.00
|2283909
|2005.12.13 07:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1953
|1.2053
|1.1753
|2005.12.13 08:35
|1.1971
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|2285285
|2005.12.13 08:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1971
|1.1871
|1.2171
|2005.12.14 19:52
|1.1999
|0.00
|-6.40
|280.00
|2326790
|2005.12.14 19:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1999
|1.2099
|1.1799
|2005.12.15 10:00
|1.2003
|0.00
|16.50
|-40.00
|2337795
|2005.12.15 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2003
|1.1903
|1.2203
|2005.12.15 16:01
|1.1976
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|2345906
|2005.12.15 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1976
|1.2076
|1.1776
|2005.12.16 07:05
|1.1973
|0.00
|5.50
|30.00
|0.00
|9.20
|470.00
|Closed P/L:
|479.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2357762
|2005.12.16 07:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1973
|1.1873
|1.2173
|1.2011
|0.00
|-7.10
|380.00
|0.00
|-7.10
|380.00
|Floating P/L:
|372.90
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|479.20
|Floating P/L:
|372.90
|Margin:
|1 197.30
|Balance:
|10 479.20
|Equity:
|10 852.10
|Free Margin:
|9 654.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 462.70
|Gross Loss:
|983.50
|Total Net Profit:
|479.20
|Profit Factor:
|1.49
|Expected Payoff:
|68.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|510.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|510.00 (5.1%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 153.60
|loss trade:
|-510.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|487.57
|loss trade:
|-245.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1 153.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-293.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 153.60 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-510.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1