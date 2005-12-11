Alpari Ltd

Account: 127710 Name: rsx expert Currency: USD 2005 December 16, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfit
22531712005.12.11 14:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
22533432005.12.12 00:00sell1.00eurusd1.17861.18861.15862005.12.12 03:001.18370.000.00-510.00
22557862005.12.12 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.18371.17371.20372005.12.13 07:001.19530.00-6.401 160.00
22839092005.12.13 07:00sell1.00eurusd1.19531.20531.17532005.12.13 08:351.19710.000.00-180.00
22852852005.12.13 08:35buy1.00eurusd1.19711.18711.21712005.12.14 19:521.19990.00-6.40280.00
23267902005.12.14 19:53sell1.00eurusd1.19991.20991.17992005.12.15 10:001.20030.0016.50-40.00
23377952005.12.15 10:00buy1.00eurusd1.20031.19031.22032005.12.15 16:011.19760.000.00-270.00
23459062005.12.15 16:01sell1.00eurusd1.19761.20761.17762005.12.16 07:051.19730.005.5030.00
  0.00 9.20 470.00
Closed P/L: 479.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionSwapProfit
23577622005.12.16 07:05buy1.00eurusd1.19731.18731.2173 1.20110.00-7.10380.00
  0.00 -7.10 380.00
 Floating P/L: 372.90
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 479.20 Floating P/L: 372.90 Margin: 1 197.30
Balance: 10 479.20 Equity: 10 852.10 Free Margin: 9 654.80
 
Details:
Gross Profit: 1 462.70 Gross Loss: 983.50 Total Net Profit: 479.20
Profit Factor: 1.49 Expected Payoff: 68.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 510.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 510.00 (5.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%)
Largest profit trade: 1 153.60 loss trade: -510.00
Average profit trade: 487.57 loss trade: -245.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1 153.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-293.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 153.60 (1) consecutive loss (count): -510.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1